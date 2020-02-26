The 2000 Playbook For 2020

Right now, that means long equity volatility, and long US Treasury notes and bonds.

Follow the Fed will remain the best trade until this all unwinds, and unwind it will.

There are many similarities, but also very big differences between now and then; most notably the low risk-free rate, and monetary and fiscal policy on overdrive.

There is a sense amongst many older market participants, including me, that we are reliving the experience of 1999-2000 right now. What would that mean?

That 2000 Feeling

I won't tell you how old I am, but in 1999 I was old enough to drink, but still young enough to enjoy it. For those old enough to remember it, 1999-2000 stands out as the biggest stock market bubble of our lifetimes.

Data by YCharts

This was the famed Dotcom Bubble where valuations on companies losing money at a rapid pace skyrocketed amid a retail investor boom. Webvan, Pets.com, and all the rest. Sound familiar? Here's what happened to the price to pretax profit ratio:

BEA; Federal Reserve; Wilshire Assoc; S&P. Current quarter estimated using S&P 500 operating profits estimates and the Wilshire 5000.

It's a mirror image of 2000.

That quote from over the weekend came from my father, a 60-year Wall Street veteran. His main fund was up 99% in 1999. Good times.

I can't say that I feel much differently. There are too many valuations that make no sense to me. Once again, the top five companies form an inordinate proportion of market cap and corporate profits. Growth versus value has broken the 2000 peak, and the Buffett Indicator is in the stratosphere:

BEA; Federal Reserve; GDPNow; Wilshire Assoc. Current quarter estimated using GDPNow+current GDP deflator and the Wilshire 5000.

We also saw a wave of 2019 IPOs like there was in 1999, as early investors looked to unload their money-losers.

But there are also important differences between now and then:

The risk-free rate is much lower than it was then. This is a valuation booster.

We've never had this sort of fiscal and monetary push at the end of a cycle. It's hard to know what kind of effect that has on all this.

But first, let's look at 1999-2000 close up, and see if we can glean any lessons from it.

The Froth

S&P 500. Yahoo! Finance with annotations in red.

So a few things stand out.

In comparison to the 2019 rally, there was much more day-to-day volatility in 1999 rally, and that final push from February 2000 to March 2000 was a 15% jump in less than 4 weeks.

There were many false rallies between March and September when capitulation set in. That five-plus months saw an intense amount of volatility, with the VIX Index remaining above 20 for almost the entire period.

Data by YCharts

This is what the VIX term structure looked like overnight on Tuesday:

vixcentral.com

Choppy seas ahead, if the VIX traders are to be believed. Let's zoom in on that 2000 March-September S&P 500 chart:

Yahoo! Finance

You can see that the market tried to rally multiple times, each time falling below the March high, and there was a lot of opportunity in there for both big gains and losses.

So I am not suggesting the top is already in, though it may be. But I think we are likely to see increased sustained volatility over what we have seen in the past few years, for several months.

Follow the Fed

Every cycle is different, but they are the same in one respect. At the end, everyone chases the trade that made them the most money that cycle. In this cycle, it has been the "Fed Put," or "Follow the Fed." The Fed starts buying assets, you start buying assets.

All this began with the Fed revealing how they would like to end repo and Not QE "after April" at 2 PM Eastern on Wednesday.

Interactive Brokers screenshot. That's a 7.8% decline since the minutes dropped.

After weeks of shrugging off coronavirus headlines, suddenly it mattered. What changed, I would argue, was nothing in the pandemic's progress. Not even Apple's (AAPL) revised guidance could shift sentiment; but news of the eventual end to the Fed printing $20 billion a week certainly did.

The short of it:

The Fed will keep Not QE purchases steady at $20 billion a week through April.

At the same time, they will be trimming repo to zero, with a bump for Tax Day as necessary.

This will put Not QE at $580 billion in the first week of May. At that point, they hope to end it all, and "consider the maturity composition" of Treasury holdings. That's Fedspeak for replacing expiring bills with longer term. Not QE will become QE 4.

I called a lot of people that afternoon with a simple message: Thursday was going to be bad. No one was going to want to sit long equities over the weekend, so Friday was going to be worse. And after that, we are just a few bad headlines from a correction.

The play I proposed last Wednesday was short equities; long Treasury notes/bonds; short Treasury bills. This is already a very crowded trade, everywhere I look to play it. I am not the only one looking at all this, unfortunately. I did not expect it to happen this fast or fierce, but here we are.

US Treasury

Deep inversions all over the curve:

US Treasury

The whole curve is inverted with the IOER, the rate banks get on their excess reserves from the Fed. This should be the lowest, not the highest rate on the curve. If you are looking for interest, leaving your cash there is your best bet right now. But no one is buying any of this for the interest - they think rates are going much lower.

If it stays this way, the Fed needs two rate cuts just to un-invert.

Updating in the wake of the fierce response:

Unsure about equities, except that I think we have entered a period of sustained high volatility. There will be lots of short-term money to be made and lost here. VIX calls at 16 to 18 strikes look like winners through September, depending on what price you can get them for. Like I said, this is already a crowded trade, and these are not highly liquid options.

Despite approaching the all time low for the 10-year, I am still long notes/bonds. I had previously talked about the 2-5 year tranche, but the Fed is beginning to purchase farther out the curve in the last 2 weeks. In any event, rates have to come lower, because the neutral rate is lower. This will accelerate when the Fed starts trading in bills for term. The maturity distribution of the Fed's Treasuries over 1 year:

Federal Reserve

The fierceness of the reaction may persuade the Fed to cut sooner rather than later, or at least go to the bottom end of the current range. This will bring down the short end of the yield curve. But the Fed shifting term upward after April will push yield the other way. I would stay away from the short end, as there's no real telling how that equals out.

Since the Thursday open, I am back to 25% equities, 65% notes/bonds in the 5-30 year range, and 10% cash in a savings account.

The Big Risks to This Thesis

The biggest risk is QE Forever. The Fed may see the effect they are having on markets, get spooked, and blink. This will keep Treasuries bullish, but curb the equity volatility that I anticipate. This will last for only so long, after everyone realizes it is only inflating asset prices, not the real economy.

The second risk is the Federal debt, which keeps growing at over $1 trillion a year. Put those two together, and you have monetary and fiscal policy pushing the hardest they ever have at the end of a cycle. This is more like what we previously have seen during deep recessions. There is no telling how that affects all this, because there is no historical analogy to this moment.

Ears up. Eyes open.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.