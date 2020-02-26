ViacomCBS: At This Valuation, I'm Buying

Following last night's utter crash of nearly 18%, I'm down with ViacomCBS - and I've combined a weekly buy and an opportunistic buy to start a respectable stake in VIAC.

At the same time, I'm always interested in a good "bargain", as long as the bargain is qualitative.

I've been on the fence when it comes to ViacomCBS for some time, given the trends and leadership/internal political realities we've been seeing.

So, here we're going to look at ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA). I've been on the fence with this one for a while, due to the internal politicking, struggles, and the downward trend as the stock got cheaper and cheaper following the merger and the ongoing integration.

However, as of yesterday, I'm a buyer. Let me show you why.

ViacomCBS - What does the company do?

ViacomCBS is a media company. It's a content producer and provider, meaning it both makes content and also distributes and licenses content. ViacomCBS's library can be made available both on the company's own services, but it can also be monetized through third parties.

This, of course, is only appealing if the content in question is good - and I would say it is.

ViacomCBS owns CBS, which advertises itself as "Americas Most Watched Network". The company owns a near-ridiculous number of qualitative and loved shows.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

While I personally don't watch "Teen Mom" or "Ex on the Beach", I do currently watch and enjoy Young Sheldon, Billions, Homeland, Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and many more. The full list of content owned by ViacomCBS would be far too long to get into here, but I invite you to peruse it at your leisure here to see simply the TV-shows. Some numbers...

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

Following the merger, the company has become a content, advertising, cable, film, and publishing powerhouse.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

Now, the company chooses to report its revenues and earnings in 4 segments.

TV Entertainment , containing most of the TV-shows, Sports and so forth.

, containing most of the TV-shows, Sports and so forth. Cable Networks , which contains MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Showtime, etc.

, which contains MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Showtime, etc. Filmed Entertainment, bringing the strength of Paramount Pictures.

bringing the strength of Paramount Pictures. Publishing, the minuscule (comparatively) publishing segment of Simon & Schuster.

The company earns money with these things by doing one of (or several) the following:

Advertising , which brings in nearly half of ViacomCBS revenues, through advertising incomes in its networks, content and other ad sources.

, which brings in nearly half of ViacomCBS revenues, through advertising incomes in its networks, content and other ad sources. Affiliating , which brings in cash through reverse compensation, retransmission fees, carriage, and affiliate fees paid (among others) by MVPD's and interested parties related to the company's content/production.

, which brings in cash through reverse compensation, retransmission fees, carriage, and affiliate fees paid (among others) by MVPD's and interested parties related to the company's content/production. Content Licensing , which licenses the company's content to national and international parties. Different companies have different strategies - some choose to hold onto their content or completely forego licensing, due to a shift to digital necessitating original content. For now, VIAC is happily licensing things to companies like Netflix (NFLX) and others.

, which licenses the company's content to national and international parties. Different companies have different strategies - some choose to hold onto their content or completely forego licensing, due to a shift to digital necessitating original content. For now, VIAC is happily licensing things to companies like Netflix (NFLX) and others. Publishing literary works in part related to the company's content and also just works of literature overall.

literary works in part related to the company's content and also just works of literature overall. Theatrical revenue works with the company's movie screens, operated under Showcase Cinemas, Multiplex, Cinema De Lux, and KinoStar, among others.

So, that is what the company does - produce, hold, and license content as well as offer advertising space and affiliate contracts, with the addition of some small publishing and theatrical revenue streams as well.

ViacomCBS - How is the company doing?

Following a report on 4Q19/FY19, the company dropped 15-18% in a single day of trading. Indications would tell us the company isn't doing that well.

However, there were significant merger-related costs ($1.1B of merger-related expenses alone) included in 4Q19. While the company missed the EPS guidance by a wide margin, there were also timing issues and other one-offs included here.

While revenues came in growing for the full year (although significantly below expectations)...

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

...earnings for the year looked bad in the extreme due to merger-related expenses. The loss in legacy segments such as cable, including cord-cutting, continues with a 19% drop in Adj. OIBDA in the Cable networks segment. While none of the other segments (TV Entertainment) came in at this large a loss, none of the company's segments posted an even adjusted earnings growth for the full year.

Luckily, the company posted some pretty clear guidance.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

This is pretty easy to check off, item by item, as we move forward during the year. The company argues that the content strategy during 2019 was unoptimized, the working capital was poor, higher taxes weighed down results, and even merger synergies weren't really in effect during 4Q19 as the merger didn't close until December 4th of 2019.

2020-2021 will bring changes, says ViacomCBS. Everything from content reprioritization to volume ramps in TV/Film production, improving its tax strategy and realizing many of the synergies, which as you can see above, have been heightened to $750M expected over 3 years.

How confident is the company in these numbers then (because they obviously look pretty damn good)?

