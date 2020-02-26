CapitaLand Limited (CLLDF) CEO Chee Koon Lee on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CapitaLand Limited (OTCPK:CLLDF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2020 7:30 PM ET

Grace Chen - Head of IR & Capital Markets Compliance

Chee Koon Lee - President & Group CEO

Cho Pin Lim - Group CFO

Jonathan Yap - President, CapitaLand and Financial

Lucas Loh - President, China

Jason Leow - President, Singapore and International

Jen Yuh Loh - China Holdings Pte Ltd., CEO

Juan Thong Leow - President of Singapore & International

Soon Keat Goh - CEO of Ascott

Choon Miao Yong - Former CEO of CapitaLand International

Neng Tong Yap - CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd, CFO, CIO & Head of Real Estate Investment

Kevin Lim - Nikkei NewsRise

Wai-Fai Kok - UBS

Tan Xuan - CLSA

Andy Wong - Bank of Singapore

Damon Wang - LaSalle

Grace Chen

I'll invite Chee Koon to address us.

Chee Koon Lee

Thank you, Grace. Morning, everyone. Thank you for taking time to attend the briefing this year. I'm going to keep it short. I'll leave - as usual, I'll leave Andrew to go through the details with all of you.

2019 has been an amazing year, as you have seen on the video. Started, of course, with the merger with Ascendas-Singbridge. That's really signaled the start of a strategic shift for the company to become a more global and more diversified platform.

Again, just to remind everyone, our strategy is a very simple one, really about focus, about scale, about balance, about agility. So everything we do revolves around real estate. It's about building scale, making sure that we can be competitive. It's about balance between the emerging markets and the developed markets across different asset classes and maintaining the agility to be able to take opportunities.

Business model, simple. Really revolves around the world value, how we find value, how we create value and how we unlock value. So everything that we have been doing really revolves around our strategy and our business model, whether it's the way how we have taken time to remove a nonperforming - sorry, I said nonperforming, non-core assets from our portfolio last year.

Assets that wouldn't make a significant difference, no contribution to our bottom line or to our competitiveness, whether it's our store hub portfolio, our investments in CCR in - there was a list of vehicles in Hong Kong last year, our stake for a piece of land in Khazanah and a few others. So we're very focused on that.

In terms of fund management, you see how we have put AHT and ART together, how we have launched a new private equity funds, discretionary funds for commercial value-added fund in - for China and Singapore, and also debt fund. And more recently, of course, this year, some of the - some of you commented and, again, we surprised the market by announcing the proposed merger between CCT and CMT.

Again, the idea behind putting these 2 REITs together, I think it was already being clearly articulated. I don't want to spend time talking about it, but it revolves around the strategy and how we want to be competitive, not just in Singapore, but really becoming a more global player.

And around - to achieve the ROE and to make sure that we have a strong balance sheet, we take a very, very disciplined approach towards the way we manage our capital and the way we recycle our assets.

And that really set the stage for us to make sure that we know we are ready to look at new opportunities and to continue to seek out, especially for good countercyclical opportunities that may come up, hopefully, in the next couple of months.

So that's all I want to say. I will leave Andrew to go through the details of the results for you, and I'll leave more time for Q&A. I'm sure many of you have questions around COVID-19. I will say a few more words about that after Andrew's presentation, and we'll leave more to Q&A. Thanks.

Cho Pin Lim

Okay. Thanks, Chee Koon. Good morning to everyone. Thank you for making time to join us either in person or to dial in or to join us electronically. I will take you through our fiscal '19 results. I think what I'd like to demonstrate and build on top of what Chee Koon has mentioned is that the strength that you hopefully will take away from our financial results is - allows us to come and attack 2020 in a position of resilience, a position of being able to respond as needed to the unfolding situation linked to COVID-19, and also allowing us to react quickly if we have opportunities that allow us to grow the business strategically. So these are three, I think, important things to take away.

But moving on to results. First, a bit of housekeeping. We are making two changes: One to our annual reporting. So we are moving to a semi-annual reporting cycle in conjunction with what SGX RegCo has allowed listed companies to do. Many of our REITs will follow suit concurrently. The other thing we are also doing is we are - we will be valuing our investment properties on an annual basis at the end of each year, beginning with this year.

Okay. Let me take you through some of the key highlights. I think on a P&L basis, we delivered a very strong and credible set of financial results. Our PATMI grew by 21% to $2.1 billion. Most importantly, our operating PATMI is at an all-time record high. We passed $1 billion for the first time.

This growth, I think, comes and is built upon the combination with ASB. What we've done here in this slide, let me show you the P&L numbers, is to give you the contribution from ASB, which is the gray box you see on the right-hand columns.

So ASB contributed substantially to our performance. This was just a six month performance, we should remember that. But even without the ASB contribution, you can see that the CapitaLand portfolio on a stand-alone basis also delivered growth year-on-year, and that's an important takeaway.

Fourth quarter was a very strong quarter, I think, again, building on what the ASB portfolio gave to us, both in PATMI terms and in operating PATMI terms, we almost doubled our operating and PATMI numbers.

This is a new slide for - on capital employed. Those of you who are with us for a strategy session late last year will know that we spend a lot of time talking about how we wish to deploy capital. And on the left hand side, you will see our capital allocation priority, where we strive to achieve a balance between our developed and emerging markets. And we also set out for you our capital allocation targets for our four core markets, namely Singapore, China, India and Vietnam.

On the right hand side shows you the progress in the journey we are taking. We have achieved a better balance in the way we employ our capital in 2019, but also shows that we have ways to go in achieving that right calibration.

Importantly, for 2019 on EBITDA terms, we also managed to deliver north of 50% from the developed markets in terms of EBITDA. So this is important for those of you who are watching us on the forescenary [ph] Index.

We also spend a lot of time in November talking about fund management and our fee income business. So this is an important slide for those of you who are watching that. We registered substantial growth not only in our REITs and business trusts and funds side of things, so Jon's area of the business, but also in lodging, where we delivered strong year-on-year growth, which is the gray arrows, 56% for our fund management business and 13% for our lodging business in fee income earned for 2019.

So this demonstrates to you, as Chee Koon mentioned, that we are very focused on executing and delivering on our core targets. And one of them is, indeed, to grow our fund management and fee income side of the business.

The other thing we were very focused on is capital recycling. It should come as no surprise to you. We were delighted to be able to almost double our target of $3 billion gross value, which we set for ourselves annually. We delivered $5.9 billion in gross divestment for 2019.

The blue part of the pie chart shows you that most of the divestment went into our REITs and our funds, which tells you that we are recycling capital and we are releasing capital to CapitaLand for us to redeploy. But a lot of this capital that we are recycling is going into our off-take vehicles.

So we are demonstrating strong sponsor off-take relationship, we are demonstrating that commitment to grow our funds under management and we are demonstrating the ability to grow fee income whilst we recycle capital. Fourth quarter was also a very active quarter for us where we, again, cycled both core and non-core divestments.

