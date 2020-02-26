ATS Automation Tooling Systems: We Like Its Long-Term Growth Outlook, Although Near-Term Catalysts Are Limited

There is a huge opportunity for ATS to capture as many companies are establishing alternative manufacturing locations outside of China.

Investment Thesis

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCPK:ATSAF) (TSX:“ATA”) saw its EPS decline sharply due to a one-time restructuring charge. The company may continue to face some near-term weaknesses due to global economic uncertainties (e.g. the outbreak of coronavirus). However, we like its long-term growth outlook as we believe many companies are starting to establish alternative manufacturing locations outside of China. As new factories are setup, there is an increasing demand for automation facilities. Therefore, we think ATS will benefit from this trend. The company should also benefit from its acquisition of MARCO last year as this enables it to enter the food and cosmetics verticals. Since its shares are currently fairly valued, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 F2020 Highlights

ATS delivered an unimpressive quarter with revenue growth of 14.3% year over year. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue increased to C$367.2 million. However, its earnings from operations declined from C$38.5 million in Q3 F2019 to C$10.4 million in Q3 F2020. This was primarily due to higher cost of revenues (growth of 16.1% year over year), and a one-time restructuring cost of C$18.8 million. As a result, its diluted earnings per share have dipped to only C$0.04 per share in Q3 F2020. This was significantly below last year’s C$0.27 per share.

Source: Q3 F2020 Report

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Uncertainties may persist in the near-term

Much of ATS’s businesses have been impacted by the escalating trade tensions last year as businesses slow down their investments. As can be seen from the chart below, its backlog has declined to C$939 million in its Q3 F2020 from the peak of C$982 million in Q1 F2020. Similarly, its bookings have also declined from the peak of C$423 million in Q1 F2020 to C$368 million in Q3 F2020. The worst may not be over yet. The breakout of Coronavirus in China in early 2020 appears to be spreading to other countries as well. This will likely negatively impact business sentiment in the near-term. Many companies rather stop investing in the near-term as the outbreak of virus may result in much lower demand for products and services across the globe.

Source: Created by author

While the impact is clearly negative in the near-term, we think the long-term growth outlook of ATS’s business is still intact. In the past, many businesses simply relied on China as their primary or only manufacturing locations. However, these companies now have no choice but to find alternative manufacturing locations. As these companies establish their alternative manufacturing locations outside of China, it will result in higher automation demands.

Reorganization plan should help improve its margin

As we have discussed, ATS has a reorganization plan to drive performance improvements. We are glad to hear in the conference call that this plan is well underway and will continue through its Q4 F2020. ATS is in the midst of closing several underperforming facilities and branch offices. The company has recorded restructuring costs of C$2 million and C$19 million. When completed, we could see meaningful EBITDA margin expansion as management expects annual savings of C$15 million-C$18 million. This has the potential to expand its EBITDA margin by about 110-130 bps in its FY2021.

MARCO acquisition should help ATS to enter the food vertical

Back in December 2019, ATS closed its acquisition of MARCO, a provider of yield control and recipe formulation systems to customers in the food, nutraceuticals and cosmetics sectors. MARCO is expected to add about C$26 million of revenue annually. This additional annual revenue is small considering ATS generates about C$350-400 million of quarterly revenue. However, we still like this acquisition as it will provide ATS the opportunity to enter the food and cosmetics verticals. This may result in cross-selling opportunities. In addition, MARCO’s EBITDA margin of low to mid-20% range is well above ATS’s adjusted EBITDA margin of mid-teens.

Valuation Analysis

ATS is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 11.95x. This is only slightly lower than its 5-year average of 12.3x. Therefore, we believe its shares are currently fairly valued. For readers' information, ATS does not pay a dividend.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

ATS’s business is cyclical. If the global economy falls into a recession, its bookings will be impacted negatively as its customers reduce investments.

Integration risk

ATS has made several acquisitions in the past 2 years (e.g. Comecer, MARCO acquisitions). While there are significant synergies expected, integration may take longer due to different corporate cultures.

Investor Takeaway

We like ATS and its long-term growth outlook. However, there is also the possibility that the near-term weakness may continue for several quarters. Given the fact that its shares are fairly valued, and that we rather err on the side of caution, we think investors may want to patiently wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.