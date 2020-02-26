PRGX Global's (PRGX) CEO Ron Stewart on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kurt Abkemeier – Chief Financial Officer

Ron Stewart – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Howe – Barrington Research

Zach Cummins – B. Riley FBR

Andrew Gordon – EF Gordon Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PRGX Global, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Kurt Abkemeier, the CFO. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Kurt Abkemeier

Thank you, Nikka, and good afternoon to all of those on the call. Let us note at the outset that certain statements in this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

These statements include statements relating to management’s views with respect to future events and financial performance that are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For additional information on these factors, please refer to PRGX Global, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, its reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. PRGX undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation also contains references to certain non-GAAP financial metrics such as EBIT, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, metrics that we use internally to measure our operating performance. A reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures in net income or loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available under the Investor Relations portion of our website at prgx.com.

I’ll now turn the call over to Ron.

Ron Stewart

Thanks, Kurt. So consistent with the guidance provided last quarter, we delivered significantly improved adjusted EBITDA performance as we rationalized costs in our business and brought adjacent services to profitability. This quarter marks the highest quarterly adjusted revenue EBITDA the company has delivered in more than 10 years. While our streamlined cost structure is the nearest term evidence of PRGX’s transformation, we remain on track to begin rolling out our next generation audit platform in Q2 that we expect will drive future revenue growth and improved profitability. We expect to make substantial progress rolling out this technology in 2020 and to see positive impact on operating costs.

2019 was a challenging year for the company, beginning with what we now know were overly optimistic expectation for its continued revenue growth coming out of 2018. Following disappointing Q2 results and the realization that we were going to fall short of our revenue assumptions, we adjusted course quickly, taken out costs and focusing on our operating metrics to drive much improved financial performance going forward. As you will hear in greater detail in Kurt’s presentation, we delivered on this change of course with positive results for Q4 and are confident that we are well positioned to deliver further meaningful improvements in 2020.

In 2020 we expect adjusted EBITDA to continue to grow as we fully realize the cost take out initiatives in 2019 and continue to improve client profitability going forward. We reiterate our expectation of delivering 2020 adjusted EBITDA within a range of $28 million to $30 million, reflecting 25% to 30% year-over-year growth on an assumed flat revenue base with significant improvement in free cash flow generation.

Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, we expect to return to meaningful top line growth as the market for source-to-pay solutions continues to grow and PRGX further enhances its position in that market.

I will now turn it over to Kurt to take you through a more detailed explanation of our Q4 and full year 2019 results.

Kurt Abkemeier

Thank you, Ron. To follow-on to Ron’s comments, I’d like to say that I’m really proud of these results in all the efforts that the entire team put into achieving these results over the last few quarters, the best quarterly adjusted EBITDA results in over 10 years.

Thinking differently about how we can execute our business, we’ve reengineered processes, streamlined our cost structure and made different resourcing decisions in order to achieve these improved results. While much of these changes have resulted in taking costs out of the business, I’m optimistic that as we gain more insights into our business and our longstanding processes, that we’ll be able to make additional improvements that will further strengthen our ability to achieve adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $28 million to $30 million for 2020 as well as allow for top line growth opportunities. This isn’t just about taking costs out of the business, it’s about freeing up resources that either make us more profitable or can be redeployed in a more productive way that may yield attractive growth opportunities. This is all part of a greater transformation of the way that PRGX has been operating more recently and will continue to operate in the future.

Now moving on to quarterly results. Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $46.7 million, a decrease of 5.9% from the fourth quarter of 2018 on a reported basis and a decrease of 6.3% on a constant dollar basis, adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

As for some color on quarterly revenue performance in the service lines and regions, Recovery Audit Americas decreased 5.7% year-over-year on a reported basis and 5.9% on a constant dollar basis. The change year-over-year can be attributed primarily to two factors, a change in scope with one of our larger clients which hadn’t been impacting results the less significantly since mid 2019 and the swing in the impact of change in our refund liability estimate which was unusually beneficial in Q4 of 2018. But for these two factors, results were essentially flat with various changes in client rates, volumes and scope largely offsetting in the aggregate.