In terms of revaluation, here we show you the top 10 assets that contributed to that revaluation, it was roughly about 70% of the total reval number. Now if you take the average, the NPI yield on valuation for these 10 assets increased from 4.8% to 5.2%. So what we're trying to show you here is that this revaluation, fair value revaluation, is defensible and underpinned by NPI growth.

This is a snapshot of our three profit buckets. You see that all three buckets delivered strong growth. Again, I'd focus you on the cash PATMI portion. Overall, cash PATMI is about 70% of total PATMI. The first two columns are our cash PATMI. Our operating recurring resilient income grew by about $160 million to a north of $1 billion. I mean, that's an all-time high for CapitaLand Group. Again, underpinning the fact that we believe we are in a resilient position and a position of relative strength going into 2020. Portfolio gains give a reflection of higher capital recycling, the higher velocity which we are recycling capital.

Very proud to say that we have delivered a double-digit return on equity for 2019. This is the third year that we have delivered a return on equity above our cost of equity. Again, you see that, that return on equity is balanced, 70% of that is cash-based and is well distributed throughout the stack.

And last but certainly not least, on our commitment to delever the balance sheet and get it ready for our targets and what we want to achieve in 2020 and going beyond. We said at the time we combined with Ascendas that we wanted to get our balance sheet back to 0.64 by the end of 2020.

We managed to do that in six months, 1 full year ahead of schedule. We are at 0.63 as of December last year. It gives us this ability, this agility to remain resilient to provide support, if needed, but also to take countercyclical positions if and when we find the right opportunity. For example, in the announcement today, where we've just acquired a business park in the U.K.

I want to point you to the last bullet point there, where we've taken out the consolidation effect of our REITs that we consolidate. So with the consolidation on the balance sheet, we are 0.63x. If we take out the effect of the consolidated REITS, our net debt-to-equity is actually 0.56x. So I would sum it to you that on a stand-alone basis, CapitaLand is actually in a better, more robust shape in terms of the balance sheet.

And I think I'll end on this, where we have announced also that we are in an ability to announce $0.12 a share. We are maintaining our dividend from 2018. Now this is an important decision by the Board, by the management in a show of prudence and also to demonstrate that we have the ability to continue to pay a sustainable dividend to our shareholders in - concurrently with developing - delivering strong total shareholder return, which shows that the market is accepting and is coming along with our message and how we are executing our business.

Maybe I can pass this to CK to end off with what has happened this year and how we are dealing with it.

Chee Koon Lee

Actually - I mean I alluded to it earlier, we started the year all very confident. We thought - again, we managed to catch the market by surprise by announcing the proposed merger of CCT and CMT. And then suddenly, towards the end of January, the - China suddenly announced a lockdown of Wuhan because of COVID.

And ever since then, the last few weeks, we've all been busy dealing with these issues. Of course, our business in China was definitely affected, our malls. One in 10 - 12 of our malls have been - were closed. We immediately set up BCP in China and, subsequently, in Singapore to manage the issues.

Priority then was to make sure that we look after the well-being of our staff, our colleagues, the tenants, our partners and making sure that we work together as a company, together with our stakeholders to make sure that we can ride through the journey.

Throughout the whole of Chinese New Year, when everybody was - or at least, usually spend time holidaying, we were spending time trying to make sure that we get surgical masks for our colleagues in China, in Singapore to help those on our front line. Also very quickly set up a whole foundation fund in China to help to get surgical masks and medical supplies to the people who are helping in the front line.

Of course, in the last two to three weeks, we have also been talking to our retail tenants that were most affected by the COVID, both in China and in Singapore, to look at relief measures. We - some of it have been announced in the last few days in China. For those malls, that have been asked to close, we gave a rental rebate during the periods of closure so that we can help the tenants along in Singapore.

We also take a very targeted approach. First and foremost, of course, we committed to transfer whatever tax rebate, property tax rebate, that the government has given to all the tenants. I mean it's really just a proxy. We are passing that on to the tenants.

On top of that, we're helping to relieve the security deposit one month to help them in terms of the cash flow, and on a targeted basis, to help the most affected tenants, especially those in downtown malls, on some amount of relief measures.

We - my own view is this COVID crisis is going to be a temporary blip, not different from what we see in SARS and H1N1. Of course, I mean I think all of you are probably experts on the COVID after having spent so many weeks reading about this. You know that it's highly infectious.

But in terms of the fatality rate, it's actually quite low. I think we have started to applaud the Singapore government and also the Chinese government for taking pretty tough actions at the very beginning to make sure that - it created a lot of inconvenience and fear at the very beginning. But I think today, things are starting to get back to normal.

I'm happy to share with you that in Shanghai and Guangzhou, there was massive traffic jam yesterday, meaning that activities are coming back to life. I think the - I mean a lot of credit really goes to the Chinese government for taking a very tough action to make sure that they contain the issue.

Singapore - or I mean, I think initially, when the government raised the Dorscon alert from yellow to orange, that weekend - that very, very weekend, we saw a very drastic drop in the shopper's traffic in our malls. So of course, our tenants were worried. Even we were concerned.

But then subsequent weekend, things - I think the government did a lot of effort to lay [ph] the fears and the concerns to communicate. And we started to see crowd going back to the malls. I mean, I go to the - I make it a point, together with a number of my senior colleagues, to eat at our malls or spend time in our malls, to talk to the retail assistant, to talk to the shop owners to understand the situation.

So I know things, of course, are not back to where we were at the very beginning. But in terms of foot traffic, I can - for most of the malls, the foot traffic has almost come back to normal, especially the suburban malls.

The difference today - Jason will give you more color later. It's probably in the region about 5% the drop of traffic. So I think it's a good sign. I think as a community as a whole, we - although we are concerned about this COVID-19, we need to make sure that all of us need to do our part to get life back to normal as much as possible.

The economy needs to go on. We need to spend. We need to live life so that we don't have a situation where when the COVID crisis is over, the economy goes into big problems because frankly speaking - I mean as long as we are cautious, we are careful, we are vigilant, I think that as a whole community, we should be able to handle the COVID crisis. That's my own view, okay.

So that's - I thought I should at least give some comments about this COVID crisis because I'm sure - okay, I can expect that there will be many questions around this issue. But rest assured, okay, I think as a company, our balance sheet is strong.

What we are hoping to do is to make sure that we write this through together with the stakeholders in our ecosystem. And we stand ready to continue to pursue growth for CapitaLand and to seek countercyclical investment opportunities, okay.

With that, I like to maybe proceed to the Q&A., where we can leave more time for all of you to ask more questions. It could be about the business, about the results, about the COVID. But I just want to maybe just end up by saying that whatever we achieve here in 2019, I think it's a good set of results. I just want to take the chance to thank all my colleagues for all the hard work. I mean it was a very, very busy year for everybody last year.

