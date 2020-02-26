Skyworks: Increased Competition, Increased Dependency And The 5G Effect

Skyworks needs to diversify or it could suffer the same fate that befell others that were in the same position the company is heading towards.

Skyworks is facing increased competition in RF with 5G rolling out, but management believes that it can handle it.

Skyworks (SWKS) is one of the companies perceived by some as a 5G play. Having exposure to the latest cellular technology could prove beneficial with 5G rolling out. However, it also means that Skyworks will have to face increased competition, as competitors will be looking to enter other people's turf for a piece of the pie. Recent earnings releases from Skyworks and the competition provides some insights as to how things are going at this early stage. What these insights are will be covered next.

Q1 FY2020 quarterly results

Skyworks turned in results that beat prior guidance. Skyworks grew revenue and net income in Q1, at least on a sequential basis. Revenue grew by 8.3% sequentially, but fell by 7.8% YoY. Non-GAAP net income increased by 10.3% sequentially, but fell by 11.1% YoY.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2019 Q4 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $972M $827.4M $896.1M 8.3% (7.8%) Net income $284.9M $210.6M $257.1M 22.1% (9.8%) EPS $1.60 $1.22 $1,50 22.9% (6.3% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $972M $827.4M $896.1M 8.3% (7.8%) Net income $324.6M $261.9M $288.8M 10.3% (11.1%) EPS $1.83 $1.52 $1.68 10.5% (8.2%)

The outlook for Q2 FY2020 is optimistic about the road ahead. Revenue will decline sequentially after the holiday quarter, but Q2 will nonetheless be stronger than one would have expected based on seasonal patterns. Q2 revenue and EPS are expected to be flat YoY, which could be seen as an improvement from Q1 when they were down. The forecast calls for Q2 revenue of $800-820M and non-GAAP EPS of $1.46.

(Guidance) Q2 FY2019 Q2 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $810M $800-820M - Non-GAAP EPS $1.47 $1.46 -

Q1 FY2020 earnings call

It should be noted that Q1 was the first quarter for Skyworks with contributions from 5G. The Q1 numbers seem to indicate that 5G is having a positive impact on the company. A lot of it is apparently due to handset OEMs, especially those from China. This bodes well for the future of Skyworks since Apple (AAPL) has yet to release a 5G phone and Apple is the company's most important customer. From the Q1 earnings call:

"This is the first period that we're actually talking about 5G in devices and bring in revenue to the table. So early, early innings and we're already seeing some improvements in our numbers for Q1 and Q2. And that's the early part of 5G. And if I were to look at that, a lot of that is China, it's the Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi names like that. But we're also seeing ramps coming in with Samsung. I think there's going to be some really nice ramps with one of the larger customers, again haven't put a 5G phone out."

5G can be a headwind or tailwind for Skyworks

5G requires more complex RF, which creates an opportunity for RF suppliers like Skyworks to boost revenue. The flip side is that it attracts more competition. Companies like Qualcomm (QCOM) are looking to increase RF content in handsets. The company states in its most recent earnings report that almost all design wins included RF solutions from Qualcomm. As a result, Qualcomm is experiencing growth of as much as 50% in the RF space. This article covers this aspect in further detail.

Nevertheless, Skyworks remains optimistic about its ability to deal with competition. While Skyworks is at a disadvantage in certain aspects, the company has other things in its favor. Qualcomm touts its ability as a one-stop shop for SoC and RF needs, but some OEMs like Apple have reason to avoid relying on a single supplier like Qualcomm, especially given prior history.

Other OEMs have been broadening their base of SoC suppliers. For instance, some OEMs in China have replaced some of their Snapdragon SoCs from Qualcomm with SoCs from MediaTek. This creates an opportunity for Skyworks as management alludes to:

"So the 5G momentum, the early momentum in 5G, a lot of that is actually led by the China names. So, we have great position in 5G solution. So this is again 5G, so we still have great 4G position with these accounts. But we're overlaying incremental content in 5G with names like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. So those players were very strong. We're doing some good work partnering with chipset providers. MediaTek is one that's an example in their phase seven designs. We've got great position, design reference position. These are all 5G solutions."

The need for diversification is why Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has been able to gain some design wins in China for their Exynos line of SoCs. This is an important development since Chinese OEMs are at the forefront of 5G adoption.

While Skyworks did not explicitly mention Qualcomm by name, it's fairly obvious that it was referencing Qualcomm when discussing the competition in the earnings call.

"If you look at the devices today, the 5G devices that are going to market right now, you're going to see that kind of integration from Skyworks. It's not being driven by the chipset provider. That may work in small markets where the customer doesn't have a level of sophistication and they want a turnkey solution all in. But that's not what we're seeing right now. We're seeing best-in-class solutions, leveraging integration, looking for companies that have their own facilities like us from filter to gallium arsenide to assembly and test, customizing and crafting a solution, that's how we win."

At the moment, it looks like RF suppliers, whether it's Skyworks or Qualcomm, are benefiting from the increased RF opportunities afforded by 5G. But while Skyworks may be holding its own, another trend is emerging that may turn out to be the bigger challenge.

