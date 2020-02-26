Tiger Brands: An Undervalued Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Company With 100% Upside

INVESTMENT THESIS

Tiger Brands (TBS:SJ) is one of Africa’s largest fast-moving consumer goods companies. It is a market share leader in most of its segments with South African consumers spending 10% of their total annual spend on Tiger Brands’ products. The market share dominance is hugely beneficial given the presence of economies of scale (distribution, marketing, product innovation) within the company’s markets.

A successful investment in Tiger Brand needs the current weak profitability to be cyclical rather than structural. South Africa’s economy is going through a weak period causing stagnation in consumer spending. Over the past two years, Tiger Brands’ revenue declined by 6.6%. Increasing competitive pressures, rising input costs, and business-related missteps (listeria outbreak) caused operating profit to fall by 42% over the same period. The company is disposing of two loss-making businesses. Assuming no change to the other businesses, its EBITDA will increase by 17.6% in FY2020 just from disposing of the two businesses.

For Tiger Brands’ share price to turn around, the South African economy needs to start bottoming, and the competitive pressures need to subside. Additionally, loss-making businesses need to be sold or shut down, which the company is in the process of doing. Tiger Brands is also facing a listeria lawsuit, which adds a bit of uncertainty. Once these issues start to be alleviated, the sentiment towards the company should shift and both its multiple and EBITDA should expand.

In July 2019, PepsiCo acquired one of Tiger competitors in South Africa, which is a very similar company (Pioneer Foods) at 13.8 times EBITDA. Placing that multiple on Tiger’s FY2019 EBITDA adjusted for the disposal of loss-making businesses leads to a fair value per share of ZAR313.47, 88.4% above the current share price.

The table above shows Tiger Brands’ fair value estimates under different EBITDA scenarios and EBITDA multiple valuations. Its upside ranges from 18.9% under the most pessimistic scenario to 245.1% under the most optimistic scenario. The most pessimistic scenario uses FY2019 EBITDA with loss-making units that the company is disposing of with a 10x EBITDA multiple. The peak scenario uses EBITDA from the company’s recent peak EBITDA in FY2017 along with a 20x EBITDA multiple.

KEY STATS

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Business

Tiger Brands is one of Africa's largest, listed manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods. Its core business includes manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded food to middle-income consumers. It also distributes leading brands in the home, personal care, and baby sectors. South Africa consumers spend 10% of their total annual spend is on Tiger Brands products. It has a leading position in most of its businesses and targets best in business profitability while maintaining a cost-conscious culture.

The strength of the company’s products and brands is illustrated by 54% of its products are the #1 brand in its category and another 29% of its products are a leading brand. 8 of the company’s 9 billion rand brands are #1 in their category.

In FY2019, its South African operations generated 89% of the company’s revenue and 95% of operating income. Its grains business accounted for 45% of total revenue and 55% of total operating income. Within the grain business, Tiger’s milling and baking segment was 32% of total revenue and 48% of operating income. The company has four mills throughout South Africa and 12 bakeries that deliver to more than 40,000 customers daily via 12,000 trucks.

In FY2019, Tiger’s grains business faced increased competition due to weak consumer spending leading to volume declines and pricing pressure. More customers were shopping on promotion, focused on private labels, and growth outside of the modern trade channels weakened.

Over the past six years, the grain business grew at an average annual rate of 4.7%. The segment’s average operating margin was 15.8%. Driven by increased competitive pressures and rising input costs, FY2019’s operating margin was the weakest in the last six years. Despite the below-average revenue growth and margin compression in FY2019, the grain segment still generated an attractive pre-tax ROA of 28.1%. While the segment’s ROA was well above the cost of capital, it was well below the average ROA of 37.8% over the past few years.

The Consumer Brands-Food segment is the next largest segment by revenue accounting for 34.5% of revenue and 18.9% of operating income in FY2019. The biggest weakness in the segment is from Tiger’s value-added meat product (VAMP) business. VAMP revenue declined by 38.6% in FY2019 after a 52.5% decline in FY2018. VAMP was 2% of total revenue in FY2019 down from 7% in FY2017. It was -21% of total operating income in FY2019 down from 7% of operating income in FY2017. Tiger Brands is disposing of the VAMP business as it feels it does not align with its other businesses.