I also took the chance to tell them that, although everybody - I mean from the corporate right down to the colleagues at the front line, everybody was busy. But that will be the new tempo that we will have for CapitaLand. We will continue to be very busy, looking for growth, driving the company to greater heights, okay? So that's something that - it's something that everyone has to get used to, because if we want to position ourselves to be a global company, to be a globally competitive company. That's part of the cost, okay. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

A -Grace Chen

Thank you, Chee Koon. Okay. May I invite the rest of the senior management team to join us at the front for Q&A. So in addition to Chee Koon and Andrew, who has - who have addressed us, we have Mr. Jonathan Yap, President, CapitaLand and Financial; Mr. Lucas Loh, President, China; and Mr. Jason Leow, President, Singapore and International. So we will start with taking questions from the floor, and then we'll move on to our webcast audience.

Anyone wants to take the first question. Yes, Mervin?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Mervin from JPMorgan. Chee Koon, congrats on that ROE. It's a fantastic result, I guess, a bit more tricky this year. But maybe on COVID-19, I think you talked about rebates where the malls are closed. Maybe update us in terms of malls that are not closed, whether you're giving half a month rebates? What's happening there?

In terms of China resi, are you seeing any impact? I guess we see Kevin here, maybe on the hotel side, obviously, Singapore being deeply affected. But are you starting to see impact in terms of occupancy or ADRs, be that in Europe or Japan, Australia and the like?

Chee Koon Lee

Maybe as a backdrop before I leave to the rest of them to give the details. Business definitely has been affected, definitely. I mean, essentially, nobody could go to the resi show suite in China. I mean, the government has mandated that all the show suite has to be closed during the period where the tensions were high.

So when you close the showroom, naturally, no transactions could take place. We're happy to share with you, when the people started to go back to office last week, we started to sell residential and even carpark lots. So activities are starting. I mean, that's the state of affair for China.

People are starting to go to the malls because psychologically, people use [ph] pent up. They actually prefer when you allow them to go out from their house, actually, people want to go to the parks, people want to go and spend time to shop, to live life again. Because human beings, at the very core, we are social creatures.

I mean just imagine we've got colleagues who - when they go back to China now, especially in Shanghai and Beijing, they are to spend 14 days self-quarantine in their apartment. So when I speak to many of them on quite a regular basis, they say that it's - for those who have started to go back to work, they say like, it's like freedom from jail.

So they never appreciate that kind of time that they have to go to the malls to appreciate life, to appreciate crowd. So fundamentally, I feel that in Singapore and China, the business recovery, the activity will go back to life a lot faster than most other places. But for China, maybe I give - ask Lucas to give a bit more color, and then Jason. And then I'd give - ask Kevin to share more in the lodging side.

Jen Yuh Loh

Like what Chee Koon has said, I think for the number of malls, he mentioned that currently, there's 12 malls that is still closed. Actually, these 12 malls, four of them are in Wuhan who are still closed because the whole city is still locked down, two in Xi'an, two in Harbin. Raffles City Chongqing, the mall is also closed. And also 1 in Wuhan and one in Chengdu and one Changsha. So all these are under the instruction of the authority on the ground. We are not allowed to open the mall. So it's not like, voluntarily we closed the mall.

So while the mall is closed, most of them allow the supermarket to be open. So as you can see, only the supermarket is functional to provide the daily necessities of the residents and all that. That's the situation.

I mean so far, what we have announced in China is that for the - Wuhan, we are providing so-called renter waiver for a period from 25th to 13. Well of course, since then, the lockdown has prolonged beyond 13. Why 13 was the - there was a period where they announced that to be the holiday period from 25th, which is the Chinese New Year, to the 13.

And for the rest of the mall, we have also announced that we will provide 50% kind of renter rebates for the period 25th of January to 9th of February, which is also the official holiday across China during the period.

So I think we are still in discussion with the selective retailer across China with regard to other measures, like what we have done in Singapore to see how to help them on the cash flow and all that.

And of course, for some of the more - particularly those in the key city, we are also functioning on shorter operating hour in lieu of the lesser traffic. That's also a way to help the retailer to cut down their operating costs.

So most of the mall will close at - in the evening at 8:00 o’clock instead of the usual 10:00 o’clock. And that probably will allow - we'll have to add in 1 shift worker on the retail side to function for the mall. I think that's for the retail.

Traffic-wise certainly has impact because at the high of it, during the - when Wuhan was locked out after the first weekend, we see, in fact, during the New Year period or post-New Year period compared to our normal New Year period, traffic has gone down to about 80% to even 90% in some of the mall.

So - but gradually, I think as the measure in some of the city has eased, I think you see more traffic coming back in all the kind of things. We'll say that probably the traffic has gone back up to about 40%, 40% to 50%, still not back to the ASIC [ph] normal.

Like what Chee Koon said, last few days, in fact, we see more traffic along the key city, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou. People are still traveling and carpooling because they are still fearful on the subway and public buses as they progress back to work.

So one observation is more car, less people on the buses, less people on the subway. Subway traffic, probably about 20% of normal traffic, say Shanghai subway main line, that we see and all that. But car-wise, I think there are more passenger inside one car as we can observe from the road, meaning that people are, I think, pooling together to go to work and all that kind of thing.

As for residential, yes, during the January and February figure will be quite an awful figure because we are not open for business. So not that we don't want to sell, not that people don't want to buy. One is they cannot come out of the house. Two is that we are not allowed to open our sales center.

But as we reopened our - most of our sales center on the 17th of February, we started to see people streaming in, look at our property, and we, in fact, closed a number of transactions with people wearing masks, not shaking hand and all that, yet transactions have been done. So I think that's also a reflection of real demand on some of the residential building and also our shop and carparks that we have managed to sell off.

So for China, we will progressively see that life will go back to normal. And as our mall is more cater to the local demand, so-called in most of the city, either is the immediate community for most of our mall or, in fact, for the Raffles City, will be more for the city traffic and all that kind of thing.

So we would expect when life go back to normal, when people are allowed to go back to the street, when people are allowed to so-called roam off really, we will expect the shopper traffic to bounce back more quickly, because I think less will be dependent on, say, foreign traveler going to China and all that kind of thing. So I think that was - speaks well for our so-called retail business in China.

As for the offices and business park, we have start reopened on the 17th. Most of the company has reopened, I would say that the company back to business to about - probably about 70%. But we see the number of staff going back, maybe is only half their strength.

I think most of the company, likewise for us in China, we have also adopted a contingency plan, dividing into team A and team B. So not surprised to see probably half the strength in every of the office building that we run that we don't see the normal number of staff going back to work for most of the company.

In fact, we ourselves, only half our strength in any other single office building and we spread our staff to other locations as part of the contingency planning and all that kind of things. So that's the current situation that we see on the ground, yes.

Juan Thong Leow

So I think for Singapore, I think it's definitely less affected. I think when Singapore first reported the first few cases, I think people were a lot more nervous. It doesn't help that social media started to show ambulance going to certain building, carry people out in a very enclosed environment.