Recovery Audit Europe/Asia-Pacific declined 6.2% on a reported basis and 6.9% on a constant dollar basis. The change year-over-year is primarily attributable to the impact on results of one of our UK-based clients, in which roughly $600,000 of revenue realized in Q4 of 2018 was backed out of revenue in Q4 of 2019. The $600,000 amount was one of the more problematic bad debt issues we had outstanding during 2019, that we resolved by netting it out of revenue in Q4 of 2019 instead of keeping it in bad debt expense. This causes a swing of twice that amount in the year-over-year comparison as a result, because revenue was positively impacted by $600,000 in Q4 of 2018, but negatively impacted by $600,000 in Q4 of 2019. Similar to the explanation I just provided about the Americas, but for this one single factor results would have been flat to modestly up.

As for Adjacent Services, revenue was down about $100,000 year-over-year. With the rationalization of this part of the business, we have achieved profitability, which we shared as an important goal of ours two quarters ago. As we further develop our platforms, we see an opportunity in the future to revisit analytics in a much more scalable fashion.

Before moving off of revenue, I want to note that but for the three items I noted, our revenue results were stable overall. With the work we’ve been doing on our next generation Epiphany data platform and Panoptic audit platform, we’re optimistic that as these platforms evolve we’ll be able to start generating some buoyancy in our top line.

As for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.9 million compared to $10.9 million in fourth quarter of 2018. And the adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 21.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 350 bps year-over-year; our best year-over-year expansion in over two years. A few things to note about this achievement, we’re pleased with the reengineering and streamlining we did in our business starting in the second quarter of 2019 and that it’s clearly visible to investors as it impacts later into the results during the back half of the year. This is the highest adjusted EBITDA result in absolute dollars and as a percent of revenue in over a decade.

Furthermore, we achieved $1 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA over Q4 2018, which had formerly been the highest result despite a decrease in revenue of $3 million year-over-year. We’ve accomplished a lot during the last year as we figured out various ways to streamline the costs in our business and we’ll continue to keep refining our efforts here in order to improve the profitability of the company.

As for net loss, net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.4 million and was largely driven by the same factors impacting revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance that I just went through, as well as an impairment to some of our goodwill and capitalize software development on the balance sheet.

During the quarter we recorded an impairment of $10.1 million, $7.6 million of which relates to internally developed capitalized software no longer in use and $2.5 million which primarily relates to writing up goodwill related to the acquisition of Lavante. With our refined operational focus and wrapping up with next generation audit platforms, such a cleanup is a natural outcome.

Moving onto the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $15 million of cash and cash equivalents, $37 million in debt and $43.8 million in net accounts receivable. We feel comfortable with the balances at period end and with where we see adjusted EBITDA and CapEx trending, we would expect improvements in cash and debt balances moving forward. Turning the capital expenditures, they were $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $15 million for the full year of 2019 versus $10.4 million for the full year of 2018.

Let’s go into the detail of the $15 million in cash CapEx for the year. Roughly $2 million was due to paying down amounts sitting in accounts payable at the end of 2018 that were paid in 2019. On the cash flow statement page in our press release, at the very bottom, we identify the amounts that were in accounts payable at the end of each period. The difference between these two figures represents the pay down of these accounts payable, which reflects a swing from almost $2 million to basically nothing. Roughly $4 million was due to hardware and software used to operate our business like servers, storage, laptops, et cetera. A large amount of this relates to getting some of the infrastructure in place for the next gen Epiphany data platform and Panoptic audit platform. Balance of roughly $9 million relates to capitalized software development of our audit tools, data platform and audit platforms.