Excluding VAMP, the Consumer Brands-Food segment delivered revenue growth of 9% from 3% price inflation and 6% volume growth in FY2019. Over the past six years, the segment grew revenue at an average annual pace of 6.2%. In FY2019, the operating margin was 11.0% slightly below the relatively stable historical average of 11.9%. The overall pre-tax ROA is not much higher than the company’s cost of capital at 14.8%.

With VAMP, the average annual revenue growth rate is 0.2% and the average annual operating profit decline is -15.4%. The weakness in the VAMP business is masking the overall strength of the Consumer Brands-Food business.

Grocery accounted for almost half of the Consumer Brands-Food’s revenue. Over the past six years, Grocery revenue grew by 7.9% per annum with an average operating margin of 9.1%. In FY2019, Grocery sales grew by 7.4% with 4% volume growth and 3% price growth. Although revenue growth was 7.4% in FY2019, input cost inflation drove operating margin compression with Grocery’s operating margin falling to 6.4%, the lowest over the last six years.

Other businesses in the Consumer Brands-Food segment include Snacks & Treats and Beverages, both of which have much higher operating margins than the Grocery business’ operating margin. These two businesses are less impacted by the slowdown in consumer spending and competitive pressures with the Snacks & Treats growing its revenue by 9.2% in FY2019, while the Beverage business growing its top line by 19.5% in FY2019. Snacks & Treats operating margin declined slightly to 13.8% in FY2019 from 14.9% in FY2018. The Beverage business’s operating margin expanded by 270 basis points in FY2019 to 19.1% from 16.4%.

The Home, Personal Care, and Baby (HPCB) segment generated 9.1% of the company total revenue and 20.9% of total operating income in FY2019, with revenue growing by 20.0% and operating profit growing by 59.8%. Its operating margin increased by 490 basis points in FY2019. Over the past six years, revenue grew by 6.1% per year, operating margin averaged 20.4%, and pre-tax ROA averaged 35.2%. With the exception of FY15, all businesses within the HPCB segment are performing well driven by market share gains and costs efficiencies.

Tiger Brands also has an export business that accounted for 11% of revenue and 8% of operating income in FY2019. Africa is the core focus of the Export business. Tiger Brands in 25 different countries. There are five priority markets - Cameroon, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria. The Export business’s revenue declined by 11.3% in FY 2019, it was the fourth straight year of a decline in export revenue. The operating margin for exports was 6.5% in FY2019. Since FY2014, operating margin has declined every at an average annual rate of 171 basis points per year. In FY2019, exports were impacted by operational issues in Mozambique, macroeconomic challenges in Zimbabwe and switching to a new distributor in Nigeria.

Tiger Brands has investments in three food manufacturers listed on the balance sheet as Investments in Associates. The FY2019 year-end value of Investment in Associates was ZAR2.27 billion, which is included in my net cash calculation. In FY2019, Tiger Brands investments in associates generated ZAR311 million. Over the last six years, the average income from associates that Tiger Brands still holds is ZAR337 million. Applying a 15 multiple on that income leads to a value of associates of ZAR5.1 billion almost twice the carrying value of the investments.

Empresas Carozzi is the associate that contributes the most annually to income from associates. Tiger Brands holds a 24.4% stake in Empresas Carozzi, a food producer with manufacturing operations in Chile, Peru, and Argentina. In FY2019, Tiger Brands’ share of Empresas Carozzi’s income was ZAR241 million, which was down from ZAR245 million in FY2018. Over the past six years, Empresas Carozzis income contribution peaked in FY2017 at ZAR303 million and averaged ZAR240 million.

Tiger Brands also holds 49.0% of UAC Foods, a leading manufacturer and marketer of convenience foods (snacks, dairy products, and beverages) in Nigeria. In FY2019, UAC Foods contributed ZAR17 million in income from associates to Tiger Brands. Over the last six years, its average annual income from associates is ZAR26 million.