I think that was the fear and anxiety there. But today, they are reporting - we reported what, 90 cases. I think the Singaporean committee, I'll say, is a lot more confident that everything is under control. So that also gets reflected in our numbers.

When Dorscon Orange was announced on the 7th of February, our traffic dropped actually by 15% on a portfolio basis. Two weekends later, of course, you have the Valentine's Day, which I think a lot of you couldn't find tables, and then the last weekend, 22nd of February, we have seen foot traffic actually gone up again to less than 5% pre-COVID-19. So it's actually gone back quite well.

In terms of GTO sales, we have also been monitoring. The January numbers seems healthy, it's not dropped from - year-on-year. We are also monitoring the February numbers now and we can come back to you. We have not seen the full detail. In terms of arrears, we also don't see any spike in arrears. So our tenants actually are still paying rent and doing well.

So we'll continue to monitor this. But the - all in all, I would say our portfolio is a very resilient one, especially the suburban malls continues to attract a lot of traffic and footfall. Yes.

Grace Chen

I'm just going to pass the time to Kevin Soon. I just want to recognize this question that came through webcast.

Kevin Lim

It's from Kevin Lim, Nikkei NewsRise. He asked, traffic at the malls may be recovering, but what about hotel bookings? Can you provide some color about CapitaLand's hotel and service residents? So I think Kevin can provide more color here.

Soon Keat Goh

I'll give some background. On the lodging side, I think we are affected, but I think we are - it's mitigated by two factors. One, our length of stay is generally longer, so we look on a predominantly long-stay model. And the other is that we - most of our travel, 80% - 70%, 80% of our travel are corporate travel. So you will see that the elasticity of demand is actually a lot tighter than the leisure market, right?

So to that - not - I'll give you a flavor of how our occupancies are doing globally, starting with the source, which is China, where it all started. For China, if you look at the first tier cities, which is Bei-Shang-Guang-Shen, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, we are currently running at about 70% occupancy, right? Across China, including the second-tier cities, our average is about 40% occupancy.

Now depending on which report you read, some says that hotels have shut down in order to save cost. Some are doing maybe 5%, 10%, 15%. So in relative terms, yes, we are affected, but I think in relative terms, we are slightly less affected than the hotel industry as a whole.

So that's China. And I think in China, we have also done a lot to help our residents. We actually implemented this robot delivery about two years ago, and it comes in very handy now because we can deliver anything that our guests want without physical interaction. So that has worked very well for us.

We have worked with our consolidated offices in China across different cities to help the residents with evacuation, should they want to leave the city and go back to their home country. So these are opportunities for us to build a bond with the residents, especially our long-stay residents. And that will help our business in the longer run.

And then we come back to Singapore. Generally, in Singapore, if today, if you look at our - Ascott in Orchard, in Raffles City, we are still running at about 70% occupancy. Again, really because we are in the longer-stay model and we are on corporate demand, right? So leisure demand, I know, a lot has dropped off. If you look at - if you asked around - ask for Singapore hotel occupancies, again there's a range, I think it probably is around 20% to 30% kind of number.

And if you look at Southeast Asia as a whole, I think last year compared to this year, occupancies have dropped off about 5 percentage points, right? So I am hopeful that the impact is mitigated, and I do hope that things will come back because a lot of corporate travel needs to happen, and I hope that there's a recovery that will come through after this whole episode kind of calmed down and is over.

There was also a reference to Europe and U.S. I think I just caught up my U.S. and Europe colleague last night. I mean, generally speaking, life - or at least our bookings is as per normal in Europe and U.S. So to the extent, in the Western world, I think we are less affected at this point in time, right? So I hope that gives a good flavor of the situation on the ground now.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Kevin. We will take a couple more questions from the floor before we move on to our virtual audience, actually hitting 180 today. So quite a full hall virtually. Okay, next question here, yes, please?

Unidentified Analyst

Faris from Bloomberg

Grace Chen

Sorry, we'll pass you a mic.

Unidentified Analyst

Faris from Bloomberg. I have two questions. The first is, what's your forecast for earnings in the first quarter, like how much you expect earnings to take a hit? If you can give us a ballpark figure.

And the second question is with regard to the wage measures, it comes after Temasek also announced similar wage measures. And after that, Singapore Airlines also did the same, and Temasek's a majority shareholder. And I do wonder whether is this a directive from Temasek?

Chee Koon Lee

Let me answer the second question first. Actually, immediately after our Chinese New Year, we had a session amongst the senior colleagues. I've already told the senior colleagues that we will be taking a pay cut from 5% to 15% in wage freeze. So that was some time two, three weeks ago.

It's just that we didn't think it was appropriate to send the message at that point in time. We think it's better to do it during the full year results. Otherwise, we send a signal - people think that is - our results going to be severely impacted. So that was really the consideration.

So we thought no, sure, of course, that results strong balance sheet. Now we tell you that the pay cut is not because we are trying to conserve cash. The idea is really, we are doing this because our stakeholders, meaning our tenants, we have people who are affected.

In fact, we have a colleague in Wuhan who has passed away because we suspect it's because of the COVID, because when he goes to the - when he tried to get medical help in the hospital, he couldn't get admitted. Nobody could treat him. We couldn't even confirm whether it's the case. So we believe there's a show of solidarity with our stakeholders. We decided that's the right thing to do. So that's point number two.

In terms of the earnings, I mean, the - I think it's too preliminary to say at this point in time, because if you look at our business, we have very strong cash flow coming through our investment properties portfolio.

And even if you sell your residential units, you can't really recognize it until the handover period. So I wouldn't - I think it's too early to give that guidance at this point in time. And typically, we don't give guidance in terms of earnings, anyway, yeah.

Grace Chen

Okay. We have done Donald.

Unidentified Analyst

Donald from Bank of America. Quick question on your recycling target for this year. Any changes given COVID-19? And looking at the breakdown of your earnings this year, close to 50% is from portfolio gains and revaluation gains. How's the management's confidence in maintaining this run rate going forward 2020? Thank you.

Cho Pin Lim

Thanks, Donald. No change. If you look at our asset base post-ASB acquisition, total consolidated assets is about $82 billion. So if you put that in context of our $3 billion annual gross value target, I think we still remain confident that we can continue to recycle. Obviously, the caveat is, let's see how long we take to emerge from this situation, right?

So currently, we believe that it's a short but relatively contained period of uncertainty. If we get back to a business as usual and the normalization of the operating environment, then I think we retain the confidence. Similarly, on the components of our return on equity, that remains unchanged at this point in time.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, what...

Chee Koon Lee

Maybe I'll just add on to Andrew, then you can - I mean the thing to remind maybe the audiences, that we do have very strong platforms, especially our REIT platforms. I mean they are trading at this point in time still quite strongly. And they definitely offer a very - I mean, there are platforms for us to continue to acquire assets or to recycle assets from the sponsor all the way to the REIT. So this is something that we'll continue to look at.