Adjacent services was about $2 million, which we do not expect to recur in 2020, next generation platforms was about $4 million and should be the primary focus of software development going forward and the extension of legacy tools amounted to about $3 million, which should trend down as the next generation platform capabilities ramp up and the legacy tools phase out. An additional thought on CapEx for 2019 and 2018 is that if one factors in the adjustments for the swing in property and equipment and accounts payable, which result – would result in looking at what was incurred as opposed to what was paid in cash. Incurred CapEx was $13.1 million in 2019 and $12.0 million in 2018, which is representative of the way that we manage our CapEx investments internally.

Lastly, while we are providing formal CapEx guidance for 2020, I would note that we believe we have peaked in our annual CapEx investment on an incurred basis and that we are very focused on generating free cash flow, which will be driven primarily by growing adjusted EBITDA and judiciously allocating CapEx spend in the future.

Turning to adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2020, we are reaffirming our guidance range for adjusted EBITDA of $28 million to $30 million. Our confidence in achieving this level of adjusted EBITDA stems from the net $10 million annualized savings we worked on in the second half of 2019 as well as continued work that we’ll be doing to improve our performance further. This guidance range would imply an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of about 400 bps over 2019 and a level of around 17% for 2020, which would be the highest level on an annual basis in over a decade at PRGX.

The combination of the adjusted EBITDA guidance of more moderated CapEx spend compared to 2019 and modest transformation related expenses should enable us to generate over $10 million in free cash flow during 2020. This compares to an average of about $5 million over the last six years, so this would be a significant improvement by more than doubling that level and we will continue to work diligently to expand even further as we believe this will be an important value driver for PRGX. This significantly elevated free cash flow target of over $10 million stills allow for healthy investment in our data platform and our audit platform, which we expect to yield both top line growth opportunities over time as well as profitability improvements as we reengineer our audit processes.

Before turning things back over to Ron, I’ll make a few comments about coronavirus as that is clearly at the forefront of investor’s minds over the last two days. Insured based on what we know now, first, we believe coronavirus should have a minimal impact on PRGX financial performance, and second, that we have a variety of business and economic characteristics that may make us a relatively attractive and defensive stock in this volatile and uncertain environment.

On the point of minimal impact to PRGX financial performance, there are a few factors to note. If you – as you have seen in our 10-Ks each year, less than 1% of our revenue comes from audits in China. Those audits are usually performed out of Hong Kong, but we proactively took steps starting a few weeks ago to move those audits out of Hong Kong so as to minimize potential risks to our audits. It’s also worth noting that our businesses can be operated in a distributed fashion from home, unlike manufacturing operations that can. We believe that’s a huge point to consider.

As for audits outside of China, the other 99% of our business, while some of our clients may be impacted by suppliers in China that provide goods to these other locations to some degree, we believe our relative concentration in the non-discretionary retail segment like grocery will mitigate our exposure. Grocery is our single largest segment and we believe it will hold steady as people do need to eat. As for PRG – for PRGX to be heavily impacted in this area, coronavirus would have to be on a much more catastrophic scale than is currently envisioned.

As for the timing of impact to our financials, while many companies may have quarter and current quarter impacts due to very near-term supply chain interruption because our business is largely post audit recovery well after the fact we would not expect to see any material impacts to our revenue until probably three or four quarters out. Said in another way, we wouldn’t be resolving post audit claims of our customers relating to Q1 2020 revenue for them until probably Q1 2021. Unlike others with current quarter impacts, we would be able to plan ahead and scale our business accordingly.

Because of the combination of, one, less than 1% direct exposure to China, two, lower indirect exposure for the other 99% of our revenue due to the generally more non-discretionary retail and grocery SKU of our existing business, and three, much delayed timing impact to our revenue as compared to most other business models out there due to the fundamental business model we have, we feel good about the hand we have at the table in this very unsettled environment. And that’s on top of everything else we’ve already discussed or Ron has yet to discuss on this call, which we believe to be pretty encouraging and exciting to investors.

And with that, I’ll turn it back over to Ron.