National Food Holdings Limited, which is 37.4% owned by Tiger Brands, is a leading branded food manufacturer in Zimbabwe. In addition to maize and flour milling, the company produces a range of food products. In FY2019, National Food generated ZAR53 million in income from associates for Tiger Brands down from ZAR73 million in FY2018. Over the last seven years, National Food generated an average of ZAR71 million in income for Tiger Brands.

Business Quality

Tiger Brands is a very high-quality business that is going through a weak period driven by macroeconomic weakness in South Africa and its export markets. Economies of scale via distribution, marketing expenses, and product innovation along with brand strength ensure the company’s profitability is sustainable. Tiger Brands has a leading market and value share in a number of its products making it the incumbent that enjoys the advantage from economies of scale.

Over the past seven years, Tiger’s average FCF ROIC was 16.8% and its ROIC was 17.1%. Without intangibles, Tiger’s FCF ROIC was 23.8% and its ROIC was 24.0%. The strength of the company’s competitive position along with its profitability points to a sustainable competitive advantage.

When the VAMP business is removed from the overall business, key-value drivers only improve slights with a 90 basis point increase in operating margin and operating profit growth increasing by 3.8% per year.

Management Quality

Tiger’s management team is professional with very little ownership in the company. There are no corporate governance issues. Over the past two years, there were no related party transactions, management remuneration averaged 4.0% of operating income, and it paid over 70% of operating cash flow in the form of dividends. The company is in a strong financial position with a net cash position of ZAR3.0 billion equal to 0.94 times FY2019 EBITDA.

Given management are hired agents rather than owners of the company incentives are important. 60% of management incentives are tied to growth and profitability. 10% relates to sales growth, 10% is tied to absolute gross margin, and 40% is linked to profit before interest and tax (PBIT). Another 10% depends on working capital efficiency and cost savings. The remaining 30% requires workplace quality and safety. The main incentive related to PBIT is not optimal, preferably, the 70% tied to the business would be linked with ROIC, but PBIT is not a bad target particularly when the other targets are sales growth and efficiency measures.

Management’s strategy is appropriate. Its focus is on efficiency, scale, and growth. Any company needs to be operationally efficient to benefit fully from its business opportunities so a focus on operational efficiency is critical for any business. Tiger understands its scale is a tremendous advantage and crucial to operational efficiency. Its focus is maintaining market share leadership in as many categories as possible to take advantage of the scale. It is innovating to meet changing customer needs to exploit its growth potential.

The company’s positioning strategy is also sound with the company branding products in different categories differently rather than using the Tiger name on every product (line extension). Line extensions dilute brands and cause confusion among consumers. A brand stands for something and by using different brands in different categories, Tiger allows each brand to equate to the category, strengthening each brand in the mind of the customer, particularly when the company’s brands are leading so many categories.

Over the past two years, management paid over 70% of operating cash flow in the form of dividends. This is a good amount given the company’s growth objectives and investment requirements tied to the growth objectives.

In April 2019, Tiger divested its 42.1% investment in Oceana (OCE:SJ). Listed in South Africa, Oceana catches, processes, and distributes many marine species. It was a financial investment rather than a strategic investment. Oceana’s business is cyclical and dependent on fish quotas, which are highly regulated. It was rumored that during the 2020 quota allocation process, the government wanted to give newer, smaller players higher quotas and cut Oceana’s quotas. Over the past six years, Tiger Brands’ average share of Oceana’s net income was ZAR301 million. Tiger Brands sold 5.9% of its ownership to Brimstone Investment for ZAR581 million and the remaining shares were given to Tiger Brands shareholders at a rate of 0.2586927 Oceana shares for every Tiger Brands share held. The Brimstone Investment sale was at a price to the average income from associates of 13.8 times, which is a good price for a cyclical business with little to no growth and regulatory risk. The spin-off of the remaining shares makes sense and shareholders had from April 2019 to the end of October 2019 to sell at around ZAR70 per share equal to a price to average income from associates of 13.3 times, which would be a very good price.

