Woolworths Group Limited (WOLWF) CEO Bradford Banducci on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCPK:WOLWF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2020

Bradford Banducci - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Harrison - Chief Financial Officer

Claire Peters - Managing Director of Woolworths Supermarkets

David Marr - Chief Operating Officer

Steve Donohue - Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks

Amanda Bardwell - Managing Director of WooliesX

Shaun Cousins - JPMorgan

Michael Simotas - Jefferies

Bryan Raymond - Citi

David Errington - Merrill Lynch

Grant Saligari - Credit Suisse

Andrew McLennan - Goldman Sachs

Ross Karen - Macquarie Group

Ben Gilbert - UBS

Phil Kimber - Evans & Partners

Richard Barwick - CLSA

Craig Woolford - Citigroup

Scott Ryall - Rimor Equity Research

Niraj Shah - Morgan Stanley

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brad Banducci, Managing Director and CEO of Woolworths Group. Please go ahead.

Bradford Banducci

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Woolworths Group half year results for the 2020 financial year. Stephen Harrison, our Chief Financial Officer joins me today as a fellow presenter and will cover up financial results a little later this morning.

Also joining us in the room are Woolworths Supermarkets, Managing Director, Claire Peters; WooliesX, Managing Director, Amanda Bardwell; BIG W, Managing Director, David Walker; Endeavour Drinks, Managing Director and recently appointed CEO, elect, Colin Storrie; Steve Donohue, our Chief Operating Officer; David Marr, our Chief Legal Officer. Also joining us on the call from New Zealand is Natalie Davis, Managing Director of Woolworths New Zealand.

I will start the briefing today with an update on key issues, followed by our progress against key strategic priorities. Steve will present then present our financials, before turning back to me to provide an update on our outlook. Before getting into our results, I wanted to talk today about acknowledging the devastating impact of recent bush fires and the ongoing drought and what it has done to many communities across the country.

We have also been heartened and inspired by the selfless actions of our team and customers like in terms of stepping in and lending their hand to support the recovery efforts across the country. Also wanted to express our gratitude to our customers for their generosity in supporting bush fire efforts by donations to S.T.A.N.D program, Standing Through Australian Natural Disasters, raising a much needed funds in partnership with Woolworths for our charity partners, including the Salvation Army and current fundraising stands at over $3.8 million as I speak.

This is clearly only the beginning of what will be a long recovery and we remain with them just making a difference where we can to assist the rebuilding of communities. We also shouldn't forget the team, our team and supply partners that we have in Hong Kong and Shanghai, who have also had to deal with significant adversity and the loss well with the Hong Kong riots more recently, the outbreak of the coronavirus.

I also wanted to take time up front to provide an update on our salaried team member pay review, which was announced on October 30 of last year and the work that has been done since then to rectify the matter as quickly as possible for our team. We've not analyzed almost 18 million attendance and roster records of salaries for team members and move swiftly to start compensated those impacted. $69 million was paid to the impacted, Woolworths Supermarket Metro team members in the first half, covering the initial two years of our view from September, '17 to September, '19.

We have also expanded the scope of the review to include the GRIA covered Woolworths Group businesses such as Big W, Dan Murphy's and BWS and extended the analysis back as far as we have available data. On the basis of the latest available information, we have updated the estimate on the cost of remediation to impacted salaried store team members to be $315 million or $265 million before tax net of provisions recognized in F '19. The recognized provision in F '19 from $50 million once we became aware of the issue and we expect to incur further $80 million in interest and other remediation costs. The primary components of that I should add is interest – should be interest payments that we would add to any legal action on the salary fund.

We remain fully committed to rectify all methods for our team as soon as possible. And thank our team for the ongoing patience as we work through this detailed process. I believe Steve to explain the finer details, but to say that the adoption of the new accounting standard is that there's some complexity to our results is probably an understatement. We try to simplify this as best we can by comparing our reported H '20 numbers to a normalized H '19 set of numbers, which have been normalized to reflect the impact of AASB 16.

In terms of the underlying results in sales, Woolworths Group had a strong half with group sales growth of 6% and group EBIT from continuing operations before significant items of $1.89 billion, up 11.4% on a normalized basis on the prior year. All businesses reported strong sales growth. Sales and EBIT growth over the half with the trading performance of Australia Food and hotels were the highlights.

Group online sales continued to grow to enjoy strong momentum increasing by 31.6% on the prior to $1.6 billion and online penetration increased to 12.1% of group sales. All our X businesses, WooliesX, CountdownX and EndeavorX delivered strong growth as we continue to invest in a number of digital initiatives and targeted customer promotions as well as leveraging customer shipping shopping patterns towards events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our turnaround on Big W remains on track, with continued strong sales resulting in the first half profit of $50 million or $21 million on a pre AASB 16 basis. The first half yearly profit since 2016 or financial '16 I should say. Strong sales and more importantly improved category mix with strong improvements in apparel sales drove the EBIT improvement despite a challenging trading environment over the half.

The restructure to form Endeavour Drinks Endeavour Group and ALH merger were completed earlier this month following the formal approval from our shareholders at December's EGM. We were also pleased to announce the appointments of Steve Donahue and Colin Storrie as CEO elect and CFO elect respectively and joining our Chairman elect Peter Hearl that we appointed late last year. The final stage of phase three of the process being the separation of the uniform group via the merger with added value accretive alternative it is now well underway. We are not able to provide a specific update in terms at this stage, but continue to target a separation in this coming year.

In terms of the Woolworths Group's priorities for F '20 and a mentioned at our full year results feels like a while ago now, these mostly remains unchanged, but with adjustments to specific targets in any one period. And what I wanted to do and I think you'll see if you go through Slide 8, of the attached investor presentation, which was a color some of the highlights in terms of strategy and priorities during the half.

Critical tasks, it was always living our purpose and building a customer first brand team and culture. And this remains fundamental to our long-term success as a group. While there are many pleasing examples of us living our purpose over the last six months, the way our teams from across the business have responded to the bushfires has been the real highlight. And we are truly better together in moments of crisis.

We are also proud to be named Australia's top company and the top company in Asia Pacific in the 2019 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index. Being a very inclusive business we think is key to our future and not only in terms of diversity, in terms of team composition, but diversity and inclusion in terms of thought processes. And this was quite an achievement to be proud about and it was supported by the launch of a new Reconciliation Action Plan in July of last year, reaffirming our commitment to Australia's reconciliation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Brand metrics for Australia food improved over the hosted strong customer engagement during Christmas and customer satisfaction scores while they softened on the prior year, but very importantly for us improved in our running to Christmas and continuing to focus on these in the second half is a priority. Second major priority for it is creating connected and convenient ways to shop. And we made again, good progress on this. As I called out, we had very strong growth in our X businesses and we finished the half with online penetration running for the group at 5.1% of group sales.

Also importantly though, the operational performance on ecommerce also improved as our business continued to scale. One of the key elements of a profitable online business is fulfillments and last mile, and during the half, we announced a partnership with Takeoff Technologies to deliver for East and also micro fulfillments across Australia, New Zealand this calendar year. And also, we have begun rolling out our new route optimization software, which is expected to deliver material improvements in our home delivery efficiency.

Also apart from efficiency in the core is continuing to innovate the range of services we provide to customers. And with that in mind in Australian Food in particular like to call out the expansion we have on Delivery Now, which was extended to further parts of the eastern seaboard in the Gold Coast in the half. As of last week Delivery Now, which is our on demand delivery business, suppose you haven't used it yet, has extended across all states and is viable to over 8 million customers across the country.

The rollout of Metro food stores continues to gain momentum during the half, including our first Metro in Auckland, New Zealand on Albert Street. In Sydney – in Australia, sorry, there are now 52 Metro branded stores. We still have a few supermarkets in the Metro business that we are progressively rebranding as renewal stores and 52 Metro branded stores at the end of the half with a number of new stores expected by the end of F '20. Within the context of the Metro business, I should also call out; we launched our Caltex Metros, which were launched in Sydney in November.

Good progress was also made on our third priority which was to differentiate our food customer proposition in both Australia and New Zealand. Within that context, we continued to progress our renewal program and we completed 36 renewals in Australian Food in the half, including two smart stores in Millet junction in Melbourne, Victoria, and more recently in Sydney, in New South Wales. We also opened 15 new stores during the period including the latest evolution of our sustainable store strategy, which was at Burwood Brickworks in Victoria, which operates using 100% renewable energy amongst many other ecofriendly initiatives.

The National rollout of phase one Fresh Made Easy in Australia was competed, which involved updates to the store app, as well as fresh training for store team members. While the customer reaction has been positive, it will take some time for customers to familiarize themselves with the new products and apps. In the second half, we're rolling our phase two of Fresh Made Easy with a number of exciting new additions to the range based on customer feedback.

FoodCo our other brand and this had a strong half as well and delivered its largest own growth, own brands seasonal launch to date with strong sell through over the Christmas areas. New free from lines and plot based options were also introduced to cater for customers growing demand for healthier ecofriendly options.