Well, this question was asked during the call.

Alexia Quadrani Hi thank you very much. Just two questions. First, looking at your guidance for 2020 that you have provided. I'm curious about how much conviction you have in those numbers, and you have had a little bit of time since the merger closed, and I'm wondering if you feel that this is really a conservative number and you know trying to get a sense if we are at the bottom here for the estimates for 2020. And then I have a follow-up. Robert Bakish Yes, sure. Alexia. This is Bob. We have done a lot of work since the close and we have absolute conviction in our guidance, as Chris articulated in her prepared remarks as we look at 2020, we see specific catalysts as the year unfolds. So yes, we feel very good about our guidance on the top-line, on the earning side and on the adjusted free cash flow side. (Source: ViacomCBS Earnings call 4Q19)

While this is, of course, never a guarantee, the company would be wise not to use wording such as "absolute confidence" lest there was something behind it. For that reason, I deem it likely that we can use the company-provided guidance as expectations for the full year.

However, the point was - how is the company doing?

Well, the company finished the merger. It's beginning to plan for realizing merger synergies, and it obviously has its work cut out for it going forward here. Earnings for the full year missed the mark, so did revenues. There's very little positive to say about it - the company simply failed to meet expectations, and as a result of this and the merger-related expenses, the market is punishing ViacomCBS accordingly.

Debt is also still a concern. While the company's sub-20% EPS payout ratio isn't really anything to be worried about, the company does, currently, carry a 66% gearing or debt/capital ratio. This will necessitate a rather speedy deleveraging.

However, unlike Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which does not generate (nor ever has generated) annual profit/FCF, ViacomCBS is a profitable business with actual free cash flow and profit. This is actually expected to double going forward. What's more, the company's FCF easily covers dividends as well as other costs.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

So, while 2019 FCF came in well below expectations, perhaps in part justifying the reaction, the fact is that this is expected to turnaround as these merger-related expenses disappear and investments in the company and merger start showing results.

Nonetheless, the company indebtedness bears watching. It looks terrifying now, due to the compressed EBITDA and excessive debt following the merger, but as we know one of the ways of lowering a business's net debt/EBITDA is to increase EBITDA - which ViacomCBS is expected to increase. This, combined with the low dividend payout ratio which leaves the company with well over $700M post-dividend FCF for 2020E means the debt is well-serviced unless something changes.

So, how is the company doing?

Bad, if we look at FY19, due to merger-related expenses and synergies which haven't yet been realized. The company is going through a transitional period, and this transitional period with its effects will bleed over into 1Q20 and 2Q20.

In the longer term, I think ViacomCBS will do fine.

ViacomCBS - what are the risks?

ViacomCBS has a number of risks, but I see these as the more significant ones.

The advertising revenue stream is cyclical and highly sensitive. The company puts a lot of its punches behind the advertising and focuses on the presidential election/political campaigns. While these advertising dollars are an excellent bonus, they are just that - a bonus, as it's a once-every-4-year thing. Add to that advertising as a whole is an economically-sensitive area, and ViacomCBS has over 40% of its revenue from advertising, this is a risk. This is in spite of ViacomCBS developing some of the most innovative advertising techniques under its Marketing Solutions Group.

The company puts a lot of its punches behind the advertising and focuses on the presidential election/political campaigns. While these advertising dollars are an excellent bonus, they are just that - a bonus, as it's a once-every-4-year thing. Add to that advertising as a whole is an economically-sensitive area, and ViacomCBS has over from advertising, this is a risk. This is in spite of ViacomCBS developing some of the most innovative advertising techniques under its Marketing Solutions Group. ViacomCBS ownership structure is the corporate equivalent of a Mosh pit. CBS, as most of us know, isn't controlled traditionally but has dual-class ownership which means that we, as investors, are pretty much having to be okay with what the Redstone family wants to do with its company/companies. For now, it seems that Shari Redstone has taken the reins of the company. I've done my research on management - and I don't view it as necessarily positive here. However, it also needs to be put into the context of valuation. The bottom line is, a board of 7 trustees makes decisions for our investment - and this could include splitting the company up again in the future or selling it if it doesn't deliver.

