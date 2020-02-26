Centennial Resource Development: Water Infrastructure Sale Funds Near-Term Development

There is a path to neutral or positive cash flow for Centennial at low-to-mid-$50s WTI oil within a couple years.

Low-$50s WTI oil will still result in some cash burn, which Centennial is funding with its water infrastructure sale in 2020.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is expecting some cash burn in 2020 as it keeps production relatively flat compared to 2019. It is selling water infrastructure assets to mostly cover its cash burn during 2019, although this decision will push up its costs somewhat.

CEO Mark Papa is retiring and leaves Centennial in decent shape. Its next note maturity is in 2026, and it has a reasonable path towards cash flow neutrality in a couple years at low-to-mid $50s WTI oil.

Notes On Guidance

I had previously estimated that Centennial could average 43,500 barrels per day in oil production and 77,000 BOEPD in total production in 2020 with $535 million in D&C capex and $680 million in total capex.

Centennial's 2020 guidance appears to be pretty close to this. At guidance midpoint, it expects to average 43,800 barrels per day of oil production and 77,500 BOEPD in total production with $520 million in D&C capex and $640 million in total capex.

I would consider Centennial's guidance to be mildly positive compared to my expectations as it calls for slightly (+1%) more production while incurring around 6% less capex than my model from a few months ago.

Overall, Centennial's 2020 production may increase slightly (+2% to +3%) versus 2019 average production levels, but decrease slightly (-3%) from Q4 2019 average production levels.

Water Infrastructure Sale

Centennial's water infrastructure sale appears to add a bit over $1 per BOE to its lease operating expenses. It is guiding for around $6.20 per BOE in lease operating expenses in 2020, while it averaged $5.30 per BOE in Q4 2019 and $5.26 per BOE in 2019. The sale is expected to close around the end of Q1 2020, so three quarters would be affected by the increased costs.

Thus, the $150 million initial payment represents around 4.4x EBITDAX (with $34 million per year in additional costs), while the full potential $225 million in payments would be around 6.6x EBITDAX. This is a good multiple compared to Centennial's overall valuation, although it does raise Centennial's oil breakeven point by a couple dollars per barrel.

Borrowing $225 million under Centennial's credit facility instead would have added $8 million to $9 million in annual interest costs (increasing its oil breakeven point by around $0.60 per barrel). That would be a more risky route to take due to increased leverage and the resulting utilization of near half of Centennial's $800 million in elected commitments under its credit facility if it did that.

The Outlook For 2020

I project that Centennial will end up with approximately $908 million in revenue for 2020 at current strip prices. It may realize approximately $49 per barrel for its oil if WTI averages $52 during 2020, as it expects to realize around 92% to 96% of WTI.

Centennial's natural gas sales and transportation agreements result in receiving Mid-Continent based pricing for over 70% of its natural gas production, which will allow it to achieve better realized prices than many Permian companies. Prices for natural gas are still all around low, though.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 15,987,000 $49.00 $783 NGLs 5,020,612 $18.00 $90 Gas 43,679,327 $0.80 $35 Total $908

With $640 million in capex, Centennial is projected to end up with around $1.096 billion in cash expenditures. This would mean around $188 million in cash burn before proceeds from its water infrastructure sale. The water infrastructure sale proceeds would result in Centennial incurring only a modest amount of cash burn.

$ Million Lease Operating $175 Production Taxes $64 Cash G&A $61 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $91 Cash Interest $65 Capex $640 Total $1,096

Valuation

Centennial's leverage is projected to reach around 2.1x to 2.2x EBITDAX by the end of 2020 (assuming that it receives $150 million for its water infrastructure sale in 2020). This is a bit higher than ideal and explains why it decided to sell its water infrastructure rather than take on more credit facility debt. Centennial's capex requirements should continue to decrease, though, leaving it with a path to neutral to positive cash flow at low-to-mid $50s WTI oil within a couple years.

Centennial is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.4x based on $52 WTI oil. It appears to be modestly undervalued, with a 3.5x multiple resulting in a price of around $2.50 per share and a 4.0x multiple resulting in a price of around $3.50 per share.

Conclusion

Centennial is still burning cash at low-$50s WTI oil, although it is funding its 2020 cash burn with the sale of water infrastructure assets. Going forward, its maintenance capex requirements should continue to decline, giving it a path to reach positive cash flow at low-to-mid $50s WTI oil. Centennial may burn additional cash for a couple years at those oil prices if it wants to maintain production levels, but it appears to have a good amount of liquidity to get to positive cash flow with those prices.

Centennial's shares appear to be modestly undervalued, although it does have some risk with its leverage level and near-term cash burn. WTI oil dropping into the $40s and staying there could result in production declines or its revolver balance starting to increase fairly significantly.

