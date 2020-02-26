New Residential Investment Corp.: Another Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO From This mREIT

Introduction

Despite the fact the London Interbank Offered Rate (or LIBOR), which is the most popular global benchmark interest rate used for determining the interest rate, will be phased out by the end of 2021, many companies continue to use this indicator when issuing their fixed-to-floating fixed-income preferred stocks. Currently, there are a total of 85 exchange-traded fixed-to-floating preferred stocks, as 27 (around 1/3) of all are issued by mREITs. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stock issued by New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with every new fixed-income security that shows up on the exchange, to see how it holds up against its peer group and to determine whether it will find its place in our portfolio or there is a better alternative.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by New Residential Investment Corp. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 14M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $350M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

New Residential Investment Corp. 6.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: NRZ-C) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.375% before 02/15/2025 and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.969%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 02/15/2025. At this point, the new issue trades a little below its par value at a price of $24.72. It has a 6.45% Current Yield and a YTC of 6.78%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 5.37% and 5.65%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The company

As per the company's website:

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments primarily related to residential real estate. We aim to drive strong risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in ('I') Excess Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSRs"), ('II') Servicer Advances, ('III') non-Agency residential mortgage backed securities ("RMBS") and associated call rights.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, NRZ:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2019, the common stock had paid a $2.00 yearly dividend. With a market price of $17.51, the current yield of NRZ is at 11.42%. As an absolute value, this means it pays out $831M in yearly dividends. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series C Preferred Stock) of the company is around $50.25M.

In addition, NRZ has a market capitalization of around $7.34B and is the fourth largest mortgage REIT.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of New Residential Investment Corp.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, NRZ had a total debt of $7.41B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the preferred stocks of the company, NRZ-A and NRZ-B, that totals $420M.

The Ratios Of NRZ Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of NRZ but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 6,150/(7,300 + 285) = 0.89 , indicating the company's liabilities are slightly larger than its equity but generally the ratio is satisfactory as there is almost enough to cover all its debt and preferred stocks.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 6,150/(7,300 + 285) = , indicating the company's liabilities are slightly larger than its equity but generally the ratio is satisfactory as there is almost enough to cover all its debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results is 380/(190 + 50) = 1.58, indicating significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders, so to be calm about the payments. Moreover, the company manages to pay more than $800M dividend expense for its common that is junior to its liabilities.

The New Residential Investment Family

NRZ has two more outstanding preferred stocks:

New Residential Investment Corp 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NRZ.PA)

New Residential Investment Corp 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NRZ.PB)

Some more information about the issue can be found in the following table:

Source: Author's database

Like the newly issued Series C Preferred Stock, the other two preferred stocks also are fixed-to-floaters. NRZ-A pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.50% before 08/15/2024 (its call date) and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of Three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.802%. NRZ-B, in turn, pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.125% before 08/15/2024 (same call date as NRZ-A) and then begins to pay a floating rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus 5.64%. With their current price level, NRZ-A and NRZ-B have their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call) at a rate of 6.29% and 6.63%, respectively. With YTW (equal to its Current Yield) of 6.45%, NRZ-C gives 0.20% worse return that NRZ-B. Moreover, it is the lowest nominal yielder from the three, also with the lowest LIBOR spread after its call date. Thus, I find NRZ-B as the best one of the three.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between NRZ's preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Despite their short history of trading, the preferred stocks have a very close performance as the ETF. After all, the two are part of PFF's holdings.

Source: Tradingview.com

All REIT Preferred Stocks

You can see in the section below a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25 in the "Mortgage Investment" sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. For a clearer view, Arlington Asset Investment Corp's preferred stock, AI-C, will be excluded from the bubble charts.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With its 6.45% Current yield, the new IPO has one of the lowest returns from the group, while the average Current yield in the sector is 7.15%.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 6.87% YTC, NRZ-C a little more than the average return of the sector, which is 6.78%.

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share of Preferred Stock, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not declared) to, but excluding, the redemption date, without interest. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date, the Issuer has provided notice of its election to redeem some or all of the shares of Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to its optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of the Preferred Stock will not have the Change of Control Conversion Right.

Source: FWP Filing by New Residential Investment Corp

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from our sale of the Series C Preferred Stock in this offering will be approximately $338,695,000 (or $389,541,250 if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional shares of the Series C Preferred Stock in full) after deducting the expenses of this offering and the underwriting discount. We intend to use the net proceeds from our sale of the Series C Preferred Stock in this offering for investments and general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by New Residential Investment Corp

Addition To The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $350M, NRZ-C is a possible addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company is well-leveraged, having a 0.89 equity-to-debt ratio. Also, the net income coverage is also very decent. With a $7.34B market cap, NRZ is one of the biggest mREITs and with the $831M common stock dividend, it is 16x times more than what it will be paid to the preferred stockholders. Therein, the credit risk for the preferred stockholders is very limited. In terms of yields, NRZ-C gives the second-lowest Current yield in the sector (due to the fact NRZ-C also has the second-lowest Nominal yield) but also it is giving a 0.10% more than the average Yield-to-Call, which is the Yield-to-Worst of almost all issues. This, with the relatively lower credit risk, makes the new IPO quite attractive. However, a look at the company's other two outstanding issues, shows there is a better option, the New Residential Investment Corp.'s Series B Preferred Stock. NRZ-B, has a higher Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Yield-to-Call), a higher Current Yield, and even a better LIBOR spread, compared to the new IPO. At this point, I would prefer to invest in the "older" NRZ-B, than the newly-issued NRZ-C.