CBS, as most of us know, isn't controlled traditionally but has dual-class ownership which means that we, as investors, are pretty much having to be okay with what the Redstone family wants to do with its company/companies. For now, it seems that Shari Redstone has taken the reins of the company. I've done my research on management - and I don't view it as necessarily positive here. However, it also needs to be put into the context of valuation. The bottom line is, a board of 7 trustees makes decisions for our investment - and this could include splitting the company up again in the future or selling it if it doesn't deliver. Cord-cutting and streaming. One (Cord-cutting) is a simple fact, and one ViacomCBS can't escape as it continues to hurt legacy earnings. Streaming, on the other hand, where the company is entering, is a segment where virtually no company has ever made a cash profit. Ever. Netflix did achieve positive cash (operating + investing cash flow) in 2010 and 2011, but following that, the results have been negative, with 2019 TTM FCF coming in at a negative $3.14B. For the past 8 years, Netflix has instead continually been issuing debt and stock, to where the company's long-term debt now stands at nearly $15B - $4.469B in debt was issued during 2019. The question of whether the loss of people switching to streaming may be made up for by streaming profits seems questionable when no company as of yet is actually making a free cash flow profit from a streaming business. Don't interpret this as Netflix criticism - no one wants streaming businesses to succeed more than me, given how much I love their content. However, I don't invest in financially unprofitable businesses - and Netflix is one.

ViacomCBS - What is the valuation?

Here, things are looking very good.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Due to the recent 2-day drop in share price, the market now sees ViacomCBS being worth about 5.8 times earnings. That's right. 5.8 times earnings in an industry where average valuations range in the 20X in terms of P/E. This is below the multiples paid by some very savvy private-equity investors for small businesses - not for one of the biggest content creators and the owners of Nickelodeon. Yet, that is indeed where we are.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The potential upside found in ViacomCBS when we look at a 10-year average valuation is close to 50-60% based on earnings alone. Metrics we look at such as FCF, EBITDA and Warren Buffet's favorite "Owner's earnings" as well as operating cash flow are all reflecting the slump represented by FY19. However, the market seems to be clearly overreacting (to put it mildly) to what I would agree with the company, being a "transitional time".

Not a transitional quarter. Due to the timing of effects, I believe that 1Q20 and 2Q20 will continue to disappoint in terms of quarterly results on a YoY-basis - as does the company. I do believe, however, that the second half of 2020 will see ViacomCBS start to realizing synergies and deliver the goods.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Potential forward upsides even on the basis of very little multiple expansion are excellent. ViacomCBS is expected to grow on average 8.5% going forward, with 2022E earnings ramping up to a nearly $7.07 EPS. At these numbers, the potential upside would be 25% simply on returning to ~7X P/E.

How accurate are these numbers?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Bit of a hit and miss, truth be told. The inherent volatility to the company stock is likely part of the reason the market is taking this so hard - many investors are likely tired of ViacomCBS spinning the wheels like this. If I had bought the company at 15-17 times earnings and a $60+ share price, I'd be pretty livid as well.

But, I didn't. I bought today at below $28.50/share, giving me an appealing 3.3%+ yield and a good potential long-term upside. At that valuation and with those growth prospects, I'm not just locking in an excellent potential return on my capital, I'm also getting paid very well (above S&P 500 average) to simply wait.

Together with the potential of multiple expansion once earnings take off and things turn around, that makes this company a truly excellent buy at this valuation.

Thesis

Up until this price, I've been leery of ViacomCBS. I don't particularly like the corporate structure, and even at 7-8X P/E prior to the company publishing its 2019 results, I found it not appealing enough despite many of the investors I respect finding the company appealing. While I never expected an 18-20% drop in 2 days, I did expect some negative reaction in 4Q19, simply due to the fact that merger effects seemed likely to influence a quarter when a merger was performed on the 4th of December.

That being said, there is a lot to like about this business fundamentally. The content which it owns alone is worth billions, and ViacomCBS access to, once again, billions of homes in the world creates a content/media empire with access to advertising, affiliate, and content licensing that's hard to resist. Unlike other content creators/managers, ViacomCBS is actually making money - and quite a bit of it, especially following delivered merger synergies and post-merger overall effects.

While the downsides do exist, in the form of continued cord-cutting and advertising cyclicality, these need be put into relation to a) Valuation, which is excellent and b) Other upsides (like sports and America's most-watched network), which are plentiful.

In fact - what made me look into the company years ago was one simple realization. "I watch and like a lot of CBS. (Despite being in Sweden/Germany) How's the stock?"

Back then, it turned out that the company was unappealing due to valuation and the aforementioned other issues. These issues are acceptable at such a low valuation, however - as you're basically getting paid to wait, whether the company succeeds by a factor of 1X, 2X, or 5X.

So, for the reason of Valuation and Quality of Content Creation/Management (not company management, content management/advertising), I'm going "Bullish" here and buying ViacomCBS. I'll likely continue pouring capital into this business for some time yet if the valuation stays like this.

In this article, I'm tried to roll out a new format optimization I've been working on to clarify the various segments in the articles - from A to B, to C as it were. Let me know if you have any comments if you like it (or don't like it) - feedback is more than welcome here!

Stance

This crash in the share price down to beyond-recession P/E-levels of 5X earnings has made ViacomCBS a "BUY" with a "Bullish" stance. It escapes the "Very Bullish" due to its corporate structure, debt, cord-cutting, and cyclicality, which still do pose cyclical risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.