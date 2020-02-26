Alibaba: Challenging Times May Bring Unexpected Benefits

While the coronavirus will impact the business noticeably in the short term, BABA remains well placed to realize some benefits from shifts in consumer behavior longer term.

Alibaba shows signs that it continues to thrive, in spite of setbacks such as the US China trade discussions and the impact of coronavirus.

Alibaba (BABA) recently reported an excellent set of results which demonstrated the resiliency of the business's underlying franchises. Revenue increased year-over-year by 38% with revenue growth and EPS growth both beating market expectations in Q3.

BABA's results help illustrate the underlying strengths of its different business units and how they are strongly leveraged. There are two secular trends that won't be easily disrupted. Just as Alibaba appeared to be overcoming the problems of subdued growth and depressed consumer expectations from the trade war with the US, the business has been dealt another major blow from the impacts of the coronavirus on Chinese economic growth.

While BABA has guided down due to the impacts of the coronavirus on certain aspects of the business including its Hema supermarkets, the long-term impact of the coronavirus may end up being net positive for Alibaba, accelerating the strong secular tailwinds to which the business is already leveraged.

Alibaba is a core holding for the SG large-cap portfolio.

China Core commerce continues to grow strongly

In spite of depressed consumer sentiment, Alibaba's commerce segment was once again the mainstay of total economic growth. The core commerce business which represents almost 88% of Alibaba's total revenue, grew at 38% year on year, or 33% when adjusted for consolidation of other business units. Annual active consumers on Alibaba's China retail market place continue to increase, coming in at 711M for the quarter which was a 12% year-over-year increase compared to the 636M in annual active consumers that were on China commerce platforms the same time last year.

What was more impressive was that mobile monthly active users increased almost 125M year-over-year to 824M MAUs, which represented growth of almost 18%. This is a more meaningful metric which speaks to the growth in engaged monthly users on BABA's core commerce platforms. Notable in Alibaba's earnings conference call was the growth is starting to become apparent from customers in rural areas in China.

Alibaba noted that over 60% of new annual active customers were coming from less developed areas or Tier 3 to Tier 5 Chinese cities. Further, GMV from less developed areas for local consumer services also increased 40% year-over-year. These trends in less developed markets in China are significant for Alibaba given that the company's penetration in top-tier cities is north of 85% in Chinese urban markets but only 40% in rural areas. It is important that Alibaba continues to make inroads in these less developed cities because much of the growth in Chinese e-commerce will come from these markets over the medium term. Alibaba's logistics investments in Cainiao will help the company execute on this opportunity by being able to provide same-day delivery across the vast majority of these regional markets.

It's additionally possible that one of the secondary impacts from the extended period of isolation resulting from self quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak will be to spur e-commerce ordering and fulfillment in these regional cities. People forced to stay indoors may be tempted to 'order and deliver' facilitating a change in consumer habits in these regional centers at a faster rate than what the business would have otherwise expected.

Assuming that impression of the service is satisfactory for these new users (which, is not guaranteed given critical shortages of physical goods and limited delivery resources in certain areas), this will likely deliver Alibaba a long-term tailwind with respect to purchase volume long after the coronavirus epidemic has resolved itself.

Beyond Alibaba's core marketplace platform, Alibaba's chain of Hema grocery stores should also experience a nice uptick in customer awareness and usage, with the business having a mobile first experience from ordering to delivery in their respective locations. This may also bring about long-term cultural and behavioral change among Chinese consumers as far as their approach to ordering and delivery for grocery items.

Nevertheless, while there may be important cultural and behavioral changes that set the stage for an increased take-up of e-commerce services across a broad percentage of the Chinese population due to the coronavirus issue, it's undeniable that in the short to medium term, there will be significant impacts on consumer spending with a broader pullback in China growth likely to impact expenditure on discretionary goods and services. Further, Alibaba warned that certain product lines have been impacted by production and fulfillment shortages, with even delivery in the food and grocery business impacted as a result of limited delivery capacity.

South East Asian Commerce Growth strong, may also be impacted

Lazada was also a strong point in the results for Alibaba. Alibaba's Lazada provides a commerce platform across Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Lazada achieved 97% year-over-year order growth in the quarter, with the business seeing very strong traction in the apparel and accessories categories. While Lazada is also not currently a significant earner for Alibaba, with the virus spreading to several Asian countries including Singapore and Indonesia, a similar effect is likely to be observable, with increased usage of e-commerce platforms for ordering and delivery, which may also have the effect of increasing Lazada's awareness and usage in markets that it operates. While Lazada may suffer a hit in the short to medium term given the more discretionary range of its products, particularly if economic growth in the South East Asian region becomes subdued, there may be a positive long-term tailwind on consumer behavior and e-commerce buyer behavior.

Enterprise services growth provides important diversification

It's in this context of slowing consumer growth over the near term that Alibaba's diversification into B2B services will start to pay dividends. Most notable among these efforts is the growth of Alibaba's cloud business which maintains a dominant position in the Chinese market with over 40% market share.

Alibaba's cloud business grew 62% year-over-year however it still only accounts for 7% of total revenue for the business. Thus, while cloud growth is impressive, and efforts by Chinese businesses to shift more of their computing load from on premise instances to the cloud will likely not be disrupted by the ongoing virus epidemic, the cloud business will still not be enough to shield Alibaba from the impacts of a consumer downturn.

Another welcome development of the coronavirus epidemic in China may well be to hasten Alibaba's development of other enterprise related services to enhance its revenue diversification. There have been reports that some of Alibaba's enterprise collaboration tools such as DingTalk has seen significant usage as enterprises encourage their workers to be remote. DingTalk provides a range of collaboration solutions including videoconferencing and collaboration for tasks and documents and can best be thought of as an enterprise communication tool similar to Slack.

Alibaba has been making targeted moves to be a more meaningful player in the enterprise services space with its acquisition in 2019 of Teambition, a Chinese project management software start-up which facilitates collaboration, task management, document management and some basic CRM capabilities. While existing usage of this service is unlikely to make a meaningful dent in Alibaba's revenue and earnings profile, it may spur the business to look at increased solutions and innovation for this part of the market and also raise awareness amongst Chinese enterprise of the need and relevance of collaboration services for workers.

Concluding Thoughts

Alibaba demonstrated significant resiliency in Q3 results in the face of depressed Chinese consumer sentiment as a result of the US China trade war. With this issue seemingly temporarily resolved, Alibaba will now need to manage through the impacts of the coronavirus on Chinese commerce. While there may be near-term impacts on growth from depressed consumer demand, Alibaba should be able to manage through this, and see some residual benefit from increased consumer usage of e-commerce services. A related benefit may additionally be increased focus on B2B services.

At a forward P/E of just 25x earnings, for a business growing revenue at above 30%, BABA still offers compelling value, in spite of recent strong price appreciation.

