Hang Seng Bank: Murky Outlook

Hang Seng Bank currently trades at 1.74 times P/B and it is valued by the market at 13.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

Dividends are the bright spot for Hang Seng Bank, with a higher dividend payout ratio for FY2019, and the stock offering a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.2%.

Hang Seng Bank's net interest margin is already showing a declining trend on a quarterly basis for 3Q2019 and 4Q2019, and multiple factors could impact the bank's net interest margin.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCPK:HSNGY) (OTCPK:HSNGF) [11:HK]. The near-term outlook for Hang Seng Bank is murky, with limited visibility on the bank's loan growth and net interest margin in 2020. On the flip side, Hang Seng Bank's share price (not adjusted for dividends) has declined by -15% in the past 12 months, and current valuations are undemanding relative to historical averages, which explains the "Neutral" rating.

Hang Seng Bank currently trades at 1.74 times P/B based on its share price of HK$163.20 as of February 21, 2020, representing a discount to the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 2.2 times and 2.5 times respectively. Hang Seng Bank is also valued by the market at 13.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to historical 5-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples of 15.5 times and 14.4 times respectively. The stock offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.2%. But Hang Seng Bank trades at a premium to its Hong Kong banking peers on both P/B and P/E valuation metrics, which is justified by its higher ROE relative to its peers.

Readers are advised to trade in Hang Seng Bank Limited shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 11:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million and market capitalization is above $35 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1933 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1972, Hang Seng Bank is one of the leading banks in Hong Kong, and a 62%-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC).

Hang Seng Bank derived approximately 53%, 30% and 17% of its FY2019 profit before tax from its Retail Banking & Wealth Management, Commercial Banking and Global Banking & Markets business segments respectively. Hang Seng Bank is largely focused on its domestic banking business in its home market, Hong Kong, which contributed approximately 96% of the company's profit before tax for FY2019. As of December 31, 2019, Hang Seng Bank had 10,390 full-time employees working for the company.

In terms of industry exposure, the Hong Kong property market plays a significant role for Hang Seng Bank. Approximately 57% of Hang Seng Bank's FY2019 loans to businesses and 80% of the company's FY2019 loans to individuals were linked to the property sector.

It Is A Fool's Errand To Predict Net Interest Margin

Hang Seng Bank's headline net interest margin improved by +2 basis points YoY from 2.18% in FY2018 to 2.20% in FY2019. Adjusting for interest expenses for loss-absorbing capacity debt instruments issued (to comply with regulatory requirements) and interest income from funds raised from such issuance, Hang Seng Bank's adjusted net interest margin was 2.23% for FY2019, representing a YoY expansion of +5 basis points.

However, Hang Seng Bank's net interest margin is already showing a declining trend on a quarterly basis. The company's adjusted net interest margin declined from 2.29% in 2Q2019 to 2.28% and 2.20% for 3Q2019 and 4Q2019 respectively, as disclosed at its FY2019 earnings call on February 18, 2020. Factors which impacted Hang Seng Bank's net interest margin in 2019 included an inverted yield curve, an increase in funding mix from higher-cost time deposits, mortgage loan pricing, further monetary easing and competition among banks for loans among others. There is uncertainty over how these factors could pan out this year.

With respect to the inverted yield curve, the yield curve is currently "normal" at the time of writing, with the three-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate or HIBOR being higher than the one-month HIBOR. But the three-month HIBOR was lower than the one-month HIBOR for 41 out of the last 50 days in 2019.

Another factor affecting net interest margin is funding mix. In Hang Seng Bank's FY2019 results press release, the company noted that "rising market interest rates prompted customers to shift from current and savings accounts to time deposits." Notably, the trend of the shift in customers' funds from current and savings accounts to time deposits "is moderating" in early 2020 as per comments by Hang Seng Bank at its recent FY2019 results briefing on February 18, 2020. However, if banks continue to compete aggressively for time deposits, Hang Seng Bank's funding costs will still be inevitably affected.

Also, as highlighted earlier in the "Company Description" section of this article, Hang Seng Bank has significant exposure to the domestic property market. The pricing for mortgage loans in Hong Kong (prime rate minus X%, the interest rate cap) is typically pegged to HIBOR, with an interest rate cap that kick in when HIBOR rises to a certain level. In other words, there is a possibility of lower mortgage loan margins for Hang Seng Bank, if HIBOR continues to rise.

Other factors include further monetary easing and competition among banks for loans. Hong Kong suffered its first recession since the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis in 2019, and further monetary easing can't be ruled out considering the current coronavirus outbreak and also the ongoing social unrest. Furthermore, competition for loans among banks in Hong Kong in the current period of weak economic growth could potentially put more downward pressure on loan pricing and net interest margin.