Ron Stewart

Okay, thanks, Kurt. So as Kurt noted, we have our financial goals for 2020 laid out, goals that our executive team collectively believe are achievable. We are fully committed to delivering on these financial goals in 2020 and I have every confidence that these goals were developed with reasonable top line assumptions and the meaningful cost structure changes we made in the back half of 2019.

So what does 2020 look like from a strategic and operational perspective? Simply stated, it’s about focus and execution. Today you will hear about our disciplined focus on our two primary strategic objectives for the company in 2020; first, to be the highest performing and most efficient Recovery Audit firm in the industry, secondly, to evolve our core business from a contingency fee oriented post audit recovery provider to a prepayment and an error prevention subscription oriented business partner. We have other longer term objectives that will leverage our new technology and experienced insights to add value to our clients and leverage to our bottom line. But these objectives will come into play later as we make further progress in operationalizing our new technology infrastructure. So let’s go into detail on our two primary strategic objectives for 2020.

Remember, number one is to be the highest performing and most efficient Recovery Audit firm in the industry. While we’ve made significant improvement in our operations and overhead cost structure in the second half of 2019, we have meaningful opportunities for additional improvement through structural changes in how we operate improved visibility to profitability at each client and introduction of new technology platforms to improved efficiency and revenue over time as they come online.

We strongly believe that attention to continued and elevated Recovery Audit performance and efficiency are warranted and necessary for several important reasons. First, our clients have a relentless pursuit for increased return on investment on their audit invested dollars. We have constant – we have constantly or we must constantly innovate audit concepts and capabilities as well as increase our operational efficiency to deliver increased value relative to our competition. So there’s an element of protection as well as innovation.

Our path to growth includes moving downstream to clients with lower levels of spend than our traditional targets at acceptable levels of profitability. We must continue to improve efficiency to enable this important shift downstream. Improvements in audit effectiveness lead directly to the increased claims for our clients and associated revenues for PRGX. In addition to legacy audit performance, we must continue introducing new claim types and expanding scope to generate additional revenue. Finally, we believe that improved revenue and EBITDA through audit efficiency and effectiveness will have a near-term positive valuation impact for our investors.

So how do we expect to measure our success in this important objective? Translating some of the reasons just noted to more specific outcomes, we expect to retain and grow revenues and profits from existing clients. We track this metric closely. Next, we are targeting 20% or more in adjusted EBITDA margin over the next two to three years compared to 13% in 2019 and a planned 17% in 2020. And finally, we anticipate market share expansion in both retail and commercial markets through superior technology and audit performance compared to our competitors.

So what’s the best strategy for achieving this? We definitely need to approach solving this problem very differently than we have over the last few decades, which requires rethinking and reengineering our audit processes. Recovery Audit has traditionally been a largely manual process supported with technology in highly specific to individual clients. Our recently deployed Epiphany data foundation and our next generation compliance audit platform, Panoptic are two key foundational pieces which will be critical for us to take a next generation approach to performing our audits.

Our Epiphany data foundation is a state of the market in-memory, high speed and automated data processing platform, which allows us to deliver faster and more consistently for our audit and analytics services. This platform allows us to reduce processing costs, improve operating efficiency and our audit processes, and accelerate audit and analytics processes which will drive higher client value and incremental PRGX revenue.

Our Panoptic compliance audit platform is our next generation common audit platform, which will drive global process standardization much faster and technology-enabled claims and analytics generation, much improved visibility and opportunity identification for clients and suppliers, and finally much better internal tracking of claims and operating metrics.

We completed the initial development of Epiphany in early 2019 and converted all of our core transaction data and ingestion routines during last year. In 2020, we will be processing all of our audit and analytics data using Epiphany and we’ll be evolving the platform for higher output and impact. Our initial release of Panoptic will begin rolling out in Q2 of this year with the full rollout across the organization taking place over the next few years as we migrate legacy tools and processes to the new platform. As these platforms get put into place and mature over time, we will have an opportunity to reengineer how we go about performing our audits in a very different fashion. In addition to process reengineering, we are looking at structural and organizational changes to drive higher efficiency and performance across the company. We look forward to providing updates on future calls as 2020 unfolds.