It is also closing its loss-making Deli Foods business in Nigeria. Over the last two years, Deli Foods saw its revenues decline from ZAR1.68 billion in FY2016 to ZAR1.28 billion in FY2019. With the decline, Deli Foods went from a profitable business to a loss-making business. In FY2016, Deli Foods generated a profit of ZAR148 million. In FY2019, Deli Foods' loss was ZAR8 million after a loss of ZAR128 million FY2018. The decision to be ruthless with any unprofitable business that is not growing is appropriate.

Tiger is in the process of selling its VAMP business. It has received offers for its VAMP business and is evaluating proposals. The company believes VAMP’s perishable products do not fit with its existing value chain and distribution network. In FY2017, VAMP sales were ZAR2.24 billion with an operating profit of ZAR104 million. In FY2019, the business generated sales of ZAR654 million and an operating loss of ZAR547 million. For a business, which is very different from the company’s operating business with significant unique assets, it would make sense to sell the business. Now, take into account decline sales and a huge operating loss the sale decision makes even more sense.

With Tiger generating roughly ZAR2 billion per year in FCF and a net cash position of ZAR3 billion, the company should be buying back shares at the current depressed valuations.

There was a recent change in the company’s CEO with the CFO taking over for the retiring CEO. The company also hired a new Chief Marketing Officer with an impressive resume to tackle the challenges associated with digital marketing.

Growth

Tiger’s grain business should grow with the South African economy. Over the past six years, the grain business grew at an average annual rate of 4.2%. The company has a number of opportunities to outgrow the South African economy with its Consumer Brands-Foods ex-VAMP winning share and growing sales above the rate of the South African economy. Over the past six years, Consumer Brands- Foods ex-VAMP sales increased at a CAGR of 6.2%. HPCB grew its top line by 20% in FY2019 and at a CAGR of 6.1% over the past six years. There are also growth opportunities in export markets. Management favors an organic approach to expanding in Africa. In addition to revenue growth, operating leverage means profitability should grow or decline faster than sales growth.

With an average FCF ROIC of 16.8% over the past seven years, the company generates roughly ZAR2 billion in FCF per year. With a 70% payout ratio means the company can grow sustainably at 5% from internal cash flows, which is roughly the expected growth rate. Tiger also has a net cash position of ZAR3 billion. Assuming a debt capacity of five times FCF, it can raise ZAR13 billion in debt or it can more than double the amount of capital invested in the business.

Shareholder Structure

At the end of FY2019, there were 189.82 million shares issued and 10.33 million treasury shares so there are 179.49 million shares outstanding. Four shareholders that own 13.82 million in empowerment holdings are the only large insider shareholders. The largest shareholder is Public Investment Corporation with a 12.52% ownership. First State is the next largest shareholder with a 4.91% ownership position.

VALUATION

At ZAR166.39 per share, Tiger Brands’ normalized FCF yield is 7.9%. Assuming a growth rate of 5.0%, the company offers a 12.9% annualized return. For a FMCG that can grow at a mid-single-digit to high-single-digit pace for a long time, the current FCF yield seems a bit high. The worst-case scenario is the company is unable to grow and the annualized return falls to 7.9%.

Tiger Brands’ share price peaked at ZAR443.29 in January 2018. At its peak, the company was trading at an EV/EBITDA of 14.9 times. Tiger Brands is now valued at an EV/EBITDA of 8.2 times, with EBITDA declining by 36% since peaking in FY2017. FMCG companies with a dominant competitive position in most of its categories are not normally valued so cheaply.

Given the market’s focus on current earnings, Tiger’s earnings need to improve for its multiples to expand. If all other businesses stay flat in FY2020, the disposal of VAMP and Deli Foods means operating income would increase by ZAR572 million and EBITDA would be ZAR3.8 billion equivalent to a 17.6% increase. Placing a 10 multiple on an EBITDA of ZAR3.8 billion translates to an enterprise value of ZAR38 billion, a market cap of ZAR41 billion, and a fair value per share of ZAR228.78, which is 37.5% above the current share price (ZAR166.39).

In July 2019, PepsiCo acquired Pioneer Food Group in South Africa for USD1.7 billion. Pioneer is comparable to Tiger Brands. It is a South African food and beverage producer. It has two segments Essential Foods and Groceries. Its Essential Foods generated 70% of revenue in FY2019, which competes with Tiger Brands’ Grain segment. The remaining sales are from its Grocery segment, which competes with Tiger Brands’ Grocery segment.

