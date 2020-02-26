Assessing CenterPoint Energy's Dividend Ahead Of Its Q4 Numbers

The utility company CenterPoint Energy (CNP) operates in both electric and natural gas distribution. The firm is based out of Houston in the US and presently has a market cap of $12.69 billion. The company is expected to announced its fourth quarter and full 2019 numbers on the 27th of this month (February).

Utility companies are notoriously popular for dividend orientated investors. In fact, when we take into account CenterPoint's current valuation, the dividend looks even more attractive. The dividend yield at present comes in at 4.56% which is well ahead of the mean in this sector (2.92%).

As we head into earnings, CenterPoint shares are trading at a very attractive forward earnings multiple of 15.7. Furthermore, its cash flow multiple of 8.3 and sales multiple of 1.05 look again particularly attractive versus the averages in this industry.

As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares printed a double top reversal last year and have been in a downward trend ever since. Near-term share price action has been negative as the former CEO stepped down voluntarily on the back of a key rate hike defeat. Therefore, what we have to ascertain here is whether the fundamentals of the firm remain in good stead or are there further lows on the horizon.

High yielding firms invariably demand more research as the dividend is high for a reason. Therefore, from this standpoint, let's dig into the dividend and see how its key metrics have been trending. If we see stability in this key area, it usually means things are on the up for the respective company.

For the fourth quarter, CenterPoint is expected to report $0.38 per share. If this number is met, it would be a $0.02 per share gain over the same quarter of 12 months prior. In terms of annual numbers, CenterPoint is expected to report $1.69 is earnings per share which again if met would be a 6.6% gain over 2018. All things remaining equal, this would be a pretty good growth rate for a utility firm.

In terms of dividend growth, management has been consistently growing the annual payout by approximately 3.9% on average over the past five years. This is slightly ahead of what net income has grown by over the same time frame (3.42%). We may have a slight concern here in that net profit growth has not matched dividend growth over the past 5 years. Dividend growth is important because it:

Fosters confidence with respect to future earnings growth; and Protects the purchasing power of the investor.

Cash, though, is what pays dividends and not earnings. Operating cash flow has grown from $1.39 billion in 2013 to $1.54 billion over a trailing average. This gives us a 2.1% average annual growth rate in operating cash flow over the past five years. Again, the growth rate of this key metric is trailing dividend growth which could be construed as a worrying sign.

Utility firms invariably carry their fair share of debt. What we look for, however, is that asset growth is outpacing the level of debt on the balance sheet. Over the past five years, CenterPoint's assets have grown from $23.2 billion to hit $34.64 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The company's liabilities in this time frame have risen from $18.65 billion to hit $26.29 billion in Q3 of last year. We like the fact that CenterPoint's assets have outpaced the firm's liabilities of late both from a dollar amount as well as from a percentage gain. However, we acknowledge that this is so due to the $5+ billion of goodwill which came onto the balance sheet in Q1 this year. Long-term investors will be hoping this intangible will realize all of its intrinsic value and more over the next few years. Shareholder equity at the firm has never been higher and came in at $8.34 billion in Q3 of 2019 despite the increasing amount of debt on the balance sheet.

Increasing debt, though, invariably means more of the company's operating income going towards interest bearing debt. Over the past four quarters, CenterPoint generated $1.254 in operating profit. The firm's net interest expense totals $471 million over the past four quarters. This gives us an interest coverage ratio of approximately 2.66. The lower this number goes; the smaller future dividend increases will be. However, it has just been announced that the firm will divest another asset to keep the balance sheet in check. This announcement could easily force a bottom in the share price here as the company gears up to solely focus on its 2 main divisions.

To sum up, CenterPoint has once more taken measures to address its balance sheet which will obviously help the dividend. Over the past four quarters, EBIT has been able to outpace interest expense by quite a margin. We believe this trend will need to continue in order to keep on growing the dividend safely. The latest asset sale is good news for dividend investors.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setup's through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.