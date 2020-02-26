Calix: Recently Profitable Small-Cap Stock With Strong Future Growth

Above average growth from a reasonable valuation is likely to drive the stock for strong gains.

This transformation led Calix to turn a profit, which is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Calix (CALX) has been shifting their product mix from hardware to software platforms. This led to increases in margins which enabled the company to achieve a profitable quarter for Q4 2019. Calix is expected to achieve a full year of profits in 2020. In fact, earnings are expected to grow at a strong above-average pace for multiple years (consensus).

Calix's newfound success is the result of adding customers and growing revenue by offering their cloud & operating systems to communications service providers [CSPs]. The company's cloud offering uses analytics to target services and experiences to build customer loyalty for CSPs. Calix's EXOS operating system is designed to help CSPs provide some of the technology for smart homes & businesses. The company's AXOS OS leverages data center software design and network virtualization across the access network to increase service speed, eliminate service disruptions, and to simplify operations.

Calix operates as a global company with 86% of revenue from the United States and 14% derived from other regions. So, you can see there is an opportunity to grow the business further internationally. Significant growth potential exists in Europe, Asia, and Africa for Calix.

The weekly chart above shows that the stock has some newfound positive momentum since August 2019. However, the stock reached an overbought level on the RSI. Therefore, it is possible that a pullback in the stock price takes place as large investors take profits.

We may see a better entry point for the stock soon if this holds true. The stock has a history of volatility. So, a pullback of 10% to 20% looks reasonable on profit taking. Strong gains would probably follow a pullback of that size, given Calix's strong expected growth.

Demand for Calix's Platforms is Strong

Calix tripled their cloud revenue in Q4 2019 and quadrupled it for the full year. The company's AXOS platform leads the market. Calix had 75 10-gig PON deployments for AXOS. Note: 10-gig PON is the computer networking standard for data links capable of delivering shared internet access rates of up to 10 gigabits per second.

The key aspect of the Calix Cloud platform is that it allows CSPs to utilize analytics for targeted services and experiences to build customer loyalty. This is achieved by leveraging subscriber behavioral data and network data. If Calix demonstrates that they can help customers increase their subscriber revenue, they could continue increasing customer growth going forward.

An important feature of the AXOS platform is that it allows for an 'always on' operational environment. With AXOS, CSPs can upgrade software without subscribers experiencing disruptions. The platform is consistently stable and reliable. An independent B2B digital media platform known as Light Reading, recognized the AXOS Intelligent Access Edge solution as the most innovative telecom product.

Calix added over 100 new customers in 2019. That marked the second year in a row of adding over 100 customers. This is a demonstration of Calix's ability to grow effectively over time.

The company expects to build on this growth in 2020 and beyond. Calix's plan is to increase investments in sales and marketing at about the same pace as revenue growth. That should keep spending at a disciplined pace while helping to drive future growth. Look for Calix to continue increasing the amount of customers this year and beyond.

Calix's Future Growth Looks Strong

On the revenue side, Calix is expected to increase the top line by 7.5% to about $456 million. This is 44% higher than the forecasted revenue growth for the S&P 500 (SPY) of 5.2% in 2020. Calix's above-average revenue growth can help drive the stock to outperform the broader market.

The bigger impact for Calix is on the earnings side. Calix is expected to increase earnings by over 250% in 2020. The reason for such a large anomaly in earnings growth is a result of the company going from a yearly loss to a projected yearly gain. For 2019, Calix ended with an EPS loss of -$0.32 for the full year. The company is expected to post a positive EPS of $0.21 in 2020.

Calix already turned a profit in Q4 2019. The higher margins associated with the platform business over the old hardware business is setting the company up for multiple years of strong growth. Earnings could double from 2020 to 2021 and again from 2021 to 2022 due to the revenue growth, expense control, and margin gains. Consensus estimates show EPS projections of $0.21 for 2020, $0.46 for 2021, and $0.99 for 2022.

Granted, triple-digit percentage gains are not likely to be sustained for many years. The percentage gains for earnings will probably normalize eventually. However, this recent earnings acceleration and new profitability have a good chance of catalyzing the stock for above-average gains over the next 3 years.

Valuation is Reasonable

Since the company is just turning a profit, I see the price to sales ratio as a good valuation measure since the earnings-based valuation metrics might be skewed. Calix is trading with a trailing price/sales ratio of 1.35 and a forward price/sales ratio of 1.26.

This is below the price/sales ratio of 2.55 for the Communication Equipment Industry. Calix is also valued below the S&P 500's price to sales ratio of 2.4.

Calix's lower than average valuation should help to provide the stock with room to increase as the company grows revenue and earnings.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

Calix obtains about 19% of revenue from CenturyLink (CTL) and just under 10% from Verizon (VZ). Loss of business from these customers could have a significant negative effect on the company. Calix has been adding new customers at a rate of about 100 per year. So, this risk could decrease over time.

Increased competition could take market share away. If Calix's competitors release more attractive offerings for CSPs, it could slow the company's growth and have a negative effect on revenue.

It is not clear what Calix's role will be in the shift from wireline broadband to wireless 5G entering homes and businesses for internet access. Calix will have to get involved as a key provider of services for 5G or the company could lose revenue over time. What we do know is that Calix is working with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to use NG-PON2 technology to deliver 34Gbps. So, it is possible that Calix will benefit from the new 5G deployments.

Calix's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Calix demonstrated success with their new platforms. The success led to profitability that is likely to continue with the higher margins associated with software platforms vs. hardware. Having CenturyLink and Verizon as large high-profile customers can help Calix secure new customers. That is what has been taking place and poised to continue as CSPs look to offer the best experiences for their subscribers. Calix's platforms allow CSPs to provide positive experiences to subscribers through their efficient platforms.

While the stock looks overbought in the short term and due for a pullback, strong price appreciation looks likely over the next three years. This is due to steady customer growth leading to above-average revenue and earnings growth. From a reasonable valuation level, the stock looks poised for above-average gains over multiple years driven by Calix's above-average growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.