Hersha Hospitality Trust Will Be Just Fine

I recently wrote about Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) a little over a month ago, and the main point of the article was that the market sentiment around the stock was nonsensical. Fast forward to today, and while the broad market selloff has taken virtually everything down a significant amount, a questionable earnings report and fresh coronavirus worries have made intra-day losses reach just shy of -11%. I still believe that over the long term, an investment in Hersha will be highly lucrative.

If I had to summarize the narrative around Hersha Hospitality Trust, I would not be able to do a better job than President and COO Neil Shah did on the earnings call:

Over the last few years, our portfolio has been recycled and renovated to now include young, higher growth, higher RevPAR producing assets with very low CapEx requirements and significant EBITDA ramp on the horizon. And with our stock trading more than 30% below our internal NAV, at an 8% dividend yield with one of the lowest payout ratios in the sector, we believe this is a particularly attractive entry point for investors.

Today that dividend yield is closer to 9.3% due to the carnage seen in the markets, but the story remains the same: the future is bright.

Earnings

Q4 2019 Adjusted Funds From Operations came in at an expected $0.51 per share, and EBITDA of $42.5 million came in at the midpoint of prior issued guidance. While these numbers were certainly pretty good, reasons cited for lack of RevPAR and ADR growth were soft convention calendars in major cities coupled with supply growth.

Overall, the 2020 guidance issued by management was confusing, as AFFO estimates for Q1 2020 were dismal at $0.14-0.19 per share. However, the full year 2020 AFFO estimates were for $2.02-2.13, which was more in-line with my anticipated numbers. I believe that too many people are focusing on a soft next quarter and ignoring the fact that the overall year looks very promising. Remember, in order for HT to make an attractive investment, as long as we can just continue chugging along and collecting that ~9% dividend yield we will be happy for now.

One reason for the soft first quarter but much more robust second half of the year involves the continued renovations and focus on higher-quality properties of the portfolio. There are 6 renovations at major hotels going on in their Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. portfolios. These renovations, like we saw with the Sanctuary Beach Resort, can have IRRs in the range of 19%, and incremental EBITDA of several million dollars a year. I think why we repeatedly have disappointing earnings is that there always seems to be some portion of the portfolio undergoing growth capex renovations and limiting the present earnings power. However, I would rather HT focus on internal organic growth investments than go the external acquisition route.

Opportunistic Dispositions

Hersha recently agreed to sell 4 hotels (2 hotels and 2 50% joint ventures) for $144 million, and will use $97 million of the proceeds to pay down debt. If you recall from my last article, one of my main concerns with HT was the debt load, specifically the $217 million due in 2021. The $97 million paydown will result in reducing debt by roughly 0.5x Debt/EBITDA, bringing them to a ratio of a little over 5x. The amount saved in interest expense effectively nullifies the hit to future EBITDA and the upcoming renovations capex that they now don’t have to do is another bonus.

According to the press release, “The Blue Moon sale price represents trailing twelve-month economic capitalization rate of 1.7% and the Duane Street sale price represents a trailing twelve-month economic capitalization rate of 3.8%. The sale price of the South Boston portfolio represents a blended trailing twelve-month economic capitalization rate of 4.9%."

I’m encouraged by the fantastic prices that they were able to fetch for these assets, which goes to show you that the lofty NAV estimates are not too far off (management reiterated a 30+% internal estimate NAV discount). In addition, the attractiveness of their assets is also apparent in that they were able to complete a refinancing of the Hilton Garden Inn in Midtown Eastern New York and fixed the interest rate at 3.84% until 2022. Much like with mall REIT Macerich (MAC), the private sector and capital markets have a much higher opinion of these assets than public investors.

The Dividend Is Still Covered

Based upon the midpoint of management’s forward guidance, the AFFO payout ratio is 53-54%, which seems very low. In order to go from this number to a more realistic viewpoint of the dividend coverage, I chose to look at some big-ticket inflows and outflows of cash in a back-of-the-envelope analysis:

Total capex of $35-40 million

2020 eEBITDA of $165-170 million

Common Dividends of $43 million

Preferred Dividends of $24 million

Interest Expense of $52 million

Projected costs of $159 million and projected EBITDA of $165 - 170 million for a 96.3 - 93.5% realistic payout ratio.

Summary

Now, things are going to be a little tight in 2020, and we have yet to fully understand just how badly the coronavirus outbreak will affect business. It’s possible that instead of international travel, there will be repositioning towards domestic vacations, tempering the doom and gloom scenarios. The key is that management thinks that starting in 2021 they will be able to start deleveraging with free cash flow outside of any opportunistic dispositions. With a valuation of roughly 6x AFFO, Hersha is priced to be in financial turmoil that it will never escape. The reality is much different.

