New Gold: New Afton Deal Is A Major Step Forward

Shares of New Gold (NGD) have materially lagged their peers this year due to gold hedging program, which limited the company's ability to profit from higher gold prices, as well as expectations of another year of high costs. At some point, it looked like New Gold shares were set to underperform for the whole 2020 as the company had no near-term catalysts while market participants had plenty of stocks to choose from. However, New Gold has just surprised the market with a new deal with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

In this deal, Ontario Teachers' will purchase a 46.0% free cash flow interest in the New Afton mine with the option to convert the interest into a 46.0% joint venture interest in four years, or have their interest remain as a free cash flow interest at a reduced rate of 42.5%, for upfront cash proceeds of $300 million payable upon the closing of transaction. The company stated that the proceeds from the transaction will be used to improve its financial flexibility and reduce net indebtedness.

Source: New Gold website

New Afton is a copper, gold and silver mine which had reserves of 802 million pounds of copper, 1.0 million ounces of gold and 2.8 million ounces of silver at the end of 2019. Last year, the company produced 229,091 gold equivalent ounces (79.4 million pounds of copper and 68,785 ounces of gold) at all-in sustaining costs (AISCs) of $829 per ounce. The new life of mine plan for New Afton implies that the mine will generate free cash flow of more than $1 billion, at prices of $1,300 per gold ounce and $3.00 per copper pound and spot gold and copper prices of $1,550 per gold ounce and $2.75 per copper pound. Importantly, the mine will generate cash flow of more than $100 million (using the same assumptions) during the capital intensive development period from 2020 to 2024.

The transaction valuation implies that the present value of New Afton free cash flow at about $650 million (mines tend to outlive their life of mine plans due to exploration success or productivity improvements, but that would be a bonus for the purchaser in this deal). Should the free cash flow over the life of mine total $1 billion, the implied interest rate is 4.37%, well below the interest rate of 6.25% that the company pays on $397.4 million of senior unsecured notes due November 15, 2022, and the interest rate of 6.375% that the company pays on $287.1 million of senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2025. To get to such implied interest rate, the mine will have to generate about $1.2 billion of cash flow over its life. Note that the potential free cash flow comes with various risks such as gold and copper price risk and also execution risk (the company may fail to operate the mine properly, or initial assumptions may turn out to be invalid).

The deal also allows New Gold to re-acquire 100% exposure to New Afton's cash flows in four years. As per the company's press release, this option provides New Gold with the sufficient time to build the necessary balance sheet strength.

In my opinion, this is a great deal for New Gold. The company will get a very material upfront cash payment which will allow it to deal with debt and reduce the interest payment burden at a very attractive implied interest rate. At the same time, New Gold maintains most of its exposure to gold price upside. This year, New Afton is expected to produce 73,000-83,000 ounces of gold, while the other mine, Rainy River, is expected to produce 240,000-260,000 ounces of gold. While this year's results will be constrained by previous hedging activities, the company will not have such problems in 2021 and fully benefit from the gold price upside.

From a practical point of view, I'd watch if New Gold shares are able to successfully test the $1.10 level to play the positive momentum. I'd note that investors have been picky during the current gold price rally, and only leading companies enjoyed full-blown upside while lower-tier stocks like New Gold did not get too much attention. While this will likely change once the top gold mining stocks get too stretched, there's no reason to get stuck in an underperforming stock that cannot develop enough upside momentum. Fundamentally, the deal looks like a real breakthrough for New Gold and should ultimately bring upside to the company's shares.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NGD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.