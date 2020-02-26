Instructure Is Undervalued: Don't Tender Your Shares

I believe that Thoma Bravo should pay more than $49 for the shares. I am advocating for shareholders to not tender their shares.

Instructure (INST) is growing and may report positive FCF from 2020. I don’t understand why shareholders should accept the proposal of $49 per share. I would not tender my shares. Also, in my opinion, Instructure will most likely remain publicly listed. I do believe that the proposal of $49 per share is a bit undervalued. In my view, given the number of bidders, the demand for the company does not appear that significant. As a result, sellers cannot expect a large acquisition contribution. With that, shareholders don’t have to accept a low offer from Thoma Bravo.

Target: Instructure’s Business Model

Founded in 2008, Instructure is a Software-as-a-Service business offering applications for assessment and performance management and learning.

In 2011, Canvas, the company’s first software, was launched to serve colleges and universities. Currently, the company also serves K-12 students and has a cloud-based platform for employee development called bridge:

The business growth of Instructure has been quite impressive. In less than 10 years, the company’s customer base has reached 4,000 customers in more than 70 countries.

I don’t think the company’s business growth has stopped. Most market participants expect Instructure’s sales growth to continue for the next 10 years. Taking into account this fact, I don’t understand the acquisition with Thoma Bravo. I don’t support buying companies that are growing at a good pace by the private equities. Besides, Instructure is expected to report profitability at the EBITDA level in 2021 and positive FCF from 2020. The company may be a bit undervalued, but the management is reporting a fine business performance.

Stable Financial Situation And Growing EBITDA And Sales

As of September 30, 2019, Instructure reports a balance sheet with $122 million in cash, and goodwill and intangibles worth $105 million. The company’s financial situation is very stable with an asset/liability ratio of 1.6x and debt of only $48 million. I want to highlight these figures because the company does not seem to be in need of an acquisition. It has cash in hand and a small amount of debt. In the future, Instructure will be able to operate in an independent way. I don’t believe that the company needs a financial sponsor.

That’s not all. The market is very positive about the company’s future sales figures. Analysts are expecting 2021 sales growth of 14% and growth of 25% in 2022. Besides, the EBITDA will most likely turn positive in 2021 and may be close to zero in 2022. I understand that Instructure was pushed by an activist to sell its business, because the stock performance was not perfect. Okay, but with that said, the company’s operating performance is great. The market may not recognize the work of the management, but its numbers are good. My question remains the same. I am unable to understand why Instructure is selling itself:

Source: Author’s And Market expectations (Numbers In Millions)

Party H And Management Projections

Many analysts have pointed out that Participant H (This is not Thoma Bravo) verbally communicated that a potential transaction could occur at $54 to $57. Strategic parties, like party H, could pay a bit more for Instructure, because cost synergies may exist. It is not, in my opinion, a surprise. Having said that, Party H decided not to submit a formal proposal. Interestingly, the background of the transaction shows that strategic buyers were not interested in Instructure.

Representatives of an investment bank engaged by Industry Participant H verbally communicated to representatives of J.P. Morgan that Industry Participant H may be interested in a potential transaction in the range of $54.00 to $57.00 per share (subject to further internal approvals of Industry Participant H), but thereafter Industry Participant H never submitted a formal proposal. Source: SEC Filing

I did not find any article about Instructure pointing out the fantastic management projections recently delivered. Instructure reports 40% long-term EBITDA margin case, which is shown in the image below. The company expects to have, from 2020, massive FCF growth:

Source: SEC Filing

The share count is 38.26 million. At a share price of $47-50, the market capitalization would be $1.8-1.9 billion. I summed the expected FCF realizing that the total free cash flow obtained, from 2020 to 2033, would equal $1.86 billion. Thus, a financial buyer would be able to pay the acquisition of Instructure in about 13 years. The implied FCF/yield is approximately 7.6%. In 2019, the FCF/yield ratio of most mature sectors was 4-5%. So, I believe that Thoma Bravo should pay more than $50 for the shares. Having said that, I don’t see why shareholders should sell the company. The company is about to generate a significant amount of FCF in the next 13 years. In my opinion, taking into account this fact, Instructure will most likely remain public.

The Board of Directors declined to be acquired for $47.60 per share in cash, which makes sense. Honestly, given the expected free cash flow, $49 is not enough:

Source: Author’s And Company’s Guidance

The Number Of Parties Contacted Was Sufficient

I do believe that as of today, the company contacted a sufficient number of parties. Including the potential acquirers contacted during the go-shop period, Instructure contacted 55 parties. As shown in the image below, other sellers contacted 11 to 65 parties. In my view, the market check was property done.

