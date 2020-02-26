Dividend Increases: February 15-21, 2020 (Part 2)

Part 2 covers the Dividend Challengers. See Part 1 for coverage of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This week, 41 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends. The following table provides a summary. The following table covers the Dividend Challengers. Please see Part 1 of this article for coverage of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

AHH is a real estate investment trust with about four decades of experience in developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AHH also provides general construction and development services in addition to developing and building properties.

On Feb. 20, AHH declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.8% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Apr. 2, to shareholders of record on Mar. 25; ex-div: Mar. 24.

Allstate (ALL)

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, ALL is a holding company engaged in property-liability insurance and life insurance in the United States and Canada. The company sells insurance products covering automobiles, homes, and other properties under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also sells life insurance and voluntary accident and health insurance products.

On Feb. 20, ALL declared a quarterly dividend of 54¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.0% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Apr. 1, to shareholders of record on Mar. 2; ex-div: Feb. 28.

Amerisafe (AMSF)

AMSF is an insurance holding company that provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company’s customers are small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMSF was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

On Feb. 19, AMSF declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.0% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Mar. 27, to shareholders of record on Mar. 13; ex-div: Mar. 12.

Danaher (DHR)

Formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, DHR designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates in the Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions segments. DHR was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

On Feb. 20, DHR declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.9% from the prior dividend of 17¢.

Payable Apr. 24, to shareholders of record on Mar. 27; ex-div: Mar. 26.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

DPZ operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

On Feb. 19, DPZ declared a quarterly dividend of 78¢ per share.

This is an increase of 20.0% from the prior dividend of 65¢.

Payable Mar. 30, to shareholders of record on Mar. 13; ex-div: Mar. 12.

Emclaire Financial (EMCF)

Founded in 1900 and headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, EMCF operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. The company provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. EMCF provides various deposit and loan products, as well as real estate settlement services.

On Feb. 19, EMCF declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.4% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable Mar. 20, to shareholders of record on Mar. 2; ex-div: Feb. 28.

Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

EVBN operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. The company operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. EVBN was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.

On Feb. 18, EVBN declared a semi-annual dividend of 58¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.5% from the prior dividend of 52¢.

Payable Apr. 2, to shareholders of record on Mar. 12; ex-div: Mar. 11.

Foot Locker (FL)

Founded in 1879 and headquartered in New York, New York, FL is a retailer of athletic shoes and apparel. The company’s Athletic Stores segment sells athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment. The company's Direct-to-Customers segment includes Footlocker.com and other affiliates, as well as its international e-commerce businesses.

On Feb. 18, FL declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.3% from the prior dividend of 38¢.

Payable May 1, to shareholders of record on Apr. 17; ex-div: Apr. 16.

Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Formerly known as Textiles Gildan, GIL is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery, and shapewear. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. GIL was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

On Feb. 20, GIL declared a quarterly dividend of 15.4¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.9% from the prior dividend of 13.4¢.

Payable Apr. 6, to shareholders of record on Mar. 12; ex-div: Mar. 11.

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

HOG manufactures cruiser and touring motorcycles and conducts its business around the world. The company designs, manufactures, and sells street-legal Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. Products are sold to retail customers through a network of independent dealers. HOG’s financial services segment provides wholesale and retail financing as well as insurance-related products. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Feb. 19, HOG declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.3% from the prior dividend of 37.5¢.

Payable Mar. 20, to shareholders of record on Mar. 5; ex-div: Mar. 4.

Humana (HUM)

Founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, HUM operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. HUM also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program.

On Feb. 20, HUM declared a quarterly dividend of 62.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.6% from the prior dividend of 55¢.

Payable Apr. 24, to shareholders of record on Mar. 31; ex-div: Mar. 30.

ITT (ITT)

ITT manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. ITT was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

On Feb. 21, ITT declared a quarterly dividend of 16.9¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.0% from the prior dividend of 14.7¢.

Payable Apr. 6, to shareholders of record on Mar 16; ex-div: Mar. 13.

Kearny Financial (KRNY)

KRNY operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the states of New Jersey and New York. The company offers various deposit and loan products and engages in investment activities. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

On Feb. 19, KRNY declared a quarterly dividend of 8¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.3% from the prior dividend of 7¢.

Payable Mar. 18, to shareholders of record on Mar. 4; ex-div: Mar. 3.

Marcus (MCS)

MCS, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. The company operates movie theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio. Also, it owns and manages hotel, resorts, and other properties nine states. MCS was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Feb. 19, MCS declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.3% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Mar. 16, to shareholders of record on Mar. 2; ex-div: Feb. 28.

EnPro Industries (NPO)

NPO is a worldwide provider of sealing products, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components, and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel, and dual-fuel engines and other engineered products for use in critical applications by various industries. NPO was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Feb. 19, NPO declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.0% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Mar. 18, to shareholders of record on Mar. 4; ex-div: Mar. 3.

Insperity (NSP)

NSP provides human resources and business solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers human resources services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform. NSP was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

On Feb. 19, NSP declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 33.3% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Mar. 19, to shareholders of record on Mar. 5; ex-div: Mar. 4.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK)

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Newton, North Carolina, PEBK operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. PEBK offers various deposit and loan products, as well as real estate appraisal and brokerage services.

