Lundbeck's Pullback Makes It Worth Considering Again

Weaker guidance and worries about the company's near-term revenue growth potential have once again pushed the shares down to an attractive price.

Lundbeck has recharged its early-stage pipeline, and investors can look forward to near-term updates on its Tourette's and Parkinson's programs.

Vyepti is likely to see a slow commercial launch, but the drug should prove its worth over the next few years.

Lundbeck beat expectations for the fourth quarter, but the beat was mitigated by the fact that it didn't come from the company's workhorse products.

Investors often gravitate toward pharmaceutical stocks due to the perception that the sector offers less volatility than other sectors, but that has not been the case for H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.KO), and the shares have remained quite volatile as investors try to figure out the confounding trends in both the legacy and growth portfolios, not to mention the potential future contributions of the pipeline.

While Lundbeck’s fourth quarter wasn’t bad, management was cautious with guidance. Coupled with concerns that too much of the recent earnings momentum has been driven by the legacy portfolio, investors have once again sold the stock. Although I can’t call Lundbeck a best-of-sector idea, and it is certainly not as dependable as a company like Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), I think there may be more value here than the shares currently reflect.

A Look Back At The Fourth Quarter

Lundbeck managed to beat sell-side expectations for revenue, margins, and core EBIT, but excitement over that beat should be tempered by the fact that much of it was driven by the company’s legacy portfolio. While “profit is profit”, the upside came largely from the difficulties attached to accurately modeling legacy drugs like Lexapro that are going to continue to decline over time.

Revenue rose 5% for the third quarter, with the growth portfolio growing 28% in reported terms and probably around 25% or so in local currency terms (management doesn’t provide that number). The legacy portfolio shrank at a slower-than-expected 17% rate in the quarter.

All of the growth portfolio members grew more than 20%, with Abilify Maintena growing 20%, Rexulti growing 21%, Trintellix growing 23%, and Northera growing 33%. Relative to expectations, Abilify Maintena came in a bit late, Rexulti and Trintellix basically met expectations, and Northera posted a significant beat of nearly 20% - here again, though, sales have often been volatile on a quarter-to-quarter basis, reducing the significance of the beat.

Within the legacy portfolio, Lexapro, Onfi, and Sabril all outperformed expectations, but only Lexapro grew (up 36%).

Gross margin shrank by 120bp, hurt in part by the ongoing erosion of some profitable legacy drug sales (Onfi was an extremely profitable drug for Lundbeck before generic competition). Core EBIT rose 4%, though, and the operating margin shrinkage was limited to 30bp as the company once again did a good job of controlling operating expenses. Relative to sell-side expectations, core EBIT was 11% better than expected.

Cautious Guidance, Due In Part To China

Management gave a wider-than-normal range for 2020 guidance, but the midpoints were definitely below Street expectations. The midpoint of revenue was about 2% below the prior expectation for 2020, while core EBIT was about 6% lower.

The Covid-19 outbreak is at least partly responsible for the more conservative guidance, though I believe management is also building a reputation as a company that is fairly conservative on initial guides (not unlike Roche). China is Lundbeck’s second-largest individual market, accounting for about 6% of total revenue, and it has been an above-average grower. While the coronavirus outbreak has not yet hit prescriptions, it has impacted the company’s sales and marketing efforts (more employees working from home instead of making in-person visits), and it’s not unreasonable to think that more prospective patients may stay home until the outbreak burns itself out.

I don’t see anything particularly alarming in the guidance, but the shares had rallied strongly in the last few months of 2019, and the earnings/guidance was a reminder that the company still has meaningful near-term challenges in offsetting patent expirations.

Vyepti Has Potential, But It Will Take Time

A few days ago (as of this writing), Lundbeck received FDA approval to market its intravenous migraine treatment eptinezumab (Vyepti). Management has not discussed pricing, but expectations are that that the company will price inline with other approved CGRP migraine drugs like Amgen’s (AMGN) Aimovig, likely around $3,400 per year.

Management once again cautioned analysts and investors that the launch is likely to be slow at first. While the drug will have a temporary J-code, it could take a year to get a permanent code and there could be some reimbursement challenges. That said, the IV administration could have its benefits, as it will be paid for under medical benefits versus pharma benefits, making it potentially cheaper for some patients. Likewise, some patients may prefer quarterly infusions to more frequent self-administered injections.

I have never expected Vypeti to be a blockbuster for Lundbeck (my peak revenue estimate is below $1 billion), but I do believe it can reach over $500 million sales by the end of 2025, making it a worthwhile drug relative to the purchase price of Adler.

With Lundbeck recently restructuring its R&D approach and reloading its pipeline with several early-stage drugs in 2019, there’s not a lot of late-stage compounds, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some important read-outs on the way. Investors should see Phase II data on Tourette’s candidate ‘06466 in March or April, as well as Phase II data on foliglurax in Parkinson’s. I consider both to be relative long-shots (mostly due to the difficulty of the underlying conditions), but the market opportunities are meaningful.

Apart from that, Lundbeck does have label extension studies of Rexulti in Alzheimer’s-associated agitation, post-traumatic stress disorder, and borderline personality disorder. Both the PTSD and AAD opportunities could be significant; PTSD is a notoriously difficult condition to treat, while AAD is a leading cause of moving Alzheimer’s patients into institutional care.

The Outlook

Management’s decision to cut the dividend may not sit well with some investors, but they’d made it clear before that they were going to manage the dividend actively on a year-to-year basis and regard it as secondary to larger goals like balance sheet management and reinvestment in the business.

Lundbeck is challenging to model, as it lives in that grey zone between biotechs with only a handful of commercial products and established pharmaceutical companies. The company should return to revenue growth in 2020, but that could well reverse in 2021 when Northera goes generic. Long term, I expect flattish revenue growth, though there’s upside potential from Vyepti, new compounds in the pipeline, and the Rexulti label-extension studies. Of course, there’s also downside risk if those programs fail; I use a low percentage change of success, but the sentiment impact could be greater as it will once again refocus attention on the question of whether the company can maintain/generate revenue growth.

I do expect Lundbeck to return to solid profitability and free cash flow generation, and discounting the cash flows back, I arrive at a prospective annualized return for shareholders in the low double-digits. That’s a fairly solid return opportunity, and I’d likewise note that the company appears more than 20% undervalued on the basis of EPS growth (there’s a strong correlation in pharma between expected EPS growth and forward PE).

The Bottom Line

Lundbeck is definitely a higher-risk story, but I think the return potential compensates investors for that risk. Although Lundbeck is a sort of odd duck in the space, lacking the upside of biotechs and the stability of established Big Pharma names, I think the return potential makes it a name worth considering again at these lower levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUN.KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.