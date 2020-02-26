VTSAX: A Benchmark For Broad Market Passive Equity Exposure

Investors that are cautious on the outlook for equities and the economic environment may consider adding exposure to the fixed-income asset class to complement a holding in VTSAX.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX) with $909 billion in total assets under management is the largest mutual fund investing in U.S. equities. In some ways, VTSAX exemplifies the idea of a passive stock market investment considering its strategy of holding the entire universe of U.S. equities including small, mid, and large-cap companies. With an expense ratio of just 0.04%, VTSAX is a good low-cost option for broad market equities exposure. While the fund excels at diversification, keep in mind it is still exposed to market risk which can be considerable. We contrast the Total Stock Market Index with the more high-profile S&P 500 Index and highlight a few pros and cons investors should consider.

Contrast To The S&P 500

VTSAX with 3,566 current holdings covers essentially all U.S. stocks that are regularly traded on NYSE and Nasdaq (no over the counter issuers). Given the index's market capitalization weighting methodology, what we find is that the total stock market index features a significant overlap with the S&P 500 Index which is tracked by the Vanguard 500 Index Admiral Fund (MUTF:VFIAX). Indeed, since the S&P 500 Index is meant to track the largest 500 stocks in the U.S. market (with some inclusion criteria), both indexes have similar exposures to the same largest companies among the top holdings.

VTSAX's largest holding with a 4.1% weighting is Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) which is represented in the S&P 500 at 4.8%. The top 10 holdings of VTSAX represent 19.5% of the fund compared to 23.5% in VFIAX. Effectively, VTSAX underweights all the stocks the S&P 500 which makes room for the other 3,087 stocks. It's important to recognize that once we get beyond the ~100th largest holding, the actual weighting in the fund of the smallest holdings becomes just a fraction of a percent.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium/author annotation)

What investors get with VTSAX is the style exposure of mid and small-cap companies not found in the S&P 500. VTSAX's exposure by market cap is 77% in large-cap companies, and 23% between mid, small and micro-cap stocks. This composition is both a reflection that the large-cap companies represent a greater percentage of the overall market and the market cap weighting adding importance to the largest companies. On the other hand, the S&P 500 is 90% large-cap and just 10% of companies classified as mid-cap.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table by author)

In terms of exposure by sectors, the composition of VTSAX with 20.15% in technology, 15.64% in financial services, and 13.89% in healthcare is also very similar to the S&P 500. The large position in tech is based on the weightings of the largest companies in the market. Overall, the takeaway here is that the Total Stock Market Index shares some commonality with the S&P 500 in terms of top holdings and sector diversification but has exposure to smaller companies at the margins. It's simply a more balanced approach and highlights the allure of the strategy.

VTSAX Performance History

Impressively, VTSAX has outperformed the Vanguard 500 Index Fund since inception in November of the year 2000, returning 7.14% on average per year compared to 6.72% for the S&P 500. Vanguard started both of these funds independently at the same time. This 44 basis-point advantage over 19 years has resulted in a material cumulative advantage over the period with VTSAX up 290% compared to 259.8% for the S&P 500 fund. This supports the thesis that VTSAX's exposure to small-cap companies over long periods helps it to outperform their large-cap counterparts with potentially stronger early-stage growth.

(Source: YCharts/Vanguard)

On the other hand, the S&P 500 Index and the corresponding Vanguard fund has outperformed more recently, up 21.7% over the past year through January 31st, 2020 compared to 20.4% for VTSAX. Over the past 5 to 10 years, the stock market has been defined by the outperformance of large-cap sector leaders benefiting the S&P 500. VFIAX is up 74.88% on a cumulative total return basis compared to 71.06% for VTSAX over the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts

The point here is that the lagging returns of VTSAX compared to the S&P 500 tracked index more recently is not necessarily because of one index fund is "better" or worse than another but simply reflects its factor tilt and the particular environment in the market over the period. The Total Stock Market Index fund may outperform the S&P 500 over any other period going forward especially if small-cap stocks can lead higher. The value in VTSAX is its more balanced approach and added diversification.

Risk Profile

The other consideration here is that both index funds share very similar risk profiles. VTSAX with a beta of 1.018 is just marginally higher compared to 1.0 for VFIAX as beta is often measured against the S&P 500. Other measures including the Share ratio which measures risk-adjusted returns at 1.13, and the daily value at risk for the fund is also very close between the two.

(Source: YCharts/ annotation by author)

Dividend Yield

It's also worth mentioning that VTSAX has a slightly lower current dividend yield at 1.7% compared to 1.81% for VFIAX. The reason for this is that across the entire +3,500 holdings, the total stock market holds smaller companies that may be unprofitable and do not pay a dividend. The difference here is relatively small, but keep in mind that the actual yield also may vary depending on the market environment. The yield spread between the two funds can also narrow or widen slightly recognizing that there have been periods when VTSAX presented a larger yield. The dividend return is a component of the total return performance the two funds here are not meant to be income-focused investments.

Data by YCharts

Forward-Looking Commentary

The recent development in the market is the surge of volatility since the emergence of the coronavirus outbreak in China that is now spreading to other regions in the world. It's important to recognize that the large diversification of the Total Stock Market Index is simply meant to diversify away company-specific risk while it will maintain what's known as "systematic risk" which cannot be diversified away within the asset class.

The concern here is that by focusing too much on the diversification of the Total Stock Market Index which covers over 3,500 stocks, some investors may lose focus on the still very real market risk. In a scenario where "the market" is going to fall 10-20%, as an example, it's likely VTSAX and the S&P would fall by similar amounts and investors should be aware of these risks. For context, both VTSAX and VFIAX fell 55% as at its maximum drawdown during the financial crisis.

We recommend complementing an allocation beyond equities to the fixed-income asset class for a more diversified portfolio. Among mutual funds, the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (VBMFX) is a good companion fund to VTSAX as it covers the broad universe of U.S. investment-grade bonds including Treasuries and high-grade corporates. Exposure to bonds can help limit portfolio risk beyond a diversified equity portfolio.

We'd also mention that the VTSAX mutual fund shares a corresponding exchange-traded fund that captures the same index benchmark. Curiously, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) has an expense ratio of 0.03% which is 1 basis point lower compared to 0.04% for the mutual fund alternative. It's not a significant difference and probably not worth attempting to rotate into but for investors that have a choice, we think the ETF is also a good option for this fund. While the ETF has the advantage in terms of intra-day daily trading liquidity, the mutual funds may be the only option as it is connected to a specific retirement account or workplace 401(k) savings plan.

Takeaway

VTSAX is a no-frills low-cost mutual fund offering broad stock exposure to equities and suitable as a core-holding over a long-term investment horizon. Small differences between this fund and the S&P 500 can lead to a material spread in performance in different market environments but are overall similar in terms of risk profile. Data shows that the fund has favorably been able to outperform the S&P 500 going back nearly 20 years since inception, based on its more balanced approach and exposure to small-cap stocks. The choice for investors comes down to preference as there is no right or wrong answer as to which fund is better or worse. We recommend investors complement any stock market exposure to an allocation in fixed income which can help reduce risk through a full market cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.