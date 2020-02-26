CBL & Associates Properties' Next Move May Be Influenced By Its Debt Covenants

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) reported fourth quarter and full year earnings back on February 6th. The report served as a reminder that the company's turnaround strategy is still an ongoing process. Since the earnings reports, the company's common shares, preferred shares, and unsecured debt sold off further into levels indicating deep distress. While management has indicated that the redevelopment strategy of finding new tenants in vacated locations is going to necessitate the suspension of dividends through the end of 2020, the company's debt covenants may hint to their next capital move.

In the fourth quarter earnings report, there was plenty of data to suggest the worst from CBL. First, the company's net operating income (NOI) continued to drop like a sharp knife. While the company finished the year ahead of guidance (-6.5% vs. -7%) when it came to NOI, the fourth quarter reading of -9.1% was far worse than any prior quarter. Management has also guided NOI lower by 8.8% in 2020, which is worse than any prior year.

Source: Quarterly CBL Data in spreadsheet

CBL's occupancy improved in the fourth quarter, which was expected as part of the holiday shopping season, but the improvement was far less than prior years. Occupancy for the fourth quarter came in at 91.2%, which was a far cry from the over 93% registered in the prior three fourth quarter earnings reports.

Source: Quarterly CBL Data in spreadsheet

Gross rent changes also pointed to a deteriorating picture in the fourth quarter. After starting to recover in the second quarter, gross rents declined -12% in the fourth quarter which resembled the declines in late 2017 and 2018. Deflationary rent pricing in the face of lower occupancy can create significant challenges to future earnings.

Source: Quarterly CBL Data in spreadsheet

One shining light to CBL's fourth quarter earnings is the performance of its tenants. The company saw same store sales within its real estate increase by 3% in the fourth quarter, the best reading since before 2016. Solid sales performance is an indicator of healthy or improving mall traffic and a good selling point for future tenants.

Source: Quarterly CBL Data in spreadsheet

The overall sentiment in the company's earnings was clearly negative, as the share price has tumbled nearly 50%, and preferred shares followed to around $3 per share, representing an 85% discount to their call price. Unsecured debt also followed suit, with 2024 and 2026 bond maturities falling below 50 cents on the dollar. While the 2023 maturing debt remained above 50 cents on the dollar, the issue's current yield to maturity of 24% is higher than the other two unsecured debts.

While my previous article discussed the hurdle of upsetting secured debt holders by buying back unsecured debt at a discount, the current distressed pricing of CBL's unsecured debt requires us to revisit this thesis and dig into the details. The two hurdles that CBL faces when it comes to buying back debt are debt covenants and liquidity.

CBL's notes and senior secured credit facility contain four covenants that cover both the unsecured notes and the credit facility. Failure to maintain these covenants can lead to a default. The first ratio is the total debt to assets ratio, expressed as a percentage of total assets. The covenant requires CBL's debt to remain below 60% of total assets.

At 51%, some may think the ratio is quite "hot". However, that level is tied for the best since prior to 2016. Essentially, despite its operating woes, CBL management has appropriately maintained the company's leverage. Aside from increased borrowing, another way this ratio could be destabilized is if the company were to surrender assets of higher valuations than their corresponding non-recourse mortgages.

Source: SEC 10-Q/K and Company Earnings Supplement Data in spreadsheet

The next covenant is the unencumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio, which CBL is required to keep above 150%. The ratio came under stress in 2019 as the company converted its unsecured term loan to a secured credit facility, which caused its unencumbered assets to decline by more than its unsecured debt. This covenant is getting closer to its breach limit. While unsecured bondholders may point to this trend as a reason to buy unsecured debt back at a discount, the company can probably find better success with paying off low non-recourse debt balances that would then free up (increase) unencumbered assets.

Source: SEC 10-Q/K and Company Earnings Supplement Data in spreadsheet

The next covenant is secured debt to total assets, which the company is required to keep under 40%. Despite the refinancing of its unsecured term loan into a secured credit facility, at 32%, the covenant is only one point higher than what it was during the first quarter of 2016. As the company pays down its secured credit facility, it will free up more liquidity. Currently, the company has ~$410 million in borrowing capacity under its secured credit facility. The company used a majority of its excess free cash flows to reduce secured debt in 2019.

Source: SEC 10-Q/K and Company Earnings Supplement Data in spreadsheet

The last, and likely most important, of these ratios is the income available for debt service to debt service ratio. This ratio has seen a consistent decline since 2016 and currently sits at an income of 2.3 times the debt service charged, which is above the 1.5 covenant, but it raises a question. If CBL is projecting zero taxable income in 2020, how will they meet this covenant?

If CBL is going to miss this covenant, they could get a waiver from bondholders in advance, but another alternative may be on the table. With unsecured debt trading at a steep discount, CBL could begin buying unsecured debt with a combination of free cash flow and secured credit liquidity. If the company were to buy back the 2026 maturities at their current price levels with cash on hand, they would save over $120,000 in interest expense for every $1 million in debt bought back. If CBL were to use its credit facility, those savings would be diminished to approximately $77,000 per million.

Source: SEC 10-Q/K and Company Earnings Supplement Data in spreadsheet

Source: Updated pricing data in author spreadsheet

While the buying back unsecured debt would take the pressure off three of the four debt covenants, it will place pressure on the secured debt covenant. Also, CBL has nearly $1.4 billion in outstanding unsecured bonds, so while this debt swap can ease some pressure, it only buys time for management to turn around the corporation.

Because the company has more unencumbered assets than unsecured debt, I believe the bonds are of best value to investors right now. The debt continues to pay interest and can only stop in the event of a default, unlike management's discretion with common and preferred dividends. While the common and preferred shares have the potential of generating big gains in the event of a turnaround, the current price of unsecured debt creates an income opportunity too good to pass up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, CBL.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own CBL unsecured debt due in 2026.