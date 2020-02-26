Franklin Resources: Legg Mason Helps, Does Not Solve The Issues

I like the move and realise that expectations are utterly low in terms of its earnings multiple and strong balance sheet.

The deal is driven by rationalisation and synergies, yet does not fully address the continued issue of outflows.

Franklin Resources (BEN) is joining the consolidation wave in the wider brokerage and investment management industry as it is acquiring Legg Mason (LM). The deal is driven by the desire to obtain more scale as the investment management business is transformed by the emergence of ETFs which is really disrupting the industry and names like Franklin Resources.

While the deal provides scale and additional earnings power to reinvest into the business, the underlying positioning is not really addressed, having the potential to cause a continued overhang on the stock.

Deal Terms

Franklin Resources, or better known as Franklin Templeton, has reached a deal to acquire Legg Mason for $50 per share in an all-cash transaction. This results in a deal tag of $4.5 billion, which only considers the equity portion of Legg Mason as debt of $1.2 billion will drive up the enterprise value towards $5.7 billion. Note that shares of Legg Mason traded around $41 ahead of the deal announcement, indicating that a roughly $800 million premium has been paid for the company.

The deal is of course driven by the desire to obtain scale and more diversification, as greater scale is simply very much required with fees constantly being under pressure amidst the relentless rise of ETF structures, and digitalisation of investment possibilities.

Ironic enough, Franklin Templeton is a bit smaller than Legg Mason. Franklin Templeton has nearly $700 billion in assets under management while Legg Mason has about $100 billion more of assets under management. The pro-forma company will see assets under management grow towards $1.5 trillion, which makes it the 6th largest asset manager according to the company. While assets under management will more than double, the combination is still far smaller compared to industry leaders BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) with nearly $7.5 trillion in assets, Vanguard and Fidelity.

The main rationale for the deal is of course the potential for synergies, pegged at $200 million a year. While it is very encouraging to see that the majority of these synergies should be realised as soon as from the first year, the $350 million in integration costs are somewhat steep.

Pro-Forma Picture

In the deal highlights above I told you that Legg Mason is actually a little bigger, that is at least if you focus on the assets under management, although Franklin's activities are a bit more profitable, and ironically that might be the problem.

Franklin generates $5.8 billion in sales on $698 billion in assets under management, with revenues equal to 83 basis points of assets under management. EBITDA runs at $1.6 billion, for margins equal to 28%.

Legg Mason has $804 billion in assets under management, yet revenues are just half of those reported by Franklin, at $2.9 billion. This reveals that revenues amount to just 36 basis points in relation to the assets under management. The company is a little less profitable with EBITDA at $0.6 billion, for margins of 21%.

The pro-forma picture shows a 50% boost to revenues towards $8.5 billion as pro-forma EBITDA runs at $2.4 billion, including the $200 million in anticipated synergies of course. Pro-forma cash position is seen at $5.3 billion, as gross debt is seen at 1.1 times EBITDA. This suggests that despite the deal, the combination is still operating with a strong net cash position.

Shares of Franklin traded at $24 and change ahead of the deal, briefly moved higher to $27, before now settling at $25 and change, indicating the shares are up about a dollar since the deal has been announced. That move corresponds to about $500 million in value creation, despite the $800 million premium as investors like consolidation given the threats for the business.

What Now?

Franklin reported earnings per share of $2.35 for 2019 making that its shares traded at just 10 times earnings, although the company has a huge net cash position of course. While shares of Legg Mason have seen a big recovery throughout 2019, the contrary is the case for shares of Franklin. The problem is that its services are simply not in great demand with full-year sales down 9%, while ending AUM is down 3%, all at a time when markets are booming.

This indicates that margins continue to see pressure, as an 83-basis point fee is high in this low interest rate environment, as net outflows continue to be substantial. Legg Mason was facing similar changes, yet its revenues in relation to assets under management are much lower and the headwinds relating to asset outflows and pressure on sales are much less observable than is the case with Franklin. Note that the winner in this field, BlackRock, reports revenues equal to just around 20 basis points of its assets under management.

With Franklin reporting GAAP earnings of $2.35 per share last year, we can quantify the anticipated accretion from the deal. The company guides for mid-teen accretion to earnings per share a year after closing, with adjusted earnings accretion seen in the upper-20s percentages. That suggests a runway to $3 per share, if not for the still continued pressure on the business model.

That makes that pro-forma earnings multiples remain very low at a high single-digit forward earnings multiple, while the balance sheet remains rock solid. The problem is that this deal will not really change the secular headwind which the company is facing, although greater scale and synergies could be reinvested into the business to halt the underlying problem of assets outflows. This can only be solved by "reinvesting" the additional profits into more ETF-like structures and simply narrowing of fees.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.