So our second strategic objective for 2020 is to evolve our core business from a contingency fee oriented post audit recovery provider to a prepayment and error prevention subscription oriented business partner. We have been working on audit acceleration for years and it made meaningful progress and getting closer to the original payment transaction in many of our clients. Acceleration has been an important step toward our ultimate goal of true audit integration into our client’s core business processes rather than an after the fact post audit recovery. Our clients really want us to help them prevent errors or find them before payment rather than wait until we find them to post audit and pay us a fee for finding them.

By integrating PRGX more closely into the internal processes of our clients, we believe we can substantially improve the value we deliver and become sticky for the long-term. This is a big and complex problem to solve and will take years to fully realize both for full capability development and client adoption.

So what does a preventative prepayment audit look like and what are the implications? The idea of prepayment or prevention audit is pretty straightforward. It largely involves the same audit tests and processes that are used in a traditional audit, but performed as transactions are processed or prior to payment rather than months or sometimes years after the fact. In certain cases, we can review deals or contracts in advance of execution and identify discrepancies to prevent errors from occurring in the first place. This requires accelerating the acquisition of the data and execution of audit algorithms and processes. Our new technology platforms will enable this capability.

Implications of prepayment and preventative audit are numerous and meaningful. First, from our client’s perspective, errors are found prior to payment or execution, and thus recoveries are eliminated. This provides an immediate positive impact on our client’s working capital and EBITDA. This also reduces supplier abrasion associated with after the fact audit recoveries.

And from the PRGX perspective, our actions are much more in the moment as opposed to many months later. We’ve become much more insinuated into the fabric of our clients. Our cost to audit is reduced as more advanced automation is utilized to identify errors and discrepancies faster. We are proud of more of a partner instead of a vendor. We necessarily move much more of our revenue from an after the fact contingency fee model to a before the fact preventative subscription model or some variant of this which makes revenues much more predictable compared to today. And in addition, we believe we have the opportunity to develop additional revenue streams as we get much more integrated into the data flow and processes of our client.

This moves to a prepayment and preventative audit, may replace a portion of our contingency fee-based revenue with a more predictable prepay stickier supplier-based revenue. Clearly this is a trade off which we would make any day of the week for a much more valuable type of revenue. Net-net, we believe the quality of our revenue will improve and that we will have the opportunity to also increase the total amount of revenue.

So leveraging our Epiphany and our Panoptic platforms, we can execute much more quickly than our clients ever could and more quickly than we have before. As we execute on shorter cycles and learn the systems and processes of our clients better, we improve the positioning to get in front of the payment event and prevent the error from occurring. Just as with our first objective of being the most efficient post audit recovery business possible, this objective will require specialized automation and lots of process engineering in order to solve the problem. Epiphany and Panoptic are two key foundational pieces that are absolutely required for us to execute on this objective. This is a multiple year journey as we will be pioneering something that hasn’t been accomplished, but we are confident that this will generate significant values for our clients and competitive differentiation for us across all our services for our company.

So in conclusion, we are pleased with our performance in Q4 and believe we are positioned for a strong 2020 and beyond. Our balance sheet and cost base are in good shape and we are starting to see the positive effects of our 2019 operational improvements and substantial investment in next generation technology platforms. We are laser focused on our two strategic objectives and we’ll build on our momentum and learnings from 2019 to continue on our commitments and position the company versus same sustained profitability and growth.

With my comments complete, I will turn the call over to our operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] You have a first question comes from the line of Alex Paris from Barrington Research. Your line is open.

Chris Howe

This is Chris Howe, sitting in for Alex. Thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on the profitability that was reported this quarter. More on the profitability as you provided already some additional color on the near term and longer term objectives with the audit platform, on an ongoing basis, how should we assess the potential benefits from this audit platform? As we look longer term, you had mentioned 20% or more in adjusted EBITDA over the next two to three years. So I would assume as Epiphany and Panoptic are leveraged within the two to three years and even beyond that if we were to look even longer term, that your profitability expectations could be even higher considering 20% would be an average over three years.