Dependency on Apple is increasing

While business seems to be picking up in Q1, performance is uneven. The table below breaks down revenue by geographic region. Most of the revenue decline in Q1 can be attributed to China and South Korea. Huawei and Samsung are almost certain to have played a major role here. It's probably no coincidence that these two OEMs are also the ones that have increased the use of their own RF chips in smartphones.

Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 YoY USA $600.1M $590.4M (1.6%) China $194.5M $168.4M (13.4%) South Korea $99.1M $59.0M (40.5%) Taiwan $40.7M $42.0M 3.2% Europe, Middle East & Africa $32.7M $30.3M (7.3%) Other Asia-Pacific $4.9M $6.0M 22.4% Total $972.0M $896.1M (7.8%)

Falling business elsewhere puts greater pressure on the U.S. market, which is not such a good thing. Skyworks already derives most of its business from Apple. Some people have pointed at this reliance as a possible point of concern. For instance, this article delves into this issue in greater detail.

The latest quarterly report indicates that this dependency continues to increase. The last available Form 10-K from Skyworks states that:

"In fiscal 2019, 2018, and 2017, Apple, through sales to multiple distributors, contract manufacturers and direct sales for multiple applications including smartphones, tablets, desktop and notebook computers, watches and other devices, in the aggregate accounted for 51%, 47%, and 39% of the Company’s net revenue, respectively."

Revenue amounted to $3,376.8M in FY2019 and the U.S. accounted for $1,860.4M of the total. Apple's share was 51% of revenue or $1,722.2M.

This dependency on Apple is even higher in Q1, which is the holiday season. The December quarter tends to be a strong quarter for mobile with peak sales of Apple iPhones. A Form 10-Q from Q1 FY2019 states that:

"For the three months ended December 28, 2018, and December 29, 2017, one customer accounted for 58% and 56%, respectively, of the Company’s net revenue."

So Apple accounted for 58% of revenue in Q1 FY2019, an increase of 200 basis points in comparison to the year before. In contrast, Apple's share was 51% for all of FY2019.

Unlike last year, Skyworks did not disclose the exact numbers for Apple in its latest quarterly report. Nevertheless, it's possible to make an estimate based on available data. Skyworks broke down revenue based on the geographic location of the OEMs involved.

Q1 FY2018 Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 United States $626.8M $600.1M $590.4M Total revenue $1,051.9M $972.0M $896.1M Share 59.6% 61.7% 65.9%

Source: Skyworks Q1 FY2019 Form 10-Q and Q1 FY2020 Form 10-Q

According to the table above, the U.S. accounted for 59.6% and 61.7% of Q1 revenue in FY2018 and FY2019, respectively. This percentage rose to 65.9% in Q1 FY2020. According to previous disclosures, Apple's Q1 share was 56% and 58% in FY2018 and FY2019, respectively. Based on this information, Apple's share in Q1 FY2020 was probably around 62%. This implies an increase of 400 basis points, which means that Skyworks' reliance on Apple is accelerating. The number could even be higher than 62% if we take into account Apple's strong performance in the December quarter, which saw iPhone sales grow once again.

Investor takeaways

Q1 was the beginning of 5G for Skyworks and the company seems to be off to a good start if the Q1 numbers and Q2 guidance are an indication. OEMs like those in China are open to solutions from Skyworks, including the Sky5 platform. The 5G tailwind could provide a bigger lift in the second half of 2020 when Apple gets in on the action by releasing their own 5G iPhones.

A slight negative for Skyworks is that the infrastructure side of things is lagging behind mobile. It appears that 5G deployment has slowed down in certain markets, including the U.S. The loss of Huawei has also directly and indirectly impacted the quarterly numbers, both on the mobile and infrastructure side.

Competition in the RF space seems to be going up, but the impact has been limited thus far. The growing needs for RF in 5G has expanded the market. A growing market allows different suppliers a bigger piece of the pie. This could change in the future, but the market has so far been able to accommodate different players. The fallout of increased competition from new players entering the market seems to be limited.

However, Skyworks relies heavily on Apple and that dependency is rising according to the latest quarterly report. It's highly likely that Apple contributed well over 60% of revenue at Skyworks. Such a high percentage gives Apple a lot of leverage over Skyworks, which may not be in the best interest of the latter. Apple could use its position to impose stringent demands and extract favorable terms from Skyworks.

Apple is known to be tough on its supply chain partners. It's always looking for better prices to protect its margins. The more Skyworks relies on Apple, the weaker its negotiating position becomes. Imagination Technologies and Dialog Semiconductor are two companies that once depended heavily on Apple.

That dependency did not work in their favor, which should serve as a warning sign for Skyworks, especially since Skyworks is becoming as dependent as those two once were. Both Imagination and Dialog saw their stock collapse in the aftermath of Apple deciding to cut them off.

It's this dependency that makes me neutral on Skyworks. It's never a good thing to put all your eggs in one basket, but Skyworks is moving in that direction. Other companies paid dearly for relying too much on Apple. Time will tell if Skyworks is to suffer the same fate as those before it.

