ETF Portfolio Hedging Strategy #2: Turning Beta Into Anti-Beta With BTAL

At its maximum Sharpe ratio, a combination of BTAL and SPY has achieved two-third of the S&P 500's return with only half the risk.

It can be used as a short-term downside hedge or, believe it or not, a long-term portfolio hedging strategy.

Investment Thesis

With the S&P 500 continuing to power ahead to new all-time highs despite relatively flat earnings growth, fears over the impact of the coronavirus and a slowing global economy, it's time to consider ways to hedge your portfolio against downside risk. My latest in a series talking about portfolio hedging strategies, I examine AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL), a long/short fund, and how it can work in your portfolio.

Overview

One hedging idea that not enough investors consider for their portfolios is the long/short strategy. Many folks simply look at gold, Treasuries, money markets, preferreds and other similar defensive assets to protect other positions in their portfolio. Alternative investments, such as long/short, not only fall into the risk mitigation category, but some are actually designed to deliver positive returns even in the most severe bear markets.

The ETF marketplace offers a few such options, but they haven’t generated a whole lot of interest. One fund, in particular, has been on my radar for a while that I believe could be an interesting portfolio addition, especially in the current environment.

With political tensions heightened, the trade war still facing an uncertain future and several market signals still indicating that the global economy is weakening, it could be a good time to explore trades that not only protect portfolio principal, but also keep the gains coming.

This is the second in a series of articles that explore ETFs that hedge against downside risk in some form or fashion. These are funds that can be used either as short-term hedges or potentially be held longer term as a risk mitigation tool.

Today, I want to look at the AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta ETF.

Background

According to fund documents:

BTAL's objective is to seek performance results that correspond to the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index. BTAL strives to achieve this objective by investing long in U.S. equities that have below average betas and shorting those securities that have above average betas within sectors.

BTAL maintains 200 long positions in low volatility stocks and 200 short positions in higher beta stocks, aiming for a roughly 50/50 long/short asset allocation.

As a downside hedge, the benefits of a strategy, such as BTAL's, is pretty clear. With half of the portfolio being short positions, a good chunk of this fund is uniquely positioned to rise in value during market downturns. Considering that high-beta stocks tend to especially underperform during market corrections, BTAL can reasonably be expected to produce positive returns during such conditions as the returns from the high-beta short positions likely outweigh the losses from the long low-beta positions.

While it's easily assumed that any fund that is 50% short is inappropriate as a long-term holding, there is a case to be made that BTAL can deliver superior risk-adjusted returns at the right allocations and can be held indefinitely in a broader portfolio.

Overview

With $184 million in assets, this is a fund that hasn't gone ignored by investors, but that hasn't always been the case.

Source: YCharts

BTAL languished with only $8 million in assets up until the point where it finally caught wider investor attention - the Q4 2018 Fed Tightening mini-bear market. From 9/30/2018 to the low on 12/24/2018, BTAL returned more than 10% compared to a 19% loss for the S&P 500. It's been gaining traction ever since.

While it might be easy to assume that BTAL's long allocation is filled with utilities and consumer staples and its short position is heavy in tech and communication services, that's actually not the case.

Source: BTAL website

Tech, financials and industrials account for the largest sector allocations, with consumer discretionary and healthcare rounding out the top 5. The more defensive utilities and consumer staples sector actually account for only small positions in the portfolio.

This outcome shouldn't be entirely surprising. A fund such as the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) targets the 100 least volatile stocks from the S&P 500 by more traditional risk measures and weights heavily in utilities and REITs, but the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) uses a multi-factor model to calculate "projected" riskiness from a wider starting universe. That fund counts tech and financials as its top sector holdings, so selection methodology is important.

Composition

As is suggested by the fund's name, BTAL uses beta as its primary risk assessment metric. The strategy is very simple: if you're a low-beta stock, you're in as a long position. If you're high beta, you're getting shorted.

Source: BTAL website

The one thing that sticks out is the relative valuation of the two sides of the portfolio. BTAL is not a value-tilted portfolio. In fact, it's the opposite. The fund's website isn't clear about how it quotes the price/earnings ratio, but I'm going to assume that this is the trailing 12-month figure. The relative valuation is less important to me since the fund's objective is risk management, not value-seeking.

I mentioned above the possibility of maintaining BTAL as a long-term holding. It's a counterintuitive notion, so let me explain.

Source: YCharts

Looking at recent beta figures, BTAL has become almost entirely inversely correlated to large-caps. Save for a spike in the latter half of 2017, that's been the case during most of the fund's history. On an absolute basis, share price volatility has been roughly on the same level, but it's the inverse price direction relationship that provides the most benefit.

If you're looking for the best absolute return over time, the S&P 500 (SPY) is the unquestioned way to go. Given enough time, a 100% long portfolio will beat a 50/50 long-short portfolio. But a fund that is inversely correlated to the S&P 500 has significant diversification benefits.

That means SPY and BTAL can be ideal complements to each other. When running it through Portfolio Visualizer's optimization tool looking at the 8-year history of BTAL, the highest Sharpe Ratio has been achieved with an allocation of 64% SPY and 36% BTAL.

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

Individually, both SPY and BTAL are risky, but collectively the combination has cut overall risk in half. Again, a 100% investment in the S&P 500 will likely produce superior absolute returns over time, but if you can achieve two-third of the S&P 500's return with just half the risk, that's an attractive risk/return profile.

Of course, these returns were achieved during a time when the S&P 500 was largely rising in a straight line, so we don't really have a good sense of what the SPY/BTAL relationship will be like in a bear market. The 2020s could be the decade where bonds and international stocks outperform U.S. large-caps and this profile could look much different in the future.

When I write pieces like this profiling funds or combinations of funds, readers always want to know about historical drawdowns. With the 64/36 portfolio allocation, the results are very good.

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

At its worst, this combination lost a maximum of just more than 5% over its 8-year history. During that time, the S&P 500's maximum drawdown was 20% during the latter part of 2018, while dropping 9% or more on four other separate occasions.

Conclusion

Not only is BTAL a unique strategy in a crowded ETF universe, it's an effective strategy in mitigating portfolio risk. In theory, the long low beta/short high beta will produce positive returns whenever low volatility leads the market, which would mostly likely be the case in a prolonged market downturn. That makes it an ideal option to pair with an S&P 500 or total stock market investment.

My main concern is we don't yet understand how well BTAL will work when 1) value stocks outperform and 2) we're in a prolonged bear market. While that leaves returns in those scenarios unknown, the risk minimization properties of including BTAL in a portfolio should remain intact. For investors looking to maintain a degree of equity market exposure while reducing a significant amount of downside risk, adding BTAL makes a lot of sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.