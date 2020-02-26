Walmart: Continued Growth, Continued Margin Pressure

I do not think that historical operating margins of 5-6% are within reach anytime soon as the premium current valuation makes me cautious despite a leadership position.

Walmart (WMT) ended 2019 on a somewhat soft note, although shares continue to trade at elevated levels around $116 per share. Investors like Walmart as it has sacrificed margins in past years to boost sales growth, all aimed to create and remain a formidable competitor to Amazon.com (AMZN) with real e-commerce capabilities as well.

Last August I concluded that Walmart is a good house in a bad neighbourhood. The company reported low-single-digit comparable sales growth and while e-commerce only makes up single digits of total revenues, it does imply a multi-billion e-commerce operation at around perhaps $20 billion, while the company made a huge move with Flipkart as well.

Trading around $113 at the time I found the valuation on the higher side with adjusted earnings trending around $5 per share, for a 23 times earnings multiple, while leverage multiples remain very reasonable.

The upside would have to come from operating margins recovering to levels seen in the past. Not that long ago, Walmart was steadily reporting operating margins in a range of 5-6%, as they have steadily fallen to levels in the low 4s.

Not finding it very credible that margins could recover anytime soon given the continued pressure imposed by Amazon.com, I find the valuation more than full. While Walmart certainly is and will remain a formidable competitor to Amazon, I do feel that margin pressure makes it unlikely that margins could recover to historical levels anytime soon.

The Numbers, A Soft End To 2019

Walmart reported a 2.1% increase in fourth quarter sales to $141.7 billion, with full year revenues up 1.9% to $524 billion. US comparable sales were up 1.9% with e-commerce sales up 35% which was equivalent to 210 basis points in the comp calculation. Note that this implies that comps of the actual stores were down slightly.

With a 35% increase responsible for 210 basis points, that suggests that e-commerce now makes up 8% roughly of total sales (we are talking Walmart US here). As expected, adjusted earnings came in just below the $5.00 per share mark, coming in at $4.93 per share.

Net debt stood at $40 billion at the end of the year, although it excludes about $22 billion in financial and operating lease liabilities. These liabilities are offset by financial and operating lease assets with a roughly similar value.

With revenues still up a bit, Walmart continues to see pressure on margins. Full year operating profits fell 6% to $20.6 billion, with fourth quarter operating earnings down 12%. For the year, operating margins fell to 3.9%, down from 4.3% in 2018, and down quite a bit from the historical range of 5-6%. With EBITDA totalling $32 billion, leverage is still very manageable as Walmart continues to invest into the business, not necessarily in terms of capital investments, but more so in terms of acquisitions and margin sacrifices.

For 2020 Walmart sees net sales growth around 3% in constant currency terms, with adjusted earnings seen up just around 3% to $5.00-5.15 per share, as share repurchases probably are responsible for the majority of anticipated earnings per share growth.

Updating The Thesis

Walmart had somewhat of a softer end to 2019, yet that is not the major cause of concern. For 2020 the company sees continued growth, yet that only seems to be the result of the fact that sales growth will not really result in higher operating earnings. Expected growth in earnings per share is likely only the result of share repurchases, although not quantified for the upcoming year.

In the meantime sales continue to expand as the high valuations now seem to suggest that in the long run Walmart will be able to deliver on some margin gains, as for now margins only seem to come down.

With a forward revenue base around $540 billion, the company now reported adjusted operating earnings of $21.5 billion, more or less resulting in earnings of around $5 per share. If the company could only return to the low end of its historical margin range of 5-6%, that suggests operating earnings of $27 billion, or $5.5 billion in potential operating earnings improvements. Merely obtaining the lower end of the guidance has the potential to boost earnings per share by about $1.50 per share, assuming a 20% tax rate.

If that is the case, earnings could improve to $6.50 per share; if Walmart is able to achieve the low end of historical margin guidance, earnings multiples could fall from 23 times to a market multiple around 18 times. The issue is that margins have been trending lower for years now and this trend is not likely to be reversed soon, perhaps stabilised at best.

Hence, I am much more convinced that historical margins might perhaps not be achieved anymore in the future as Walmart is facing the negative store comparable as well, while e-commerce probably requires "subsidies", overall margins might come down, and perhaps 4-5% or 3-4% operating margins are the new norm.

Hence I am still not very upbeat and see no signs of margin expansion, let alone margins stabilisation. Hence I am a cautious watcher from the sidelines, and while I realise that all of this might sound a little negative, it should not be mistaken with a bearish or short view on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.