Booked Profits In Pan American Silver And Letting The Rest Run

Two years ago, we came our with a Strong Buy recommendation, and we added on at $11 in spring 2019.

The name continues to be volatile along with the moves in silver and gold prices over the last few years.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a silver mining stock that we have long covered. The name continues to be volatile along with the moves in silver and gold prices over the last few years. We maintained a Hold rating on it through all of 2017, and then, exactly two years ago, we came our with a Strong Buy recommendation. We added on at $11 in spring 2019 over at BAD BEAT Investing and have enjoyed the ride higher in precious metals. With shares topping $25, we had an effective double-bagger. We made the decision today to sell 65% of the position, which effectively backs out our entire principal investment, plus a tidy profit. The rest we are letting run, playing with the house's money, collecting any future dividends or capital gains. Folks, this is how you really build wealth through effective trading. We think shares have more left in the tank thanks to a strong macroenvironment, but felt it best to raise some cash in light of the massive COVID-19 fears crushing markets. In the present column, we discuss the critical metrics you should be aware of. Further, we offer our projections for 2020 and remain bullish.

Production increases

The company just reported a fourth quarter that capped an otherwise strong year. In Q4, it produced 6.58 million ounces of silver. This is up 4% year over year from the 6.31 million ounces in Q4 2016. This is due to planned and expected transitions at the Alamo Dorado mine which are being phased out, as well as increased production at most sites:

Source: Q4 slides

This growth is quite strong and was above our expectations, with only San Vicente coming in below our expectations. Production in 2019 was in line with expectations, while costs were below management's guidance. The company produced 6.6 million ounces of silver in Q4 2019, bringing total production in 2019 to 25.9 million ounces. Consolidated gold production was 173,900 ounces in Q4 and 559,200 ounces for the full year. This was a solid set of numbers, but the cost controls were a bigger story here.

Controlling costs

One of our primary concerns in the last two years has been the costs to do business in the mining space. With a lower silver and gold price compared to several years ago, the only way to survive was to lower costs. However, that all changed in summer 2019 when metal prices began their resurgence. Some miners have seen big cost inflation as metal prices rose, which we think is ridiculous, frankly. Miners with huge cost increases right now for production should be avoided. PAAS has maintained strong fiscal discipline.

Source: Q4 slides

The discipline remained here in Q4 2019, and for the year, the company managed to control consolidated cash costs. While some mines saw increase, others saw decreases, but the overall story here was that total costs were pretty well-controlled. The "Silver Segment" cash costs, and All-in Sustaining Costs (or AISC) in FY 2019 were $6.39 and $10.46 per silver ounce sold, respectively, both of which were within the company's 2019 annual guidance. The "Gold Segment" cash costs and AISC in FY 2019 were $712 and $948 per gold ounce sold, respectively, both of which were below the company's annual guidance for 2019. That is solid. Overall, the "Consolidated Silver Basis AISC" in FY 2019 was $4.44 per silver ounce sold, which was way below the company's 2019 annual guidance range of $6.00-7.50 per ounce. In short, the company killed it and got a big boost from metal prices.

Metal prices

We discussed that Pan American Silver saw a boost in production, which should be a benefit to revenues, which we will discuss momentarily. However, to really move the needle on performance, the company needed help from metal prices. As we all know, the price of silver and especially gold have soared in recent months. Pricing was strong in the quarter for all metals, though copper and zinc fell slightly:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The average realized price of silver rose 24% to $17.84 per ounce. However, gold prices were also up 20% to $1,479 per ounce versus Q4 2018. This is stellar pricing and exactly why this miner, along with so many others, saw its stock skyrocket in the last few months. While copper and zinc fell a touch, overall base metal pricing was still solid, and lead showed a gain of 5%. All of this combined to benefit the top line.

Top line growth

For Q4 2019, Pan American Silver saw revenue growth that was impressive relative to 2018 and is now in a defined uptrend, thanks to metal price improvements:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The company saw over $400 million in revenue. Wow This is more than a double up from last year's comparable quarter by 133%, reflecting the higher prices of most metals and increased production. This result was way above our expectations of $395 million, though believe it or not, below Street consensus by $2 million. However, earnings dazzled.

Earnings lower than expected

What we found exciting in addition to our revenue target being surpassed was that our earnings estimates were beat by $0.13 and grew by $0.34 per share from last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While we suspected with the big bump in revenues, earnings were a strong beat versus expectations, thanks to the great cost controls we mentioned above. Adjusted earnings were $68.9 million, or $0.33 per share, a big turnaround from a loss of $0.01 per share a year ago.

Looking ahead

We expect a strong 2020, driven by solid pricing and continued cost controls, assuming average prices of $18 for silver and $1,600 for gold. Strength will come from increased production, managed expenses, and byproduct strength. Pan American Silver's outlook looks strong as it transformed from a high-cost, low-margin producer to a leaner, more profitable company. The dividend has been hiked to $0.05 per share quarterly, and we think costs will be controlled despite solid production.

We are targeting production of 28.0 million ounces of silver, 640,000 ounces of gold, and single-digit percentage increases in base metals. As for costs, the company is guiding for $4.50-6.50 in consolidated cash costs as well as $10.25-11.75 in all-in sustaining cash costs. If these come in below $5 and $11 respectively, we could see earnings per share growth in the double digits in 2020. This is why we decided to hang on to a remaining position and let it ride, essentially forever, paying ongoing dividends, while having available cash to redeploy. That is winning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.