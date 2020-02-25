Microsoft: High Quality, Cheap Stock, Compelling Investment

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) is a very strong, high-quality compounder that's being cheaply valued.

Last month, I noted why I had reversed my stance and why I'm bullish Microsoft. In today's article, I expand my analysis of this strong cash flow generating company and argue why this stock still has more upside potential. Here's why:

Microsoft's Strength and Weakness

This graph notes Microsoft's revenue growth rate:

Source: author's previous work, *guidance

There's no avoiding the unavoidable: Microsoft is no longer a fast-growing company.

Microsoft's Fiscal 2018 and 2019 ended up with strong growth rates compared with how fiscal 2020 is guided to finish.

Hence, a significant weakness in Microsoft's investment has to boil down to the likelihood that its revenue growth rate will at some point dwindle down into the high single digits.

When that happens investors would succinctly re-rate the stock lower, as Microsoft's valuation would no longer be compelling enough for a slow-growth investment.

Put another way, Microsoft is being valued on its ability to steadily and predictably grow its top-line without much in the way of surprises. In the event that Microsoft's revenue growth rate was to dip down, investors would find themselves negatively surprised, which would cause the stock to sell-off.

Key Driver of Future Growth

Let's take a step back: Microsoft's More Personal Computing segment was up 3% at constant currency in Q2 2020 and this segment includes Microsoft Windows, Surface, and Xbox. Evidently, this segment's poor performance continues to be more than offset by Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment.

Indeed, Intelligent Cloud was up hugely at 28% in constant currency. This segment's top performer continues to be driven by Azure, which clocked up 64% growth rates in constant currency.

In fact, over the medium term, I contend that Microsoft's distribution and trusted capabilities afford it an edge over many of its peers. For enterprises large and small, they are likely to adopt a well-known brand and are not likely to be price-sensitive when it comes to seeking out platforms that ensure maximum productivity and minimal need for workforce training.

In effect, Microsoft's Q2 2020 results once again demonstrate that Microsoft's growth is geographically broad. Accordingly, I argue that Microsoft's shareholders are simply taking a royalty fee from the world's need to increase productivity through digitalization.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

As investors how can one benefit?

Source: author's calculations

The past week has seen many large tech players sell off. However, the potential for permanent implications from this latest market volatility is not likely to be lasting. In actuality, I would not be surprised if, within three to six months (or even less), investors would feel calm and reassured once again.

Meanwhile, as shown in the table, Microsoft is being valued at 24.4x trailing cash flows from operations. Note, these are not earnings, but hard cash flow.

Now, it could be countered that Microsoft is one the most expensive among its peers listed in the table. However, I would retort this by highlighting that Microsoft does not carry with it the burdens of its peers:

For example, Microsoft operations are not contingent on a single product to drive its growth, as in the case of Apple (AAPL).

Separately, Microsoft is not being investigated by any Department of Justice for antitrust concerns as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) finds itself. This is likely to have permanent implications on how Alphabet has to adapt its operations.

Compared with Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft's cash flows from operations convert into clean free cash flow at approximately 75% compared with Amazon that coverts its cash flows into free cash flow at roughly 56%. To put into perspective Amazon's and Microsoft's valuation, despite both companies being valued at close to $1 trillion, Microsoft generates close to double the amount of free cash flow compared with Amazon.

Significant Investment Risk

The bulk of the thesis is contingent on Microsoft's cloud capabilities continuing to grow and keeping market share as the cloud sector grows.

However, as tech spend continues to increase, the industry will increasingly fragment. Thus, despite Microsoft's proclamations that it offers "the most differentiated tech stack," the reality will be that Microsoft is a one-stop-shop and is likely to fail to adequately meet the demands of customers whose increasingly specialized requirements force them to give preference to smaller niche cloud providers rather than Microsoft.

What's more, technology is by its nature highly disruptive and Microsoft's ability to meet shifting user needs ahead of the curve may not always be successful.

The Bottom Line

Microsoft's latest dip on the back of a fickle stock market presents investors with a rewarding investment opportunity. Microsoft continues to grow its operations at double digits while oozing free cash flow. Investors would do well to consider this investment opportunity.

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though Microsoft is terrific, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the S&P500 by investing in widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances of outperforming improve. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Invest by avoiding losers.

Honest service aimed at novice and professional investors.

Strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.