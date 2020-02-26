Apple Inc.: It Is All About The Buybacks

The good news is that aggressive buybacks, which are expected to continue, make the current stock price relatively acceptable.

Introduction

Over the 11-year long period, between 2009 and 2019, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock traded at a median price to earnings ratio of 15.6.

This, fairly stable valuation is now history. The current trailing 12 months P/E of 24.3 is higher than any seen since 2008.

The stratospheric growth in the stock price (88% as of the time of writing these words) has been underway since last June. It is fairly well known what this unbridled optimism is all about, so I am not going to waste too much of your time regurgitating the same story in detail. In short, for those who have been hiding under a rock for the past year, Apple has been reporting extraordinary growth in its Wearables, Home and Accessories category, "due primarily to higher net sales of AirPods and Apple Watches". The Services category has also seen significant growth with 16% in 2019 and 17% in 1Q 2020, but it is the Wearables category that is in almost everyone's focus.

Source: Apple Inc.'s 10-K for 2019

After the 41% growth in 2019, Wearables, Home and Accessories' sales continued the same trend in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which saw sales up 37% over the same quarter last year.

AirPods and Apple Watches are being heralded all over the web as the next revolution in consumer electronics; as products which will revolutionize the way users listen to music, use Siri, make calls, shop online, etc.

I am skeptical, to say the least. I don't see how an accessory for a device could possibly be as relevant to a user's lifestyle as the device itself. On a personal note, I try to be less "plugged in". I can't stand earbuds, and my desire to walk around with them, and to have various notifications poured directly into my ear canals, ranks only just below my urge to volunteer for a future mission to Mars to grow crops, in the Matt Damon, "The Martian" style. (I am assuming you have seen the movie, if not - google it. It's not a pretty sight.) On the other hand, I may be wrong - I vividly remember saying, back in 2001, how annoyed I was by SMS messages and how I never intended to send a single one in my life. That prediction hasn't aged very well...

Thankfully, we don't have to rely on my estimates about the usefulness and market potential of these devices, which, as one kind gentleman on YouTube said, enable you to "touch your phone without touching it, by touching this instead".

In this article, I will use consensus estimates on sales, earnings, capital expenditures, etc. for the next ten years, as provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. I will assume that their sales estimates offer a more reliable gauge of market potential for Apple's products and services than you or I could possibly make. Therefore, this article will focus on finance, and I will attempt to answer the following questions:

Do the projected growth rates merit the current high valuation? What do Apple's margins tell us? Do buybacks provide a solution? What rate of return can be expected?

Neither the growth rates nor the margins merit the current valuation levels

As I like to mention, raised valuation multiples imply either a strong improvement in margins or substantial acceleration in growth rates. Neither one of these conditions is present.

Let us first take a look at the margins.

While the gross margin has held especially steady since 2013, the operating margin has been in a continuous downward trend since 2016. The reason for it is fairly easy to ascertain - it is the R&D expenses which are growing almost exponentially.

It is hard to escape the conclusion that Apple is getting less and less bang for their buck, despite repeated reports about over 2,000 patents annually granted to the company.

Net profit margin remains stable despite issues with the operating margin. Two reasons for this are also fairly obvious from Apple's income statements:

Apple sits on an ever-increasing pile of cash, a portion of which is invested in securities. These securities yield higher interest income than the interest expense which Apple pays to its creditors, despite the fact that Apple is taking on ever-increasing amounts of debt.

2. Similar to other companies, Apple Inc. has benefited from the tax reform and lower corporate tax rates. Between 2010 and 2017, Apple's average effective income tax rate was 25.3%. The effective rate for the latest reported 12 months was 15.1%.

With both positive and negative factors, which are impacting margins, considered, I conclude that a clear trend, which would yield increasing margins in the future, is not visible. Therefore, financially speaking, it comes down to revenue growth rates, which might justify the recent increase in valuation.

The chart above depicts the trailing 12 months revenue and net income and the growth rates of Apple. Cyclical periods of approximately three years in length each are noticeable since 2010. But even more noticeable is a general decrease in growth rates. While the average annual revenue growth rate between 2006 and 2012 was 42.2%, it was only 8.1% between 2013 and 2019.

The following chart shows the median trailing P/E of AAPL stock for each calendar year since 2005.

Clearly, current valuation levels have not been seen since 2008. Investors should consider that annual revenue growth rates in 2006, 2007, and 2008 were 38.6%, 27.2%, and 52.5%, respectively. In the post-great recession years between 2009 and 2012, despite growth rates, which were a magnitude higher than they are now, AAPL stock was never valued as highly as it is now.

Therefore, I conclude that the financial aspects of Apple's business absolutely do not warrant its current exorbitant valuation.

Buybacks to the rescue

Here, we come to Apple stock's "secret sauce": buybacks. For the past seven years, Apple has relentlessly pursued a highly aggressive buyback policy. Over 313 billion dollars have been spent over this period on buybacks. This is a factor which was completely absent in the high-growth years that I analyzed in the section above.