Source: Investor’s Presentation

That’s not all. The first bid was received in January 2019, more than one year ago. Besides, the sale of the company was known in November 2019. In my opinion, potential strategic and financial acquirers had sufficient time to know about the sale of Instructure. Given these facts, I would not expect another bidder. As a result, financial advisors cannot expect Instructure to receive a lot of money from Thoma Bravo. Yes, I do believe that the share price should be higher than Thoma Bravo’s proposal. However, the number of bidders was low, which means that the demand for the company is low. Sellers cannot expect a large price when the demand for the company and the number of bidders are low.

Source: Investor’s Presentation

The offer from Thoma Bravo does include a premium. From September to November 2019, articles from Bloomberg and rumors about the transaction created a lot of market expectation. They all pushed up the share price from $41 to more than $47. Investors need to understand that the first bid was made many months ago. The offer price represented 15% to 28% premium over the share price in H1 2019:

Source: Investor’s Presentation

Valuation

If we assume $122 million in cash and debt of $48 million, I obtain net debt of -$74 million. With a market capitalization of $1.8-1.9 billion, I obtain an enterprise value of approximately $1.8 billion. Let’s use 2020 sales of $305 million, which is what the market expects. It means that Instructure may be bought at approximately 6x-6.5x sales. Instructure pointed out in a presentation that other transactions were made at 8.6x-1.7x sales with a median of 5.3x. Taking into account this fact, Instructure could receive a more significant acquisition contribution. With that, I wonder whether Thoma Bravo would accept paying 8.6x sales, which would imply $70 per share. I don’t think it is likely due to the lack of other bidders and synergies with Thoma Bravo.

Source: Investor’s Presentation

The Activist Bought At Approximately $41-47

Understanding at which price the activist Praesidium acquired shares is very relevant. The activist fund Praesidium pushed the company to sell itself. In my opinion, if Praesidium makes money on its trades, it may stop pushing Instructure to be acquired. As of today, the company is making a small profit. The fund acquired shares at $41-47 per share:

Source: 13D And Author’s

Source:13D

Source: YCharts

The investors can read in the lines below that Praesidium acquired shares because the shares were undervalued:

The Reporting Persons purchased the Shares based on the Reporting Persons’ belief that the Shares, when purchased, were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity. Depending upon overall market conditions, other investment opportunities available to the Reporting Persons, and the availability of the Shares at prices that would make the purchase or sale of the Shares desirable, the Reporting Persons may endeavor to increase or decrease their position in the Issuer through, among other things, the purchase or sale of Shares on the open market or in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as the Reporting Persons may deem advisable. Source: 13D

The last offer from INST is $49 per share. Hence, Praesidium has made stock returns of 14% to 4%. In my opinion, the fund acquired the shares expecting larger stock returns than obtained. With that, taking into account the current stock returns, I would not expect that the activist will complain that much to Instructure. At the end of the day, Instructure did what Praesidium suggested. The company tried to sell itself. Also, note that the conversations with the activist started on March 29, 2019, almost a year ago. Thus, I believe that we are close to the end of the activist campaign:

Source: Investor’s Presentation

In a recent press release, the activist fund complained about the sale process. It seems to claim that the company did not conduct an eleven-month process. The most relevant reason to support this claim is that the company cancelled one analyst day in November. In my opinion, such a reason is not sufficient to doubt the sale process. I don’t believe that the company is lying when it says that it contacted 55 parties in the last eleven months.

The Company recently filed an 8-K (described in more detail below) in which it claims to have "conducted a comprehensive and deliberate process, lasting eleven months" (emphasis added). We believe this is inconsistent with certain public statements made and actions taken by the Company over the past year, which cast doubt on the validity of such claims. On November 14th, the Company stated in a press release that "[t]he previously scheduled financial analyst day on December 3 has been canceled to allow management and the board to explore these strategic alternatives for the company." However, if the Company felt the need to cancel the analyst day in order to focus on running a process, why would it have even scheduled an analyst day in the first place if it was actually engaged in a process since January? Source: Press Release

My Takeaway

Instructure is a growing company. The market expects to have positive FCF in one or two years. In my view, the most likely scenario is that Instructure will continue to trade publicly because smart shareholders would not tender their shares. After an 11-month process and due to many Bloomberg articles, I don’t expect other bidders. With that, given the expected FCF, $49 is not enough. Shareholders should not feel forced to tender their shares.

