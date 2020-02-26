Conscious Cannabis Capitalism With Roger Volodarsky, Puffco CEO (Podcast)

Roger Volodarsky is founder and CEO of Puffco, an award-winning, world renowned company that sees concentrates as the future of cannabis consumption.
We discuss scaling while failing, what it takes to be a successful and humane leader and the lessons of starting a business from nothing.
We also cover chasing innovation, the state of the vaping industry, why Puffco focuses on concentrates and why they moved their business to California.
Today, I am very happy to be joined by Roger Volodarsky, founder and CEO of Puffco, an award-winning company that sees concentrates as the future of cannabis consumption and whose mission is to provide the best platform for concentrate consumption. He started the company when he couldn't find a good way to consume concentrates and decided to build his ideal product instead. It's one of the top brands in the market so interesting to hear from Roger about what it takes and means to him to build a successful brand.
Topics include:
- 6:30 - Roger's journey to founding Puffco. At 30 he wondered what direction his life would take and chose dream chasing - which for him was designing the best vape pen for consuming cannabis concentrates since no product he used worked well. Started Puffco in 2013. By 2015 it was voted best vaporizer by High Times, which hugely changed the company's trajectory. Challenges and hurdles that they had to go through - scaling while failing. Roger's personal journey from toxicity to healthier living while being an entrepreneur.
- 27:30 - Maintaining healthy choices must involve therapy ('the best investment you can make'). Treating your mind like a board room. Focus on solutions and optimism not solely on issues and insecurities. Most people have a terrible relationship with failure and growth. Making people face themselves - how that creates solutions and successes at work and a great work culture.
- 33:25 - Puffco's focus and differentiation is being the best product. Over time, they get copied. Puffco started by designing products they wanted to use and continues innovating to that end. No product manager - all products are designed by employees that want to see them in the marketplace - even if they're low margin items. Being a bootstrapped company - never had any investors.
- 36:30 - Puffco staying focused on concentrates because vaporizing flower is sub optimal experience, especially for daily recreational users. Vaporizing hash oil is more energizing and flavorful than vaping flower. They only make things they would use themselves.
- 38:35 - Vaping crisis only from black market - nothing wrong with the recreational legal market. Crisis actually helped sales since they're load your own vape pens. Legalization will bring transparency, but there will always be two types of users: those that want the best and safest and those that want the cheapest.
- 44:50 - Puffco has always focused on safety. No plastic, no glues, no fibers - using cutting edge parts they believe will be extremely safe. Already doing FDA-level testing without needing to yet. Some companies are using loopholes to succeed but Puffco wants to be ready Day 1 as a legit company before they have to. Hard to predict when that legalization will happen.
- 55:00 - Advice about investing in or getting started in the industry: don't do it unless you really love it. Too hard to do if money is the only motivation. Find a part of the space that you're passionate about.
- 56:25 - Decision to move Puffco from New York to California. LA is the Silicon Valley of cannabis - if you're a big brand in LA, you're seen across the world. But the main reason is because of the normalization of cannabis in California - couldn't hire great people in New York because of the stigma of working in the industry. In California, they're turning people away.