Netflix May Struggle Amid An Expensive Business Model And Growing Competition

I am bullish on Netflix, but I do not rate it a Buy at present.

I use my L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to arrive at a fair value for the stock and to determine expected returns from the stock over the next 10 years.

Netflix has generated massive returns for its investors over the last two decades; however, with competition exploding around it, Netflix is no longer a buy at any price story.

Introduction

Over the last two decades, investors in Netflix (NFLX) have been extraordinarily rewarded as a result of their faith in Reed Hastings and his evolving vision for Netflix. Today, the company boasts over 160M subscribers and a revenue growth rate that remains robust.

Netflix is available in nearly every corner of the world, except for China, where the great firewall ensures tight control of controversial content, such as can be found at times on Netflix.

Today, we will discuss a few key quantitative and qualitative aspects of Netflix, after which I will perform a valuation of the company. The topics we will cover are as follows:

Subscriber Growth (The driving force behind Netflix's valuation) Content Spend Competition L.A. Stevens Valuation Model Concluding Thoughts

Subscriber Growth

Netflix's strategy is to aggressively spend on content, which results in negative free cash flow, so as to grow its subscriber base as much as possible, while also "front-loading" content spend that will be moderated relative to revenues at some point in the future.

According to Netflix's long-term overview found here, the company expects that subscriber count could be anywhere from 60M to 90M total in the U.S.

We think we can grow to 60-90 million members in the US, based upon our trajectory to date and the continued growth of streaming entertainment.

According to the chart below, Netflix's current subscriber count is within that maximum growth band, although just barely. Additionally, its subscriber growth has dramatically slowed in the U.S. in the last year, which may portend a reality closer to 60M subscribers than to 90M subscribers.

As can be seen above, Netflix's international subscriber count has soared over the last 5 years. The company has begun to expand its offering into a number of languages and cultures outside the U.S.

... we are developing a growing number of non-English language originals from places such as Mexico, France, Italy, Japan and Brazil, to name just a few. With our global distribution, Netflix is well positioned to bring engaging stories from many cultures to people all across the globe."

On the surface, the expansion and growth seem to be very positive for Netflix; however, when we analyze this business model further, we see that this expansion is enormously costly, creating consistent free cash flow losses for the company.

Content Spend

Netflix's business model has increasingly become dependent on its creation of its own content. That is, content producing companies, such as Disney (DIS), realized that they could monetize their own content by offering streaming services of their own.

As I mentioned, this has resulted in Netflix focusing on creating its own content, which has made the company far less revolutionary at this stage in the game. In that, when the company first began its streaming platform, the world had never experienced such a medium for content consumption. Content producers raced to have their content hosted on Netflix's platform. Now that the dust has settled, content producers have come to understand that it's more cost effective to simply pay for the software infrastructure to be built and host the entire platform on a cost-effective cloud service, such as AWS, and then provide the content directly to the consumer at a low cost, as Disney recently did.

For this reason, Netflix has been forced to adopt a rather old-school, pedestrian strategy of producing its own content, the result of which has been massive expenditures that have fallen onto its financials in various forms, i.e., through increases in long-term debt, changes in working capital, and capex - all of which have resulted in consistent negative free cash flow for the last decade, a feat which even Amazon (AMZN) struggled to accomplish in its early days. That is, even Amazon's razor-thin margin business model produced free cash flow in its early days and has ever since. So, for a company that is (in its current form) around 15 years old to be still consistently producing negative free cash flow, we must ask ourselves: when will there be remote signs of profitability? And when that profitability comes, how substantial could it be in light of the constant need to create new, expensive content?

The following quote demonstrates the quandary in which the company currently finds itself:

With our rapid increase in content spending, and our growing emphasis on owned original productions, cash outlays are initially greater than content amortization, constraining free cash flow relative to profitability. We have generally funded these cash pre-pay needs with debt. We amortize content as quickly as justified, given industry norms and viewing history.

What Netflix is saying is that it can eke out a GAAP profit, but the reality is that the company isn't making a dime.

Competition

Competition in this space is absolutely fierce, and Netflix's competitors have massive advantages that have come to offset the advantage the company gained by being the first mover in the space.

