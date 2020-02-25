Rapid7: Undervalued But Faces Intense Competition

High debt load is a concern that will curtail any M&A activity in the very competitive cyber security market.

Strong ARR growth of 35% is weighed by negative free cash flow margin. The company fails on the Rule of 40.

Rapid7 (RPD) is one of several cybersecurity companies, including Zscaler (ZS), CyberArk (CYBR) and Qualsys (ALYS), that have taken a beating on the markets recently. Rapid7 is down more than 20% in the last couple of weeks alone.

While software stocks, in general, have been hit hard, cybersecurity stocks have suffered the most, primarily due to weak forward guidance. Some of this can be blamed not only on conservativeness by company management and investor mood, but the poor guidance also is a reflection on the intense competition in a crowded cybersecurity market. For example, Rapid7 had revenue growth of 34% in 2019 but is guiding for revenue growth of 21% to 24% for 2020.

While I believe that Rapid7 is quite undervalued based on its forward sales multiple, there are two issues that I find unattractive with this company. The first is the negative free cash flow margin.

The second issue is the extremely high debt load that the company is carrying. The company is sporting a total debt to total equity ratio of 3.2:1. And all of the debt was incurred in less than one and a half years.

The high level of debt will certainly hamper Rapid7's ability to acquire or be acquired in this industry which has a high rate of M&A activity.

The free cash flow plus high debt level along with the general market turmoil lead me to give Rapid7 a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales vs. estimated forward year-over-year sales growth illustrates Rapid7's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the chart, Rapid7 is undervalued relative to its peers based on its forward sales multiple.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that's often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It's an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Rapid7's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 35% - 10% = 25%

The calculation comes out below 40%, indicating that Rapid7 has work to do in balancing its growth and profit.

Competition

The cybersecurity market is very competitive. The following list summarizes Rapid7's competition according to the last quarterly report:

Vulnerability Management: Qualys and Tenable (TENB)

Qualys and Tenable (TENB) Incident Detection and Response: Splunk (SPLK), Micro Focus and LogRhythm

Splunk (SPLK), Micro Focus and LogRhythm Application Security: Micro Focus and International Business Machines (IBM)

Micro Focus and International Business Machines (IBM) Security Orchestration and Automation Response: Phantom (Splunk) and Demisto.

Summary and Conclusions

Rapid7 has been taking a beating lately, along with other cybersecurity stocks. Rapid7 stock is down 20% in the last couple of weeks. One of the reasons for the decline is weak guidance. While Rapid7 grew revenue by 35% in 2019, the company is guiding for 21% to 24% in 2020.

While I believe that the stock price is undervalued based on the forward sales multiple, there are other issues that I find unattractive in an investment. The first is the negative free cash flow margin of -10%. This causes the company to fail on the Rule of 40. The second issue is the large debt load that the company is carrying. The large debt will curtail any future M&A activity without diluting shareholders.

Given the above two issues, and the generally sour mood of the market, I'm giving Rapid7 a neutral rating.

