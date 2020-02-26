A Revolution In Thematic Tech Indexing (Podcast)

Steven rejoins Let's Talk ETFs to offer an under-the-hood look at three ETFs that track proprietary BlueStar indexes: FIVG (5G Technology), QTUM (Quantum Computing) and DIET (Food Sustainability).

BlueStar's Steven Schoenfeld applied his patented indexing approach, involving painstaking company level research combined with a global view of corporate revenue sources to more than 20 thematic tech indexes.

By Jonathan Liss

When Steven Schoenfeld founded BlueStar Indexes in 2011 as Israel was transitioning from emerging to developed status, his objective was to introduce investors to a country he felt represented a great long-term investing opportunity. While he was certainly successful in that regard, he ended up with the unexpected upshot of becoming an expert on key parts of the global tech revolution - all of which Israeli companies played a key role in.

The result of all of this is that BlueStar has branched out quite a bit, expanding into thematic tech indexes. Rather than simply look at sector and industry groupings from the likes of GICS, BlueStar applies its patented indexing approach, involving painstaking company level research combined with a global view of corporate revenue sources. This has resulted in the rollout of more than 20 thematic tech indexes - with much more to come.

Tune in above to listen to my entire conversation with Steven and learn how his firm BlueStar Indexes is revolutionizing the world of thematic tech indexing.

Show Notes

2:00 - Where does BlueStar's focus and unique approach to building thematic tech indexes come from?

7:00 - What differentiates BlueStar's approach as an indexer?

10:15 - How do you handle indexing specific technologies that may only be a small portion of big tech companies' earnings?

14:15 - Why the partnership with Defiance as the issuer on most of your thematic ETFs?

17:45 - Going under the hood of the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG): How is it constructed and why has it had such a resonance with investors out of the gate?

22:15 - Will this index evolve over time?

25:45 - Going under the hood of the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM): How do you build a pure play index for something like quantum computing that doesn't really exist in product form yet?

32:30 - Under the hood of the Defiance NextGen Food & Agriculture ETF (DIET): How do you get ideas for creative indexes playing on global demographic trends like this?

38:15 - How do you deal with large conglomerates that find themselves on both sides of this issue?

44:30 - Why the focus on China and Asia tech?

48:15 - China weightings in emerging market funds are continuing to rise - A word of caution to investors

52:30 - Some indexes Steven is particularly excited about right now

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISRA, ITEQ, FIVG, DIET, QTUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Steven Schoenfeld is long ISRA, ITEQ, FIVG, DIET and QTUM.



Jonathan Liss have positions in any of the stocks or funds discussed in today’s show.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.