Wabtec: Mixed Thoughts Heading Into 2020

The company claims to deliver on synergies, yet if that is true, the organic margin picture has taken quite a beating.

Wabtec (WAB) is a name which I have covered for quite a while as I like the business model of the company, that of being a long-term value creator through the employment of a bolt-on acquisition model. That business model got overturned of course as the company essentially merged with the transportation unit of General Electric (GE) in a deal which caused a bit of an overhang on the shares.

Nonetheless, I believe the future looks good as I concluded in a premium article at the start of the year. I noted that the picture looked a bit better nearly a year after the complicated deal with GE as the company was delivering on the pro-forma promises despite the turmoil of such a large and complicated integration process. These observations, the long-term track record and sufficient confidence by management to pursue additional bolt-on deals, made me upbeat.

Having purchased shares at $67 in early 2019, returns are not necessarily very impressive. While shares trade about $10 per share higher, marking a solid 15% return, the entire market has seen a big move higher as well, of course.

The Current Stance

Wabtec has come to its current existence after Wabtec acquired the GE Transportation assets in a +$11 billion deal early 2019, with the deal tag being especially large knowing that the enterprise value of Wabtec itself came in just below $10 billion. The promise was that of greater scale, cross selling and tangible $250 million in anticipated costs synergies.

With the deal largely being a share deal, Wabtec would become the surviving entity with its old shareholders holding about half the shares, with most of the other shares held by GE itself and its shareholders. Based on reported pro-forma revenues of $7.8 billion at the time of the deal announcement and $1.17 billion in EBIT, I pegged earnings power around $4 per share, with potential to increase to $5 billion upon delivery of synergies. With leverage under control, a $67 price level and further dips during spring were used by me to buy a potential solid operator at a very compelling forward earnings multiple at just 13 times, assuming synergies would be realized.

When the deal closed in February of 2019, the company guided for sales of $8.4 billion, $1.6 billion in EBITDA, $1.2 billion in EBIT, and consequently $4.00-$4.20 in earnings per share, with all the latter three metrics based on adjusted accounting methods.

Trading around $80 at the start of this year, this implies an 18 times adjusted earnings multiple, with net debt of $4.0 billion equal to about 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion. Not only do synergies have potential to boost earnings towards the $5 per share mark, it helps to reduce leverage as well, of course. I furthermore liked the purchase of Relco Locomotives. While this deal adds just $50 million in sales, about half a percent to total revenues, it took place at low multiples as it furthermore shows that management is ready to focus on the future and growth again.

The Latest Take

The 2019 results are now in line with expectations with revenues seen at $8.2 billion and adjusted sales totaling $8.3 billion. The adjusted earnings per share number of $4.17 per share is in line with expectations, with GAAP earnings only totaling $1.84 per share due to large charges taken in relation to the deal. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.56 billion is perhaps a touch light, although net debt has been cut further towards $3.7 billion, for a leverage ratio of 2.4 times.

Of interest is the outlook for 2020 as Wabtec sees sales increase towards $8.7 billion, suggesting mid -single digits increase in topline sales. Perhaps disappointing is that adjusted EBITDA is seen more or less flattish at $1.6 billion, indicating that earnings growth is actually lagging a bit compared to topline sales.

Nonetheless, adjusted earnings are expected to improve towards $4.50-$4.80 per share, as some modest share repurchases and deleveraging, on top of modest higher sales and earnings, should allow for this earnings growth. While this looks solid, the guidance is a bit disappointing as the company specifically cites that it sees $150 million in synergy benefits as a result of the GE tie-up this year. In other words, if not for synergies, EBITDA might be down about a hundred million this year.

With 192 million shares outstanding and still some synergies to be delivered upon, realization of full synergies still puts Wabtec on track for a $5 per share number for 2021 and beyond. The issue is that the 2020 outlook is a bit soft, and while growth in earnings is expected, I am not that much convinced about the quality of the outlook with shares trading at 17 times adjusted earnings based on the midpoint of the earnings outlook. Furthermore, the reduction in leverage ratios takes a little longer as well, with the EBITDA contribution lagging compared to expectations.

To put it bluntly, I am missing about $100 million in EBITDA in terms of the guidance which is quite a bit. Assuming a 20% tax rate, that $100 million comes down to about forty cents per share. If not for this disappointment, earnings otherwise would have come in around $5 per share, as that would results in a 16 times forward multiple and 2 times leverage ratio, yet it now all take a bit longer.

Hence, I am a bit disappointed with Wabtec, yet I still like the long-term thesis, although I am not immediately chasing the shares here as shares have done relatively well. Nonetheless, I am happy to hold onto the shares, yet require a little better execution from the low-balled 2020 guidance. Hence, I am still a happy holder, but fail to see triggers to add to an expecting modest position, although a solid execution to $90-$100 valuation remains on track.