On the positive side of things, Hang Seng Bank stated at the company's recent FY2019 earnings call on February 18, 2020, that January 2020 net interest margin was "higher than the reported figure for the second half of 2019." But it is obviously difficult to predict net interest margin for FY2020, considering there are multiple factors that could possibly influence net interest margin as stated above.

Nevertheless, the market is bearish on Hang Seng Bank's future net interest margin, with consensus expecting the bank's headline net interest margin to decline from 2.20% in FY2019 to 2.13% and 2.11% in FY2020 and FY2021 respectively.

Negative Impact Of The Current Coronavirus Outbreak

At the time of writing, there are 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Hong Kong with two deaths. Hang Seng Bank acknowledged at the company's recent FY2019 earnings call on February 18, 2020, that "there will be some delay in terms of loan booking" due to the current coronavirus outbreak. The bank further added that corporate clients are "adopting a wait-and-see position" while mortgage loans have "been a bit slow."

Hang Seng Bank also started to offer relief measures to its clients in the week prior to the FY2019 earnings call on February 18, 2020. Hang Seng Bank's relief measures primarily relate to loan repayment deferrals for small to medium enterprises or SMEs and retail banking clients. At this point in time, it is uncertain what is the proportion of Hang Seng Bank's clients who will choose to take up the relief measures offered by Hang Seng Bank, and the impact of such relief measures on the bank's earnings.

It is also worth paying attention to Hang Seng Bank's SME exposure. According to a UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) sell-side research report (not publicly available) titled "2020 outlook: is a storm brewing?" published on December 9, 2019, SMEs with annual revenues under HK$0.5 billion make up 17% of Hang Seng Bank's 1H2019 loan book versus a "low-to-mid single-digit" for peers like HSBC and BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCPK:BHKLY) (OTCPK:BNKHF) [2388:HK]. SMEs are relatively more impacted by the current weak macroeconomic environment compared with larger companies due to their lower revenues and smaller capital or asset base.

The near-term outlook for Hong Kong's economy seems bleak. According to a The Economist article titled "Just how stable is Hong Kong’s economy?" published on February 6, 2020, economists at UBS are predicting a negative -6% GDP growth for Hong Kong in 1Q2020.

Dividends Are The Bright Spot

Hang Seng Bank announced an interim 4Q2019 dividend per share of HK$4.00 for 4Q2019, bringing its total dividend per share for FY2019 to HK$8.20. The bank's FY2019 dividend of HK$8.20 per share represented a +9.3% YoY growth and a dividend payout ratio of approximately 64% for FY2019 versus 60% in FY2018.

Hang Seng Bank currently offers a trailing twelve-month dividend yield of 5.0% and there could be upside to future dividends.

The bank's capital adequacy ratios remained healthy at the end of last year. Hang Seng Bank's CET1 (common equity tier 1), Tier-1 and total capital ratios were 16.9%, 18.7% and 20.8% as of December 31, 2019. In comparison, the regulatory requirements for CET1, Tier-1 and total capital ratios were 16.0%, 17.5% and 19.5% respectively.

Hang Seng Bank acknowledged at the company's recent 4Q2019 earnings call that the bank's current capital adequacy ratios were at "a comfortable level for Hang Seng at the moment." The company also reiterated its commitment to "a steady but hopefully, increasing dividend to the shareholders" in the long-term.

Valuation

Hang Seng Bank trades at 1.74 times P/B based on its share price of HK$163.20 as of February 21, 2020. In contrast, the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 2.2 times and 2.5 times respectively. Market consensus expects Hang Seng Bank to deliver ROEs of 13.6% and 13.7% for FY2020 and FY2021 respectively.

Hang Seng Bank is valued by the market at 13.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 12.8 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E. As a comparison, the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples were 15.5 times and 14.4 times respectively.

Hang Seng Bank offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.2% and 5.4% respectively.

But Hang Seng Bank trades at a premium to its Hong Kong banking peers on both P/B and P/E valuation metrics, which is justified by its higher ROE relative to its peers.

Valuation Metrics For Hang Seng Bank's Hong Kong Banking Peers

Stock Trailing P/B Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year ROE The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCPK:BKEAF) (OTCPK:BKEAY) [23:HK] 0.45 10.9 9.4 4.4% 5.1% 4.7% BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited 0.99 8.9 8.6 5.6% 5.8% 11.3% Dah Sing Banking Group Limited [2356:HK] 0.51 6.2 6.3 4.4% 4.6% 8.3%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hang Seng Bank include lower-than-expected net interest margin, weaker-than-expected loan growth, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.