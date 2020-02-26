50 Dividend Dogs Show 10%+Yields At $2-$20 Prices In February

$5k invested 2/21/20 in the lowest-priced five 10%+Yield@$2-$20 equities of 10 by yield, showed 12.88% LESS projected net gain than from $5k put in all 10. The high-price bargain basement dividend dogs held the lead for February.

Analyst Target net gain estimates for these bargain basement dogs 2/21/20 ranged from 35.13%-94.28% for USAC, NBLX, USDP, GEL, DCP, NGL, VEON, OMP, HMLP, and top pick, SSSS, per YCharts dividend data.

These 10%+Yield@$2-$20-priced dividend Dogs are all sourced from YCharts which allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut.

Foreword

A reader of August's high-yield, low-priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice." Hence, it is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts' declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate.

This February list, like those previously posted, was pared down by rejecting stocks reporting annual returns lower than -16% and any with yields greater than 25% were removed as unsustainable.

Happy hunting and beware of the numbers put up by the top 10 by yield on this list of 50. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 35.13% To 94.28% Net Gains For Ten 10%+Yield@ $2-$20 Stocks By February 21, 2021

Three of the 10 top yield 10%+Yield@$2-$20 dogs were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year (based on analyst one-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1k invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: One-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). 10 projected profit-generating trades to February 21, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) was projected to net $942.77 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% over the market as a whole.

Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) was projected to net $596.69 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% over the market as a whole.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) netted $581.96 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for OMP.

VEON Limited (VEON) was projected to net $553.54, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 14 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 80% over the market as a whole.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was projected to net $523.37, based on the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% over the market as a whole.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) was projected to net $521.05, based on the median of prices estimated by 16 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 109% over the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy LP (GEL) was projected to net $509.53, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% over the market as a whole.

USD Partners LP (USDP) was projected to net $454.06, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 60% under the market as a whole.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) was projected to net $451.05 based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NBLX.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) was projected to net $351.31 based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 54.85% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 8% more than the market as a whole.

Source: youtube.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

50 10%+Yield@$2-$20 Top Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+Yield@$2-$20 Dog Yields Ranged 15.52%-23.82%.

Top ten 10%+Yield@$2-$20 dogs selected 2/21/20 by yield represented five of 11 Morningstar sectors.

Top and near bottom stocks on the list were from the basic materials sector, Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. (SCGE) [1], and CVR Partners LP (UAN) [9].

Then, five energy representatives placed second, fourth through sixth, and 10th, Surgutneftegas PJSC (OTCPK:SGTPY) [2], Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) [4], NGL Energy Partners LP [5], DCP Midstream LP [6], and Oasis Midstream Partners LP [10].

Thereafter one financial services representative placed third, Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. [3], and a single technology stock placed seventh, VESTECS Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:VSTHY) [7].

Finally, one industrials sector member placed eighth, Autopistas Del Sol SA (OTCPK:APDSF) [8], to complete the 10%+Yield@$2-$20 top 10 for February 2020-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+Yield@$2-$20 Top Yield Stocks Showed 41.48% To 82.68% Upsides To February, One Downsider Dropped -1.12%

Source: YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 12.88% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+Yield@$2-$20 Dogs To February 2021

10 top 10%+Yield@$2-$20 dogs were culled by yield for this January update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield@$2-$20 Priced dogs selected 2/21/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of 11 sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated Five Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield 10%+Yield@$2-$20 Dogs (31) Delivering 24.89% Vs. (32) 28.57% Net Gains From All 10 By February 21, 2021

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+Yield@$2-$20 dogs collection was predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 12.88% LESS net gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The eighth lowest priced, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 58.20%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield@$2-$20 dogs as of February 21 were: CVR Partners LP, Autopistas Del Sol SA, Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. Ltd., Surgutneftegas PJSC, and NGL Energy Partners LP, with prices ranging from $2.57 to $9.43.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield@$2-$20 Priced dogs from February 20 were: Postal Savings Bank Of China Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:PSTVY), VSTECS Holdings Ltd., Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Sprague Resources LP, and DCP Midstream LP, whose prices ranged from $11.50 to $19.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%Yield@$2-$20 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: youtube.com

