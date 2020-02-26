The Coronavirus And You - An Action Plan

The psychology will continue to drive markets. And it can be dangerous to one's financial health.

The impact of the coronavirus on asset values has depended and will depend on psychology - but on psychology at many levels not only among stock market participants.

No one can know when the virus will stop spreading or when drugs will be identified that can cure it in individual patients. And no one can know whether the virus will continue to spread rapidly. The numbers of cases and of deaths are quite modest so far. But fear is what drives people not to spend or not to travel, and it is that same fear that induces businesses to invest less and to close plants or adopt protective policies that make them less efficient. And fears like that are continuing to grow.

Bellwethers will be the Olympics in Tokyo in July and the impact on American travel to Europe in the same time period. Neither accounts for a large share of global GDP, but both will have a significant impact on people's psyches and their levels of fear or optimism.

We will begin to know about those travel impacts in about May. People with plans are likely to leave them in place until then. But if at that time there is apparent danger, then people will begin to cancel and doing that is likely to have a spiraling effect, not only on travel but also on commerce.

May is only just over 60 days away. What might happen in those 60 days? The risks, as they say, are, IMO, to the downside. Therefore, I would not want to be heavily exposed (that has a different meaning to different people) to risk assets such as stocks in May. And that would mean that I would want to sell a substantial slug of my portfolio if I had not already done so unless I were young and took a very long-term view.

It happens that I sold about half of my stock portfolio last Wednesday, February 19, but still, I may sell more. Even with the market off about 3% today (trending toward 4%) as I write this, that only takes the S&P 500 back to about the beginning of the year. The losses to date, therefore, should not inhibit sensible portfolio management.

The Fed

The Fed and other central banks, of course, will flood the world with money. And we have seen over the last decade that the Fed can make asset prices go up. But I wonder whether flooding the world with money will make stock prices go up when earnings are going down.

I believe the bad news likely will not last more than a year or so. One should be able to be patient for that kind of duration - and even be willing to miss some upside.

Cascading effect

The cascading effect of bad news should not be underestimated. If the news is bad in May, the market easily could go into bear territory, if it has not done so already by then.

I am not predicting that sharp a selloff. But I am asking whether your appetite for risk encompasses that significant possibility.

I recognize that I suggested taking some profits about a year ago. I guess I was wrong. The market continued to go up. I had pared by my stock portfolio somewhat and made less money than I might have made. So, I am not a seer.

When to buy

On the plus side, those of us who have some cash is likely to have a buying opportunity at some point, maybe even this year. How will we know when that point has come?

Again, I think we should look to the psychology, not the numbers. When travelers begin to be optimistic about planning vacations and taking non-necessary business trips, then the business world will listen and will perk up as well. The earnings numbers may be far behind. But that psychology also will drive the market well in advance of the more favorable corporate results to come.

Judging the time to get back in is, in my experience, even more difficult than judging when to become more conservative. I got it wrong in Spring 2008 but right in February 2009. What was the difference? The "wrong" call was, in retrospect, wishful thinking. The "right" call, however, was just based on instinct as to the time has come for a rebound. That could have been just as wrong, but the market was down so much that history was on my side.

So, which way should you err? That depends on your overall risk profile and age. But as a general rule of thumb, if the market goes off by 25%, the risks are vastly diminished if one has even a moderately long-time horizon - even just five years.

I could add some graphs and fancy this up - maybe that would give it greater credibility in some eyes - but the fact is that these situations do not yield to data. They yield only to sound reasoning about the human psyche and introspection as to one's own risk tolerance and time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.