Kurt Abkemeier

Yes, I would say that we would expect 20% would be the end point during that time frame as opposed to average just to clarify. But I think your greater point holds that with the platform we would expect profitability to – that it would open up more opportunities to get more efficient and enhance our profitability, but also in a lot of ways, more importantly, open up revenue opportunities for the top line and really changed the composition and quality of the revenues Ron had noted in his comments, a lot of goodness all around.

Ron Stewart

Yes, I agree with that, Kurt. And I think just looking at this pivot we’re making to a different revenue model is not going to happen overnight and that it will definitely be – it will evolve client by client as we mature. So it’s going to happen over time, but I think we feel comfortable with it. We’re definitely on the right track.

Kurt Abkemeier

And just to also follow-on to Ron’s point, this goes to the first strategic objective primarily that Ron was noting that we want to be laser focused on delivering more of that nearer term impact to our results, as we think that that’s going to be one of the primary value drivers over the nearer term, more tangible for all the investors on the call.

Chris Howe

And as that becomes more tangible, I assume – you could assume some additional savings that haven’t yet been quantified as you continue to move through the year?

Ron Stewart

Yes.

Chris Howe

My follow-up question just in regard to Adjacent Services, you broke back into profitability on that segment. How should we think about your goals longer term as you find the right mix of capabilities? And any idea of what that would look like with right set of services for that segment of the business?

Ron Stewart

Yes. Well, we’ve given a lot of thought in the past. And I think coming into this year, we’ve definitely streamlined and rationalized a lot of the services we’re doing in that area because we were not able to scale that business and not able to keep it as consistent revenue stream and that’s really what we need to get to. At the end of the day this analytics and disability are very important to our clients. In the 2019 Deloitte CPO survey, two of the highest priorities for CPOs going into next year or increased visibility and improved management of risk. And they’re also not very happy with a lot of the technology they’ve been investing in, in terms of solving those problems.

So we feel like that along those lines is being able to leverage our data platform. But with integrated analytics that come as a byproduct as part of that that Epiphany data foundation is really attractive now. But we’re not going to go off ahead of our skis like we have in the past and they were focused on recovery audit business first, getting the platforms out, getting them up, getting them stabilized, and then we’ll start to move into some of these extensions through analytics and other services that make sense. But the source-to-pay solutions market is growing at 18% to 20% a year is estimated at a $10 billion total addressable market. So it’s a big business that we want to evolve into, but again, first things first, we want to stick to our near-term objectives, get our basic foundation in place and we’ll revisit it in sometime in the future.

Chris Howe

Thanks, Kurt and Ron for all the color and I look forward to what’s to come.

Ron Stewart

Thank you, Chris.

Kurt Abkemeier

Thank you, Chris.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Zach Cummins from B. Riley FBR. Your line is open.

Zach Cummins

Hi, good afternoon, Ron and Kurt. Thanks for taking my questions.

Ron Stewart

Hi, Zach.

Zach Cummins

Nice to see the improved profitability here in Q4 and really setting the foundation for 2020, but can you talk about your confidence in really being able to return to growth in 2021 and really highlight some of the main drivers for that?

Ron Stewart

Yes, there are a number of things. First of all, when you look – Kurt explained some of the variances of last year that occurred that and we really view our 2019 revenue on par with 2018, netting out some of those puts and takes. And then looking ahead, we’ve had some very good success in the – in our sales and bookings ended up in the last quarter and this quarter. These revenues are going to take a while to get to bring online. We’ve also, if you recall in some of our prior calls, we’ve talked about some of the clients where we were having delays or changes in scope.

We have recently closed an outsourcing arrangement with one of our largest clients where we’re taking over all of the internal processes for their recovery audit. And those kinds of problems will go away and we’ll have a larger scope to audit. So we are addressing some of those, I’ll say client specific issues and there are others that are that were having similar conversations with which will have a similar impact. And then we are seeing more new clients come in that are significant and we feel good that we’re on a good trajectory.

