Altria Group Is Happy To See 2019 Behind Them

Cigarette volume declines have surpassed industry norms, but Altria is guiding for them to be more in-line in 2020.

Altria had a rough 2019 that saw plenty of reviews by regulators as well as lack luster financial results.

In a year to remember for stocks, which had many investors seeing green in their portfolio all year long. Altria Group, Inc. (MO) on the other hand had a year to forget, and I am sure investors and management alike are happy to see 2019 in the rearview mirror. In a year when the S&P 500 gained 30% on the year, Altria shares stood flat.

After all, many see the primary business Altria operates in, cigarettes, as a declining business. However, over the last 15 months the business portfolio for Altria has vastly changed, but many of their legacy products are still high-margin.

Today we will walk through why I believe an investment in a “declining business” at a great value is worthy of a position in your portfolio.

Diversifying Through Other Investments

As many of you are well aware, the company has been under intense scrutiny for two massive investments the company made at the conclusion of 2018.

In December 2018, Altria invested $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in vaping leader Juul Labs. This investment valued JUUL at $38 billion. JUUL has come under attack for their specific marketing and targeting of teens. As of February 2020, a total of 2,807 hospitalizations or deaths from electronic vaping have been reported.

JUUL has gotten most of the backlash, but research shows many of the illnesses and deaths are related to black-market products with vitamin E acetate, which is not used by JUUL in their products. As such, to this day JUUL has not been linked directly to any of these reported deaths or illnesses.

If the regulatory backlash was not enough for Altria, the company was finally faced with the decision to write-down their investment in late 2019 by $4.5 billion. Fast-forward to January 2020, the company was once again forced to write-down their investment another $4.1 billion, meaning the company has devalued the company by over 30% their original investment value.

Photo Credit

Though things have not gone according to plan, I do still feel that management believes the company can turn things around and that we are in the early innings of the vaping craze. Altria is guiding for a 4% to 6% decline in domestic cigarette sales volume due to a recent law change, which increased the smoking age from 18 to 21.

Much of the bad news surrounding JUUL has been written down already meaning Altria could earn equity net income if JUUL’s situation were to turn around, as I expect.

Shortly before their investment in JUUL, the company announced another investment in which they invested $1.8 billion (closed in March 2019) for a 45% stake in Canadian marijuana producer Cronos Group (OTC:CRON). In addition, the company will have the opportunity to purchase an additional 10% ownership interest over the course of the next four years at a price of $19.00 per share.

As of today, shares of Cronos are trading at only $7.15. Over the last 12-months, shares of Cronos are down a staggering 67%, as such, to this point both major investments have been complete fails thus far.

Altria Group: 2019, A Year To Forget

As you can see from the recap I just gave regarding the company’s last two major investments, 2019 was a year to forget. Altria shares were flat on a year that saw historic returns from the S&P 500, which was extremely unfortunate for Altria shareholders, like myself.

Let’s take a look at how the company results turned out for the company in 2019.

Source: Created using Altria Q-4 Press Release

The company saw revenues fall 1% overall on cigarette volumes that were down over 7%. Smokable products saw revenues decrease 1.3% on the year with cigarette volume down 7.3%. Altria maintains strong pricing power, but with volumes down as much as they were, the price increases were not enough to cover the decrease in volume on the year.

Being that smokable products account for nearly 88% of company-wide revenues, this is one reason it is a focal point for investors and also a reason management is looking to diversify their portfolio.

Smokeless products saw their segment revenues increase nearly 5% with adjusted OCI margins increasing 3 basis points.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.22 per share, which was a 5.8% increase from prior year. Part of the EPS increase was related to 16.5 million shares that were repurchased by the company at an average price of $51.24, for a total cost of approximately $845 million. Based on the average buy price, the company is underwater more than 10% as shares currently trade in mid-$40s.

As of December 31, 2019, Altria had $500 million remaining in the current $1 billion share repurchase program, which Altria expects to complete by the end of 2020.

The company also provided 2020 EPS guidance in which management expects 2020 EPS in the $4.39-$4.51 range. Using the 2019 adjusted EPS of $4.22, this would account for a 4-7% increase. Part of the 2020 guidance calls for the ever-important cigarette segment to decrease 4-6%.

Here is a look at the cigarette decline over the past few years.

Source: Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

Cigarette volume will continue to be an important factor for investors to follow as decreases have exceeded that of industry norms. The hope for the company is that the decrease in cigarettes could lead to increases in JUUL or IQOS related products.

Source: Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

A Sustainable And Growing Dividend

For years now, Altria shares have been one of the most reliable income plays for most dividend players looking for reliable and sustainable dividends. In addition, Altria has been a primary position held by many retirees over the years as well, but with the company’s struggles of late, the company has not been as popular.

As of today, the company yields a dividend of 7.4%, which is well-above the company’s 5-year average yield of 4.5%. The company maintains a payout ratio of 80%, which is on the high side for a non-REIT stock. However, the company has maintained a payout ratio of roughly 77% the past five years, so no real change.

During the summer of 2019, management announced a 5% dividend increase, which is the lowest increase in the past five years. Over the past five years, Altria management has increased the annual dividend an average of 10.5% per year.

Shareholders did not get an increase they were accustomed to in 2019, but being that the company has an 80% payout ratio, though a little on the high side, the dividend does still appear to be reliable and stable.

Investor Takeaway

Altria had a rough 2019 between results that were lackluster with cigarette volumes declining at a faster rate than the industry norm to regulators looking into various aspects of the business. The latest investigation was recently announced from the SEC, which is looking into the company’s investment in JUUL.

Speaking of JUUL, thus far the investment has been written down nearly $9 billion and has thus been a major disappointment. However, the write-downs have put the negative news behind them, and any positive results would go straight to the bottom line for the most part.

The company maintains a high-yield dividend that is well above their recent 5-year average, suggesting shares are extremely undervalued at the moment. The company currently trades at a P/E of 10.8x compared to a 5-year average P/E of 18.4x, again suggesting shares are extremely undervalued.

Both of these valuation looks suggest shares are undervalued, but based on the company’s year and current state, it is not without reason. The company has to steer through yet another regulatory review into the company’s investment in JUUL. In the long-term, though volatility will still exist, I believe shares are still trading at a reasonable level to add to your portfolio.

Source: FAST Graphs

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… We are the largest community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with ~1,500 members on board. We seek high income opportunities from real estate, without all the hassle that comes with rentals. Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 160 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our 8% yielding real estate portfolio. Join us today and get instant access to all our Top-Rated investment ideas. Start your free trial today!



Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.