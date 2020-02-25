Lenovo Continues To Execute, But Also Continues To Suffer From Macro Headwinds

Lenovo shares continue to look meaningfully undervalued, but the company needs another driver beyond the PC business to get the Street's attention.

Losses in the DCG business are shrinking, but Lenovo has yet to prove that its restructuring/repositioning efforts will reverse long-standing share losses in the Chinese server market.

I noted in my last article on Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) that the company’s lack of meaningful internal drivers was an impediment to building any real share price momentum and/or shrinking the valuation gap. Moreover, in the absence of meaningful internal drivers, Lenovo is subject to the vagaries of transient macro challenges, the latest being the increasingly global Covid-19 outbreak.

The ADRs are pretty much flat relative to that last article, even though the company delivered yet another better-than-expected quarter, despite a number of macro challenges including the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, supply/component shortages, and the aforementioned outbreak. Although the shares look undervalued on assumptions of low single-digit revenue growth, low-single-digit operating margins, and only minimal improvement in free cash flow margins, it will likely take real improvement in the data center or mobile business to meaningfully shrink that valuation gap.

PCs Lead The Way Once Again

Lenovo once again posted a meaningful beat relative to sell-side expectations, and once again the PC business was the primary driver of the outperformance.

Revenue was flat relative to the year-ago period, beating expectations by about 4%. PC revenue rose 3%, as shipment growth offset pricing pressure. Lenovo once again saw good volume growth across a range of higher-value segments (like gaming), and the company continues to gain share in areas where it has historically not been particularly competitive relative to HP (HPQ) or Dell (DELL). While shortages of Intel (INTC) CPUs did impact volumes in the quarter, Lenovo was able to offset some of this pressure by switching to AMD (AMD) chips and the shortage eased toward the end of the quarter.

In the DCG business, revenue was flat despite strong server volume growth (up 18%), while non-hyperscale revenue was up 16%. Lenovo has made slow progress at best in growing its hyperscale business beyond Microsoft (MSFT), and is still in the early days of trying to reorient and restructure its business to appeal more to Chinese enterprise customers. Mobile was disappointing, with revenue down 17% year over year, but management once again highlighted the progress made in the Latin American business. The new Razr phone launched after the end of the fiscal third quarter, so had no real impact on the results.

Once again Lenovo managed to improve its mix and operating profits more than the sell-side expected. Gross margin ticked down slightly on a sequential basis, but improved 150bp from the prior year, beating sell-side expectations by close to half a point. Operating income rose 12%, beating by about 8%, and pre-tax income rose 11%, beating by about 14%.

On a segment basis, the PC business remains the only meaningful positive contributor to pre-tax profits. The PC group saw 17% pre-tax profit growth, with margins exceeding 6% and driving the most profitable quarter for the company in five years. Management continues to shrink the loss in the DCG business (an $8M year-over-year and $4M quarter-over-quarter improvement, to $47 million), and although the mobile business remained profitable this quarter, it was less profitable than expected (tied to the revenue shortfall).

Covid-19 Will Hit The Near-Term Results

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and particularly its impact within China, Lenovo lowered near-term expectations. In addition to far less consumer activity during this outbreak, Lenovo is dealing with some production issues – namely supply constraints for inputs like packaging matter (an issue that Acer (OTC:ACEYY) has also called out). Although the outbreak is unlikely to have a meaningful long-term impact on the business (and I wouldn’t expect some catch-up spending after it burns out), it’s another short-term challenge for the business that management can’t do all that much to offset.

Between the trade war between the U.S. and China and now the Covid-19 outbreak, the vulnerability of Lenovo’s business model is getting additional exposure. In addition to meaningful demand within China (which I argue isn’t a bad thing long term), Lenovo depends upon manufacturing within China to a significant degree – over 80% of its PCs (desktops and laptops) are manufactured in China, 65% of its server motherboard SMT, and 50% of its mobile units.

Waiting For A Driver

The PC business is an “is what it is” proposition, but one that I’d argue is still undervalued and underappreciated. It’s no fluke that Lenovo is the global share leader, and the company’s success in penetrating higher-margin, more-demanding markets like gaming speaks well to the company’s product design, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

In the data center business, time will tell if the company’s efforts to reprioritize and refocus around Chinese enterprise customers will pay off. I believe that Lenovo’s server business has lost considerable share in large part due to the fact that it exists in a sort of “no man’s land” in the market – Lenovo’s servers have traditionally been unattractively-priced for regular enterprise applications (Inspur holds significant share), but the company doesn’t really have a strong reputation on the high end either, where rivals like Dell have been more successful. I do believe that Lenovo will figure this out in time, but it won’t be in the next quarter.

Mobile, too, remains a “show me” story. The reviews of the new Razr have been positive, but it’s a high-priced phone without much in the way of high-performance features (apart from the formfactor and scratch-resistant screen). As a reminder, Lenovo has a history of developing phones for the U.S. market that have appealing gimmicks and garner strong reviews, but don’t make much of an impression in terms of actual sales.

The Outlook

I’ve cut back my near-term expectations for Lenovo in keeping with management’s guidance and the near-term pressures from the Covid-19 outbreak, but not much really changes over the longer term. I still expect long-term revenue growth around 2%, long-term operating margins in the 3% to 3.5% range, and low-to-mid single-digit FCF growth. Discounting those cash flows back, I continue to believe that Lenovo looks meaningfully undervalued even with an above-average discount rate.

The Bottom Line

As I said before, without strong internal drivers (like real share growth in Chinese servers and improved DCG profitability), Lenovo is likely to drift and the shares are likely to be batted around by macro developments. The market doesn’t really seem to care about the good news in the PC business, and investors who hold these shares need to be content with the likelihood that gains will come gradually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL, LNVGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.