Now there are headwinds year-over-year. We feel like Adjacent Services right now we’re estimating considerably down from 2019 simply because we’re not – we took a big step back in terms of what we’re going after there. We’re continuing to generate revenue in our Adjacent Services segment that won’t be as much and we’re starting some new engagements, but we’ll see how that goes.

We also have some rate changes that occurred last year. They’re going to impact us this year that we’ve got to overcome. So we’re kind of netting those out, but overall, I think we feel pretty good about where we are. And it’s about managing at the detailed client level and doing the work that needs to be done to take those clients to a higher level. We’re pushing hard to move contract compliance and as many clients as we can and having some good momentum towards that.

So overall, I think we can feel good about coming out of 2020 to 2021 with good momentum. And then we really feel that this platform that we’re going to be rolling out in Q2 is a differentiator. And we’ve won some significant clients with that being able to demonstrate that platform that our clients are pretty excited about. So we think we’re going to continue to pick up new clients and expand the scope. And the ones we’re in over the next year, that’ll lead us into 2021.

Kurt Abkemeier

And Zach, just to add on, as Ron had noted his second strategic objective that he articulated the, one, to evolve our core business from a contingency fee oriented post audit recovery provider, two, a prepayment error prevention and subscription oriented business partner, it’s really important that as we rollout these new next generation platforms of ours and get more into the data and get more intimate with the processes of our clients, but that’s going to enable us to get closer and closer to the error events that will draw us in to derive those new revenue streams and improve the quality of the revenue as well.

So this is all about a greater kind of journey that Ron likes to describe that will get us to a much better place than we’ve been over the last few decades, a different composition of revenue, a different standing with our clients, a different way that we’re perceived in a way that we’re indispensable to them.

Zach Cummins

Got it. That’s helpful. And then I guess just looking at the 20% adjusted EBITDA margin target in the next two to three years, can you talk about what sort of assumed revenue growth is needed to get to that or how we should be thinking about this over time as you continue to make progress towards that target?

Kurt Abkemeier

Well, it would be helpful to have revenue growth the buildup that it would assume that it would be modest revenue growth. Most of that’s going to be done by focusing on being the highest performing and most efficient recovery audit firm in the business. And it’s just going to be from doing things smarter with our new platforms that we’re rolling out, reengineering the way that we do it such that we can yield more out of every dollar of revenue that we get.

Zach Cummins

Understood. That’s helpful. And then final question. As you expected to generate at least $10 million in free cash flow this year, I mean, can you rank your capital allocation priorities from investing in your tech platform versus potentially paying down debt or buying back stock?

Kurt Abkemeier

Well, investing in our tech platform is before we get to the point of the $10 million in free cash flow, right? So that’s assuming our CapEx spend that’s $10 million plus is part of that build. At this point, honestly, I’m just laser focused on generating free cash flow. I’m doing as much as possible. Ron if you want to chime in, but for me it’s free cash flow, free cash flow, free cash flow allocation.

Ron Stewart

I mean, but obviously, we’re going to have continued CapEx required to drive this platform. We’ll be able to fund that. We’re not saying we’re going to an elevated levels but be able to fund that out of generated capital versus going out for debt. And then we’ll have to look at the balance between paying off debt, buying back stock opportunistically and then look at what else may present itself in terms of opportunities for us. But as Kurt says, job one is free cash flow. It’s a good problem to have once we get it.

Kurt Abkemeier

And it’s also worth noting, getting to that $10 million in free cash flow isn’t done to the detriment of investing in our business. We think that we get to that $10 million even with the appropriate, but still judicious investment in CapEx.

Zach Cummins

Got it. That’s helpful. Well, thanks again for taking my questions and congrats on the solid quarter and best of luck in 2020.

Kurt Abkemeier

Thanks, Zach.