If you would like to turn – if you've got the documents of this presentation in front of you to Slide 9, as we sort of dive down from food into drinks. Our drinks business continued to evolve and we made again good progress in this regard during the half with sales growth of 4.7%. And this was despite the drinks market that remains challenging, particularly the one category in Q2 in particular. Dan Murphy really got itself back and focused on the topic of discovery. And within that broad discovery, Monica has delivered a number of very exciting initiatives in the hospital standard and in very good shape going forward.

And I'd like to call out a couple of those factors. The one, of course, was the re-launch of the My Dan Murphy's loyalty program. My Dan, now has a full year member and a scan rate of over 50% for the half, which was a real highlight and increasing personalization, discovery based personalization within that program. We also initiated a number of customer first range reviews to embrace and localize a range for thought and continue to innovate the format in particular with the launch of our first new small format tool Dan Murphy's in Elermore that was opened in early December.

If I go to the BWS, on BWS front we have – and I think called it out last year had really pleasing results from our renewal program which have been done in partnership with Woolworths Supermarkets and we've continued with that program, 73 renewals competed during the half as well as seven new stores opened. I also like to call out that in parallel with us doing small stores in Woolworths supermarkets again, we've been trialing to smart based technology inside the cab, in particular in BWS anomalous junction, attached BWS to Paddington amongst the streets in New South Wales.

In EndeavourX online sales growth was 15.4%, a decrease in penetration overall to 6.9%. And very critically important of that is focus on enhancing the mobile experience for our customers through launching new apps in the business and that was through with the new BWS app we launched in October and also the new brand we said that we continue to work on a continue to evolve. Last but not least, in the context of BWS, we're just continuing to expand on demand delivery experience and that is now available in 740 BWS stores.

Turning to unlocking value in our portfolio, I've already spoken about the progress on the Endeavour Group separation and improved Big W trading performance. From that we're also making very good progress and wrapping up some of our new businesses and partnerships within the group and I'll talk about that a little bit more later when I talk about the Woolworths Group ecosystem.

If I then get to our last major priority, which is better for customer, simpler and safer for stores and support, group safety. A real highlight I think in the last half – for the last six months improved in the last year across all of our businesses as we continue to innovate and improve processes, not only to unlock efficiencies, but also make it simpler and safer every day for our team. And this does not include physical safety although, there was a particular highlight, but the increased focus that we continue to have on the topic of mental and financial well-being through our platform and all the work we do in say financial well-being with Good Shepherd and then microfinance business.

After a disappointing performance in F '19, we have also seen an improvement in total stock loss for the half, predominantly in grocery in Australian Food, but also New Zealand. And the initiatives we rolled out in the second half of last year [indiscernible] results. In Australian Food a number of material efficiency initiatives were underway during the half, these include the ramp up of our Melbourne South Regional Distribution Centre or MSRDC as we call it, which is now fully operational, supports all of our stores in Victoria.

Aside of the MSRDC, the other major initiative we had was the rollout of a new customer operating model which is now allowed national wide and we're very focused on embedding in our business and delivering great customer service through it and creating better human experiences as well. We are confident that the new customer operating model will deliver better experience for our customers and for our team and say building the party.

Currently on Slide 10 for those that have it, I just wanted to conclude with a few comments on the Woolworths Group digital retail ecosystem. As we continue to think about the future of Woolworths Group following the planned separation of Endeavour Group, we have made early progress in building out a broader ecosystem. And this evolves us really, in simple terms, nurturing new areas of growth and leverage or support the core business.

The two that I particularly wanted to call out at this stage in our journey are Cartology, our digital media business, which – our media business which continued to build its capabilities during the half. One of the key focuses for them in the half in order to scaling up the team was rolling out a digital screen network, which was rolled out to over 500 supermarkets during the half and it's now pivoting to the business. And we've seen very pleasing scale up in performance from that business.

The second business I just wanted to call out is Woolworths International, which is our export business, which we started a bit behind Cartology. That is now up and running and we're making very good progress in that. Last but not least in the context of the ecosystem is when the merger of Endeavour Group or other form of a creative often takes place, what will be key is that we will move from ownership to partnership with Endeavour Group. And very pleasing progress has been made on the definition about partnership agreements between the businesses that will have a real critical partnership going forward to be successful.

I'll now to Steve Harrison, who will present our financial results before returning to me to provide an update on our outlook. Over to you Steve.

Stephen Harrison

Thanks, Brad and good morning, everyone. As Brad mentioned, there is some additional complexity in the result this half with the introduction of the new lease accounting standard, together with the significant items and the impact of the salary store team member review on the financial statements.

In terms of AASB 16, to help explain the underlying performance and the results, we've compared to half one F '20 results to a normalized half one F '19 adjusted to the impact of the new statement – new standard sorry. However, given many in the market haven't yet had the information to move to the new basis of accounting for leases, we've also shown half one F '20 on pre-AASB 16 basis, as if the new standard did not apply. The pre-AASB 16 numbers are prepared for the purpose of reporting and comparison only.

So let me turn to Page 13 on our Slide pack, and I'll start with the F '20 half year group results summary. Starting with our statutory results, group Sales from continuing operations were 32.4 billion, up 6% on the property, with all businesses contributing higher sales growth in the half. Highlights, as Brad mentioned, were Australian Food and hotels.

Group EBIT from continuing operations before significant items increased by 33.5% on a statutory basis with the growth compared to the prior you benefiting from the introduction of AASB 16, impact on a similar basis increased by 8.5%.

As previously mentioned, at the beginning in my introduction, there were two significant items booked in half, $51 million for costs associated with the Endeavour Group separation, and $80 million for charges like interest and other remediation costs for the salaried team member review.

Including significant items and discontinued operations from petrol in the prior year, the group's half year statutory impact attributable to shareholders declined by 7.7%. I'll discuss the impact of the restatement of the financial statements and couple of dividends shortly.

Turning to the normalized post-AASB 16 results before significant items as outlined at the bottom of the page, underlying EBIT increased pleasingly by 11.4%, and impact increased by 15.7%

Turning to Slide 14, it's worth noting this page presents the results on a normalized basis post-AASB 16. EBIT in the Australian Food was up 8% to 1.177 billion with growth driven by strong sales in Q1 and continued momentum in Q2.

GP improved on the prior year primarily due to improvements in stock loss, with benefits also from mix in the inflation. The sales and GP improvement more than offset an increase in sales GP, which was driven largely by higher team member costs associated with our new enterprise agreement and higher depreciation versus last year.

New Zealand EBIT increased by 6.4% in New Zealand dollars, driven by strong sales growth and high GP, also benefiting from stop loss improvements. Endeavour Drinks EBIT increased by 6.7%, reflecting strong sales growth and improved GP benefiting from growth in the penetration of Pinnacle brand in particular.

Off note as Brad mentioned earlier, our BIG W had strong improvement in EBIT and recorded the first profits since half one of F '16 of $50 million. While EBIT did benefit from double AASB 16 impact it would have been profitable on a pre-AASB 16 basis with EBIT of $21 million.

Sales growth in half remained strong within the improved performance of apparel delivering positive mixed benefits. Hotels also had a strong half with EBIT growth of 8.3%, bars and food performed strongly through the half including successful execution of Christmas events.

Central Overheads was broadly in line with a prior year at $71 million on an ongoing basis. However, Central Overheads in half one F '19 were restated by $26 million to reflect the impact of salaried team member payment shortfalls in half one of F '19. The underlying Central Overheads expense is still expected to be around $150 million for the full year.

Now I'm not planning to talk to Slide 15, but it does show the EBIT by business unit assuming AASB 16 hadn't been in place in F '20. As mentioned earlier, we've provided this analysis to help compatibility to prior year results.

Turning to Slide 16, I want to just talk through the impact on our accounts for the salaried store team member review, in particular the restatement of our historical financial statements. Walking through the table $263 million relates to earnings post F '18 and is adjusted against opening retained earnings in the F '19 balance Sheet.

26 million has been recorded in half one F '19 account and has been booked in Central Overheads. For the full year of F '19 the impact is $52 million. However, as Brad mentioned, the $50 million provision was booked in the second half of F '19, representing our best estimate at that time, resulting in the net impact over the whole of F '19 being a $2 million cost

$80 million of interest and other remediation costs have been booked in half on3 F '20 and as shown as a significant item. $61 million have been paid to impacted team members in Supermarkets and Metro in half one. And then on an ongoing basis, we expect an impact across the group of $35 to $45 million per annum before any possible mitigation.

Turning to Slide 17, and over the next couple of pages, I'll just give a quick overview of the impact of the new lease accounting standard on the P&L and balance sheet. Slide 17 highlights impact on pre P&L line items. As most of you would know by now, EBITDA does go up materially post the new standard due to fixed rent largely now split between lease D&A and interest.

EBIT in half one increased by $289 million, which is very similar to the impact on the prior as shown in the table below. And the impact is in line with our previous gardens to the small reduction and will be similar in half one F '20 and half one F '19. The reason for the reduction in impact is because lease D&A and lease interest is higher at this point in our lease curve than the fixed rate which was replaced.

