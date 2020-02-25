Natural Gas: LNG Export Shut-In Concerns Are Overblown

We explain in this article the economics of US LNG exports.

And for the time being, both figures are trending in the bullish direction with LNG exports averaging near record highs and lower 48 production trending lower.

Given the fixation on LNG exports as of late, daily LNG export figures will be the No. 1 thing most traders look at followed by lower 48 gas production.

Forecasted heating demand over the last four days has decreased from where we were last Friday, but total demand remains higher than the 30-year average.

LNG Export Shut-In Concerns Are Overblown

We understand there's been a lot of fixation on the potential of LNG export shut-in potential, but what the fixation fails to realize is that US LNG contracts at the moment are based on take-or-pay agreements.

For example, Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG) realizes $3/MMBtu for every LNG cargo. So if the buyer doesn't want the cargo, it would have to pay the fixed fee of $3/MMBtu regardless. This means that the economics have to worsen to the point where the fixed fee outweighs the negative economics.

Source: CME

In this table, we show you the difference in LNG costs (excluding transport cost) and the difference in LNG prices in Asia. You can see that if the buyer takes the cargo in April, it would be -$2.24/MMBtu to what global LNG benchmarks are trading at, but it's still better than outright paying $3/MMBtu fixed fee for nothing.

So in our view, only under a storage top scenario would buyers start outright refusing cargoes. In addition, due to shipping logistics, most of the April shipments are now locked with two vessels being turned away. As we head into March, if there's no other news of vessels being turned away, then May exports will be locked.

And as we get into the summer months, the fear of LNG exports being shut in would alleviate given the tightening US natural gas fundamentals.

All of this points to a recovering pricing scenario in our view. Current prices are unsustainable given the utilities incentive to do coal-to-gas switching, while producers are cutting capex and lowering production further. We estimate that by summer 2020, the US natural gas fundamental balance will shift to a deficit of ~1.5 Bcf/d.