And of course, on the funds angle as well, there are still a lot of capital out there trying to look for good opportunities. And I'm - there, I say that, I mean, most of the assets on our balance sheet, well-located, good assets, and we have a strong boots on the ground, strong operating capabilities. And I think that we should stand in - I mean, on a position - relative strength-wise, we should stand in a much better state than other people.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Sorry, on that point, is there anything that we should be looking out for 2020, be it redevelopments or asset injections in the REITs or divestments on non-core assets? Is there anything that the market should be looking up for 2020 for CapitaLand?

Chee Koon Lee

Definitely. It's just that when - we will announce when it's ready. I mean, we have mentioned earlier - I mean, Singapore, it's about rejuvenation. So hopefully, in due course, you will see more rejuvenation type of story. I think early this year, just a few weeks ago, we mentioned - we talked about Bugis, we got Bugis Village. And the reason why we got Bugis Village is we believe that, that's an interesting place where we could rejuvenate, understanding that we have two very dominant assets next to Bugis Village. You get there, you drive the traffic more. I think it will help to drive traffic to our - further drive traffic to the two malls that we have and will help to drive the business further.

Similarly, you see what Jason's team has done on the Liang Court site to rejuvenation. And hopefully, we will have more stories to share on the rejuvenation for Singapore. I mean, the assets are all in good locations, sitting on tall train station. Where - you understand from the Singapore governance point of view, they want to continue to urbanize, to intensify the land use, creating opportunities.

I think these are interesting dialogue and ideas that, if we have, I think these are interesting opportunities we should continue to pursue. That's on the Singapore side of things.

Juan Thong Leow

Yes. The word used earlier was tempo, and I think that's very appropriate. We set a tempo with our activity and our ability to execute in 2019. We have absolute desire and commitment to continue on that tempo. So if the operating environment allows us to do so, then you absolutely should expect more from CapitaLand.

Grace Chen

Wai-Fai?

Wai-Fai Kok

Wai-Fai from UBS. I have three questions. Firstly, congrats on achieving your net gearing target earlier than expected. Just wondering whether this is at the level that you want to keep or do you think there's more headroom given your changing portfolio composition?

And secondly, in Singapore, you're merging CCT and CMT to undertake your integrated developments. Just wondering whether you have the same plans for China since some of your mixed development is still sitting on your balance sheet.

And thirdly, since you mentioned Liang Court, have you ever considered a joint rejuvenation with Clarke Quay? If yes, what was the hurdle besides the fact that it's a conservation site?

Cho Pin Lim

Thanks, I'll take the first question on gearing. So I think we've previously talked about a sweet spot of 0.6 to 0.7x, so consolidated-wise, we're in the sweet spot. If I take out the REITs, we're actually at 0.56. So again, it goes back to putting ourselves in a position where - of strength, of relative strength and the ability to be opportunistic and take countercyclical positions.

So we are here now. We're today at 0.63. We can potentially recycle further, get that gearing even down lower. But also equally, if we see the right opportunity, we have the ability to take a sizable position. And you all know that in periods such as this, you also get very interesting opportunities. So we want to be very sure and very clear that we are in a position to do so.

Chee Koon Lee

So just to - maybe just add on to Andrew's point. I mean, the Ascendas-Singbridge merger, so the enterprise value of the transaction was an $11 billion transaction. I think it was the biggest deal that CapitaLand has done. I think we executed it quite well. And I think that, that also set the stage for the team that we are ready to take on big deals if we are quite confident in our ability to execute.

So I just want to set the stage. And so we are definitely beyond the lookout to look for very interesting deals, deals that can make strategic shifts and to position company - the company in a position of strength.

Jen Yuh Loh

On the integrated development, actually, for the integrated development in China, mainly the Raffles City, in fact, most of them are in the various private equity fund. Of course, with - if us having a stake in the - with the exception of Raffles City Chongqing, of course, after the merger, in fact, we are now owning almost the whole of Raffles City Chongqing, which we are - in fact, the whole portfolio, we are looking into the various possibility all along, whether market allow, whether jurisdiction allow and all that kind of thing.

So whether it's the capital market action or whether it remain as a private equity fund and all that, these are all the possibility going forward that we would explore going forward.

So of course, looking at the current moment, our stake in various Raffles City, I mean, we could probably look into reducing some of the holding in some of the portfolio. But as a whole, we will look into the various possibilities, whether market allow us to do it or not.

Grace Chen

Jason, you...

Juan Thong Leow

Yes. So on Clarke Quay, if the question is whether we will redevelop Clarke Quay, I don't think we have immediate plan. But in looking at the redevelopment of the Liang Court, we definitely have the intention to integrate the development together with Clarke Quay, whether it's through the River Promenade or whether it's through the retail podium, we definitely want to consider this as part of the standard Clarke Quay precinct. So that is the plan currently.

Wai-Fai Kok

Would you get extra GFA as a result?

Juan Thong Leow

I think the development is on a stand-alone basis, yes. So if there's any connection, then I think we got to apply to URA and get any additional GFA if we - if that's the plan, yes.

Wai-Fai Kok

So that is eligible for STI scheme?

Juan Thong Leow

No, no, that is not.

Wai-Fai Kok

If you connect the…

Juan Thong Leow

It should not, no at this one, yes.

Grace Chen

So I'll go to question from the webcast. Lee Siang [ph] from Business Times. We received a few questions from you. Just - we'll just take the one on the countercyclical acquisitions. We've mentioned quite a lot of that, but what exactly do you mean by countercyclical? Maybe you can elaborate more.

Chee Koon Lee

Well, I mean, I can only say that we are always on the constant lookout for dues. So - I mean, as - especially if there are interesting opportunities that can really help to shape our portfolio or to strengthen our competitive advantage. At this point, it's too early to tell. So when we are ready, we will share the details. Yes.

Grace Chen

Thank you. I think we have a question, Derek? Sorry, Louis.

Unidentified Analyst

Louis from Credit Suisse. Two questions from me. I think the first is on dividends, a very strong set of results. Your earnings, both on a headline operating basis, up more than 20% but the dividends have been maintained over the last two, three years. So maybe you can - I know it's about prudence. But maybe you can share more thought process about that.

And also, earlier, I think, Chee Koon, you alluded to potentially thinking about a special dividend. Is that still on the cards given the environment? That's the first question.

And maybe the second question in relation to your capital allocation, close to about half of it was in China in 2019. So in terms of asset class and geographies, how should we be thinking about it, particularly given the countercyclical you're mentioning a couple of times?

Chee Koon Lee

On dividend, I think somebody asked me during the - one of the investor session, whether there will be a special dividend. I just jokingly said, I could - we could give ice cream. That's what I said. I didn't mention about giving any special dividends. I just wanted to clarify that point.