Turning to Slide 18, there have also been some material changes on the balance sheet as a result, of the new standard. We disclose at a high level what the impact on our balance sheet was on the July 1 in our F '19 four year results and this slide highlights the key areas that have been impacted.

Group assets increased by $13 billion as a result of the recognition of the lease assets and net deferred tax assets. Group liabilities increased by $14.2 billion, reflecting the recognition of lease liabilities and other transition adjustments. And the difference between the two is reflected as a reduction to opening retained earnings, which was $1.4 billion.

But the writing agencies which consider lease liabilities to be debt, which has materially increased our total net addition. And I'll comment on some of the key balance sheet metrics on the next slide.

Turning to Slide 19, average imagery days from continuing operations were 38.9 days, a 1.6 day improvement compared to the prior. While the period end of 5 January did provide some benefits to closing inventory levels compared to the prior year, underlying inventory trends approved across all businesses, as reflected in the reduction in average day stock on hand.

Normalized return on funds employed from continuing operations increased by 134 basis points to 14.6%, largely due to strong EBIT growth. The reduction in ROFE compared to the pre-AASB 16 half one F '19 reported numbers reflects the inclusion of leased assets and funds employed. And the outcome is largely consistent with the lease adjusted growth we directly start to reported process at the introduction of the new standard.

Turning to cash flows, obviously, the introduction of the new lease accounting standard has some materially impact on the presentation of the cash flows, but as you know, the accounting standard doesn't actually have an impact on cash. And so our free cash flow is not in aggregate impacted by the new standard.

Walking through the table, group, EBITDA is up 42.4% and was positively impacted by the basic stain offsetting fitting this somewhat with a petrol earnings in the property and the significant items in the current year.

Working capital and non-cash movements were impacted by the timing of trade payables due to a fairly significant shift in the period in date, resulting in high trade credit payments in December compared to the prior year. Interest paid increased materially due to the recognition of leased interest of $414 million.

I'll talk to CapEx on the next slide. The cash outflow associated with dividends declined on the property and half one F '19 included the payment of the F '18 special dividend. And turning to free cash flow, free cash flow was $49 million, which was below half one F '19 of 401 million largely impacted by the timing of trade credit payments I discussed earlier.

This also impacted the cash realization ratio, which was 95%. Cash realization is typically higher in the first half due to the working capital benefits of Christmas period. However, we normalize the impact of trade payables timing capitalization would have been in excess of 100%.

Turning to Slide 21, operating CapEx for the half was $683 million, 116 million down – 117million down below the prior year largely due to supply chain and R&D CapEx and timing of renewal spend in Australia Food, which also impacted the mix of CapEx spend as you see on the right hand side of the page.

It is important to note that we expect a similar or even slightly higher number of negligence in Australian Food in the full year, so this is really just a timing issue. Full year operating CapEx is expected to be around $1.7 billion, which is probably in line with the prior year.

Finally on Slide 22, turning to capital management, the board has today approved an interim dividend to $0.46, which is up 2.2% on the prior year. Our dividends as you know are based off impact including discontinued operations, and the prior included petrol earnings, the entire half, which when normalized is worth roughly $0.03 per share in F '19.

The group sources of funding and liquidity remained strong and in November the group refinanced $2 billion of syndicated of bank facilities at very attractive rates, extending the group's weighted average maturity profile. So the group remains committed to a solid investment grade credit rating and we have a BBB and Baa2 rating with both major agencies and a stable outlook.

With that I'll turn back to you Brad.

Bradford Banducci

Thank you, Steve. Just turning to the outlook, which is all the way at the back on page 50 of the investor presentation, but in summary while we're pleased with our trading performance in the first half, we do continue to navigate an uncertain consumer and natural environment and expect that to continue and shine through seven slightly slowest start to trading in Q3. This remains confidence of our plans in the second half.

While food inflation is likely to continue in Australian and New Zealand Food [technical difficulty] given the impact of the ongoing devastator in Australia. In the second half of Australian Food will be impacted by the annualization of the Woolworths Supermarket and Metro Enterprise agreement. However, we see further opportunities in total stock loss and in store productivity.

MSRDC is on track and we expect the benefits to begin to flow in F '21. New Zealand Food is focused on embedding if you pause architecture, fresh experience and moving more and offering more convenience to our customers new formats ways to shop. In this business wages also continue to run through the impact of our new enterprise agreement and our commitment to New Zealand to deliver in a living wage.

In terms of Endeavour, it will be an exciting – it is an exciting and busy time for Endeavour Group as we progress the separation of the business. We expect to move from June trading environment continues in drinks, but the teams are focused on areas of high growth potential as the market continues to premium.

We're encouraged by Big Ws trading performance in the first half and we'll continue to focus on profitable sales growth in the second half and expect Big W to report a profit for the full year, even on a post-AASB 16 basis and a pre-AASB 16 basis, sorry, I should say.

In summary we had a good first half. We achieved a lot in that half. We've worked with all these challenges, but what I would call out as the highlight as a way with the team and meeting to those challenges, calling them out, addressing them and moving on I think is core to our culture. And we've done that. And as I look forward in the second half, I expect us to continue to make good progress over the remainder of the half and delivering against our expectations for all of our key stakeholders. And with that in mind, I'd like to, in particular, thank our customers for the ongoing effort. Sorry, on our key ongoing efforts and our customers for their ongoing support.

I'll now hand back to the operator to open line for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Shaun Cousins from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Shaun Cousins

Thanks. Good morning, all. Just a question on food like for like, can you talk about the reasons for the slowdown in the momentum in food like for like sales growth? I guess both in the second quarter '20, but especially the 2% you've delivered in the first seven weeks to start third quarter '20. I'm not sure bushfires have been identified as a reason, so perhaps some disclosure on sale. But I was curious why you had that slowdown.

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, I'll start and then perhaps Claire can add a bit more color Shaun. Thank you for the questions. And I think a very good question. Obviously, Q1 was one of the books for us really, if you look at it in with Lion King in particular. So wasn't unexpected in our planning that we would see that happen as we came through the first half – through the first quarter. In fact looking at what happened, I'd just call out a few things on Q2 and then Q3. As I mentioned in the media call, what really struck us was as we went through the last CPI increase for tobacco, and then kind of through the forward by there, everyone does to meteorite that cost increase in the short term, we do start to see a material slowdown in the tobacco business, and you will not in our results. Now, when you get to the Australian Food section, we called out the difference between our CompCo and including tobacco, which was 3.8% including tobacco and 4.2 excluding. So material components of that and if anything in the first seven weeks of the new calendar year Q3, we've seen that tobacco trend continues. So that certainly has been sitting in there for us.

Secondly, as I sort of talk specifically to the first seven weeks of this calendar year, our resort business ensure we do have a very material resort business as you would be aware, not only on the east coast of New South Wales, but actually down into Victoria as well in stretching up on the north coast towards Queensland. It was just a very challenging time for that resort business understandably, and it's something we really pride ourselves in excelling on and we really had to pivot to a very different strategy. So that was, I think, a key component for us. And then more recently, just a little bit of exposure we stated to see in some of our more Asian customer index stores. So there's a couple of factors that sit behind it. It doesn't mean that we're not actually focused on driving that uptick back into transaction volume, and that certainly is the priority in the second half. We think key to that is customer experience. And I think what we would – with the number of changes we had in H1, plus some anticipated consequences like the salaried under payment. We probably stretched for a bit too much in terms of ambition and the range of things we did. And our plan in the second half is to just knuckle down and just focus on customer and team spirit in particular. I don't know Claire, anything you'd like to add or.

Claire Peters

Thank you. I'll cover the three key areas we've looked at which would be bush fire, drought, store impact as we said, we have lot of stores will be affected in those areas, but also stores that weren't necessarily in the fire impact, but actually just in a little area. I think you've touched on that actually forecast to focus back on some metrics. We see as an opportunity for us and very early days, we see some impact in some of our 60 high agents.

Bradford Banducci

Thanks Claire. Does that make sense Shaun?

Shaun Cousins

Yeah, it does. Thanks Brad. Thanks, Claire. Just a question then my second question, I guess is just on gross margin. Can you talk about the benefit of the 42 basis points in terms of the uplift there, how much of that came out of stock loss and maybe where your stock loss is and what do you – just some commentary around an improved inflationary environment, can you maybe define what you mean by that please?

