Valaris PLC: Surviving Is Getting Tougher

Total revenues increased to $512.1 million from $399.0 million in the year-ago quarter and down 7.1% sequentially.

Source: Valaris.

Investment Thesis

The London-based Valaris plc (VAL), formerly EnscoRowan, is no longer part of my long-term investment in the offshore drilling industry. My change of heart was triggered by Valaris' decision to merge with Atwood Oceanics despite shareholders' reservations. This colossal mistake pushed me to realize that the company's long term outlook was not as robust as I would like it to be. The recent merger with Rowan made more sense, but it was too late for me, and I lost the confidence needed to turn more positive again.

I have reduced my long-term exposure to the offshore drilling sector significantly due to severe financial issues attached to the business and kept only a minimal long-term position in Transocean (RIG).

I believe Transocean is the only company that may survive as it is in this sector, primarily due to a very high backlog above $10 billion now.

The investment thesis is quite clear now. As I said before, the industry is entering a new model and will have to readjust to survive. Worse, oil prices are plunging again due to the coronavirus. This transition period creates high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by using an appropriate short term trading strategy. I have said it many times, and the recent stock moves proved the unique advantage of this strategy.

Thus, trading a significant portion - minimum 70% - of your VAL position based mainly on the future oil price outlook is highly recommended. I believe it is the only viable trading/investing strategy that is profitable for the time being.

The so-called recovery announced "just around the corner" is hardly noticeable, and daily rates have reached a rock-bottom level and are insufficient and obviously below the breakeven point, although lately they have increased a little. Tom Burke, the CEO, said in the recent conference call:

Many integrated energy companies continue to discuss the relative attractiveness of offshore projects given improved economics. However, highly sustained commodity prices are necessary for operating cash flows to cover their CapEx and capital returns programs.

A quick look at the fourth quarter of 2019 supports my investment thesis. It has come to a point at which, without a substantial increase in daily rates, Valaris' financial structure will not be solid enough to support its hefty debt load. It is no time to be an alarmist, but the situation is becoming dire.

If you look at the backlog history, you see the degradation happening right in front of our eyes. The backlog indicated for 4Q'19 is now $2.45 billion. Despite excellent contracting since October, which brought about $532 million in new contracts, the only result has been a situation that I call status quo: evidencing some bottom, but nothing else.

Valaris PLC - 4Q'19 and Balance Sheet History: The Raw Numbers

Valaris 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 430.9 399.0 405.9 583.9 551.3 512.1 Net Income in $ Million -145.0 -203.6 -190.4 405.5 -197.1 -216.0 EBITDA $ Million 66.9 2.2 35.0 713.3 80.1 127.7 EPS diluted in $/share -0.33 -0.47 -1.75 2.09 -1.00 -1.09 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million -64.2 26.5 -24.4 -269.0 -134.1 150.6 Capital Expenditures in $ Million 46.8 48.0 29.0 105.8 39.4 52.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -111.0 -21.5 -53.4 -374.8 -173.5 97.8 Estimated by Fun Trading Cash and Short-Term Investments $ Billion 0.63 0.604 0.54/1.5 ESV - VAL pro forma 1.094 0.13 97.2 5.00 5.01 5.02/7.10 ESV - VAL pro forma 7.15 6.17 6.53 Shares Outstanding (diluted) in Million 108.6 108.6 108.7 188.6 197.6 197.6

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company 10K filing

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

Note: the charts have been created by Fun Trading using the 10K filing and my files.

1 - Quarterly Revenues of $512.1 million in 4Q'19.

Total revenues increased to $512.1 million from $399.0 million in the year-ago quarter, and are down 7.1% sequentially, though caution is required here, as this does not compare the same company year to year. Revenue details for 4Q'19 are indicated below:

Floaters Jack-ups Aro Drilling Other Reconciling Items Total 216.3 million 230.6 million 148.3 million 65.2 million -148.3 million 512.1 million

VAL reported a loss of $1.09 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 (loss of $216.0 million) compared with a loss of $1.88 per share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $22 million for the quarter.

Jon Baksht, the CFO, said in the conference call about the fourth quarter:

I’m pleased to report, that as of year-end, we had no amount drawn on our revolving credit facility. We continue to be highly focused on liquidity. Our available liquidity increased by $108 million in the fourth quarter due to the $200 million cash receipt from Samsung, I just mentioned, a $50 million decline in accounts receivable from collections of past due amounts from our customers and a $23 million interest receipt from ARO Drilling related to our shareholder notes.

Source: Presentation

2 - Free Cash Flow is a profit estimated at $97.8 million in 4Q'19

The free cash flow is an excellent financial gauge that shows how VAL is doing financially, and reveals whether the business revenue is sufficient to cover expenses. Unfortunately, the picture presented above is quite depressing. However, the company managed a positive free cash flow this quarter due to one positive item.

I have estimated free cash flow for Q4'19 at $97.8 million, and a yearly loss of $503.9 million.

The free cash flow situation is a concerning issue that demonstrates the profound weakness of the offshore drilling industry as we speak and the urgency to change the way offshore drillers are doing business.

3 - February Fleet Status. VAL added around $539 million (estimated by Fun Trading since October 2019).

The reported contract backlog is $2.453 billion as of Feb. 13, 2020.

The new fleet status was decent in terms of contracting. The company added about $539 million in new contracts. Tom Burke, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Valaris has the largest fleet of modern, ultra-harsh and harsh environment rigs with 13 of these assets, all of which are either currently on the contract or have a contract for future work.

The backlog remaining for 2020 is estimated at $1.4 million as of February 2020. The most crucial segment is still the jack-ups with ~$1.2 billion in contract backlog. I have presented the details below:

Drillships and semi-submersibles segments combined to represent 33% of the total contract backlog.

For more details about the February fleet status, I recommend reading this article.

4 - Net debt was ~$6.43 billion at the end of 4Q'19

Net debt to EBITDA (TTM) is 6.7x, with an EBITDA yearly of $0.96 billion (please see table above).

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, liquidity totaled $1.7 billion, including approximately $97.8 million of cash and short-term investments and a fully available $1.7 billion revolving credit facility through 2Q'22.

(Note: Valaris currently has only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024.)

Valaris has $0.9 billion in debt maturities before 2024.

Source: VAL

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Valaris Plc is struggling in this challenging environment, and I am not surprised that the market is selling off the whole offshore drilling sector now. The issue is that the debt load is unsustainable if we look at the future cash flow generation, and the recovery expected is now put seriously in question.

The oil prices are going down severely due to the new black swan event (coronavirus) that may reduce oil demand significantly and could affect the capex drastically that oil operators are allocating to the offshore drilling sector in 2020.

The only valid strategy here is to trade VAL short term until we can see a visible rebound forming, which may take a while due to the severity of the coronavirus.

VAL: Technical Analysis (Short Term)

VAL is forming a descending wedge pattern with line support at around $3.30 and line support at $5.75. I see an intermediate resistance at $4.90, which has been crossed last Friday (support breakout), which means that VAL is likely to drop to $3.30 and hopefully stay there.

If oil prices continue to weaken due to the coronavirus, VAL will likely continue to drop eventually below $3. However, on any oil rebound, later this week or the next, first resistance is $4.90, which should be the primary sell target for the ones who are accumulating now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading VAL short term or eventually day trade on special occasions. I do not have a position in the stock unless perhaps if VAL drops to below $3.50.