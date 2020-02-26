BankFinancial's Earnings To Benefit From Initiatives

Quarterly dividend is expected to be raised by $0.01 per share to $0.11 per share. Dividend yield of 3.52% expected.

BFIN has announced initiatives to boost loan growth this year. These initiatives are expected to be the chief driver of earnings this year.

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) has recently announced initiatives to boost growth of earning assets and non-interest based income. These initiatives include expansion of the equipment finance business into three new markets: government, middle-market, and small business lessees. The initiatives also aim to expand BFIN's commercial real estate business. I'm expecting the company's earnings to increase in 2020 mostly on the back of these initiatives. The benefit of these new plans appears to have already been priced-in, as the current market price is at only a single-digit discount to the December 2020 target price. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BFIN.

Initiatives to Boost Loans

BFIN's loan portfolio declined by a disconcerting rate of 12% in 2019 due to heightened payoffs. To arrest the fall, the management has announced two major initiatives that are expected to boost loan growth. First, the management is planning on expanding its equipment leasing business into three new markets, namely government, middle-market, and small business lessees. The management's expansionary efforts in the equipment leasing segment has met with early success, as the company recently announced that it has originated $23 million in government equipment lease and software license finance transactions to date in the first quarter of 2020. The second initiative concerns the expansion of the commercial real estate market, CRE. The efforts being taken to expand these two areas include hiring of new bankers and investing in technology.

On the other hand, BFIN's biggest loan segment, multi-family, is expected to continue to see heightened payoffs in 2020, which will negatively affect loan growth. In addition, headwinds in the United States' economy from global economic slowdown, coronavirus, and presidential elections are all expected to keep demand for credit subdued.

The management commented in the latest conference call that they are in discussions with different prospective targets for merger and acquisition, M&A. As no agreements have been finalized yet, I have not incorporated any growth from M&A in my estimates. Overall, I'm expecting BFIN's net loans to grow by 8% this year to $1.26 billion, which is slightly below management's target of $1.325 billion by the end of 2020.

Equipment Financing Expansion to Support Margin

According to the management, equipment finance provides better yield than other loan segments, and a good risk-return balance. The expansion in this area, therefore, will help support yields this year. The benefit from expansion into the equipment finance market, however, is expected to take some time to materialize; hence, I'm expecting net interest margin, NIM, to take a positive impact from the expansion in the latter part of the year. In the first half of the year, NIM is likely to trend downwards as yields will remain under pressure in a competitive environment. The repricing down of earning assets is likely to outweigh the repricing down of deposits in the first part of the year.

Overall, I'm expecting BFIN's NIM to contract by 4bps in the first quarter and 2bps in the second quarter before recovering. The management too expects a reversal of trend in the middle of the year, as mentioned in the conference call. The following table presents my estimates for BFIN's yields, costs, and NIM.

Efforts to Expand Business to Inevitably Lead to Higher Expenses

Efforts to increase loans are likely to lead to a jump in non-interest expense, which will constrain net income growth in 2020. To expand its CRE and equipment finance businesses, BFIN has already conducted some hiring and is likely to further add bankers this year. This increase in team size will lead to a rise in the base component of salary expense. Incentive component of salary expense is also expected to rise because of expectations that the team will be successful in improving loan growth.

Non-interest expenses are likely to be further driven by marketing expenses as the management plans on improving loan origination through marketing efforts. Moreover, BFIN plans on investing in technology, particularly cyber security and infrastructure, which will also contribute to an increase in non-interest expense.

Earnings Poised to Grow by 10%

I'm expecting the anticipated growth in earning assets to drive BFIN's earnings this year. Further support for the bottom-line is expected to come from higher non-interest income, which in turn is expected to be driven by the management's efforts to gain new customers. This increase in business is expected to boost fee income.

On the other hand, as discussed previously, non-interest expense is expected to constrain net income growth this year. Overall, I'm expecting BFIN's earnings per share to grow by 10% year over year in 2020 to $0.83. For 2021, I'm expecting the growth momentum to continue at more or less the same rate, leading to earnings per share of $0.91. The following table presents my income statement estimates.

Due to the prospects of an increase in earnings, I'm assuming that BFIN will raise its quarterly dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.11 per share in the second quarter. This will lead to dividend yield of 3.52%. Based mostly on the earning and dividend estimates, I'm expecting BFIN's equity book value to increase 8% to $11.7 per share by the end of 2020.

Single Digit Price Upside Warrants a Neutral Rating

I'm using the justified price to book method to value BFIN. As the company's return on equity has been very volatile in the past, the justified price to book method is more appropriate than the historical average price-to-book method. The table below shows the volatility of BFIN's return on equity.

The justified price-to-book method uses the formula given below, which has been derived from the Gordon Growth Model, to determine the justified multiple.

Justified P/B = (sustainable ROE - growth rate)/(required return - growth rate)

This model gives us a justified P/B multiple of 1.1x, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the justified P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $11.7 gives a December 2020 target price of $12.9. This price target is 5.6% above BFIN's February 21 closing price. The following table gives sensitivity of the target price to price-to-book ratio.

As the implied upside is only in single digits, I believe the stock price is currently not attractive enough to consider investing in BFIN. It is advisable to wait for the market price to drop to a more attractive level, for example, a price of $11.7 which is 10% below the target price. Based on the currently unattractive potential price upside I'm adopting a neutral rating on BFIN.