Bradford Banducci

For that place so I'll talk to the high level and in Claire can jump in with details. We did make good progress on forecast and particularly on our loan loss categories. We lost a little bit of that as we rolled out Fresh Made Easy and we learned what are the right products in that Fresh side of the business, but there was very good progress. But I will also call out, we also continued to progress making sure we were much more disciplined in our promotional program and what we call our winning promotions really, that continue to live free busy during the hot. So extra promotional card wasn't that that really was because we delivered more promotional in health and beauty, but if you look at the rest of the categories, we kind of done a number of promotions that were much more effective, so two factors that I think were key to our GP results that was there. Anything you'd like to add on stock loss, I think

Claire Peters

Whole lot of items, stock loss, so as we said, in July execution of the plan, the improvement in the hot was around 20 bits, and it was on the back of the four key areas we called out in July, particularly around executing the western markdown process to all of the stores, given stores more accurate time to when they would review keep products. A significant piece of work done through Fresh Made Easy where we got bank space and range right in every store the fresh food for that particular community. We saw an improvement in stock takes across the year, which was supported by the tightening of our frontend particularly with weights getting on our sister checkouts and also a customer friendly tightening of the front of our stores.

Bradford Banducci

We do, by the way Shaun, despite the progress we made in the first half we still believe there's material progress of course that we can and that is particular focus as I called out on the outlook for the second half.

Shaun Cousins

Great. Thanks Brad. Thanks, Claire.

Michael Simotas

Good morning, everyone. The first question for me, just following on from Shaun's question about the Australian Supermarket sales trends, can you just give us some comments please on how you think you are performing in the context of the market? And there's a lot of data points out there some more reliable than others, but your major competitor seems to have closed the gap fairly materially, and perhaps even based on their commentary is now outperforming you in the third quarter based on what you're saying. Do you think you've maintained your relative position?

Bradford Banducci

Michael, thank you. Good question. To be honest, right now the market reads a very noisy I think we would all agree and I think we're finding that a bit challenging. But when we look at Nielsen Homescan and we try everything up, we don't feel we're in a bad position market share wise. IT doesn't look like we are losing share, but doesn't mean we don't have more to do and that is not the narrative is always at a category level. But we're not feeling in a bad place right now from the numbers we're looking at the market share level, but it would be fair to say that we're getting quite large in consistencies between what we seen through Homescan, what we've seen through Quantum, what we've seen through the Thread takes out and it's volatile, but we don't feel like we are badly placed when you look at the aggregate of a market shift performance.

Michael Simotas

Okay, thank you. And then the second question for me is on the wage underpayment remediation.

Bradford Banducci

I should add Michael, what does numbers measured for us of course, is how you – we called out to tobacco and how that goes back to numbers and also how we both account for our export businesses and where that goes and how its adjusted. And then thirdly, very importantly, how you think about online. The one place I can tell you we're growing share is online. Sorry, your next question.

Michael Simotas

Yeah. No, that's helpful color actually. On wage remediation issue, just a couple of things on that. Firstly, if you could just sort of comment on how you think staff morale is on the back of this. And secondly, the first half numbers that we've got do they include the ongoing wage cost on a go forward basis or is that 35 to 45 also apply to the first half of '20?

Bradford Banducci

I think, good question. So let me take the first and I'll have Steve correct me on the second. The message has landed very well with our team and we know we try to be very authentic without and address the issue. We've got to keep pace down payments with our team because that's how we build trust with our team when we don't talk about it, but we do it and so we don't feel we're in a bad place, but we just need to keep doing it and what we're really doing at a team member level literally is having one on one personal conversations taking them back through the numbers and giving them comfort that we've calculated correctly. In the very limited cases there maybe the extremely limited where there has been any, question we've actually personally linking with the state manager engaging directly with the team member and now we've got Greg Harrison there as well.

So I would say with our team so far so good, but we simply need to continue to work on it and aggressive. It's a great progress in Supermarkets and Metro stores, but now of course, we need to show the same intent to Big W and BWA. I would say that we are heavily watching brief, we're not concerned or we do have a watching brief on the customer side, where this can be misinterpreted. And so we just got to make sure that our customers don't somehow think that we are. And we've got one of these questions and the media calls some are cutting hours of course, to address this issue, whatever that is absolutely not the case, but how these narratives can build. So we're just going to keep an authentic, a watching brief to that.

Now, just specifically on the numbers, we've called out. One of the challenges is how we talk about years, calendar years, financial years or in the case of wage remediation issue, we've actually talked about pay cycle years, and I think this is very important. So what we called out was our mediation between September '17 to September '19 at the end of that. So any incremental costs post that period is just in our day to day trading. So I think it's very important just for the time frame, but it is the top time frame for us to actually look at this particular issue. So everything from the end of September and Steve, please stop me if I'm wrong.

Stephen Harrison

Beginning of September.

Bradford Banducci

Beginning of September is in our trading. We've called out what the number would be on an annualized basis. So you see a little bit of in trading in truth, but as we go forward basis, given it is materially about the intersection, interpretation of when various rights or penalty rights kick in through Woolworths gaps between shifts, consecutive days off and number of hours in a calendar month, actually is much easier to manage on a go forward basis if we do sensible rostering practices than it is to address on a go back basis. So when you see a difference in the numbers, you see actually the fundamental difference which is just driven by the way some of these causes intersect with what people have worked.

Michael Simotas

So basically there's half the impact in the first half is what you're saying.

Stephen Harrison

Yeah. You're probably about four months with the impact.

Michael Simotas

Four months, I got it. Thank you.

Bryan Raymond

Good morning. My first one is on Big W and you've gotten to get back to profitability on a post-AASB 16 basis. Just trying to reconcile that – this as a pre-AASB 16 –

Bryan Raymond

That's our – I make it up, maybe I'll call people keep telling me about what make me say it both ways. The pre and the post-AASB basis is profitable Bryan and we think based on where we are today for us to work is always in retail, but it's what basis.

Bryan Raymond

Is that a pre – so excluding lease accounting changes do you still expect to be profitable in Big W in full year '20?

David Marr

So I think I'll take that Bryan. So for the first half we are profitable on both the pre and post basis obviously, as you will understand there is always a seasonal benefiting in Big W and the sector in the first half. So what we would expect to be profitable on a full year basis post-AASB 16 we're not necessarily forecasting to be proper on a pre-AASB 16 basis on the full year.

Bryan Raymond

Right, okay, so I think consensus is $40 to $50 million loss excluding lease accounting. Is that a – is there any sort of issues with that consensus number in your history [technical difficulty]?

David Marr

Bryan, we're not giving guidance that, but you should be able to have a look at the impact of the lease accounting, pre and post for the half and sort of project that forward.

Bryan Raymond

Okay, thanks for that and then just on the ABA in but Australia and New Zealand, actually, especially on Australia, can you just remind us how much is flowing into second half '20 that's like an incremental cost and then also, if you can give us any quantum for New Zealand, whether there's any way – so for us, it's really whether you can continue to grow EBIT in that environment given you got obviously a high wage cost bill coming?

David Marr

Yeah. So firstly, let me touch the question on Australia. I think we've called out in the past that the impact of the enterprise agreement would be roughly two weeks, the normal level of inflation, which I think people in the market have estimated in the $100 million to $150 million range, which we think it's within that range. We would expect to see that impact – we've seen it in the first half, we would expect to continue to see it in the second half in light of what we would have called out of full year last year around the accrual impacting second half last year, not showing the impacting our results. So we will see that impact continue in the second half.

In terms of New Zealand, we haven't specifically called out the quantum. It is fair to say, though it is above the average level of inflation. Do we expect, though, that to impact the profitability of New Zealand, obviously, it's a challenge that we need to overcome. But we're not saying we wouldn't expect it to be profit. And we'll be focused very heavily on productivity initiatives and other initiatives.

Bradford Banducci

You would have noticed, by the way Bryan, inflation and inflation rates running higher than Australia at the moment, so that also needs to be put into the considerations which is entail when you just got to make sure it's real inflation, of course, for our customers.

Bryan Raymond

Right, and just to confirm, so two times average rate costs in New Zealand would be a good proxy. Similarly in Australia for the ABA or is it a little bit different to that?

David Marr

Nearly they're about.

Bryan Raymond

Okay, great. Thanks.

Bradford Banducci

You have the habit of giving us numbers that you want us to correct. We haven't called it out.

Bryan Raymond

Sure, I appreciate that. Thanks Brad.

David Errington

Good morning Brad. I'm going to apologize up front for this thing probably a very uncomfortable question, but when I look at the –

Bradford Banducci

You don't normally apologize; this is a new technique?

David Errington

It is a new technique, but I probably will need to apologize after where I'm going with this because this underpayment just doesn't work with me. When I looked at – or when the original number came out, none of us had any context to put it in. Now post Coles have come out and they said they are on underpayment is 20 million, target is nine and the industrial and safety is 15 and Bunnings was zero, Kmart was zero, yours is $315 million plus $80 million of interest. Now I know that previous management, previous CEOs, previous CFOs the works et cetera whoever was, they all retired with superannuation that will define benefits and those defined benefits superannuation's was in the 10s of millions of dollars. Now, where I'm going with this is you said that you got a work to do to regain the trust of your team members. What about the trust of your shareholders here because what has happened here, that you have had such a systematic underpayment of staff for the magnitude of nearly one half of $1 billion spread? I don't know what period that is that you'll ask the shareholders to explain how this happened. Is there any capability of dragging some money back from previous management that was overseeing this? The culture within Woolworths, forget about the staff on the floor, what about the culture of the management team in being allowed to systematically underpay your staff so that your profits have been overstated to magnitude in previous years? And now we as current shareholders have to weigh that? What is the outcome of this? What's Gordon's responsibilities? What's the board outcome? Is it going to be resignations from the board because this is $0.5 billion spread that you're expecting us to chew?

