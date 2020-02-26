Every Investor Should Consider Holding Disney As Part Of Their Portfolio

Introduction

I have been a contributor in Seeking Alpha for just under 6 months now, and normally I cover companies in the tech and biotech sectors, but I somehow found myself drawn to the Walt Disney Company (DIS). Disney, as many readers would know, is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in 4 business segments: Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”); Parks, Experience and Products; Studio Entertainment; and Media Networks.

In this article, I cover in-depth Disney’s main business operations and how each business segment is well-positioned to deliver shareholder returns in the long run. I would recommend every investor to consider having Disney in their portfolio as part of diversification and rate Disney a Buy.

Disney+: The Next Frontier of Growth

The DTC segment has garnered the most attention amongst Disney’s business due to the highly anticipated launch of its streaming service, Disney +, which directly competes with Netflix (NFLX). The launch has been wildly successful, with 10M paid subscribers at the end of the first day of launch and 28.6M paid subscribers as of February 3, 2020.

One of the reasons for the huge take-up rates has been due to the various channels using which consumers have been able to subscribe to the service. These include directly at Disney, Verizon which offers a free year of Disney+ to many of its customers at no additional cost, as well as other distributors such as Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), Microsoft (OTCPK:MFST), etc.

Despite several packages that offer discounts in the market, the average revenue per user (“ARPU”) of Disney+ was $5.56 on a $6.99 subscription price. This showed the strength of the Disney brand and the content lineup. The company estimates that only about 20% of the subscribers came from Verizon and 50% signed up directing with Disney, which was undoubtedly helped by the bundling of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

This is the result of strong content in the platform, which includes several classic movies and series from its studio, and several billion-dollar films will also be available on the platform in the future. There are also developments made in original content, which includes The Mandalorian, which has become a success and gave birth to “Baby Yoda”, and there will undoubtedly be substantial interest in Baby Yoda consumer products in the coming months. The second season of The Mandalorian will be released in October 2020, and there will also be 3 original new Marvel series on Disney+: Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision. The characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and events from these new shows will be factored into future Marvel films as the company integrates storytelling across these platforms under the Marvel Studio banner.

This has led to very strong user engagement on the platform, and the company revealed that the percentage of people who are weekly active users is very high. In the last fiscal quarter, Disney estimated that each subscriber streams 6-7 hours weekly. While the number may have been skewed high by the Christmas and holiday season, the consumption rate for such a new product is incredible. The company also revealed that about 65% of the people who watch The Mandalorian watched at least 10 other things on the service and that 50% of the people have watched movies, showing a strong mix of content engagement as well.

The next growth driver of Disney+ will be to launch in numerous international markets such as Western Europe and India. The company has given updates that it is in talks with several potential distribution partners as it looks to expand internationally.

While Disney+ is the priority in the DTC segment, it should be noted that Disney also owns other streaming services like Hulu, whose presence the company is looking to expand outside of the US, and ESPN+, which has several partnerships, particularly with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (“UFC”) which featured the recent McGregor vs. Cerrone fight. As of February 3, 2020, Hulu and ESPN+ had 30.4M and 7.6M paid subscribers respectively.

“The Happiest Place on Earth” Indeed

The Parks, Experience and Products segment also recorded a strong quarter with revenues up 8% to $7.4B and operating income up 9% to $2.3B. This was driven by an increase in merchandise licensing which benefited from sales of Frozen and Star Wars merchandise, both of which benefitted from theatrical releases in the quarter. Growth in the domestic parks and resorts was due to higher guest spending from higher average ticket prices and increase in food, beverage and merchandise spending, as well as, to a lesser extent, increased attendance. The expected launch of “Baby Yoda” merchandise will likely keep this growth going.

This demonstrates the strong lure and brand attraction of Disney resorts. The only downside was that international operations’ income was lower to an $80M decline in Hong Kong Disneyland due to lower attendance and hotel occupancy, driven by ongoing protests in the country. The saving grace was that the impact of Hong Kong was in line with the company’s expectations.

The ongoing coronavirus will also negatively impact Disney’s upcoming and full-year results. The current closure of the resorts happens to take place during the Chinese New Year holiday, which typically sees strong attendance and occupancy levels. Based on the assumption that resorts will be closed for 2 months, the company expects the Shanghai Disney resort to take an impact of $135M to operating income and a further $40M impact on Hong Kong. Coupled with the decrease in visitation to Hong Kong, the total impact is estimated to be $145M in operating income.

Despite the negatives in Asia, I believe Disney is well-positioned for the long term. The company has also seen minimal impact thus far from the coronavirus outside of Asia. This is because the international visitation rates to domestic parks are in the range of 18-22%, with no significant amount of visitation from Asia.

