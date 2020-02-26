Why Citizens Financial Group Is Poised To Bounce Higher When Economic Fears Subside

CFG is a well-run bank whereby executive management is boosting new loans and fee income to offset the low-yield margin compression.

It's a challenging environment for banks and Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) shows that a diversified approach to generating revenue produces favorable results.

The stock is down from its highs of 2018 but bounced back nicely in 2019.

Against the backdrop of lower yields, a trade war, and anemic business investment, the bank posted a solid quarter in Q4 2019. Unfortunately, with the coronavirus spreading to Italy and fears of the global economic impact, Treasury yields remain depressed.

Although CFG is a U.S. regional bank with no branches overseas, they could be impacted if their commercial customers put off any capital expenditures or CAPEX. Decreasing business investment is not good for the prospect of new loans. For investors holding banks like CFG, new loan growth is an important metric to watch since the margin (or profits) from the new business has been the offset to losses due to the spread compression on their existing loan portfolios.

Investment Outlook

However, it's the behavior of CFG's management team and how they're generating both a diversified loan book and a growing revenue stream that can help the bank bounce back once economic conditions and yields improve.

I believe the stock could see the low-to-mid $40s again, but some of the risks in the market would need to abate. Please note that we may see a short-term correction to $30 or lower as the risks play out. Nonetheless, the bank is making some positive strides that could deliver price gains in the medium to long term.

Although this article is not a comprehensive analysis, I wanted to highlight some of the key drivers of revenue and earnings for investors to monitor.

Earnings Q4 2019 – Solid Performance

Below are the highlights of a solid quarter:

EPS Actual: $0.99 and was an EPS beat by $0.04

Actual: $0.99 and was an EPS Revenue actual was $1.64B; beat by $10.82M

actual was $1.64B; Full-year 2019 net income of $1.8 billion and EPS of $3.81

The board declared an 8% increase in quarterly common stock dividend

Dividend yield over 4%

Efficiency ratio held steady at 58% – meaning expenses are under control

held steady at 58% – meaning expenses are under control Net interest margin was 3.0%, down from 3.25% in Q4 2018 due to lower Treasury yields

Quick CFG Overview:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has $165.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019, and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

CFG has 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions.

Consumer Banking is 50% of their loan book, but the division also includes credit cards, wealth management, and small business offerings.

Commercial Banking is the other 50% of the loan book with it broken down between corporate, institutional, and not-for-profit clients.

Market-based Services that help non-interest income include capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange (hedging currencies for corporates and their balance sheets). CFG also offers interest rate products, such as interest rate swaps that take commercial fixed-rate debt and swap them into lower-rate floating debt.

Diversified Loan Growth

The bank's average loans rose from $114 billion to $117 billion in Q4 2019.

Commercial loans:

Total commercial loans rose from $55 billion to $57 billion over the course of the year or a $2 billion increase.

According to the bank, $706 million in growth was the result of commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, which include working capital credit lines for companies.

Consumer loans:

On the retail side, retail loans grew from $58.7 billion to $60.6 billion. Core retail loans were up nearly $2 billion or 3% due to residential mortgages, education, and unsecured loans.

Graph from Citizens Financial Group Q4 2019 Quarterly results

The diversity in the bank's loan book is roughly a 50-50 split between retail and commercial. The retail loans of $60 billion (see table below) made Q4 2019 the best quarter in five. However, the commercial growth was solid year-on-year but was pretty much in line with Q1 and Q2 2019.

Graph from Citizens Financial Group Q4 2019 Quarterly results.

Nonetheless, I believe the diversified loan book exemplifies how well the bank is managed since they strive for balance. In other words, the bank is not too heavily reliant on the retail side, while other banks push higher-margin, higher-risk consumer credit cards to offset the declining loans spreads from low yields in the market.

However, given the slowdown in U.S. commercial business activity, such as business investment spending, it's likely that the commercial division might see slower growth in 2020. But overall, to put up $57 billion in commercial business is better than I had expected and proves that they're steadily performing against an increasingly unfavorable business backdrop.

Credit Risk

In order to measure the quality of loans, we must also look at the credit risk being taken on by the bank.

Non-performing loans or NPLs decreased $63 million, or 8% YoY (see below).

