Salesforce Delivers Another Great Quarter - But In The Current Market We Think Wait Before Buying This Long Run Winner

In this market the stock was down. But investors should note the growing strength of this business and be ready to own the stock when the market turns.

In a different market we would now expect analyst upgrades and the stock to move up.

The numbers were very strong - revenue growth, deferred revenue growth, and cash generation particularly so.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

We've covered Salesforce (CRM) extensively on Seeking Alpha - you can find our notes on the company here. This is a very compelling long-run growth story, a successful growth equity play despite its $153bn enterprise value.

Fans of the stock like the cloud focus (they almost but not quite invented it), the growth and the recurring nature of the revenue.

Denigrators, and there are many, cite the notion that the company acquires all its growth by raising debt to pay for overpriced acquisitions, and that it just pays the bills with stock awards not cash. And therefore that it doesn't really generate much cash at all, and therefore it's not a good business.

This is not true.

It generates plenty of cash, is growing revenue at 29% per annum - despite having revenue of over $17bn now! - and has over $5bn of net cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet despite raising that all that acquisition debt for all those overpriced acquisitions.

Let's dispel the Salesforce "it's all smoke and mirrors" myth by taking a look at the numbers.

Financial Year Ending 31 Jan 2020 - a Blowout Year

First up, the income statement for the last five years.

Big, sustained revenue growth over a long period of time on top of already-sizeable revenues. Share count up for sure - that's all the stock-based incentive payments and those acquisitions.

Now let's look at the cashflow statement.

Big lumps of cash added to the balance sheet every year.

$1.5bn this year alone.

After the company paid down $500m of acquisition debt.

Finally, the balance sheet.

Net cash every year for the last three years, despite a series of very material acquisitions.

And look at the "deferred revenue" line - that's a liability item in the balance sheet. It represents "software services that we owe to customers in exchange for the money they have paid us upfront" (which is a cash asset on the balance sheet). Deferred revenue tells you whether long run revenue growth is intact. Here you have +24% growth in deferred revenue in FY20, which is less than the +29% growth in recognized revenue, but it remains a very strong rate of growth which bodes well for the future.

So - high growth revenue, generating a lot of cash, keeping that cash in a growing pile on the balance sheet. What's not to like?

Oh yes - stock based comp.

Well, there's some truth to that, as we've noted before. Stock enters a long downward cycle, people start to walk away. But here's the benefit of paying folks in stock not cash. It means that your cashflow beats your profit by quite some margin. Which means your profit is very high quality.

Here's a chart of cumulative net income (profit) vs cash, over a long period.

Good, right?

Valuation

At the time of writing, CRM sits here:

Were it not for the current market correction, accelerated but in truth not entirely caused by Coronavirus, we would be at Buy on this stock right now. We'd be saying that it could compound value at 20% p.a. based on revenue growth and cash generation.

But in the current environment, we think sit back for a moment and see where the market settles. There may be a better point to open a new position or to add to an existing position.

So for now we are at Neutral. But as we have previously noted, CRM has been a particularly good stock to buy during times like this. And we suspect this time around is no different. Just wait a moment to pick your moment.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 25 Feb 2020.

Thanks for reading our note. If you enjoyed it, try our SA subscription service, The Fundamentals. We operate the ONLY space-sector service on SeekingAlpha. Here's what you get: Deep sector expertise & broad coverage in the space sector.

Pro-grade analysis, easy-to-understand presentation.

100% independent, clear and direct opinion of stocks' prospects.

Long-term investment picks and short-term trading ideas.

Absolute alignment with our own investing. We run a real-money service and we give you the heads up on every move we make. Any trade we make, you get to trade first. We speak directly to our covered companies, often at CEO level. Click HERE to learn more!



Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long CRM on a personal account basis.