In FY2019, Pioneer’s EBITDA was ZAR1.77 billion meaning the purchase multiple was 13.81 times EBITDA. The PepsiCo-Pioneer transaction is a good illustration of what a private buyer would pay for Tiger Brands because Pioneer is a similar asset and it was a recent transaction.

Assuming Tiger Brands is able to get its EBITDA back to the average EBITDA over the past five years of ZAR4.2 billion, a 14 times EBITDA multiple leads to an enterprise value of ZAR58.8 billion, a market cap of ZAR61.8 billion, and fair value per share of ZAR344.67, which is 107.1% above the current share price of ZAR166.39. If it takes five years for EBITDA to revert to the company’s mid-cycle EBITDA, the annualized return would be above 15%.

Placing the 14 time EBITDA multiple on the FY2019 EBITDA of ZAR3.2 billion values Tiger Brands at an enterprise value of ZAR45.4 billion, a market cap of ZAR48.5 billion, and a fair value per share of ZAR270.2, equal to an upside 62.4%.

The table above shows Tiger Brands’ fair value estimates under different EBITDA scenarios and EBITDA multiple valuations. Its upside ranges from 18.9% under the most pessimistic scenario to 245.1% under the most optimistic scenario. The most pessimistic scenario uses FY2019 EBITDA with loss-making units that the company is disposing of with a 10x EBITDA multiple. The peak scenario uses EBITDA from the company’s recent peak EBITDA in FY2017 along with a 20x EBITDA multiple.

WHY IS IT CHEAP

Tiger Brands’ share price peaked at ZAR443.29 in January 2018. At its peak, the company was trading at a FCF yield of 5.5% and an EV/EBITDA of 14.9 times.

Since January 2018, the company’s sales growth started to slow due to a weaker macroeconomic environment. In FY2018 sales declined by 9.4% and in FY2019 sales grew by 3.1%. In addition to the poor sales growth, the company is facing rising input costs and an intensified competitive environment leading to greater declines in operating profit. Operating profit fell by 27.3% in FY2018 and 20.2% in FY2019. In FY2019, there was a continuation of the poor operating environment, which turned off investors, which thought FY2018 was a one-off. Tiger Brands is now valued at a FCF yield of 7.7% and an EV/EBITDA of 8.2 times, with FCF and EBITDA declining by 56% and 36%. In FY2019, the company reset the table for growth by disposing of Oceana and closing its loss-making Deli Foods in Nigeria. The company is also selling its loss-making VAMP business. Eventually, the operating environment will improve leading to FCF and EBITDA growth and multiple expansion.

Tiger Brands' current situation is similar to M Dias Branco in January 2016. M Dias Branco is a comparable company. Like Tiger Brands, it has milling operations and manufactures pasta, cookies, and crackers. It also relies on its distribution network to generate its excess returns. In 2015, it saw sales stagnate and EBITDA declined by 10.8% on the back of a recession in Brazil. In September 2015, the rating agencies cut Brazil’s credit rating to junk status due to macroeconomic weakness. M Dias Branco fell to an EV/EBITDA of 11.0 times. It now trades on an EV/EBITDA of 17.15 times with an EBITDA that increased by 35.8% from 2015 to 2018.

South Africa is now going through a period of macroeconomic weakness with the rating agencies potentially downgrading the country’s debt rating to junk, parallel to Brazil before M Dias Branco troughed.

In addition to the macroeconomic weakness stalling the company’s growth, Tiger is in the midst of a listeria lawsuit. All parties are now engaged in pre-trial preparation and subpoenas have been issued. Experts expect Tiger Brands to potentially pay between ZAR100,000 and ZAR2 million per claimant. There are 1,000 claimants meaning the total payment could reach ZAR2 billion equal to roughly one year of FCF. For a company growing at 5% with a 10% discount rate, the first year of FCF in a ten-year DCF is equal to 6.5% of the total fair value. For a no-growth company, the first year FCF is 9.1% of the total fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.