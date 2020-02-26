Deere & Company: Not Out Of The Woods Yet

USDA farm agency service "markets facilitation" program' to U.S. farmers supported the operating environment in the quarter while management still sees macro headwinds lingering for the remainder of the year.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is the leading global manufacturer of agricultural equipment with international sales outside of North America representing approximately 40% of the business. Deere just released its latest quarterly result which beat expectations highlighted by signs of a stabilization in U.S. agriculture which was enough to send shares briefly to a new all-time high. Still, the company continues to face a difficult operating environment considering weak trends in global growth and lingering impacts from the U.S.-China trade dispute. The recent emergence of the coronavirus outbreak now adds a new layer of uncertainty to the company's forward outlook and we think risks are overall tilted to the downside.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Deere reported fiscal 2020 Q1 earnings on February 21st with GAAP EPS of $1.63 which was $0.37 ahead of estimates. Revenue of $6.53 billion in the quarter also beat expectations by $360 million, but represented a decline of 5.9% year over year. The results this quarter were still pressured by lingering weakness in core markets considering the year-over-year decline in revenues.

By segment, net equipment sales declined by 6% y/y which is a combination of results from "Agriculture & Turf" down by 4% while the smaller "Construction & Forestry" segment sales fell by 10% y/y. Management noted lower shipment volumes in both groups. The overall firm-wide earnings benefited from an effort at cost cutting and subdued operating expense growth. Still, the operating profit declined by 16% while net income benefited from a lower income tax expense of $50 million compared to $184 million in Q1 2019.

Some of the comments made by management during the conference call were related to some positive trends observed in U.S. agriculture. Deere highlighted the third tranche of the government's "markets facilitation program" totaling $3.6 billion as overall positive to the domestic industry as it relates to liquidity. This program is essentially a subsidy offered by the USDA Farm Service Agency to reimburse farmers and ranchers with commodities directly impacted by Chinese foreign retaliatory tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional export markets.

In the U.S. farmers' sentiment began to show early signs of stabilization during the quarter, as uncertainty surrounding market access abated with the passage of USMCA and the signing of the phase 1 trade agreement with China. Additionally, U.S. farm cash receipts are expected to increase in 2020, aided in part, by the recently announced the third tranche of market facilitation payments, which totaled $3.6 billion, further enhancing farmer liquidity. While market access certainly has improved sentiment, farmers will likely remain cautious until Ag exports to China begin to flow. Given the seasonality for soybean demand, exports ports to China are unlikely to increase significantly until harvest season. As a result, we do not expect significant changes in the replacement cycle during fiscal year 2020. Furthermore, at this point in the year, many of our large Ag products are already sold ahead, via early order programs that have now closed.

For context, the story for much of 2019 was the weak operating environment blamed in part on the U.S.-China trade dispute and impact to the agricultural segment. In November, when the company announced Q4 earnings, this was right around the time that the U.S. and China were finalizing what is now known as the "phase 1 agreement" suggesting a thaw in tensions setting up a more positive global growth outlook and recovery for related industrial sectors. Management chose to take a more conservative approach by mentioning it had yet to see a material recovery in its markets and expected continued headwinds into 2020.

Importantly, despite the better-than-expected results this quarter, management maintained the full-year guidance for the year ahead, which is still below the results from 2019. By this measure, the stock is more expensive and trading at an elevated valuation multiple even as the outlook is more uncertain. During the conference call, management noted it is monitoring the coronavirus situation but was not ready to quantify the impact to the business.

The bullish case is that the worse for DE is behind it and the company is set up to exceed expectations while bears can make a strong case that shares have gotten ahead of themselves. Our message here is that John Deere & Company is not out of the woods yet, and we take a more bearish view on shares at the current level.

2020 Guidance

The company reiterated its full-year sales guidance between worldwide "Agriculture & Turf" and the "Construction & Forestry" segment. Management expects a total net sales decline between 5% and 10% of Agriculture along with a deeper 10-15% contraction in Construction and Forestry net sales. A full-year net income target between $2.7 billion and $3.1 billion at the midpoint represents a decline of 9% compared to the 2019 result of $3.2 billion.

(Source: Company IR)

In terms of the consensus market expectations for 2020, an EPS estimate of $9.47 represents a 4.6% y/y decrease compared to 2019 while the revenue estimate at $32.5 billion is 6.8% below last year's result.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The setup here is that even as results continue to be pressured from weak trends in global trade and the agricultural segment, shares of DE surged to an all-time high of $182 on the earnings release, but since pulled back about 5% from that level. More concerning is the recent deterioration of the global growth outlook given the ongoing developments with the coronavirus outbreak. It simply appears that DE stock has become more expensive despite what is still a challenging or even worse outlook.

Considering the current consensus estimates for EPS and revenue for 2020, the stock with a forward P/E at 18.8x and forward P/S at 1.7x appears on the upper range of multiples going back 10 years. While fundamentals overall appear stable, the stock should not command a premium during a time when earnings and revenue are expected to decline this year. We typically like to see more top-line momentum or more positive trends in margins to justify a multiples expansion.

We note that DE trades at a premium to Caterpillar (CAT) across several valuation metrics. While CAT is more focused on the construction industry and has greater exposure to international markets, it's likely one of the few comparables with a similar size to Deere. Both companies have been pressured by similar macro trends.

Verdict

We think DE has more downside and could fade the recent spike in its share price back to the 2020 low of $160 per share as a near-term support level. A more reasonable forward P/E of 15x on consensus 2020 EPS for DE implies a stock price of $142 and 20% downside from the current level. The risk here is that the global growth outlook deteriorates and further pressures the operating environment for U.S. agriculture that could lead to revisions lower to forward estimates.

To the upside, the best-case scenario for Deere is a quick containment to the coronavirus outbreak leading to a faster-than-expected recovery in global trade and market sentiment. Monitoring points for the next quarter include trends in sales and a potential update to full-year guidance. It will also be important for margins to remain steady in terms of trends in operating expenses.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.