The company is also investing in future growth, with several projects against the hugely popular Marvel franchise. It is also looking to maximize penetration with a pricing strategy that looks at making the attractions more accessible in non-peak periods at a substantially more affordable price.

Crushing the Box Office

Disney crushed the box office in 2019 with a record of over $11 billion in sales, by far crushing the previous record set by the company in 2016. This was made possible with the success of several films. A total of 7 movies - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, Frozen 2, The Lion King and Avengers: Endgames - recorded over $1B in sales. An additional film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, also made the list but was not counted, as it was distributed by Sony (SNE). The only movie not distributed by Disney to reach $1B sales in 2019 was Warner Bros.’ (T) Joker. To put such figures in perspective, Disney’s market share in the US film market for 2019 was 38%. The next nearest competitor was Warner Bros., at 13.8%, almost 3 times less.

While 2019 was a stellar year, the company and industry do not expect similar results in 2020. Having said that, Disney will still release several Pixar titles, Disney films, and the Marvel Franchise. The company also owns valuable assets such as Star Wars and Lucasfilm, and is confident that the Studio segment will continue to drive operating income, both in film revenue and as a supplier of product for both original content and secondary market for Disney+ and Hulu.

In the last earnings call, Disney also mentioned that the theatrical strategy is working for the company and there are no plans to adjust its business. I am extremely bullish on the company’s future success in the studios and that they will, in turn, provide excellent content for its streaming services to keep users engaged.

Media Networks: Slow and Steady

The only business segment in Disney that I am not particularly bullish on is Media Networks with the rise in trends of “cord-cutters”. Despite my reservations, it is still the 2nd biggest segment in both revenue and operating income. Revenue of the latest quarter was up by 24% and operating income grew 23%, demonstrating that the business is still going strong.

Risks

Despite my bullish sentiments about Disney, there can be several risks associated with investing in the company. The obvious uncertainty is macro factors relating to the ongoing coronavirus and protests in Hong Kong. As briefly mentioned, the company expects to take an impact of $135M and $145M respectively in operating income from the closure of the Shanghai and Hong Kong resorts. Such estimates were based on the resorts being closed for 2 months, and the actual impact may be bigger if the closure extends.

The launch of Mulan in late March was expected to be a big hit in China, but it is now unclear if the launch will be delayed, with the coronavirus causing major business disruptions with cinemas being closed and people staying home to avoid interaction with huge crowds. Overall, while the situation in China appears to be getting under control, the rapid rise in cases globally has given rise to market fears. This was a major reason why the share price dropped by more than 4% on 24th February. The full impact of the coronavirus on Disney’s business remains to be seen, particularly in Studios and Parks.

In terms of individual business segment risks, the steaming business is capital-intensive, with huge spending needed to create original content. The company has already given guidance that Disney+ will only break even in 2024. This is similarly the case for new investments in Parks, with huge upfront capital investments needed to build new attractions. This can be reflected by the latest quarter financials, where the total segment operating income only grew up 9% compared to the astonishing top line revenue growth of 36%.

Lastly, it was announced on 25th February that Bob Iger would be stepping down as CEO effective immediately and transiting into executive chairman until the end of 2021. While it has already been announced previously that he will be stepping down by 2021, the timing of the announcement came as a surprise.

Bob Iger has done an excellent job leading the company since he took over in late 2005. He has been instrumental in Disney's acquisition of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, and pushing for the company to pivot into streaming with Disney+. Such moves have positioned Disney for strong long-term growth, which has paid off during his tenure. While I still believe the company is well-positioned for future growth, there can be several uncertainties when an instrumental CEO steps down.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Disney is a company well-positioned for the long term with its market-leading position in Studios and Parks entertainment. While I remain unconvinced on the long-term outlook of its media network, performance remains strong, and it is still a leading contributor to both top and bottom line growth. In the long term, the company should also transit successfully with its streaming services, with its impressive sign-up rates to date since its launch. Also, its hugely popular studio franchise will be a big advantage in both secondary and original content.

I would recommend every investor to consider having Disney in their portfolio as part of diversification and rate Disney a Buy. I have a medium-sized position in the company and intend to hold it for the long term. The coronavirus situation remains a macro uncertainty factor, but I have taken the opportunity to add to my positions on the dip in the general market on 24th February. As always, investors should always conduct their due diligence and consider their risk profile and time horizon before taking up any positions.

I specialize in covering tech and biotech firms. Readers who are interested are welcome to follow me to read and comment on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.