Bradford Banducci

Thanks David. I don't think it's an unreasonable question to be honest, so I don't think you should apologize up front. I can't comment on how everyone else understands, but I can assure you our numbers are done with extreme veracity. We're going to –

David Errington

You got to assume that the numbers are done with this, we're going to assume that is fair, Coles is 20 yours is 380.

Bradford Banducci

David I can just say we have pulled time and attendance records and we view that as the source of truth for analyzing our numbers. And we haven't abided with people that worked, we've gone to the truth of what they worked and the time and attendance and we've gotten pulled all the time in attendance. And as far back as we could get it, to calculate this issue, and we haven't lost trust with our team. But the reason we haven't lost trust with our team at this stage is because we haven't tried to do anything, but address the issue head on. And while we continue to do that, we will hold trust with our team and trust that's for the most important metric to us. So I can't comment on others, but I can assure you, authenticity, data driven results are what you're seeing come to.

The second and this is certainly not an excuse. Now, we just like to observe that in '19, we started accruing immediately to what we saw to see when we caught our margin accounts, it did not change the result, very importantly there for change, where the bonus payments might have been placed and what the implication of management is. If you go back in the previous years, while it's a massive number, as you know, David in the context of each individual year, that's not the case. And so, it's not quite as clear to go back and say would have changed financial outcomes to senior management who'd run those scenarios, it doesn't in aggregate.

Thirdly and very importantly, I just like to make the point that while we have got a wage underpayment and there is no such thing, I should add is wage overpayment. I think that disrespect salaried team member, when that narrative is run well within in these underpayments. We have paid our team. And we've validated this environment, the contractual commitments. And we have done a full internal review, including by an external law firm who've given us a report that has given us some comfort that what we did was not delivered. It doesn't mean it was right. It was not. We need to fix it. They have to be consequences.

But there's no deliberate action and has not material to store service, we can tell bonus payments, and we haven't lost trust with our team. But that's because we've gone big and we've been honest about it and transparent about it. And that's the only way we feel we as a culture can work. And of course I should add last, but not least, between announcement date and payment dates, we've cracked along and we've really addressed a material chunk of the payments. So you have every right to be frustrated and disappointed. We have let our team down and shareholders down in this regard. But there is a more nuanced story of course, in this issue.

David Errington

So there's no problem with the culture of the management here. You're saying it's a good answer that you gave, but half a billion bucks spread? Well, it's not quite that, but we're getting out there.

Bradford Banducci

There is an issue. Let's agree. I mean, there's an issue. So founders does - do a lot of focus for us on just how we manage our accountability as a business. How we set rules and guidelines and make sure we've got the right capabilities. So there are lots of issues but if there's one thing we try to do in entire Woolworths and we're working on it on a day to day basis of doing the right thing. I would say we're on the right side of the stage of the ledger of doing the right thing. And that wasn't the case the ultimate consequence needs to be me and my role and I judge it against that metric. It's always happy by the way. So I understand your perspective.

David Errington

Well, that's a good answer to the question Brad that you can understand the disappointment in Woolworths from most certainly for our [indiscernible], but my perspective is how this could happen in whatever other company's numbers are, will be what they are. But the magnitude of Woolworths is a huge Aplia here, and it's just extremely disappointing. Particularly, I mean, do you guys still have defined benefit superannuation schemes? And that's kind of my first question. I've got a question on your CapEx, but do you guys still have performance benefits?

Bradford Banducci

Very limited number of people, I'd say there's less than a couple of hundred. I'm sorry, Karen's not in the room that's rolled off.

David Errington

A couple of 100 is still on defined benefits?

Bradford Banducci

Not senior management David, it's a real historical issue, I mean, no one in the room, but I'm sitting here with group goes on that –

David Errington

Defined benefits, okay. My second question, which is the perennial one Brad, when are we going to start seeing CapEx come off? I mean, you're basically saying that it's in line, the dividend per share is still only 65%. It's miles to, in my opinion, miles two low. We've had this discussion for a long time now. When are we going to start seeing CapEx come off, and when are we going to start seeing – I mean, Coles pays 80% to 90%, Wesfarmers pays 90%, even TWE pays 65%? Now, you're only paying 65%. I mean, when are you going to start looking after us a bit better?

Bradford Banducci

This is a good question for our new CFO, but David, I think we will talk about the journey. What we're finding right now is we are getting great returns out of our capital. Our cost of debt is trending down. We feel not bad about the quantum we spent. Our real challenge as always is to make sure when we spend the money, we spend it well. And that's a bigger issue for us. I would argue than the quantum. In particular and I think you should be keeping a blowtorch on us on the Melbourne South Distribution Centre and the quantum of money we spent there. So I don't think we don't believe as a collective, that the money is not the right amount of money. But delivering against that is our challenge. So that could be a particular one of our biggest individual investments we've made in the last five years as a group is one, I think you should absolutely be holding us to account on.

In terms of cash, I would call out actually a very good half on cash conversion. What you don't see in the numbers, one of the highlights to me and was missing with working capital of course was accounts payable with all of our businesses that are really pleasing job on inventory days from maturity down across the group. So we are trying to focus on cash generation. We think there's more action in managing that part of our balance sheet than capital –the challenge of capital should continue though out the course of MSRDC, then it really comes down to storing newer program. And we've just reviewed that with the board. We feel very comfortable the data doesn't return. I think it's a matter. Steve, do you want to just talk to the policy going forward.

Steve Donohue

I think probably most of our bill David, would be in the interim dividend we've always tied a smaller proportion is historic due to there's no static policy has been around 70%. So you should judge a dividend pattern for you not on the interim.

David Errington

Literally more than 70 would be nice Steve. Thank you. Thanks, Brad. Good answers today.

Grant Saligari

Thanks. Good morning. Can we just follow on from the CapEx question because the owners got these quite good, but you are putting a lot of capital into the business? Was your comment that more around cost of this and cost of funds being low and that's providing additional opportunities to invest in the business or are we at a point in the investment cycle where there's just a lot of things, a lot of changes you can bring about in the business such as the automation, the store renewal programs, maybe you can give us a perspective of where you actually feel you are in the investment cycle and what's actually driving that at the moment?

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, sorry Grant, the point I'm trying to make is, if we look at the value creation above our cost of capital, we are seeing attractive opportunities irrespective of the cost of capital, but in particular, as our cost comes down and therefore comes down. The narrative in the early years, certainly of my time in this role was what about catch up and when we were in the process of catch up and we had this looking as you know of catch ups, whether it was in supply chain or particularly we did not see refrigeration, so we've – was it catch up narrative. We altered the catch up narrative in aggregate today, there's still a few things we need to do, of course, but as we're moving out of the catch up narrative, to being a more sustainable momentum narrative, as well as of course, trying to find things that will help us thrive, in general, more productivity. So we're in a different space which you rightly point out.

Our renewal program what it's done and spent for the first half is, the moment we started looking at renewals and new stores – I have not – I taught my period, but I've read 24 to 30 month period, so we started to get a much better rhythm and a much better quality result. So that's part of what I was talking about a capital. That said, there are some interesting things going on right now. And so we continue, but it's not a material chunk of our capital. We continue to invest in those to test them, and I would call out in that regard, but our smart performance initiatives and our smart store initiatives and those are really through for us right now more than be the material changes about cost structure. On the smart fulfillment the four takeoff units we've got, we will have operational by the end of the calendar year. They're not a trivial amount of capital but they're not material in the context of Woolworths, but what we are very focused on is if these things work for us and how they work, what the broader plan for them will be. So right now, we don't call it out, but I can assure you it's not material in our numbers a key thing.

And the same is true with smart stores. We've got a number of really exciting things there. But again, as with our smart performance, the real issue for us is what that so that production ready we put them in every store and something that we call myself, Bob McCartney and we continue to learn, but we're still, we're in the rock timeframe to make them commercial as we are with these stores, but might be a bit early. A lot of these technologies are about timing of course. So it's probably not a perfect answer. But we've got a lot of opportunities that give us a great return above our cost of capital. Most of it is in spotting catch up time, if we needed to dole it out, if there was a black swan event, we could quite easily. But then depends on gains on and gains up, you just need to balance that against the quality. And then just the age we are continuing to invest in innovation, according to mainstream production things, but to learn from it and figure out how we will production ours. I would say in general, in all the initiatives, we've gotten smart we're about 12 months away from true production on them.

Grant Saligari

That's a very helpful answer. Just secondly, just coronavirus and supply chain impacts, could you just give us an overview as to where you see sort of how well positioned your supply chains are from both equipment for refurbishments, but also obviously goods for resale food and non-food businesses?

