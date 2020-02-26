More Pressure For The Russian Market

The indicators of business activity point to the deterioration of the situation in Russia's corporate sector.

In the last month, the Russian industry grew by 1.1% YoY. It's the third worst result in the last two years.

Instrument

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) is a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which include publicly traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but have at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia.

Source: VanEck

Analysis

In January, the Russian retail turnover rose by 2.7% YoY, showing the best result in the last thirteen months:

The domestic demand in Russia is supported by the increase in the nominal (+10.1% YOY) and real (+6.9% YOY) wages:

At the same time, it must be noted that the growth of the real wages occurs primarily due to the lowering inflation, rather than raising salaries. In recent months, the index of consumer inflation in Russia has demonstrated a sharp slowdown. The latest figures show that the annual inflation in Russia stays at the level of 2.4%, which is much lower than the Central Bank's target of 4%.

Russia's Inflation Rate

The interest rate was lowered by 25 basis points in December, and then by another 25 basis points in February, which would certainly have a beneficial impact on the lending growth.

Russia's Interest Rate

The stability of inflation allows expecting that people will gradually abandon savings behavior that will support the domestic demand in Russia. But this does not play a significant role in this analysis, because Russian retail companies make up only a small part of the RSX's portfolio.

Now let's look at the industrial production of the country.

In the last month, the Russian industry grew by 1.1% YoY. It's the third-worst result in the last two years:

The growth rate of the mining industry, the basis of the Russian economy, was negative. I want to remind you that Russian energy companies form 39% of the RSX's portfolio, and they are, in turn, mainly represented by oil & gas companies:

Within the bounds of the extended agreement OPEC+, Russia has undertaken to limit oil production until April 2020. On March 6, OPEC and its allies will discuss a further extension of the deal and even more cuts. At the minimum, it means that Russia’s oil companies will not be able to increase their cash flow at the cost of a quantitative increase in oil production in the near future. And hopes for a sharp rise in oil prices due to rising demand are not high either:

In February, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia PMI signaled a further deterioration in operating conditions:

Here is an extract from the comments on this study:

The sustained fall in client demand also led to another round of job cuts...



The drop in new order volumes was commonly attributed to lower domestic and foreign client demand. Moreover, new export sales decreased for the ninth month running and at a solid rate...

Bottom line

As you can see, there is no reason for optimism. And now, one should expect the RSX price to decrease to $22 in the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.