Ron Stewart

We’ll see you soon.

Operator

Your question comes from the line of Andrew Gordon from EF Gordon Capital. Your line is open.

Andrew Gordon

Hey, good afternoon, guys, and thanks for taking my questions.

Ron Stewart

Sure.

Andrew Gordon

You’ve been seeking for a couple of years now to harness the power of your data and kind of evolve your service offering. And you touched on that again this evening as you talk about penetrating the broader source-to-pay market. And I have a couple of quick questions from that broader focus, specifically with regard to how you see your offering relative to what’s provided by Coupa, Coupa software. And the reason I ask is my sense is that there are largely pretty complementary Coupa focuses more on proactively solving overcharge for indirect spend and you guys are focused more on resale goods. So I just wondered if you could maybe talk a little bit about how different are the datasets that you focus on versus what they focus on and whether you could either confirm or deny the assumption that your general complementary versus competitive?

Ron Stewart

Sure. Sure. I think you look at Coupa or Ariba, there are number of what you would call a sourcing or procurement management platforms and we don’t seek to compete directly against Coupa, but there will be some areas of overlap. And I like to tell a client when they ask that question that we’re really in-hand rather than an ore. We’re complimentary to Coupa or Ariba or any of these is simply because Coupa or Ariba are typically deployed by specific scope of spend in a company. We have a big grocery client for example, that’s driving a significant portion of their goods, not for resale which is about 10% of their spend through Coupa, the other 90% is going through 150 different legacy systems that are very old and complex.

And so – and we take an enterprise view of this data and aggregate all the data across the platforms, they have Oracle, they’ve got Coupa, they’ve got a number of others. And Coupa is a closed system. They give analytics and visibility to the spend that they manage and they do a very good job of that. And Oracle does the same thing in their world. But we’re an open system, we take all the enterprise data and that’s what we’ve been doing for 50 years. And a lot of the errors and the discrepancies we find are because of all these different smokestack systems across the company that are each in their own closed and we find the discrepancies across those systems. So that’s a very fundamental difference between what we do. We think we have a very healthy place to live in that that environment. It’s a fundamentally different approach, full stop.

Andrew Gordon

It sounds like the datasets themselves are different. The areas of spend that you’re focusing on are different. And that being the case, I wonder if there are benefits to the end clients or to the range of companies that could benefit from your services. Where are you to be offered by one of these larger players as a cross sell as some days?

Ron Stewart

Somebody were to consider?

Andrew Gordon

Just in your industry.

Ron Stewart

Well, first of all, the datasets are not a different thing. I mean, we get accounts payable, they get accounts payable, we get – but we get all the data they get and we get all the data that Oracle gets and we get all the data coming from SAP, but plus all the miscellaneous system. So it’s not a different dataset, it’s just an enterprise view across all the different systems that we aggregate and in a very complex manner understand and harmonize so that we can interpret all the different types of data and put it into a format that we can audit and we can do analytics around. That’s not what the Coupa does, and that’s not what Ariba does, that’s what something unique to what we do.

Kurt Abkemeier

And I think to clarify, when I hear you say that it’s different data, it’s just that it’s a subset of what we see. We see the whole picture. Coupa only sees a small part of the picture, Ariba would only see a small part, Oracle would see a small part. We see the entire picture because we see all of the data, they see a subset.

Ron Stewart

Yes. And but in terms of your question of whether they would want to bring us in, absolutely, that we would be happy to work on that with them. And many of our clients are asking us to work across these systems to do certain things and we have no problem working with any of these providers.

Andrew Gordon

Great. I’d love to flesh it out further offline if you guys have a chance to chat, but I appreciate taking my questions.

Ron Stewart

We’d absolutely love to have deeper conversation.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn back the call to Ron.

Ron Stewart

Great. Thank you so much and thanks for everyone for joining the call today. We look forward to get together pretty quickly in the next few weeks or next several weeks to talk about Q1, but in the meantime, hope everything goes well and we’ll talk soon. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.