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, I mean, I'm feel like there's a very good job of answering this one because in truth it is quite noisy right now, but we don't feel we're in a bad place, but actually saying that to you makes me worry that we just need to go back and make sure that we are looking at all the actuations in terms of scenarios. As Dave Walker pointed out in the media call, a major exposure within our apparel business to most of that is more tied to Bangladesh than it is to China. If we get to China really as long last goods, as well as some fixtures, a lot of those long lost goods we can swing production elsewhere if we need to. And really the fixtures are the same. So we don't feel in a bad place. What we have understood to be the case until now is that the factories are back up and up and running after Chinese New Year, but the shipping isn't yet up and running. So doesn't feel we're in a bad place as we sit here today. But as I say that it also worries me that we need to make sure we've got all the stringency plans in place, depending on how this plays out because it feels like a long time since we all read the financial review on Saturday, and where things were at and what happened on n Monday night, right. So feels okay right now, but we want to go back and strategize.

Grant Saligari

Thank you.

Andrew McLennan

Good morning, everyone. Just following on from the inflation and food supply perspective, could you just bring it back to the domestic side and just run through, obviously, it's been going on with tobacco there, but from an inflation perspective between packaged grocery and fresh, how that's trending and also just how you feel about supply across the protein spice now looks like the drought has at least partially broken. Is that potentially an issue for further inflation to come through?

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, thank you Andrew. I'll take the guidance and then I Claire certainly can elaborate. If you look at Australia, New Zealand, you see this trend line which has continued really for the last nine months, really of us moving from being deflationary to inflationary. That is certainly ongoing for us. There're always ups and downs in any quarter as you might imagine, ironically, Q2, fruit and veg was the deflationary. And as I say just as we got into the tangible analyzing the impact of the tangible floods, we're starting to see some deflation come back into manage, which was falling to meteorites in the first six weeks, as recycle what was a huge spot coming out of process for the business. So what it feels like, we should be in the world of inflation ironically, produce was deflationary, albeit ameliorating, but that's just turned around, which is if I just park that for the moment and go to long last and I'll come back perhaps to be a little off and then come back to chill and then back into fresh.

On long last the trend line is, is that we are starting to see and have seen cost pressure and we trended back into an inflationary scenario. We're always nervous about making sure it's true inflation but that trend is ongoing. Ponchos, clearly, we've seen some prospects understandably so given the drought, and the indexing of their too what's happened there, so we've seen chilled inflation come through. On protein then there is – it has been [indiscernible] performer pricing, but in average, it's been it's been very inflationary, actually keeping up with inflation has been hard. It's the one part of our business where we actually haven't possible inflation at the half. And we've actually had to invest just because of affordability challenges for our customers.

Ironically, the breaking of the drought has put more pressure on red meat process because we've seen farmers hold their breeding stock out of the kill yards. And so actually supply has really shrunk. So it seems paradoxical. But the biggest price rise we've seen in beef was actually the last three weeks where we saw absolutely pop as we've had and we see the diversion of livestock. So on aggregate, I would say inflation is there. It's up and down a little bit in produce right now, but I sure hopefully you will see it – the deflation continues to moderate, depends on what happens though with – as we talked about floods and where the droughts are. And on the meat front, still this feels very hard for us right now in terms of where it is and what's happening and very challenging. Claire?

Claire Peters

Nothing to add Brad on inflation needs. The key points is how we keep protein generally affordable for our customers and helping them with different aspirations that they may not apply before.

Bradford Banducci

I should have pulled out a lot of pressure that one had to deal on just shouldn't do that.

Andrew McLennan

Okay, and just turning back, you mentioned Takeoff Technology. Turning back to online, it was a very strong performance. No doubt about it. Can you just talk about – you've also been doing a lot around the sort of the structuring and availability or flexibility I guess of your delivery options. What do you feel about the competitiveness of your delivery pricing versus your competitor? Has that been a factor or they've been other things that fly? And also just on Takeoff Technologies, obviously, they're progressing with their implementations within some of the North American base peace and the peace to be going okay. I'm just wondering if you could provide some insights into what the feedback is from Takeoff as they start to roll out in the US.

Bradford Banducci

So I'll talk generally and then Amanda specifically on competition will come back on WooliesX. Look I think as we mentioned to Grant in relation to few of his question, we need a very much pilot for us. The good thing is, by the way, the Takeoff unit on mobile, so we can learn a lot and we're not getting stuck in any structural position with them. We as you know are rolling out four Takeoff units two in Australia and two New Zealand and plans are underway. We'd commission the first one hopefully in July. They're in different scenarios in our business. One is where we've provided a store, but one in the back of the store, which is in Christchurch, one way we've put it in a standalone facility that we were lucky enough to secure in Auckland. One way we've tested next to a supermarket in very different scenarios, they're all be commissioned by the end of the Calendar. We're learning as we go.

The nice thing about Takeoff is, yes, they haven't done a number of new partnerships. I think they've announced the Carforward partnership, but I think it's not public, but certainly, we shouldn't go to Tesco, Carforward in Europe. And of course, they've got a got a got a number of partnerships, including Albertsons in particular, and the whole group in the US. But we've learned a lot out of this. As far as to have a consortium of partners on the same journey, and it is test and learn. If they deliver to what we expect that we'll have an ability of course, materially scale up. But there's a lot going on in the space. We feel comfortable that I'd like to come back to our products and services and ecommerce. We feel comfortable at this stage with our key hypotheses that what customers want in same day 70% of the time and in same day on the monitor the critical components to claim as people get this plan therefore you need to provide more convenience.

I do like the expression it's been quite a bet at today's – today's convenience is tomorrow's friction. So we are really thinking about this broader move and making sure we provide a number of services, including the same day space, whether it's the same day prearranged delivery time, scallop or delivery now or whatever the case may be. What we're finding more broadly outside of that ecommerce is that we have to continue to innovate the range of services that we provide to customers given the very different use cases. And so what someone wants to do with curbside pickup where we put it in your booth is very different to what they want to do with online delivery that different occasions, actually very different baskets with actually very different economics and GPs as we found. And so very importantly for us has been more of the innovating same day options, but also globally unlimited re-launch, which Amanda can talk to, which is us really trying to also give our customers what you can eat top option, which we re-launched as well.

Amanda Bardwell

Yeah, exactly. So maybe just to build on that, I think we're looking at the first half or ecommerce, we would say, really great growth driven by two key factors. One is increasing numbers of customers choosing ecommerce as an option for new customers coming into this channel. And then those customers who've already been serviced by our ecommerce channels actually continuing to spend more with us within those channels. And so that's been really pleasing to see us manage that through the half. The volume increases are substantial. And in fact, one of the highlights for us I think, in talking with particularly Claire and the team has been our ability to make Managed customer experience while seeing such enormous growth from a volume perspective.

And as Brad highlighted, we did launch delivery on limited in half as well. And we're again really pleased with that as a subscription service. Those customers who are joining on for $19 a month fee are having their deliveries to their home. And again, we're seeing both basket increases and an increased frequency of order from those customers. So we're very pleased with those early results. And the only other comment I'll just add is that pickup which just highlight continues to be an immense channel of growth for us. And that was always the strategy and the plan was to make sure that we continue to use our store network and our store team to provide the most convenient option for customers when they want to come buy at the store and that is where they're getting the majority of grocery.

Andrew McLennan

Can I just follow on with this? You mentioned last result that it moved into profitability, given all the innovations that you're delivering here, is that still the case?

Bradford Banducci

It is, and we called out in the result. I think the commentary that said actually, as the business scales, we started to see improved profitability out of it as well. So that is certainly true. Of course, the way we measure profit is what is – is respecting and understanding what our current infrastructure is, but as we overlay the ecommerce business on our existing store network, it was possible a year ago and as it continues to scale it is of course becoming more profitable.

Andrew McLennan

Great, okay. Thanks very much.

Ross Karen

Hi, guys and just two questions please. The first is just circling back to the very start to surround the slowdown in comp store sales growth in the first quarter. Is there any linkage between the dropping via C scores that we saw in the December half and that subsequent slowdown in comp store sales growth?

Bradford Banducci

I mean, it's hard to tell Ross, but what we would have predominant raise in penny will be. So it's pretty – there is actually ironically in Q2 our brand MPS went up, but our customer scores were just not quite at the expectations we had. So the risk would be if the brand MPS starting to slow that that is a risk. So we're taught to debate causality in a very short time frame on these things, but it does give us ambition I think in this regard.

Ross Karen

Maybe you could just drag out perhaps what you saw as the big drivers of that softer VASC score?