But maybe on the dividend, I mean, the thinking behind this is - I mean, the COVID - we have a strong set of results, strong balance sheet. If you ask me - I mean, of course, from the investors' point of view, many people would think that we should have the ability to increase our dividend. That's not a wrong perspective.

The current issue that's confronting the - not just CapitaLand in Singapore, but the rest of the world is the COVID crisis, COVID-19 crisis that is unfolding, and the extent and the duration of it is something that is still a question mark.

So it's really against this backdrop that we decided to be more prudent, more conservative, and that's why we decided to - of course, with the approval from the Board, to take a more prudent approach to maintain the level of dividend. So that's really the thinking behind that dividend amount. Yes. Sorry. The other question was?

Unidentified Analyst

Deployment of capital.

Chee Koon Lee

Deployment of capital. Put it is - if, for instance, if China, there are interesting, good opportunities in Tier 1 cities that comes up because of this COVID situation, will we take opportunity? Yes, we will, even if we are going to adjust the capital allocation because good opportunities are difficult to come by. So really depends on opportunities.

And - but honestly speaking, China is a country with strength, and there are many policy measures that the Chinese government can do. The issue is whether can you really find good countercyclical opportunities in China or no. That's a big question mark.

But I want to assure you that we are definitely looking. Our basis of looking for any opportunity, we need to be sure that it can help us to achieve the level of returns that can strengthen our level of competitiveness. So that's how we look at any type of a countercyclical opportunities.

Jen Yuh Loh

If I may just add to that. So when you look at capital, it's again, short term, long term. Capital is about planting seeds. And we've repeatedly committed to being very constructive on China long term. We still think China is going to be a core market for us, and we remain very committed to China.

So if you think about from a timing perspective, when is the best time to plant a seed to reap something in the future? It's actually when prices are cheap and you take a countercyclical position with the belief that you obtain a disproportionate benefit down the road. So we stick to that view.

The other thing I would like to add is that China has actually effectively recycled its capital very well in 2019. So while the proportion is still sort of higher than where we would like, it has actually come down on a year-on-year basis, which tells us that the capital recycling efforts from China are actually taking hold, and it's able to sort of continue to self-fund its growth without coming to CapitaLand Group for additional capital. So these are two very positive signs that we see with our China business.

Unidentified Company Representative

Maybe I'll just make a general comment. There are quite a few questions on whether it's countercyclical or whatsoever. We talked about quite a few things about creating tempo. Some of the key focus when the group got together early last year was to basically what - how can we get ourselves in a position to be ready to leverage on opportunities. We are a long-term investor, so are many of our capital partners, they also long-term investor.

So clearly, we want to make sure that while we keep our eyes very close on delivering the targets that our shareholders want us to deliver, we also want to make sure that we are constantly in the market to leverage our positions when they come about.

So as you can see, even during this period, there are still investors out there making investments. And even ourselves, we just announced the U.K. this morning.

I think - today, whether you're quite countercyclical, whether you call it - is in the market, it is all about making sure that we stay financially disciplined to do the right deals. And in order for us to do that, we need to be - make sure that we're in the right setup to do it, make sure we have the firepower to do it.

And that's the reason why we took a lot of time last year to focus on getting our fund management structure in the right shape. From the ART/AHT combination to create what is Asia Pac's largest hospitality REIT, to the announced intention to merge CMT and CCT to put ourselves in a very strong leadership position, to be able to leverage on the growth opportunities and build resilience in the vehicle so that we can more effectively participate in the integrated commercial sector. All these are after - so we will continue to do to make sure our fund management structure is appropriately done.

Obviously, on the private side, we have constant conversations with our many private capital partners. Likewise, we are very like-minded. We want to do opportunities when the opportunities are right, we are ready to act. But we are not under any pressure to do deal for making deals' sake. At the end of the day, we owe it to our shareholders to make sure we do what is right by them. We also owe it our various stakeholders to do what is right by them.

So clearly, now in the situation of COVID-19, we need to get past the situation. But rain or shy, I guess, life goes on. We still need to make sure that we continue to keep our eyes on what is coming ahead of us while we deal with the short-term challenges. Thank you.

Grace Chen

Thank you. I have a gentleman in - okay, sorry. We'll go with Wilson, please. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Wilson from Morgan Stanley. Just three questions for me. So you just mentioned the REIT, so maybe I'll start with that first. With the merger of CT and - CCT into CICT, that could potentially be the largest REIT in Asia Pac. Would number three be good enough? How big do you aspire REIT to be? That's the first question.

Second is on Vietnam. So Vietnam, there has been a slowdown in sales in 2019. What's your outlook for launches and sales in this year 2020? Lastly, just on semiannual reporting, I'm not sure if I missed this earlier but what drove the decision to go to semiannual? And what's the difference across all the different REITS? Thanks.

Chee Koon Lee

I suppose we'll do it in a sequence. The danger with numbers, obviously, whether that's good enough. I guess, rather than a focus on absolute position in the market, the focus is making sure that we're constantly growing. Even if we end up with number one doesn't mean we're going to sit there and we'll be happy with it. We still want constantly to grow. But I would stress, we want to grow in a very financially disciplined manner.

So the whole reason why we go through all these efforts in making this - to make sure that we are in the ability to have a structure that makes sense that allow us to grow. So clearly, we will not do all that and just sit there and be content with it. So we'll push ourselves very hard to make sure we constantly grow. Vietnam.

Cho Pin Lim

So just on Vietnam, just a clarification. Our sell-through rate is about 98%. And the reason why the 2019 sales number is low is not because of the market, but because we have a very weak pipeline. And that's not just CapitaLand, but across the whole market because there has been a lot of anticorruption measures, so approvals are actually being delayed.

We have about 2,200 units with a gross market value of SGD 750 million. That has been sold, and this will be recognized progressively over the next 2.5 years. So the sell-through rate is good. The embedded profit is there. So I think it's a question of getting more land and developing more. And so I think the market remains very strong and resilient even in this period. Yeah.

Chee Koon Lee

Last question on SAR. So I think the principal reason we elected to move to semiannual is the desire to align with the view that we want to move away from focusing too much on short term. And we believe that by extending it to a semiannual basis, that at least promotes the view that we are focusing towards sustainable earnings, sustainable growth and so on and so forth. So we like the direction that RegCo has come out with. I think many of the larger corporates have followed suit.

We also took the time to speak to our - many of our shareholders and ask them, what would you prefer? And if there was going to be a big difference in your outlook if we move to a semiannual. And we were encouraged by the fact that majority of the respondents actually told us, it's actually - it doesn't make a difference to me whether you are QR or SAR. What's important is that you keep us informed and you stay engaged.

And so this regime of continuous disclosure, I think, actually is very sensible. As long as we feel there's something that we should be telling our shareholders, doesn't - we don't have to wait until every quarter. We can just come out and tell you. So long as we tell you that this is important to us, it has a material impact, and we stay engaged with our shareholders. So actually, we think we like this approach.