Therefore, if growth in Apple's revenue from the wearables and services categories was the catalyst for the stock's bull ride, it is the expectation of future buybacks that makes the current price reasonable.

The total number of outstanding AAPL shares has decreased by almost a third, 32.8% to be more precise, since 2013. It is truly an outstanding achievement that Apple, despite all these buybacks and skyrocketing research expenses, continues to have an ever-growing amount of cash at its disposal.

In the course of my research, I have determined something that may be an obvious fact for more knowledgeable investors, but new information for many others. When you read projected EPS for a company, those numbers assume that the number of outstanding shares in the future will remain the same as it is now. In the case of a company like Apple, which is obviously going to continue to pursue aggressive stock buyback programs, using EPS projections unadjusted for a reasonably expected lowered outstanding stock count results in a completely distorted picture of the stock's true potential. The following chart depicts consensus EPS for AAPL stock for the next ten years, as available on Seeking Alpha.

Specific consensus numbers are slightly different from those which I use; my data is sourced from S&P Global Market Intelligence, through Finbox.com. The differences are too small to be relevant, especially considering that forecasting the future is definitely not an exact science.

To illustrate the importance and effects of buybacks, let us take a look at the furthest estimate out - the EPS projection for Apple's fiscal year 2029. The consensus projection is $25.92 EPS, while the company's net income is forecast to be $113,425 million. The projected EPS precisely corresponds to the current total number of AAPL shares outstanding, which is 4,375.5 million. This would imply that purchasing an AAPL stock now, an investor is paying for it at a 12.5 P/E 2029 ratio, which is too expensive by any account.

On the other hand, over the past six years, Apple has been annually repurchasing an average of 5.5% of their total shares outstanding. If this trend continues, and so far, there is little reason to believe otherwise, the number of outstanding shares will drop to about 2,566.7 million by late September 2029. With the net income projection unchanged, the estimated EPS 2029 comes out at $44.19, giving a far more attractive "far-forward" P/E 2029 of 7.35.

Assuming a more conservative annual buyback rate of 3%, it still yields an EPS 2029 of $34.04, which is 31.3% higher than when estimates are made, assuming no further changes in the outstanding stock count.

It is also important to consider buybacks when projecting future dividends. Over the past five years, Apple has paid out an average of 21.6% of their free cash flow as dividends. I have projected future dividend payments assuming this ratio remains constant.

Two scenarios

At the end of this article, there is a link to a spreadsheet, which you can use to make your own estimates. Here, I will briefly walk you through the two scenarios that I consider to be the most likely.

The common assumptions for both scenarios are:

AAPL stocks are purchased now and held for 10 years. Apple will continue its stock repurchases. While I have included projected stock prices for P/E ratios of 17.5 and 20, I assume that the reversal to historic median P/E of 15.6 is the most likely scenario in the long term and will use corresponding projected stock prices to calculate the expected annual rate of return.

Scenario 1 - buybacks continue at a lowered annual rate of 3% of outstanding shares repurchased

Using the analysts' consensus estimates on sales, earnings, capital expenditures, etc. for the next ten years, and under the assumptions as listed above, this yields the results as shown in the table below. Values, except for per share items, are in USD millions.

Based on the projected earnings and the estimated rate of share repurchases, I have calculated the projected EPS for the next decade. Then, for each year's EPS, I have calculated the corresponding stock price if the shares are valued at 15.6, 17.5, or 20 times the price to earnings ratio. Fields marked in green represent values higher than the current stock price, red cells represent lower.

Additionally, the potential dividend is calculated.

If the stock is held for 10 years, the projected investor's cash flow looks like this:

The calculated annual internal rate of return (IRR) for this projected cash flow is a modest 6.3%.

Scenario 2 - buybacks continue at an annual rate of 5.5% of outstanding shares repurchased, as in the past six years

This scenario returns somewhat more optimistic numbers. Only cells which depend on the stock count are changed, but for everyone's convenience, here is the full table again:

And the projected investor's cash flow, with an IRR of 9.1%, looks like this:

Conclusion

Neither the current, nor projected, revenue, and income growth of Apple justifies the premium valuation which the stock is currently enjoying. I believe that projected financials, using analysts' estimates, represent a far more sober tool for valuing the company, rather than relying on exuberantly optimistic narratives about AirPods and similar gadgets changing the world.

The only reason why AAPL shares deserve their premium valuation is the logical expectation that the aggressive stock buyback program will continue. How much a share is really worth depends, for the most part, on the pace of buybacks and on how long they will continue.

I am writing these final lines of the article on the morning of February 18th, with AAPL down 2.9% in early trading due to the "coronavirus impact". Since I am not worried at all about a potential coronavirus pandemic, I see all price movements triggered by infection news as temporary and insignificant for a long-term investor. Nevertheless, AAPL stock, at its current high valuation is very vulnerable to any negative news.

My recommendation would be for investors to lower the share of AAPL stocks in their portfolio, while waiting for a price correction, which I believe to be only one quarter of missed expectations away, before reinvesting.

You can test your own projections for Apple using my model which you can download here: Projections.xlsx