Bradford Banducci

I look at a combination of events really. So we implemented a new operating model and that the team were very focused on that rolling out a new fresh body and re-organizing and biggest pentagram changes getting the right flow, the right product at the store. We found actually a lot of consumer demand for example, the number of Metros tools on our vegan range we ended about a stock in adversity is the customer more than overwhelmed. What was the best case forecast on certain ranges, so we had that we also did have the industrial action of machinery which is the key stock for us? We had in the fires which also caused a lot of supply issues as sort of flowed through. The salary and the payment issue what our team have actually risen as incredibly well with to get into a bit of customer conscious. So it's hard to – as returned on the scale in our ACL again, we feel we did a good job, but that does run an intervention, right. They can upset some customer, so there's not one thing that we can look at, but what I would say is none of this is systemic, non-addressable or has been going on for a moment or caused the long-term change to our business. There all the things we need to do. I often unashamedly been looking at quoting that on our results. And feel like I'm talking to our team and just saying, hey, let's not forget about what we really got to do, which is the customer.

Ross Karen

Thanks. And then secondly, just around Endeavour, so there was particularly strong, can you just talk through what you saw on the competitive environment, we understand that your competitor had discounted a whole bunch of lines and was doing heavy discounting, did you see any impact from that on Dan Murphy's?

Bradford Banducci

No, I'll talk to you on the high level and then I'll turn over to Steve to comment. Our result looks better than it is in truth at the sales line, not at the profit line. And that is because of the common difference news; in truth it doesn't distort the food business. But New Year's Eve was in at the top line, not in this year's Endeavour numbers, but wasn't in them last year. So there's a little bit of a bump there. But the profit line, that's not the case at all. And what we were really trying to do unashamedly is make sure we reset our business for the long-term and so a number of decisions we made helped us do that. In drinks, the real highlight for me actually was our customer scores actually went up across both businesses, but in particular in online and it's such a central part of our business and we started to see the growth coming through there. In the Christmas period, specifically, was the discounting in the market, how aggressively would participate? I think I was a very fair question and I'll turn to Steve to comment on that.

Steve Donohue

Thanks Brad. I think it's just worth recognizing that for the most part, the drinks business is a fashion business. And it was certainly the case during December. A number of the very large traditionally market leading brands were – has coming off the boil a little bit with consumers. And that led to some unsustainable activity in the market on some of those brands. We opted out of that activity as we've been doing progressively more and more over the last year and a half or so. And I think the temptation may have been greater for others, but certainly, we benefited from the development of things like the discovery engine in Dan Murphy's, which is really taking customers on that journey of new and exciting products rather than the older, larger brands.

Ross Karen

Thank you very much.

Ben Gilbert

Good morning Brad and team. I just wondered if you can get back costs within the food division, it's obviously great top line and result and appreciate there's headwinds around labor. But you said by margins, sort of the highest and there's some delayed issues, but the highest is painting in recent history in your front of themselves, obviously, talking a pretty big cost out program. I was just wondering if you could give us any feel for how you see your CDB sort of when you benchmark against peers. And also on that line, if WooliesX costs which are bridging the bulk falling in here, it's sort of disproportionately lifting that so maybe it's not quite indicative of what's happening in the actual cost side of things.

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, you're in a roll up of all of our investments in Australian Food, as you rightly point out Ben. A couple of comments and I'll turn to Claire. I would say that all our finance team in the room are smiling as you asked that question. So thank you on behalf of the finance community. One of the things we deliberately did that I should add going into Q2 while MSRDC was tracking online. We took a safety first approach by keeping a human particularism and also just having a bad another backup warehouses if we needed us. So we took a safety first approach. We don't regret. The problem we had is not that actually MSRDC was tracking to plan, but if anything happened so early in our journey there was it was very hard to find a plan B. So part of the costing costs when it in the business unashamedly was based on that we have is now shut really shut at the end of January. We could have shut it much earlier in October, but we just didn't feel that was the prudent thing to do this given the consequences. So you'll see some cost in there [technical difficulty] what I'm trying to contribute to the new customer operating model which we felt we needed to do. And we think the models was model but we just wanted to get the training left for the team. So those are two things you'll see that mean the number is More inflated in the short term and it should be in the long term even as part of annualized MBAs and of course, our salaried team member review, which is what took place. But I'll call out Claire to come back and answer the question.

Claire Peters

Yeah, I think as he said from a simple store, which would be our store productivity program. The main ones that will be delivered in the half was our [indiscernible]. And where we look – where we have ended on that purely from a cost point of view, I see it's the benefits are in line with that plan. Outside of that there was three other key big areas of productivity, which the team were focused on. One was predominantly around what we would bundle and the cost rate, which is quite basically less time to touch a box to go onto the shelf and a number of programs of work has obviously enabled that to have a significant improvement which drives that efficiency through the replenishment that day and night. The third one I would call out would be some work we've got in the pipeline around particular mechanical and operational kits that going into stores, whether that's simpler promotion, and whether that's to fit pallets, whether that's what we would call our store bundle, which is our ability to get teams to scan more efficiently through checkout, where we know a significant amount of our fixed cost fits, and which is why you will see in some of our stores, some initiatives already been filed around how we can completely change that front end experience, whether that's scan as you go, which is continuing increasing, of course enabling more convenience for customers through that. So our pipeline benefits are strong and our benefits plan in half one were on track from an individual point of view.

Ben Gilbert

It's helped a bit, just on my second question just following on from that, when you benchmark and I presume you do some pretty detailed benchmarking by domestic and also global PEs, how far away do you see yourselves, do you think you're close to best in class around say today per square meter at the store level? Do you think there's a way to go because very simplistic manner, this is wrong because he puts the logistic cost a different point, the set of as per square meters at 20% higher than calls? And I'm just wondering over time, do you see scope to putting that down? Or do you think you're at the right point in terms of efficiency just incremental things trying to offset some underlying inflation?

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, so Ben just on the global benchmark, of course the issue we have is watching TV and watching GP various retailer more than people think and then of course, the underlying rate is very, very different. And we do quite a bit of benchmarking particularly with our US colleague, leverages UK experience, so you're going to be quite cautious at that level. However, while I said it, do we think that we've got room to do anything we bet on process? I don't think we do that. But do we think we can move to be tough course that to drive down overall follow block party cost? Absolutely and the question is not if sequence and how we do it. And that's really where the focus is. We don't disagree. I think that the International ones and where people want to include different supply chain costs becomes very difficult. And but we don't disagree on the underlying process approval.

Ben Gilbert

Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Phil Kimber

Hi, guys. I just wondered if you could clarify, you mentioned the 130 resort stores were being negatively impacted, as you'd expect. I mean, has that settled down now and have you seen those resort stores back to a more normal growth pattern?

Bradford Banducci

Thanks Phil. That's a really good question though. I actually don't know the answer to this one, I'm going to turn to Claire. It's been – we were already talking about of nine to back to school into a slightly more normal environment, but Claire if you've got any clarity or thoughts into this.

Claire Peters

Yeah. No, so as he said Brad, we saw the significant almost, that'd be some stores which would have double digits in December and then have double digit negative in January. As you said, went back to school, started at the end to Jan and in February, we had some very strong couple of weeks, so that that growth has started to come back. I wouldn't say it has all come back, it's clearly, a lot of these communities are still in a very distressed space you would have seen when we visited Batemans Bay and others. So we are still talking on communities as they rebuild. So they're not back to pre-numbers yet, however [indiscernible] community when they come back.

Phil Kimber

That's great, thank you and then my second question was one of the other areas you called out that you'd seen a slug impact was in infant milk formula, can you maybe give a bit more color on that?

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, look, I mean, the infant nutrition business is one that is somewhat indexed to domestic and export and is one of the things that has inherently hard volatility in it. And Claire can talk to some of the specifics on what we've experienced?

Claire Peters

Yes, thank you. So we have seen about significant sales and transactions decline in baby formula, transaction being probably the big among those two. Some of that will have been the codes for domestic customers are visiting to ensure we had it on sale. We obviously continue to two times 10 limits in order that actually our Australian families could always have that on sale, but from a January point of view, and when we look at some of our Asian stores in January, February, albeit shipped during the year, again it's taken into account as well. You would see a reduction in that market.

Phil Kimber

Okay, that's great. Thank you.

Richard Barwick

Thank you. Kind of just get back also talking about the resort stores by the 130, obviously, impacted by less traffic and lower sales to the whole sort of bushfire issues. But I would have thought that if a lot of those stores would see seasonal benefit from holiday magazine so on. So if those people weren't travelling to those areas, then they would have stayed at home. And therefore you'd see a pickup in people's home stores, for instance. So presumably, that meant you've seen some pretty extreme scenarios between those resort locations and non-resort locations?

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, it's a great question. I mean, it's easy to see what's happened in the resort store because it's more cuter than it is in the rest of the network. When we looked in the rest of the network was just – if you look at your entertaining category, there was June. So if – what you really see is popping into 10 categories over the summer period, in particular in the resort stores, either to see the impact in the restore store, it's hard to see given the sort of averages at, but it would be fair to say even in the rest of the network, when you look at your coins tanning business, which is really what you see Holly index to summer was very, very subdued. And those coins tanning categories and you will have seen that in some of our supplier partners and the results they've talked to or announced I think in the first half. Holly index snacking, drinking, are more challenged.