I think you also had a question around whether the REITs will follow suit. I think most of our REITs are also switching to semiannual with the exception of the two REITS that are currently involved in the merger. They will stay in this course for now.

Unidentified Company Representative

Clearly, because it's in the middle of transaction, we want to make sure that we give all the necessary information that unitholders need to make their decision, so it's just purely that.

Grace Chen

So we have a gentleman in red.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] So just you mentioned, Chee Koon, you just mentioned about this COVID-19 will be a temporary issue. That - is there a time frame like how long do you expect the activities to go back to normal, like, say, Q3 or Q4 this year? And then if - is there any provisions if the crisis is longer than expected?

And then the other stories - the other question is about this rejuvenation stories that you mentioned earlier on that, say, for example, Bugis area. So are you looking at the sites like Kampong Bugis, and also like Greater Southern Waterfront, which have a lot of rejuvenation stories in there?

Chee Koon Lee

On the COVID-19, I think too early to tell. I mean we were on a base case where things will get back to normal in three to six months. We - my own sense is by the time summer is here - I mean I'm not a medical expert. Based on what I read, I think by the time the summer is here, I think it should be much better.

Already, we are seeing signs of activity in Singapore. I mean the important thing is for Singapore, we need people to - I mean, apart from domestic consumption, we still need to get people to come back to Singapore. That will drive the growth.

I think on China itself, I mean, which is our next single-biggest market, if you look at the shape of the economy, China's domestic economy is actually very, very strong. I mean 60% of the GDP is driven through its own domestic consumption. So as long as the China site recovers continue [ph], I think we will see a shopper bounce back.

When you look at the Chinese, at least, if you take reference from what the Chinese government has said that it wanted to do is that they project that this year they will maintain the same level of economic growth that it has set out to do. So I think it could be quite interesting to see the countermeasures that the Chinese government would do and how the different businesses, and especially for a player like us with - how do we position ourselves and to be able to make sure that we are part of this - make sure that we don't lose in terms of what the government is trying to do on that front.

On the Singapore side, I mean, Jason can give more details. I mean, the thing is, today, after the merger with Ascendas in which we have more than 100 properties in Singapore. And many of our portfolio actually sit on top of very good train locations, and we can look at the pristine type of rejuvenation opportunities.

That's why when we look at Liang Court, we look at Bugis, there are other things that we are looking at, so it creates a lot of opportunities. If there are land tenders that's coming up - if the land pricing - I mean land tender in Singapore is extremely transparent and bringing competition from anywhere. So the issue is, if you cannot participate, you want to make sure that you can win the land at good pricing and you can create value.

And there are other things of looking at - sometimes by looking at our own portfolio, there are many things that you can do to rejuvenate and create opportunity rather than to compete in land tender when there is so much capital chasing very few assets.

So we had to be very clear. Again, it goes back to our central theme of our business model where we really want to focus on value. How do you find value? How do you create value? And how do you unlock value? So it goes back to the same business model that we are talking about. Jason?

Juan Thong Leow

So if the question is whether we look at Kampong Bugis and South Avenue, we look at everything. But I'll say that the value creation is the most available to us when we look internally within our portfolio, given the government intention to intensify some of the plot ratio. And with all these schemes, so there's SDI or the other schemes, I think we are definitely looking at our own portfolio and also looking externally whether there will be value in there. Yes.

Grace Chen

So on this topic, we do have a question from Derrick from Macquarie. I think his question is more targeted at - given that we've talked about so many rejuvenation ideas, do we have any thoughts about how we would prioritize these various things that we've talked about?

Juan Thong Leow

We definitely have a view internally, and we will announce them progressively. I think we have already announced Liang Court rejuvenation. We have already talked about Bugis. And I think there are several others that we are working on. I think at the appropriate time, we will definitely make the announcement. Yes.

Chee Koon Lee

It gives Jason a bit of time to keep a bit of trade secret.

Grace Chen

Thank you. Okay. Sorry, we have a question from Tan Xuan.

Tan Xuan

Hi. This is Tan Xuan from CLSA. Firstly, my question is on retail measures. Can you help to quantify the total measures put in place for both Singapore and China? And would you also be able to share with how are you going to split that between CapitaLand and the various REITS?

Juan Thong Leow

So for Singapore, we have announced 2 things. I think one is a marketing assistant package of SGD 10 million. I think that will come primarily from some of our existing - activities, budget and all that. So that will not hit the NPI, if you're concerned about whether there will be an impact to the REIT, then that should not. We have also announced that we are prepared to give very targeted approach of up to onetime half a month rental relief. That will have some impact to the NPI.

So if you look at half a month against - this is on an entire portfolio basis, so depending on the severity and the systems required, we will - this is on a very, very targeted approach. I say, when we look at the GTO numbers and the traffic count coming back to our malls, we may not necessarily see the kind of challenges that maybe the other F&B operators in other parts of Singapore are seeing. So we will continue to monitor that. And on a selective basis, we will talk with tenants to make sure they can ride through this period with us. Yes.

Jen Yuh Loh

I think as for the China side, just to put things in perspective. Actually, the four malls in Wuhan, actually the one month rent there is only about CNY 40 million, which is about SGD 8 million. So based on the measure that we have announced, we are still working out - because the whole portfolio is owned through the various fund as well as different ownership structure, I think the overall things - probably starting off of CNY 100 million that we are looking at in terms of the rebate and we were to be given. But we are also in the different stage of negotiation with a different retailer at it. And of course, based on what I mentioned earlier on, the full sum would not be the overall impact just on the CL itself but will be among the different capital partner we have as well at this moment. So that's just to put some number in perspective for...

Chee Koon Lee

I mean the impact on the - from COVID on the businesses, especially the retail side is real. I mean we cannot just pretend that nothing is happening. So whether the impact on them, on their employees, and then, of course - I mean I believe that as a responsible corporate player, we need to make sure that, again, we share in how to - and especially how we can help them to alleviate this difficulty.

I mean, fundamentally, CapitaLand believes that we are in this for the long haul. We're building business. We are not just here just to squeeze every single cent out of our partner because we think that during a period where we are going through difficulty, we can journey this together.

You view a longer-term sustainable portfolio. Where we do some of these issues, we reach out to the tenants. I mean we proactively together with the help of the Singapore government, also reach out to the Retailers Association, understand their difficulties. Because we fundamentally believe, if you help the people through the - going through this journey together, subsequently, when the business bounce back, they upgrade their capabilities and there are new concept. I think we will be good natural partners for them to work with.

So we should be ready to take the - on the rebounds. And to think of the longer term, how do we, again, through this period, journeying through - with the - with our stakeholders, with our partners to strengthen our portfolio for longer term. Long-term sustainable growth, that's what really what we are positioning for.

Tan Xuan

Can you also talk a bit about Jewel, the 50% rent rebate, how long is it given? And which tenants have received it? And also, is there any other malls that you think will need such drastic measures? Thank you.