Companies such as Amazon, Disney, Hulu, Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) all compete for share of the same pie. If all of these companies were to erase the past 15 years and start from square one of their respective services, Netflix would almost certainly lose the race. This would be so because all of these companies offer their content within existing ecosystems. Amazon Prime Video comes free with a Prime subscription, and it surprisingly produces incredible content. Fans of Disney have been in its ecosystem for decades; so a family might be more inclined to purchase a subscription for Disney's streaming service over a subscription to Netflix. Lastly, Apple recently began its TV offering, and the leverage Apple possesses through its ecosystem is well-documented.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

For new readers, I use a proprietary valuation technique, which I have named the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. My team and I are currently working to automate the entire process and offer it on my personal website for investors to use to quickly value any stock and determine expected future returns, so look out for that over the coming months. To give new readers a quick overview of the model, here's an outline that details the steps:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model, including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10-year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

It works especially well with what I'd call "Buffett stocks"; that is, stocks (companies) that have large moats, which enable these companies to generate large free cash flow and return that free cash flow through buybacks.

It works well for growth companies also; however, the number of assumptions and the extent of those assumptions increases, both of which lead to greater variances for investment outcomes.

Step 1

Diving right into Step 1, we must make a few notable assumptions for Netflix, as currently its free cash flow remains negative to the tune of billions. Let's check out a graph that will inform our modeling over the next few steps:

With the above chart in mind, we can make the following conservative assumptions:

With gross profit margins at 38.28%, we will assume that Netflix's future free cash flow margin will be 15%, after it has moderated its aggressive spend to capture the hundreds of millions of potential international viewers. In light of Netflix's competition, i.e., Apple, Amazon, and Hulu, all of whom have big pockets, 15% is more than generous. It, in fact, might be overly generous once everything shakes out. I will also make the assumption that Netflix will actually generate free cash flow at some point. As the following, previously shared quote details, it currently does not generate free cash flow because it is spending aggressively on new content. This results in a small GAAP profit margin, but behind the curtains, the company is still hemorrhaging money. "With our rapid increase in content spending, and our growing emphasis on owned original productions, cash outlays are initially greater than content amortization, constraining free cash flow relative to profitability." Lastly, Netflix's total subscriber count is relatively low (160M), considering its TAM is somewhere in the billions; therefore, I will project that it grows its revenues, and correspondingly its free cash flow, at an average annualized rate of 15% for the next decade. This is fair and conservative in light of Netflix growing its revenues at 30.6% in its last quarter.

Here's a graph of consensus analyst estimates for revenue growth, which helped inform the third and final assumption:

So, with these assumptions in mind, we can generate a valuation and projected return for the company.

Let's begin.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10-year) 15% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90-year Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow to Equity Per Share $6.70 Fair Value $226.17

According to my calculations, Netflix is 49.5% overvalued presently. Now, you may take issue with my conservative estimation of its free cash flow margin (.15*$20.16B); however, in light of Netflix's capital-intensive business model wherein it must spend billions on proprietary content, and in light of the growing competition from companies that have ecosystem moats and hundreds of billions of dollars to burn, i.e., Amazon, Disney, and Apple, a 15% free cash flow margin is accurate at best and overly optimistic at worst.

But this isn't the end of the story, and it's not all bad. Let's move on to steps 2 and 3.

Step 2

As I mentioned, the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model works well with companies that buy back lots of shares, as it accounts for the effect of these share buybacks on the rate at which companies will grow their free cash flow per share over a given time period.

In Netflix's case, the company has actually been relatively disciplined in terms of issuing new shares, deciding instead to sell bonds as a means to finance new content production.

So, for Netflix, we will skip step two, as it should have a relatively immaterial impact on the rate at which free cash flow per share will grow over time. If Netflix begins raising capital through issuing shares aggressively, then we would need to revisit step 2.

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post 10-Year

So, Step 1 told us the degree to which Netflix shares were currently overvalued, and Step 2 told us how shares would impact the growth of the company's free cash flow per share, which is the driving force behind a company's valuation. But neither of those steps told us what to expect in the way of an annualized return one should expect from buying the stock today. To determine that, we must employ the model below, which normalizes the share price after all of the growing we projected takes place.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $226.17 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity N/A Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10-year End N/A Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10-year End 25x Fair Value At 10-year End $677.63

In order to arrive at $677.63, I performed the following calculation:

[($6.7 x 1.15^10)*25] = $677.63

Therefore, if one were to buy at today's share price of $338, one should expect an annualized rate of return of about 7.04%.

Concluding Remarks

Netflix has many years of growth ahead to be sure, but much of that growth is currently priced into the stock. Further, the specter of a capital raise through dilution (i.e., issuing more stock) looms ever present as the company continues to fuel its international expansion, while focusing on generating new content at home amidst the content wars taking place among Amazon, Apple, Hulu, Alphabet, Disney, etc.

For all of these reasons, I do not recommend buying Netflix at its present share price.

For those looking for an alternative, Alphabet's YouTube property has 2B users, is growing at +30%, and requires no capital expenditures to fuel its growth, as its users generate all of its content. I also view Alphabet as undervalued at present, as I discussed in my most recent article regarding the company, which you can read here.

