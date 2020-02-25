Twitter's Fundamental Nature Will Lead To Market Underperformance

I am not bearish on the platform, as it will remain very popular and useful, but its returns will be lackluster. I am neutral on the stock.

Twitter continues to grow its revenues steadily, but due to the nature of the platform, it struggles to perform comparatively to Facebook.

Investment Thesis

Twitter (TWTR) has woefully performed over the last 7 years, and due to certain factors, which I discuss throughout this piece, Twitter will likely continue to underperform, based on its valuation as of today.

The primary factor contributing to underperformance is that the fundamental nature of the platform does not lend to utility maximization for the majority of humanity. In light of that idea, Twitter seems to have reached its natural growth limit, and as such, it won't grow sufficiently to generate outsized returns.

Therefore, I am neutral on the stock, but I do believe its shares will trend upward over the coming decade, as the platform still provides great value in general.

Reader Requests

This article is in response to a request by one of my incredible readers (@se2037), who asked that I analyze Twitter.

I appreciate the requests, as it forces me to consider companies I normally might not. So if anybody else would like me to analyze a company, please comment below what that company might be! I'd love to oblige by running the stock through my L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.

Introduction: Twitter Analysis

Since Twitter's IPO the stock has returned an... underwhelming... perhaps uninspiring... no, utterly abysmal approximately -20% total return. If you had invested $10K in Twitter in late 2013, today, you would have a whopping $8.51K.

However, past returns do not necessarily give us a good map for future returns; therefore, we must analyze Twitter's current prospects, so as to determine whether buying the stock today would be worthwhile.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen above, Twitter has massively underperformed the market over a 7-year timespan. With that being said, there were times when Twitter was a table-pounding buy, such as in 2016 and 2017. So today, I answer the question: Is Twitter a buy at its current price?

But first, let's assess why Twitter has underperformed so dramatically from a qualitative perspective.

Cursed By Facebook's Shadow

Following Facebook's (FB) IPO and its thereafter exponential revenue growth, investors in the private and public markets were hungry for another opportunity to swing at the social media investment pitch. This caused Twitter's valuation to balloon to levels that were simply unwarranted relative to the company's total addressable market.

Which brings us to why Twitter will never perform like Facebook, and why we've seen massive revenue deceleration as of late.

How Twitter Works Holds It Back

Generally speaking, Twitter is a platform where a very small fraction of mankind thrives. Those that are in the spotlight for whatever reason, be it wealth, fame, or some incredible athletic feat, just to name a few, do very well on the platform in terms of the utility they derive. However, for those that have none of the aforementioned attributes, which is 99.9% of us, Twitter does not offer much in the way of utility other than the opportunity to hear your favorite celebrities comment on topics on which they often shouldn't be commenting.

Additionally, it's extraordinarily difficult to accrue followers on the platform; therefore, unless you begin using the platform with previously acquired fame or notoriety, it will be an uphill slog to get to the point where you can derive as much satisfaction from the platform as would be needed to keep you coming back to it.

Conversely, Facebook, as well as LinkedIn (MSFT), enable you to connect with thousands of people easily, and in just connecting, you de facto make them your followers, with whom you can share your life; which thereby creates a social media system where most of us can derive immense satisfaction without the need for becoming the next Tesla (TSLA) CEO or for becoming president (TRUMP).

So with the platform designed to provide maximum utility to .01% of the population, it's no wonder that it struggles to grow its revenues exponentially. The platform is fundamentally flawed in terms of maximizing utility for all participants, and therefore, Twitter is fundamentally flawed in terms of maximizing revenue growth.

And if all of those words did not convince you, check out this graph presented by Statista, funnily enough, on Twitter:

Source: Statista

In light of our discussion above, and to answer Statista's question, it appears that the answer is a resounding "yes."

