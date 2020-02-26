Noble Energy: Strong Growth Prospects But Low Energy Prices Weighing On Earnings

On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, independent oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy (NBL) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were relatively decent as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. With that said though, few people expect much out of independent oil and gas companies because of the continued low prices of energy resources in the market.

A closer look at the actual earnings report though does show that there were quite a few things to like in these numbers and we do certainly see the overall growth story playing out, which was admittedly somewhat expected. The company is certainly plagued by the pricing environment though and few industry analysts expect that things will improve in the near term. With that said though, these results were overall decent and investors should be reasonably satisfied here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Energy's fourth quarter 2019 earnings report:

Noble Energy reported total revenues of $1.174 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares somewhat negatively to the $1.197 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $1.251 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares unfavorably to the $1.198 billion operating loss that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Noble Energy sold a total of 34,312 thousand barrels of oil equivalents in the current quarter. This represents a 6.19% increase over the 32,219 thousand barrels of oil equivalents that the company sold in the corresponding period of last year.

The company commenced production from the massive Leviathan field in Israel ahead of schedule and more than $200 million under budget.

Noble Energy reported a net loss of $1.188 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $802 million net loss that it reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

As was the case with most other energy companies that have reported their results thus far, Noble Energy generally saw its financial performance decline compared to the prior year quarter. This was the case despite the fact that the company sold significantly more resources than it did during that period. The primary reason for this is that energy prices were lower than they were previously. This was primarily true with regards to natural gas and natural gas liquids. We can see this by looking at the prices that the company realized during the quarter as shown here:

Product Q4 2019 Q4 2019 Crude oil - United States Onshore ($/bbl) 55.90 52.98 Crude oil - Equatorial Guinea ($/bbl) 59.18 61.23 NGLs - United States Onshore ($/bbl) 14.61 24.84 Natural Gas - United States Onshore ($/mcf) 1.72 2.87 Natural Gas - Israel ($/mcf) 5.55 5.44 Natural Gas - Equatorial Guinea ($/mcf) 0.27 0.27

It should be fairly obvious why this would have the effect of reducing the revenues that the company brings in. After all, it is receiving less money for each unit of product that it sells. It is interesting to note though that the prices that the company received for its onshore crude oil in the United States were actually slightly higher than what it received last year. This is somewhat counter-intuitive when we consider that every other energy company has been reporting that realized Brent crude prices were lower this year. As some readers may recall though the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil plunged precipitously in the fourth quarter of 2018 and actually bottomed out well below the prevailing price in the quarter. We can clearly see this here:

WTI Crude Prices ($/bbl)

Source: MacroTrends

Thus, depending on the timing of oil sales and any hedges that the company had in place, we can see how it could potentially realize a higher price in the current quarter.

As I have discussed in various previous articles, Noble Energy was working on a fairly aggressive growth program over the course of 2019. We certainly see some of the results of that here as its overall sales volumes were up by 6.19% year-over-year. I noted this in the highlights. This had the effect of offsetting some of the impact from the lower energy prices. The reason for this should likewise be rather obvious as the company had more product to sell and thus collect revenue from, even if it did receive less money from each unit of product sold.

One of the biggest reasons for this came from the company's operations in the Wells Ranch area of the DJ basin in Colorado where the company brought ten new producing wells online in accordance with the growth plan that we have discussed before. This area alone produced an average of 68,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day during the quarter, which was a new record. The company also completed fifteen new wells in the East Pony area, which helped drive up total production in the basin by 18%.

Unfortunately though, the company's international operations did not perform nearly as well. As we can see here, the company's offshore assets, which comprise the entirety of the company's international operations, actually delivered slightly lower production than they did a year ago:

Source: Noble Energy

The company did not provide a reason for this in its earnings report, which was unfortunate. It is not exactly unusual though for an oil or gas well to see its production level decline naturally with time. As we can see above though, the company expects to see this improve next year. There are some reasons to believe that it will be successful at this. One reason is that the company brought the Aseng 6P oil well in Equatorial Guinea to a production state. This is admittedly a very small well at only 15,000 barrels per day currently but this is still beneficial for reversing the growth decline.

In previous articles, I discussed the company's massive Leviathan project in Israel. This is one of the largest natural gas fields known to exist, containing an estimated 35 trillion cubic feet equivalents in place with approximately 22 trillion cubic feet equivalents being technically recoverable with natural gas prices at their current levels. As is often the case with fields of this size, Noble has been working to bring it online since its discovery in 2010. The company finally completed this task during the quarter. This was the largest project that the company has ever worked on as the field will, when fully operational, be capable of producing more than 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day at full capacity. This obviously has the potential to be a game-changer then, even though Noble Energy does not have a 100% stake.

Source: Noble Energy

It is important to note though that the completion of Leviathan did not have a significant impact on Noble's reported results in the fourth quarter. This is due to the fact that the field did not actually start operation and making deliveries until December 31, 2019. Thus, it did not really have a chance to contribute to the results in any meaningful way. This will not be the case going forward and we should see the field start to boost the company's forward earnings. This will be especially true once Noble repairs the reported malfunction.

One of the most important tasks for any energy company is ensuring that its exploration program is successful. This is because the oil and gas industry is an extractive one. In short, these companies literally obtain the products that they sell by pulling them out of the ground from reservoirs. These reservoirs naturally only contain a finite quantity of oil and gas. Thus, the company will eventually run out of product to sell should it fail to discover sufficient new quantities of resources to replace those ones that it pulls out of the ground.

Fortunately, Noble Energy was indeed successful at this task over the course of 2019. At the end of the year, the company had a total of 2.05 billion barrels of oil equivalents in its reserves, which was a 6% increase over what it had at the end of 2018. This represents a continuation of the successful track record that the company has been enjoying over the past few years, as we can see here:

Source: Noble Energy

During the year, the company discovered or otherwise acquired 308 million barrels of oil equivalents. Unfortunately though, unfavorable price developments offset this slightly by rendering 53 million barrels of oil equivalents economically unviable to develop so the company had to remove them from its proved reserves. If and when prices improve once again, then the company will be able to add these resources back its totals and thus boost them. In all though, Noble had a reserve replacement ratio of 233% in 2019. This is a very solid number that is certainly much better than what most energy companies had.

In conclusion, these were reasonably solid results for Noble Energy but the company was certainly impacted negatively by the weakness in energy prices. The overall growth story that I have laid out in previous articles continues to play out as the company brought a few of its major growth projects online. Perhaps the most important of these was the massive Leviathan natural gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean, which will be the largest driver of the company's growth going forward. Unfortunately, Noble Energy continues to struggle with profitability and while it has a plan to reverse this, it remains to be seen if it will be successful. This is particularly true if energy prices remain low. Overall, this one may be worth keeping an eye on.