For QoQ, NPLs decreased by $34 million to $703 million, or 5%.

The declines were due to a $36 million decrease in commercial, which is a positive sign. However, they were partially offset by a $2 million increase in NPLs for retail.

Net charge offs jumped (bottom graph) by $9 million QoQ, which the bank cited to a $14 million increase in retail reflecting, in part, losses in auto loans. However, commercial saw a $5 million decrease in charge offs.

Graph from Citizens Financial Group Q4 2019 Quarterly results.

Credit risk will be something to monitor since retail losses are increasing, but of course, new loans are rising as well. I don't believe the rise in NPLs or charge offs for retail is a concern, nor is it a trend at this point.

However, we should watch for any increases in the coming quarters to see if a trend develops. The bank is a fairly conservative lender, so, I don't believe NPLs will be an issue, especially at .59% of the total loan book in Q4 2019 versus .66% one year earlier.

A Diversified Revenue Stream

The bank posted record non-interest income up 17% year over year, thanks to strong revenue from mortgage banking with record results in capital markets, including foreign exchange and interest rate products.

The table below shows the detailed break down of non-interest income by various product groups and divisions.

Mortgage Services was down to about $80 million, which is a decline of $37 million from Q3 2019 and down $25 million from Q4 last year. Of course, the housing market is a seasonal business and considering that Citizens Financial Group has a demographic of New England, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Midwest, it makes sense that the mortgage service income is down in Q4.

The capital markets fees generated $66 million (highlighted in black), which was a $21 million increase from a year earlier (orange circle). Of course, in Q4 2018, we saw a market correction, which skews the results on a year-on-year basis. However, when we compare Capital Markets to Q3 2019, the division produced an extra $27 million.

FX and derivatives put in their best quarter ever, including a better quarter than Q3 2019. On a year-on-year basis, FX and derivatives posted a $15 million gain, which was also $14 million more than Q3 2019. Again, just like capital markets, this shows this quarter wasn't a one-off gain due to year-on-year comparison to a weak Q4 2018.

Credit card fee income posted a $64 million gain in Q4, which is down slightly from Q3 but has been relatively consistent lately with at least $60 million per quarter.

Graph from Citizens Financial Group Q4 2019 Quarterly results.

Overall, the bank is generating nearly $70 million more in non-interest income compared to last year, and that's with a seasonal decline in mortgage banking fees of $25 million since last year.

I believe this is a great sign for the bank and shows that the executive management team is exhibiting the right behavior in trying to create a balanced income stream. In fairness, nearly $500 million in non-interest income million is only one-third of the total revenue, but they're growing fee income while other banks have seen declining-to-flat growth.

Going into Q2 and Q3 2020, if the capital markets division can produce consistently anywhere between $55 and $65 million while FX and IRD produce between $40 and $55 million per quarter, the bank could surpass well over $500 million in non-interest income. The reason for my optimism is that the mortgage services division should get back to at least Q3 2019 levels of $117 million per quarter.

In other words, if we add back the $37 million lost from mortgage income due to the winter, CFG is at ~$530 million in non-interest income - all else being equal. Of course, it's hard to predict what FX or capital markets will do each quarter, but we can safely say the bank is well on its way to $550 million in fee income.

Takeaways

In a low-yield, low-growth environment, the banks that can produce revenue diversification are going to be the best-of-breed picks, in my opinion. So much focus is on buybacks and dividends, which clearly drive stock prices. However, it always comes back to the fundamentals – both the macroeconomic and the company's internal financials.

CFG CEO Bruce Van Saun echoed my sentiment of the need for diverse revenue streams on the Q4 2019 earnings call:

"We're pleased to announce another strong quarter today. In spite of continuing interest rate and yield curve headwinds we've been able to maintain stable revenue as strong results in our fee businesses and attractive loan growth have worked to offset pressure on our net interest margin." – Earnings Transcript from Seekingalpha.com

As I stated earlier, I believe the stock could see the low-to-mid $40s again, but some of the risks in the market would need to abate, including:

Fears of coronavirus impacting growth in the U.S.

The yield curve would need to rise

Business investment to slowly come back

Economic growth in the U.S. of at least 2%

Good luck out there.