But that doesn't necessarily mean the company won't continue to grow and generate free cash flow, so it remains a worthwhile endeavor to apply my valuation model to the company.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

If you're a new reader of mine, I use my own proprietary valuation technique, which includes 3 steps. These three steps allow us to view the valuation of a company from multiple perspectives to determine if we should buy and what return we should expect to receive from buying. These three steps are as follows:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Step 1

For the first step, we must make one notable assumption:

In light of Twitter's last quarter, during which it grew revenues at 10%, and in light of Twitter's multi-year plateau in user count, I will forecast its free cash flow per share to grow at 10% annually for the next 10 years. As illustrated in the above revenue chart, analysts estimate that Twitter will grow its revenue at 15% annually for the next few years; however, as I mentioned, in light of its plateaued user growth, this growth will likely hover at an average annual rate of about 10% over the next ten years.

Here's a chart depicting consensus analysts' expectations for Twitter's revenue growth:

Source: YCharts

The above helps in establishing the assumptions for our DCF model below:

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 10% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $1.35 Fair Value $31.66

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

As can be seen above, Twitter's current share price is overvalued by about 21.25%.

But in the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, we must use steps 2 and 3 in order to arrive at an expected annualized return for the next 10 years, which will inform our decision as to whether we should buy today.

Step 2

In step 2, we analyze the effects of share count increases and decreases, which influence the rate at which free cash flow per share grows (i.e., the driving force behind companies' valuations).

Interestingly, despite being a relatively mature company, Twitter continues to add shares annually. Adding shares dilutes shareholders equity, which in turn slows the rate at which free cash flow per share grows; which in turn dampens our expected and actual returns.

Source: YCharts

In order to determine the extent to which dilution will slow free cash flow per share growth, we will take the annualized rate of share count growth over the last two years, and apply a conservative 10-year estimate for share count growth. As I mentioned, this is essential to determining the rate at which free cash flow per share will grow, and in turn impact our overall valuation.

So Twitter has grown its outstanding shares by an annualized rate of around 3.76% over the last 2 years, and at a significantly higher rate were we to use 5-year data. However, for the purposes of our analysis, we will assume Twitter will grow its share count at an average annualized rate of 2% over the next 10 years.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 10% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $1.35 Fair Value $31.66 Fair Value (Including Effects of Share Count Increase Via Dilution) $26.95

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

As can be seen above, the addition of 2% more shares each year for 10 years results in an effective free cash flow per share growth rate of 7.83%, which results in an even lower present value for the share price, i.e., $26.95.

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

And for our last step, we account for the reality that growth will continue post-10yr. We do this by applying a conservative price to free cash flow multiple to our free cash flow per share after it has grown for 10 years. This also gives us a 10-year price target, with which we can create a projected annualized rate of return.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $31.66 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 39.48x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 9.28x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 20x Fair Value At 10yr End $65.20

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Therefore, we should expect to receive an annualized return of 5.44% if we were to buy at $38 today.

And considering investors have receive an annualized return of -1.61% over the last 10 years, this would be a welcomed return.

Risks To Twitter's Business And My Lukewarm Rating

Twitter's primary risk lies in the idea I proffered in this article. That is, Twitter may have reached its natural growth limit as a result of its platform's configuration. The number of users who derive maximum utility are extremely few due to the way Twitter has structured its platform, but the way it's structured is also its unique value proposition. This dynamic has essentially trapped Twitter, causing it to trade based on a low growth trajectory.

However, as a threat to my relatively bearish outlook, Jack Dorsey and Co. could arrive at a new platform configuration whereby they would maximize utility for more and more users of the platform. In other words, they could reconfigure the platform in such a way that billions truly enjoy using it, instead of just 10s of millions (these are those that derive maximum utility). If Twitter's team could do this, then they would altogether re-write the trajectory of growth for the platform, but they also run the risk of destroying the unique value proposition Twitter has.

Concluding Remarks

While this article likely seemed very negative with respect to Twitter, I actually believe the platform offers mankind a lot of value. It provides a great platform on which people in positions of power or influence can communicate quickly, efficiently, and effectively with their constituencies or circles of influence.

With that being said, I don't view it as a good investment as of today. I would be significantly more interested in buying it at a little below $20; perhaps $15-$17.50. Do I believe it will trade there anytime soon? I have no idea, to be honest; however, that is where I would become interested.

As always, thanks for reading, please remember to follow for more analysis, and let me know which stock you'd like me to analyze next!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, FB, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.