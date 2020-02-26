The VIX Is Catching A Bid From Coronavirus Fears

Coronavirus is finally causing equity markets to wake up to a global economic slowdown and supply chain disruption to economies, globally. Coronavirus deaths have risen to over 2,620 worldwide, with the latest reporting showing there are at least 79,300 confirmed cases globally. The coronavirus spreading to developed nations such as Italy (EWI) is causing equity investors to re-evaluate their exposure to risk assets, let alone the coronavirus. Investors reading this article need to review the below-mentioned risk management indicators and use it as a guide in determining if you should allocate new assets to risk assets or not. One risk management figure that quantifies if investors are pricing in enough risk to stocks is the CBOE VIX indicator.

The CBOE VIX At 26

According to the CBOE, the VIX is a real-time market index that represents the market's expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility. This key risk management indicator attempts to measure such magnitude of price movements that a financial instrument experiences over a certain period of time. According to Investopedia, VIX estimates the expected volatility of the S&P 500 index by aggregating the weighted prices of multiple S&P 500 (SPY) puts and calls over a wide range of strike prices. In layman's terms, how traders are valuing the future price volatility within financial markets.

(Source: YCharts)

With the VIX at 26, we are seeing the highest levels in over a year. Year-to-date, the VIX is already up over 84%, which would make the fear gauge one of the best instruments one could have owned. However, since we can't own the VIX directly, we need to use it as a guide on how to determine if stocks or oversold or overbought. Since we already stated that the VIX is at its highest levels in a year, it's clear to say that stocks could be set up now for a short-term bullish bounce:

(Source: YCharts)

Over the past three years, the VIX has had a closing high of over 32 and a low of roughly 10. With a VIX currently at 26, it's tough to say how high it gets before equity markets decide to bounce in the short term. Nevertheless, this does not mean that I believe we won't see a VIX higher than today, I believe we will. However, it does mean we could see some very short-term buying in stocks and some fear reside. You have to remember, stocks don't trade straight up or straight down. If you haven't started hedging your portfolio yet, this might not be the day to purchase put options as these options have become much more expensive. You would want to see the VIX settle down more, with values lower than today's print. We said last week, the VIX was too cheap and not properly valuing the coronavirus yet. This would have been a more appropriate time to consider hedging options with a more reasonable VIX level.

CBOE Equity Put Volume Suggests Investors Are Focused On The Downside

With a VIX rising, we wanted to see if investors and traders are indeed properly hedging themselves. Apparently, with the latest sell-off in stocks this week, investors are buying put options and in a big way:

(Source: YCharts)

For months, I have been urging investors to get protected by using the CBOE VIX. When the VIX is at 10 or 12 and the equity put volume is in the negatives, a more appropriate time to consider protecting yourself from short-term market pullbacks or corrections. However, we are seeing now the exact opposite, where investors are scrambling to buy protection. This could be a bullish contrarian indicator that we are watching closely. You would want to see the VIX above 30 and the put volume to remain elevated if you are looking to allocate new assets to your balanced portfolio. Nonetheless, you could consider short-term treasury bond funds such as the iShares (SHV), as a way to be patient when figuring out if stocks are oversold, instead of trying to game the VIX.

Using The VIX For Your Portfolio

As the coronavirus doesn't look to be contained yet, neither does the VIX. The VIX is a great gauge for investors to use in figuring out if stocks are oversold or overbought in the short term. I have no idea where equities will go short term; however, I do know the VIX gyrates from low levels of 10 to higher levels of 30 or 40. This indicator negatively correlates to stocks, with a negative correlation of roughly 80% of the time. The VIX is great in figuring out if you should overweight safer assets like cash or short-term bonds, and underweight equities or overweight equities. However, long-term investors do not benefit as much in using the VIX as a way to gauge long-term changes in market trends. This indicator is specifically built as a risk management indicator, in determining if you should allocate capital today, and for the short term. As a long-term buyer of stocks, you should welcome a higher VIX on days like today and look forward to valuations in equities coming down off their recent highs. A VIX closer to 30 suggests investors might have gone from one extreme of greed to another extreme of fear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA and should not be construed as personal financial advice.