On Feb. 21, PEBK declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.1% from the prior dividend of 14¢.

Payable Mar. 16, to shareholders of record on Mar. 3; ex-div: Mar. 2.

Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

PEG is an energy holding company with operations in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of about 12,000 megawatts. PEG was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

On Feb. 18, PEG declared a quarterly dividend of 49¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.3% from the prior dividend of 47¢.

Payable Mar. 31, to shareholders of record on Mar. 10; ex-div: Mar. 9.

Prologis (PLD)

PLD is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. The company owns and invests in properties and development projects in 19 countries. PLD leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

On Feb. 20, PLD declared a quarterly dividend of 58¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.4% from the prior dividend of 53¢.

Payable Mar. 31, to shareholders of record on Mar. 16; ex-div: Mar. 13.

QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

QTS is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud, and fully managed services. The company owns, operates, and manages data centers in support of more than 1,000 leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities in North America. QTS was formally established in 2005.

On Feb. 18, QTS declared a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.8% from the prior dividend of 44¢.

Payable Apr. 7, to shareholders of record on Mar. 20; ex-div: Mar. 19.

RE/MAX (RMAX)

RMAX operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. RMAX was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

On Feb. 19, RMAX declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.8% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Mar. 18, to shareholders of record on Mar. 4; ex-div: Mar. 3.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

RS provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electropolishing. RS was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

On Feb. 18, RS declared a quarterly dividend of 63¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.5% from the prior dividend of 55¢.

Payable Mar. 27, to shareholders of record on Mar. 13; ex-div: Mar. 12.

Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH)

RUTH, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. RUTH was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

On Feb. 21, RUTH declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.4% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Mar. 20, to shareholders of record on Mar. 6; ex-div: Mar. 5.

Service Corp. International (SCI)

SCI provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company provides funeral and cemetery operations comprising of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, and cremation services. SCI was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Feb. 20, SCI declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.6% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Mar. 31, to shareholders of record on Mar. 13; ex-div: Mar. 12.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

TXRH is a growing, moderately priced, full-service restaurant chain operating in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 brand names. It offers an assortment of specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily in every restaurant and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. TXRH was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

On Feb. 20, TXRH declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share.

This is an increase of 20.0% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Mar. 27, to shareholders of record on Mar. 11; ex-div: Mar. 10.

United Bancorp (UBCP)

UBCP operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank, providing commercial and retail banking services in Ohio and West Virginia. The company provides various deposit and loan products, as well as brokerage services. UBCP was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

On Feb. 19, UBCP declared a quarterly dividend of 14.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.8% from the prior dividend of 14¢.

Payable Mar. 20, to shareholders of record on Mar. 10; ex-div: Mar. 9.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, TXRH, RUTH, and HOG.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

TXRH's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in TXRH in January 2010 would have returned 21% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

RUTH's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in RUTH in January 2010 would have returned 28.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HOG's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in HOG in January 2010 would have returned 6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Please note that the table covers the ex-dividend dates of the Dividend Challengers only. Please see Part 1 of this article for the ex-dividend dates of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 25-March 9, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (21.Feb) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 25 February (Ex-Div Date 02/25) Equinix (EQIX) 1.65% $644.90 5 N/A 2.66 03/18 Wednesday, 26 February (Ex-Div Date 02/26) Barnes (B) 1.05% $60.84 9 7.3% 0.16 03/10 Thursday, 27 February (Ex-Div Date 02/27) Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) 8.31% $14.44 8 17.0% 0.3 03/17 Aircastle (AYR) 3.98% $32.20 9 8.3% 0.32 03/06 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 1.10% $65.64 8 8.4% 0.18 03/31 Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) 3.49% $22.93 5 N/A 0.2 03/13 Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) 7.21% $18.45 7 5.7% 0.3325 03/31 Central Pacific Financial (CPF) 3.38% $27.25 7 20.1% 0.23 03/16 EPR Properties (EPR) 6.75% $66.64 9 5.7% 0.375 03/16 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 1.38% $69.34 8 12.9% 0.24 03/18 Friday, 28 February (Ex-Div Date 02/28) Allstate (ALL) 1.79% $120.54 9 11.8% 0.54 04/01 Argo (ARGO) 2.00% $61.90 7 15.6% 0.31 03/16 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 3.75% $19.20 8 13.3% 0.18 03/16 Emclaire Financial (EMCF) 3.66% $32.75 9 5.7% 0.3 03/20 Tuesday, 3 March (Ex-Div Date 03/03) Avnet (AVT) 2.47% $33.95 7 5.8% 0.21 03/18 Avery Dennison (AVY) 1.82% $127.43 9 11.0% 0.58 03/18 Thursday, 5 March (Ex-Div Date 03/05) American National Bankshares (AMNB) 3.14% $34.36 5 2.5% 0.27 03/20 Bank of America (BAC) 2.20% $32.73 6 40.6% 0.18 03/27 CSG Systems International (CSGS) 1.87% $50.20 7 7.4% 0.235 03/25 Friday, 6 March (Ex-Div Date 03/06) Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) 2.14% $75.09 8 10.3% 0.4025 03/18

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.