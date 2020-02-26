Gladstone Land: Earnings Show Solid Growth For Farmland Investors

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, farmland-focused real estate investment trust Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were very attractive as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. A closer look at the actual earnings report does indeed show that there were numerous things to look at as the company continued to execute on its historical growth trajectory that it has become known for. The company made further progress on this following the end of the quarter by acquiring two more farms and securing some leases that delivered rent increases. Overall, the company continues to look like a solid way for investors to invest in farmland.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Gladstone Land's fourth quarter 2019 earnings results:

Gladstone Land brought in total revenues of $13.489 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 22.49% increase over the $11.012 million that the company brought in during the third quarter.

The company owned 111 farms at the close of the quarter with a 100% occupancy rate. This compares to 105 farms that it owned at the close of the third quarter.

The company executed new leases on thirteen properties that are expected to increase the company's annual net income by about $1 million.

The company reported a total funds from operations of $3.386 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a substantial 16.16% increase over the $2.915 million that the company reported in the previous quarter.

Gladstone Land reported a net income of $958 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a strong 83.17% increase over the $523 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that every measure of financial performance showed a marked improvement compared to the third quarter of 2019. This was at least somewhat expected as one of the primary reasons for it is that the farms that the company acquired during the third quarter delivered rental revenue to the company over the entire period instead of only for part of it, as was the case in the third quarter. As I pointed out in my last article on Gladstone Land, there were seven such farms covering 5,700 acres. This is certainly a respectable number, and we can see some of the impact quite clearly.

In addition to this, Gladstone Land acquired six farms during the fourth quarter that contributed to the quarter-over-quarter growth that we saw. As I mentioned in the previous article, the acquisitions were fairly early in the quarter, so they contributed rental revenue to the company's top line for most of it. As such, the impact from this was much greater than it would have been had the company acquired them later in the quarter. With that said, though, Gladstone Land will still generate more money from these farms next quarter since the company will have owned them for a longer percentage of the total time. This will help to stimulate growth.

In previous articles, I pointed out that one of the interesting things about Gladstone Land is that the company receives what are known as participation rents from its tenants. This is essentially a form of profit sharing in which Gladstone Land receives a percentage of the revenue generated by its farms. This provision also contributed to the company's quarter-over-quarter growth. The reason for this is that the company's tenants pay these rents after they harvest and sell their crops, which generally occurs in the third and fourth quarters. The company does receive some of the payments in the third quarter, but the majority of them come in the fourth. Thus, Gladstone Land's fourth quarter numbers are typically higher than in other quarters. This may actually cause a decline in its next quarter even though the company is actually growing.

We can see this growth continuing in the fact that Gladstone Land acquired two farms after the quarter ended. The two farms in question occupy 1,325 total acres, and they cost the company approximately $7.5 million. Thus far, then, Gladstone Land has been notably less active at acquiring properties than it has been in the previous few quarters. This is admittedly somewhat discouraging as it may mean that growth will slow down over the coming few quarters. Another thing that is also somewhat disappointing is that the capitalization rate on these properties was only 5.5%. In the real estate world, a property's capitalization rate is the yield that the company will generate off of the investment after taking operating expenses into account. This yield is noticeably lower than the 6.5% capitalization rate that the company was able to secure off of the farms that it purchased in the fourth quarter. Thus, they will be less profitable than the other farms. This could be concerning if it starts a trend as it would slow down the company's growth. With that said, though, growth is still growth, and it is the kind of thing that we like to see.

In addition to acquiring new farms, Gladstone Land also grows by raising the rents on its farms on a regular basis as dictated by the terms of the lease. The company enjoyed some significant success in this area too during the quarter. In the conference call, Gladstone Land notes that it was recently able to extend and amend or re-lease thirteen of its farms in order to secure higher rents. This should increase the company's annual net income by about $1 million going forward, so this should benefit investors. It also shows us that there is still some market interest in the company's farms and that they are, therefore, attractive to participants in the agriculture industry.

We can see further proof of the desirability of the company's farms in some of the leasing activity that has occurred this year. The company has thus far in 2020 terminated leases on four farms but was immediately able to secure new leases with a different tenant. It was able to do this despite some of the well-documented troubles that the agriculture industry has seen over the past year. This is partly due to the fact that the crops grown on the company's farms are not the row crops (like wheat or corn) that are common in the Midwest. Rather, as I pointed out in my first article on Gladstone Land, the company's farms grow about fifty different types of crop, mostly specialty crops such as fruits, berries, and nuts. The fundamentals of these crops are markedly different, and the market for these crops has held up much better than the one for row crops.

The primary reason why investors purchase shares of real estate investment trusts is the distribution that they pay out. As such, it is very important that we make sure that it can actually afford it. This is because we do not want to run the risk of a dividend cut. In the case of a real estate investment trust, the usual way to do this is looking at a metric known as funds from operations. This is a non-GAAP measurement that is meant to serve as a proxy for cash flow. As noted in the highlights, Gladstone Land reported total funds from operations available to the common shareholders of $3.386 million in the fourth quarter. The company also reported a weighted average of 21,219,599 shares outstanding during the period. This, therefore, gives the company a funds from operations number of $0.16 per share, which is lower than the $0.134 per share that the company pays out. Thus, it does appear that the company can afford the distribution that it pays out, although it may not have as much coverage as we really like to see.

In conclusion, these results were quite solid, and they certainly show the firm's growth story playing out. It is likely that it will be able to continue to grow over the coming quarters, although the rate of growth may go down somewhat as we move forward. This is due to the fact that the company's new acquisitions have been fewer this year than it was buying over the past few quarters, and the capitalization rate was lower. It does appear that the company can cover the 3.73% yield that it pays out, which is certainly nice to see. Overall, it does appear that the company is a good way for investors to play the farmland sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.