Juan Thong Leow

So Jewel, just to give you an idea, because it's in the airport environment, so it's definitely more affected by the tourist arrival than the other downtown malls that we have. So what we have done for Jewel is to give half a month rental rebate for two months, starting from, I think, March and April, yes, for two months. So I think the tenants are very appreciative. And this is given across the board because of the unique airport environment that they are in.

So we are - in addition to that, we are also putting in place a free parking redemption. And then you have some - we are also opening another canopy park so more people can join the Jewel in this period of time. So it's not just about rental rebate. It's also about encouraging people to go back to public spaces. Yes.

Chee Koon Lee

But the fundamental thing is, I mean, Singapore is a finite population. So you can only move around your 5 million people from this place to the other place. I mean I think the Singapore government, I want to emphasize this, is that they have done a great job in, I think, managing the issue. I think we are starting to see business people coming back to Singapore. I think that's a very, very good sign.

I think they come to Singapore, they feel comforted, they think they feel safe, they know that activities can proceed. And I think once this situation is under control, getting back into the - travelers coming back to Singapore, business activity resuming, I think to me that's most important. And all of us here must play a part. Please also encourage all your family members, okay, please go out, okay? Just be vigilant, wash your hands. Don't rub your eyes. I think if all of us play our part, we can help you a very resilient economy, at least for Singapore, okay? So that's something that I - if anything that I want to leave with you at the end of this thing, let us all do our part. Because we need the Singapore economy to be strong, okay?

Grace Chen

We have a question about the acquisition of the business park in U.K. that we announced this morning from Andy Wong, Bank of Singapore.

Andy Wong

I think I will invite Gerald Young, our CEO of CLI, CapitaLand International, to take this question. So maybe Gerald can give an overview of the acquisition. I think...

Choon Miao Yong

Sure, sure. Thank you. Thanks, Grace. The - right now, it's 77% occupancy. The entry here is like mid-4s, mid- to slightly above mid-4s because of the current vacancies. The current vacancies are actually just newly refurbished, so they're well positioned to fetch good rents.

We should climb close to 90% by end of this year, barring unforeseen circumstances. We expect this to stabilize in 2021. And by then, you - we should hit around 7% net yield. That is our projections right now.

In the development platform, probably not in the short term. We have right now in U.K. hospitality assets through Ascott. We have logistics assets through A-REIT. This is on our balance sheet right now. So collectively, the portfolio in U.K. that we are managing for CL Group, obviously, has grown. That enhanced strongly our asset management capabilities.

We are doing some very small-scale renovations and we're actually redeveloping a small logistics asset under A-REIT right now, quite pretty small and like maybe about £10 million. So that one we are doing it ourselves. That's on the logistics front.

For business park and office assets in general, not yet. But we are building up our development capabilities in a very small way in - under the assets that we own right now, like, no different from rejuvenating the Singapore assets. We are rejuvenating some of the logistics assets under A-REIT. Yes.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Gerald. Okay. We'll take last two questions from the floor or from the webcast. Anybody? Mervin, JPMorgan?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Sorry, just a few questions. In terms of multifamily, in the U.S. portfolio, maybe some updates in terms of progress in terms of whether ADRs nearly completed [indiscernible] ADRs occupancies. I guess the other question I have in terms of India, I guess, you have a 10% capital allocation but currently, it's minimal in the pie chart. Any progress there?

On the lodging side, I guess, the fee income is important. Maybe updates in terms of number of contracts you've been signing in terms of targets and in terms revaluation gains you believe is sustainable going forward. Maybe to give us some confidence, what is the cap rates for the industrial portfolio in Singapore, China retail mall and maybe ION, to give us a sense how conservative it is at this point in time?

Grace Chen

We'll take the first question on multifamily. Gerald will take that.

Choon Miao Yong

Yes. Very glad to. U.S., we - when we acquired it at the time, we are talking about doing light value add. So the renovation of the common areas in the multifamily apartments and the interior apartments, we actually did it on our own largely. Of course, we have outsourced service providers to help us. But I'm proud to say that we have executed well.

Of course, there was some minor delay due to seasonal factors. But by and large, for whatever we renovated, we actually achieved a payback of five years, which is basically what we have underwritten for those renovated units.

So demand is strong. There's some weakness in Denver. But otherwise, overall, in other markets, they're very strong. There - I'm sure you have heard of rent controls being announced in California and Seattle, but the rent control caps are so high. In terms of our actual rent reversions, we are well below that cap.

So overall, we are on track. Yes. So we are - obviously, as we improved the asset position through direct renovations, we will consider options in time to come.

Grace Chen

Jonathan, on India?

Neng Tong Yap

Mervin, your question on India. You are right that currently our capital allocated to India is relatively low at 3%, partially also because we have a very effective capital structure for our India business. Ascendas India Trust, obviously, take a fair bit of our investments in India that allow us to partake in the market in a very capital-efficient manner.

And we do obviously have big targets to grow in India. And that's the reason why we shared that we do want to set aside capital for India moving forward to that tune that you saw earlier.

Having said that, that's something we will push very hard, but also depending on how the rest of the world grow. And fundamentally, we're here to make sure that we make good investments that - and reach our shareholders. So clearly, we'll be guided by opportunities while we're also guided by the strategy we pushed ahead.

Grace Chen

And there was a question on valuation, was it? Lodging.

Juan Thong Leow

I think for lodging, we did very well last year. We signed about 14,000 to 15,000 new keys. And we opened about 78,000 hotel rooms. So the portfolio of 115,000 keys we have right now. About 60% is operational, 40% is in various stages of development. So we planted the seeds, the nursery is there. And definitely, over time, more become operational and more fee income will flow through.

I mean just to give you a sense, we average about $2,500 per key. So every 10,000 units we open, it will about $25 million in fees, all right? So as we open more, as we sign more every year, more and more fee income will flow through. So it's just a matter of time for the business to grow and for the fee income to grow.

Unidentified Company Representative

If you want a specific number on cap rates, Mervin, maybe we'll take this off-line, I'll come to you and we'll discuss it later.

Grace Chen

Just want to - one last question from Damon Wang from LaSalle, Damon asked.

Damon Wang

What's the reason for the flat EPS despite asset disposal was above the initial target in full year 2019? And what are our thoughts on share buyback.

Cho Pin Lim

Okay. So I think we addressed the first question. This was, again, a measure of prudence but also an important signal we wanted to send. On share buyback, the - it's always there for us. But I think, again, this is the wrong time to be contemplating a share buyback. We want to have the capital ready to deploy, whether it is in response to a prolonged situation or in response to an opportunistic situation that comes our way. And that's, I think, where we want to be right now.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Andrew. I think that brings us to the end of this session. Thank you so much for coming, the people here, and thanks to our audience for dialing in. Any more questions? I know we can't take all of your questions. Please feel free to e-mail us, and we'll keep in touch. Thank you for dialing, and have a good day, everybody.

Chee Koon Lee

Thank you.