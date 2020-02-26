Mosaic: Ready To Sprout In 2020

After a terrible 2019, with falling phosphate prices and low potash demand, things are looking up for Mosaic (MOS) in 2020. Phosphate prices have already rebounded substantially from lows and management is expecting potash prices to do the same. Improving prices, along with exploiting synergies, should set Mosaic up for a strong 2020 and allow it to generate much stronger revenues and earnings. We believe this will be the catalyst for higher prices in 2020.

Phosphates

2019 wasn't kind to Mosaic's phosphates segment, with prices falling precipitously from over $400 per tonne to under $300 mainly due to poor weather in North America for three consecutive fertilizer application seasons. The decline in prices drove gross margins into the red and caused a near $700mil decline in EBITDA for the phosphates segment.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Fortunately, prices have seen a strong recovery this year of over 10% for both DAP Tampa and DAP NOLA due to producer curtailments and an increase in applications in late fall. Management's remarks indicate that the price recovery should continue as sentiment improves in the agriculture market and as the coronavirus causes a reduction in supply from China.

A few weeks ago, we held our biggest customer event and it gave our entire executive team three days to engage with our top global customers. The atmosphere was upbeat. Ag retailers are feeling much better as we head into 2020. This sentiment shift, producer curtailments and a late fall surge of applications has driven phosphate prices higher. Today, we are seeing more than $65 per tonne improvement from the lowest prices traded we made in December. Beyond the imminent humanitarian issues, we know there will be impact in China's supply and demand for both phosphates and potash. Approximately 30% of Chinese phosphate rock, 30% of China's DAP, and 45% of China's MAP are produced in Hubei province, which is the epicenter of this outbreak and has been subject to the most restricted rules enacted to reduce the spread of the virus. Source: Q4 2019 transcript

The rebound should help Mosaic grow the EBITDA from this segment, which declined from nearly $1bil in 2018 to $266mil in 2019. This should help contribute substantially to overall profitability.

Potash

While the price of phosphates declined substantially, potash prices actually remained relatively stable, with declines in revenues mainly caused by weaker demand leading to lower sales volumes.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Like with phosphates, Mosaic believes that improving sentiment in the agriculture market should improve potash demand. Unfortunately, it is harder to find potash prices as the potash market usually waits for a China contract to form a new price benchmark and the country's necessary response to the coronavirus outbreak has made the timing of that settlement more uncertain.

Mosaic Fertilizantes

This business segment continues to make great progress. It has so far achieved $330mil in synergies, exceeding its original target by 19%, and management believes it will be able to generate another $200mil in synergies by the end of 2022.

However, rough market conditions in phosphates and potash, as well as regulations in Brazil, have more than offset cost savings, leading to a decline in EBITDA for 2019. As the phosphates and potash markets recover, this segment should recover as well.

Looking forward

As all these show, Mosaic is all set up for a great 2020. Considering Mosaic's business is heavily dependent on commodity prices, the higher commodity prices should really help to boost both revenues and EBITDA this year.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Outside of improving market conditions, Mosaic also plans to grow adj EBITDA by $225mil due to a combination of increasing operations in the Brazilian mines and Esterhazy K3 and idling Plant City. Synergies are expected to contribute an additional $50mil as well.

Valuation

According to our calculations, Mosaic may be able to earn over $2bil in adjusted EBITDA this year, mainly due to improvements in phosphate prices. This means that at Mosaic's current $11.5bil EV, it would be trading at around 5.8x EBITDA, which is incredibly cheap considering management still believes there are several hundred million dollars in synergies to exploit.

Mosaic continued to repurchase shares in 2019, in total repurchasing over 7mil shares for around $150mil, or around $20 per share, which we believe is a fairly cheap price.

There are of course still risks. The uptrend in prices may not last and Mosaic may not be able to exploit the synergies it is targeting. However, a good track record and improving fundamentals in the agricultural space make us very confident that 2020 will be a great year.

Takeaway

Overall, Mosaic did not really perform well in 2019 due to poor market conditions, but with improving markets in 2020, Mosaic is well-positioned to have a very profitable year. We believe this, along with synergies and a stock buyback, should be able to unlock a substantial amount of value for shareholders in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.