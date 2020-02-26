CarGurus: Avoid This Overvalued Stock

Investment Thesis

CarGurus (CARG) is rapidly decelerating its growth rate and has a very poor profit profitability profile. Compounding its troubles, it's one of the most expensive car-listing companies around.

With no realistic upside potential, shareholders would do well to reconsider this investment. Here's why:

Guidance: Shocking? Or Obvious?

Consider CarGurus' revenue growth rate trajectory:

Immediately obvious is CarGurus' rapid revenue growth deceleration.

Despite the narrative of rapid international expansion, not to mention its heavily acquisitive modus operandi, having acquired both PistonHeads in the Summer of 2019 and more recently Autolist, these are not sufficiently growing to offset the core deceleration in CarGurus' operations.

During CarGurus' earnings call, no substantial mention for the steady decline is offered. What is noted is how CarGurus continues to execute at scale and offering its dealers a very high ROI. Also highlighted was the fact that multi-product dealers have better retention rates and increased spending rates.

Moving on, CarGurus' CEO Langley Steinert declared that M&A will continue to be a critical component of its growth strategy. And that through bolt-on acquisitions, CarGurus believes it can improve the quality of leads to its dealer, thus allowing the platform to increase its annual revenue per subscribing dealer (AARSD).

Path To Improved Margins? Not Realistic

Below is CarGurus' long-term GAAP operating margin target:

Having left 2019 with GAAP operating margins in the single-digits, CarGurus informs us that its long-term ambition is to triple its operating margins profile. However, I caution rational investors to be skeptical.

Even if we avoid any consideration for those pesky non-cash costs (although very real), such amortization of intangibles and stock-based compensation, its 2020 guidance is not looking particularly promising either:

Furthermore, we should note that 2019 non-GAAP operating profits reached $70 million. Accordingly, at the top end of its guided range, CarGurus only points to $86 million in 2020 - a less than one percent of non-GAAP operating profit margin expansion.

Valuation - no Margin of Safety

From the investor's perspective, it is really challenging to find any sort of edge that is not being priced into CarGurus' $3 billion market cap valuation.

Indeed, its present valuation supports a GAAP P/E ratio of 73x. Even if we were to use the top end of its forward non-GAAP EPS figures for full-year 2020, the stock is still being priced at more than 49x forward earnings.

CarGurus notes that it believes that through fewer ad load and impressions on its site, it will lead to improved consumer engagement and site experience. Essentially, CarGurus believes this is a transition period for the company and down the road, this will translate into more value for its paying dealers, which should lead to higher AARSD (fees) for the platform.

The Bottom Line

CarGurus is significantly overvalued, with rapidly decelerating revenue growth rate, leaving investors with no upside potential while it's valued with a $3 billion market cap. Investors would do well to avoid this stock.