Richard Barwick

Okay. And can you just give us also give an update you've obviously having a lot of success in the WooliesX and certainly strong sales response. Yeah, I'd love to hear sort of latest thoughts in terms of what it means the impact on EBIT margins from way you sourcing on home delivery sales as opposed to the click and click sales.

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, look, I mean, I think what we have – and Amanda can talk to the specifics. What we – at an aggregate level, we put a lot of investment in a couple of years ago. And as we annualize that investments and the business grows, the efficiency we're getting through the business is offsetting the growth, so we don't see at this stage as dilutive in the general context of our businesses, as we get scallops becoming accretive to the overall results so we don't see it as a drag. That said I will just preface that's the core business outside of what volume would take up which we manage it as a very first investment, so we can just keep a very beady eye on it. In terms of mix inside that business, really, you're looking at pick up, home delivery and on demand delivery of the three really mix components that become quite important. And we're getting a positive mix variance right now with pickup, as you mentioned. Amanda, I don't know if you'd like to add anything.

Amanda Bardwell

Yes, thank you, Brad. Exactly right and pick up for us is obviously the most attractive channel from an economics perspective, which is what we're particularly keen to drive that strategy early on. From a home delivery perspective we're seeing just the increasing density of orders starting to flow through in terms of reductions in some of our logistics costs. And so that's helping to drive the results. And then when you look at the mix between pickup, home delivery and delivery now, actually the GPs can be quite different and very attractive in some of those. Delivery now and same day show this is a positive turnaround. We're pleased with the early progress, but of course keeping in mind that it is a higher cost of serving this channel. So we've been very mindful around how we manage the growth of that business.

Richard Barwick

Okay, so there's a few things going on there. I mean, if you're saying that the economic still that clicking clicked is something that you favor. So presumably at least if you try and not it out to an EBIT margin level, then there is still a bit of a pecking order with home delivery, but not be improving, but it still would still be delivered to the overall EBIT margin?

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, but as I say if you look at – not on an absolute, but a delusion basis, actually the efficiency, we started to get that wonderful flywheel where efficiencies, thoughts or sitting growth or you start seeing it all come up, so we feel we're in a good place from that. And then, of course, just like we have in stores, continued focus on that continued improvement line process.

Richard Barwick

Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you.

Craig Woolford

Hi, Brad, just to follow up if I can, one on, refurbishment, so 36 done in the half. Will that be more second half skewed? I'm talking about supermarket. Yeah.

Bradford Banducci

Yes. You just seen just the way numbers balance out so yeah.

Craig Woolford

Then looking to that ExportCo growth being higher, what is the size and growth for ExportCo that was?

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, so at Woolies International we've got some work to do there. Certainly some of our competitors have led the way more than us. We had actually pleasing growth in the first half, but it was in the low 30s or for much smaller base. So some work to do so good growth, but not nearly to the same extent we've seen from others and also a much small business. So yeah, work to do. We know what we need to do, we just need to correct along. Now that we've got a team focused on getting the benefit of the focus coming back into and so we just – we need to continue to work from that. The real growth is really in meat, in particular beef and fresh beef. So we just got to think about how we want to structure our business and what exposure we're willing to take in that regard. And that's something we're thinking about.

Craig Woolford

Thanks Brad.

Scott Ryall

Hi, thank you. I want to pick up on a couple of the questions around CapEx and MSRDC in particular Brad. In terms of the MSRDC, how do you – we kind of expected it to be in the metrics, but how do you guys actually look at judging the returns that you have got today given with that condition for some time that you've got it highlighted, you've had some duplicate costs, your supply chain of the day and then what will give you the confidence then to pull the trigger on similar investments in other major markets?

Bradford Banducci

Yeah, thank you. Look, we are tracking all of the metrics, as you might imagine, very, very closely. At a very simplistic level, if you just look at it what is your cost per carton, to actually pick a carton out of the facility is the key metric we're looking at in the context of supply chain and MSRDCs tracking well at that. That gives us the base or that give you comfort to expand. And that's particularly important in the context of our warehouse switches have been, we've had no capacity and so the search capacity is being really expensive to us, as you consolidate and take out the search capacity, you get a month position. And that's tracking, basically in line with what our forecasts and budgets have been. Then where the real benefit though does come in two things that we're still working through, one is a much higher better in store efficiency, as we actually can improve basically our palette goals and get them to the wine aisle in the store.

And therefore we can reduce our back of house spending costs, which is a big cost and get that flow through to the shelf. We feel comfortable there, although we are taking a steady as you go approach to that right now. And that that's a key additional benefit. And then the third benefit is the one that we can actually have an expanded range because the whole shape becomes epic face versus moving from your long term bulk storage into your big face. And that one it's – we haven't really put a lot of value on it right now, but in long term can be arguably the most important part of the value prop, but anyway, that's one we plan, a very cautious approach to. So we're using all three, as we say on the Costco court in the shed when we finished consolidate and doing about 1.7 million cases moved towards our aspiration of getting to that 2.4 and the rack fits about a million and million one.

So we continue into the nice progress, we will hit that cost record which will give you comfort on the future investments on four things a lot. The first one is the hardest, so I'm hoping that's the case. And then several hopefully get the additional benefits at a school level. So pretty easy to see, I think the thing that is just true like this with any and it's true with IT investments as well is, we will pretty certainly on the inside what you don't always do a good enough job is just that process to get there and quantifying all costs. So we don't resolve from the decision we took in October was we weren't going to go into Christmas without affecting it, which will extend in June and expand in some other capacity. But hopefully that answers that we'll have enough information from when we make our next major automation decision that's very clear.

Scott Ryall

Okay, so do you have a sense of – well, I guess the need to the automat New South Wales, do you need any facility? Do you know when – what's the kind of timing of those decisions?

Bradford Banducci

Look we're working through it. We've got data, we will certainly be coming back coming back to you on that. Right now it's making sure we get through turn out of this, which is something we must really look at it.

Scott Ryall

Okay, great. And then the other question from me, sorry, was just picking up again on some of the concerns I think I can label it that your sales growth has slowed in the second quarter, but also in the first quarter, and I know there's a lot of stuff going on externalities and those sorts of things. But just using your powers of introspection, particularly with the data available to you, has there been any own goals from your perspective that you think you can fix pretty easily in terms of ranging or any anything else that you think you've contributed to that slow down and is an easy fix?

Bradford Banducci

Look, I think as I said at the outset, and I think I don't know if it's a shot on Michael, it might have been Michael Simotas's question. Just given the change in the way data is connected in the way the national market reads done, market share is quite noisy right now, but we don't feel we're in a bad place, but it is unusually noisy. If you look at the – if you had to say what is the thing that the benefit of Hanford, which was wonderful thing, we would have done a little bit less in the first half. We landed a few too many things in the first half, given what happened to us with these externalities. So we added more in the last six months, as we say inside our business than in the last six years, many ways in terms of moving pieces, and then within the floods, whatever the case may be. So we would have learned a little bit less, what was the angle from that? Probably not as much focus as we would have aspired to on the customer and just getting us metrics wise. Outside of that or anything and we spent a lot of time talking about things we should improve. That would probably be the big thing, I think we would just say wasn't any one thing. It was the combination of ambitions we had. And then a few things happened at large. So I think that would be our biggest thing as we focus in setting our business down, settle down our account initiatives, we think that gives us confidence.

Scott Ryall

Alright, thank you. That's all I had.

Niraj Shah

Good afternoon guys. Just a question coming back to the Australian Food, the gross margin obviously, you've talked about stock loss and that seems to account for about half of the increasing gross margin there. I just wanted to understand some of the other drivers, particularly some color on how higher inflation contributed and whether own brand contributed as well.

Bradford Banducci

Look, the headline three and I mentioned in there the thing was, we'd be much better at promotion and much more promotions and getting a win of promotions as a percentage and also reducing overall promotions outside of health and beauty. So a really good job on the promotion side I think, which has been critically important to us. Own brand actually grew very pleasingly in the half, I think we grew at about 6%. So it was a mass number somewhere about. And so that helps. And then of course, ends with liquor, probably more in liquor than inside this business. There were some mass margin categories that have continued to grow and so whether it's health [indiscernible]. Claire, anything you wanted to.

Claire Peters

The only two I'd add would be healthy [indiscernible] has the opposite from a GP rate. And what's been pleasing is when we look at our strategic structure, particularly in international food and health food, we're seeing significant growth in our partner agents, our being a major family rated, which gives us accretive control of stores where we launch them national.

Bradford Banducci

I think your point is well made on the – it makes sense to benefit all of tobacco sales have been in decline, which is obviously a very low GP percentage.

Niraj Shah

It makes sense. Thank you.

Bradford Banducci

Thank you everyone for being on the call today. David thank you for your very open and honest challenge on the salaried team member issue, actually, when you look at it in context, we made good progress in the first half, but as always plenty to do. And we are focused on those and we'll be speaking about those all too soon in Q3 and Q4 sales and profit. So thank you for your questions and for your support. And speak to you all soon.